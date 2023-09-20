Main Menu

Egg Sandwiches

Caramelized Bacon

$8.00

Cheddar, caramelized bacon, chili aioli, Brioche Bun

Roasted Shroom

$8.00

Mushroom, goat cheese, truffle aioli, Brioche Bun

Honey Ham

$8.00

Ham, swiss, honey mustard aioli, Brioche Bun

AvoJam

$8.00

Two fried eggs, smashed avocado, tomato jam, cheddar cheese, toasted bagel

Turkey Sausage

$8.00

Two fried eggs. American cheese, two turkey sausage patties, on croissant

Porkroll

$8.00

Grilled Porkroll, Provolone, two egg, deli mustard, toasted bagel

BYOS

$2.75

Sourced from Rockland bakery daily

Kielbasa

$8.00

Breakfast Ciabatta

$8.00

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Multigrain, baby arugula, pickled red onion, tomato, seasoned sea salt

Chai Banana Organic Steel Cut Oats

$5.00

Fresh banana, chai spiced sugar

Almond Berry Organic Steel Cut Oats

$5.00

Strawberry, blueberry, toasted alomnds, Organici

Peanut Chocolate Organic Steel Cut Oats

$5.00

Peanut butter, dark chocolate morsels

Sourdough French Toast

$6.50

Rockland Sourdough French Toast, syrup, butter, powdered sugar

Lox on Everything Bagel

$9.50

Cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, caper, pickled red onion

Elvis Oats

$9.00

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

like grandma makes!

Chai Cookie

$2.50

like (you wish) grandma makes!

Special Cookie

$2.50

Muffin

$3.00

Sandwiches- Lunch

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.30

Lettuce, cranberry, pecan

Mushroom Panini

$12.30

Roasted shiitake and cremini mushrooms, arugula, truffle aioli, Swiss, multigrain

Smoked Turkey

$12.30

Avocado, bacon, tomato jam, fresh baked sourdough

Lemon Chicken Ciabatta

$12.30

Roasted chicken, kale&walnut pesto, roasted red peppers, charred lemon aioli, provolone

Ham and Brie Melt

$12.30

Fresh Jersey peaches, baby arugula, peach jam, on ciabatta

Caprese Panini

$12.30

Fior di Latte Mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, basil olive oil, balsamic on grilled sourdough

BLT

$12.30

adult grilled cheese

$10.95

kid Grilled cheese

$7.95

MushBrie Melt

$12.95

Smoothie Bowls

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Peanut butter, banana, strawberry, blueberry, almond, granola, chia seed, coconut

Peachy Bowl

$10.00

Peaches, strawberry, pineapple, mango, chia seeds, blueberries, almond butter, almond granola

Strawberry Banana Bowl

$10.00

Coconut, almond butter, strawberry, granola

Salads

Burrata Salad

$12.30

Baby Arugula, strawberries, pistachio, basil, olive oil, balsamic

Kale Quinoa

$12.30

Gala Apple, roasted sweet potatoes, candied pecan, Dried cranberries, cider vinaigrette

Summer Corn and Peach Salad

$12.30

Spring mix, Jersey Peaches, grilled corn, cherry tomato, pickled red onions, caramelized bacon, feta cheese, avocado dressing

Chicken Salad Salad

$12.30

Almond Berry

$12.30

Melon Salad

$12.95

Sides

Side of Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Cup of Chicken Salad

$8.00

12 fl/oz. Chicken Salad

Side of Fruit

$6.50

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana

Side of Chips

$2.50

House seasoned Kettle Chips

Side of Toast Multi

$1.00

Side toast Sourdough

$1.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Porkroll

$4.00

Side Shrooms

$3.50

Side Lox

$7.25

Specials

Kielbasa

$8.00

MushBrie Melt

$12.95

buff chicken

$12.30

broc cheddar panini

$12.30

Drinks

Beverage

Hot Coffee

$2.75

16oz TallyHo Drip Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

16oz Iced Cold Brew coffee on draft

Iced Nitro Chai Latte

$5.25

16oz Iced Sweet Chai Latte on draft

Iced Tea, Classic Black

$3.00

Iced Tea, Passion Berry (decaf)

$3.00

Iced Tea, Green Mint

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Boylan Soda, Cane Cola

$2.85

Boylan Soda, Ginger Ale

$2.85

Boylan Soda, Black Cherry

$2.85

Boylan Soda, Root beer

$2.85

Bottled Water

$2.85

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

Matcha

$5.50

Kombucha Draft

$5.50

Baba Bottle

$5.75

Turbo Can

$5.85

Kids Milk

$3.50

Choc Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Hot Cocoa

$3.25

Waterloo

$2.85

Peanut butter Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Peanut butter, banana, apple, honey, almond milk

Blueberry Acai Smoothie

$6.00

Acai, blueberries, orange juice, banana, honey, lemon

Pineapple Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple, Orange Juice

Carrot Ginger Juice

$6.00

Carrots, orange, pineapple, mango, ginger

water cup

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Peachy Smoothie

$6.00

Pitaya

$6.00

Tropical Smoothie

$6.00

English Breakfast

$2.35

Earl Grey

$2.35

Green

$2.35

Passion

$2.35

Chamomile

$2.35

Chai

$2.35

Matcha

$5.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.25