Mary's Pizza Shack Boyes Hot Springs
18636 Sonoma Hwy
Sonoma, CA 95476
Promotions + Specials
Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup 2 Family Spaghetti’s with 4 Meatballs
Pizza and Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup WITH a Medium 2-Topping pizza (either specialty or traditional) AND a Family Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs
Pizza Family Meal
Large 1-Traditional Topping Pizza. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.
Pasta Family Meal
Family Size Spaghetti with Two Meatballs. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.
Starters
Bruschetta Napoletana
Toasted sourdough topped with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil
Fresco Pesto Breadsticks
Hard to say, easy to love. Our famous pizza dough twisted with fresh basil pesto and asiago.
Breadsticks
Our famous pizza dough breadsticks, baked golden brown.
Chicken Wings
Crispy chicken wings tossed with: Lemon-Herb / Spicy Buffalo /Plain
He & She Starter
Named after a beauty salon near the Original Shack: two giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.
Mozzarella Garlic Bread
Sourdough covered with garlic butter, oregano, paprika and mozzarella, melted to perfection.
French Fries
Perfectly crisp fries.
Soups + Salads
Homemade Noni's Minestrone Soup
Homemade from family recipes.
Ancient Grain Salad
Wholesome and satisfying grain bowl, mixed with romaine and arugula and tossed with chickpeas, cranberries, walnuts and feta. This hearty grain bowl is topped with our new homemade (and delicious) lemon Dijon vinaigrette.
Small Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons and grated Parmesan tossed with our Caesar dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons and grated Parmesan tossed with our Caesar dressing.
Small Mary's Signature Salad
Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.
Large Mary's Signature Salad
Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.
Sonoma Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach and spring mix topped with raisins, cranberries, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, mandarin oranges and pumpkin seeds, tossed with tamari dressing.