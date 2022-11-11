  • Home
Mary's Pizza Shack Boyes Hot Springs

18636 Sonoma Hwy

Sonoma, CA 95476

Popular Items

Mary's Combo

Promotions + Specials

Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL

$55.95

Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup 2 Family Spaghetti’s with 4 Meatballs

Pizza and Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL

$55.95

Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup WITH a Medium 2-Topping pizza (either specialty or traditional) AND a Family Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs

Pizza Family Meal

$29.50

Large 1-Traditional Topping Pizza. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.

Pasta Family Meal

$29.50

Family Size Spaghetti with Two Meatballs. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.

Starters

Bruschetta Napoletana

$10.00

Toasted sourdough topped with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil

Fresco Pesto Breadsticks

$10.50

Hard to say, easy to love. Our famous pizza dough twisted with fresh basil pesto and asiago.

Breadsticks

$7.00

Our famous pizza dough breadsticks, baked golden brown.

Chicken Wings

Crispy chicken wings tossed with: Lemon-Herb / Spicy Buffalo /Plain

He & She Starter

$11.00

Named after a beauty salon near the Original Shack: two giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.

Mozzarella Garlic Bread

Sourdough covered with garlic butter, oregano, paprika and mozzarella, melted to perfection.

French Fries

$5.50

Perfectly crisp fries.

Soups + Salads

Homemade Noni's Minestrone Soup

$7.50+

Homemade from family recipes.

Ancient Grain Salad

$14.50

Wholesome and satisfying grain bowl, mixed with romaine and arugula and tossed with chickpeas, cranberries, walnuts and feta. This hearty grain bowl is topped with our new homemade (and delicious) lemon Dijon vinaigrette.

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons and grated Parmesan tossed with our Caesar dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons and grated Parmesan tossed with our Caesar dressing.

Small Mary's Signature Salad

$8.50

Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.

Large Mary's Signature Salad

$14.50

Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.

Sonoma Spinach Salad

$14.50

Fresh baby spinach and spring mix topped with raisins, cranberries, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, mandarin oranges and pumpkin seeds, tossed with tamari dressing.

Cobb Salad

$16.50