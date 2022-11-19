Mary's Pizza Shack Napa

No reviews yet
3085 Jefferson St.
Napa, CA 94558
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup 2 Family Spaghetti’s with 4 Meatballs
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup WITH a Medium 2-Topping pizza (either specialty or traditional) AND a Family Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs
Large 1-Traditional Topping Pizza. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.
Family Size Spaghetti with Two Meatballs. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.
Toasted sourdough topped with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil
Hard to say, easy to love. Our famous pizza dough twisted with fresh basil pesto and asiago.
Our famous pizza dough breadsticks, baked golden brown.
Crispy chicken wings tossed with: Lemon-Herb / Spicy Buffalo /Plain
Named after a beauty salon near the Original Shack: two giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.