- Home
- /
- Santa Rosa
- /
- Mary's Pizza Shack - Marlow Rd.
Mary's Pizza Shack Marlow Rd.
No reviews yet
535 Summerfield Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Promotions + Specials
Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup 2 Family Spaghetti’s with 4 Meatballs
Pizza and Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup WITH a Medium 2-Topping pizza (either specialty or traditional) AND a Family Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs
Pizza Family Meal
Large 1-Traditional Topping Pizza. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.
Pasta Family Meal
Family Size Spaghetti with Two Meatballs. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.
Starters
Bruschetta Napoletana
Toasted sourdough topped with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil
Fresco Pesto Breadsticks
Hard to say, easy to love. Our famous pizza dough twisted with fresh basil pesto and asiago.
Breadsticks
Our famous pizza dough breadsticks, baked golden brown.
Chicken Wings
Crispy chicken wings tossed with: Lemon-Herb / Spicy Buffalo /Plain
He & She Starter
Named after a beauty salon near the Original Shack: two giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.
Mozzarella Garlic Bread
Sourdough covered with garlic butter, oregano, paprika and mozzarella, melted to perfection.
French Fries
Perfectly crisp fries.
Soups + Salads
Homemade Noni's Minestrone Soup
Homemade from family recipes.
Ancient Grain Salad
Wholesome and satisfying grain bowl, mixed with romaine and arugula and tossed with chickpeas, cranberries, walnuts and feta. This hearty grain bowl is topped with our new homemade (and delicious) lemon Dijon vinaigrette.
Small Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons and grated Parmesan tossed with our Caesar dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons and grated Parmesan tossed with our Caesar dressing.
Small Mary's Signature Salad
Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.
Large Mary's Signature Salad
Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.
Sonoma Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach and spring mix topped with raisins, cranberries, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, mandarin oranges and pumpkin seeds, tossed with tamari dressing.
Cobb Salad
Sliced chicken breast, crispy thick-cut pepper bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocados and marinated tomatoes on a bed of romaine, iceberg and spinach.
Sandwiches
Mary's Famous Hamburger
A 1/3 lb all natural beef* patty topped with our Thousand Island dressing, mayo, grilled onions, lettuce and tomato. Served on a sourdough roll. *We proudly serve fresh California-grown Harris ranch certified premium all-natural and minimally-processed ground beef with no artificial ingredients.
Hot Dog in a Blanket
An all-beef hot dog with mozzarella wrapped in our homemade pizza dough and baked to golden perfection.
Hot Meatball Sandwich
Two legendary giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella. Served open-faced on a sourdough roll. A classic since 1959.
Turkey Supremo
Sliced turkey, mozzarella and avocado topped with Mary’s Italian dressing, mayo, red onions, lettuce and tomato on our homemade focaccia. Available hot or cold.
Not Just a Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Mary's Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich is served with cabbage and arugula slaw mixed with homemade Italian Salsa Verde. Topped with tomato, Parmesan and a Calabrian chili mayo, served on a toasted bun. Garnished with slices of red pickled onion.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomatoes and crunchy tortilla strips, tossed with spicy Buffalo sauce and a hint of blue cheese dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Pizza
Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
Build Your Perfect Pizza
Mary's Combo
Full of all things good: salami, pepperoni, cotto salami, mushrooms, Italian sausage and our homemade pizza sauce.
Toto's Combo
Piled high with everything: salami, pepperoni, cotto salami, linguica, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives and our homemade pizza sauce.
Classic Vegetarian
Garden fresh: mushrooms cut daily, onions, bell peppers, black olives, garlic and our homemade pizza sauce. | Order with Vegan Cheese!
Hawaiian Luau
Aloha vibes: Canadian bacon, sweet pineapple and our homemade pizza sauce.
BBQ Chicken
Barbecue delight: chicken breast, pepper bacon, white cheddar, jalapenos and crispy fried onions on BBQ sauce.
Tuscan Garlic Chicken
Sauce centric: our own roasted garlic sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, mozzarella and a drizzle of olive oil.
Napoletana
A lighter option: a layer of fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil, topped with mozzarella. | Order with Vegan Cheese!
Pick 3 Combo
Make your own masterpiece with three of your favorite traditional toppings.
Garden Ranch
Our world-famous ranch dressing as the sauce, mozzarella, fresh spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and Napoletana. Garnished with fresh parmesan cheese and extra virgin olive oil.
Hawaiian Caliente
Sweet & Spicy: pepperoni, pineapple, tri-color jalapeños, mozzarella, parmesan and our homemade pizza sauce.