Mary's Pizza Shack Marlow Rd.

535 Summerfield Road

Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Promotions + Specials

Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL

$55.95

Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup 2 Family Spaghetti’s with 4 Meatballs

Pizza and Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL

$55.95

Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup WITH a Medium 2-Topping pizza (either specialty or traditional) AND a Family Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs

Pizza Family Meal

$29.50

Large 1-Traditional Topping Pizza. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.

Pasta Family Meal

$29.50

Family Size Spaghetti with Two Meatballs. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.

Starters

Bruschetta Napoletana

$10.00

Toasted sourdough topped with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil

Fresco Pesto Breadsticks

$10.50

Hard to say, easy to love. Our famous pizza dough twisted with fresh basil pesto and asiago.

Breadsticks

$7.00

Our famous pizza dough breadsticks, baked golden brown.

Chicken Wings

Crispy chicken wings tossed with: Lemon-Herb / Spicy Buffalo /Plain

He & She Starter

$11.00

Named after a beauty salon near the Original Shack: two giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.

Mozzarella Garlic Bread

Sourdough covered with garlic butter, oregano, paprika and mozzarella, melted to perfection.

French Fries

$5.50

Perfectly crisp fries.

Soups + Salads

Homemade Noni's Minestrone Soup

$7.50+

Homemade from family recipes.

Ancient Grain Salad

$14.50

Wholesome and satisfying grain bowl, mixed with romaine and arugula and tossed with chickpeas, cranberries, walnuts and feta. This hearty grain bowl is topped with our new homemade (and delicious) lemon Dijon vinaigrette.

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons and grated Parmesan tossed with our Caesar dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons and grated Parmesan tossed with our Caesar dressing.

Small Mary's Signature Salad

$8.50

Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.

Large Mary's Signature Salad

$14.50

Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.

Sonoma Spinach Salad

$14.50

Fresh baby spinach and spring mix topped with raisins, cranberries, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, mandarin oranges and pumpkin seeds, tossed with tamari dressing.

Cobb Salad

$16.50

Sliced chicken breast, crispy thick-cut pepper bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocados and marinated tomatoes on a bed of romaine, iceberg and spinach.

Sandwiches

Mary's Famous Hamburger

$10.75

A 1/3 lb all natural beef* patty topped with our Thousand Island dressing, mayo, grilled onions, lettuce and tomato. Served on a sourdough roll. *We proudly serve fresh California-grown Harris ranch certified premium all-natural and minimally-processed ground beef with no artificial ingredients.

Hot Dog in a Blanket

$5.50

An all-beef hot dog with mozzarella wrapped in our homemade pizza dough and baked to golden perfection.

Hot Meatball Sandwich

$11.75

Two legendary giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella. Served open-faced on a sourdough roll. A classic since 1959.

Turkey Supremo

$10.75

Sliced turkey, mozzarella and avocado topped with Mary’s Italian dressing, mayo, red onions, lettuce and tomato on our homemade focaccia. Available hot or cold.

Not Just a Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Mary's Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich is served with cabbage and arugula slaw mixed with homemade Italian Salsa Verde. Topped with tomato, Parmesan and a Calabrian chili mayo, served on a toasted bun. Garnished with slices of red pickled onion.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Crispy chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomatoes and crunchy tortilla strips, tossed with spicy Buffalo sauce and a hint of blue cheese dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Pizza

Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

$11.50+

Build Your Perfect Pizza

Mary's Combo

$21.50+

Full of all things good: salami, pepperoni, cotto salami, mushrooms, Italian sausage and our homemade pizza sauce.

Toto's Combo

$24.50+

Piled high with everything: salami, pepperoni, cotto salami, linguica, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives and our homemade pizza sauce.

Classic Vegetarian

$15.00+

Garden fresh: mushrooms cut daily, onions, bell peppers, black olives, garlic and our homemade pizza sauce. | Order with Vegan Cheese!

Hawaiian Luau

$14.00+

Aloha vibes: Canadian bacon, sweet pineapple and our homemade pizza sauce.

BBQ Chicken

$16.00+

Barbecue delight: chicken breast, pepper bacon, white cheddar, jalapenos and crispy fried onions on BBQ sauce.

Tuscan Garlic Chicken

$14.25+

Sauce centric: our own roasted garlic sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, mozzarella and a drizzle of olive oil.

Napoletana

$11.50+

A lighter option: a layer of fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil, topped with mozzarella. | Order with Vegan Cheese!

Pick 3 Combo

$15.50+

Make your own masterpiece with three of your favorite traditional toppings.

Garden Ranch

$16.00+

Our world-famous ranch dressing as the sauce, mozzarella, fresh spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and Napoletana. Garnished with fresh parmesan cheese and extra virgin olive oil.

Hawaiian Caliente

$15.00+

Sweet & Spicy: pepperoni, pineapple, tri-color jalapeños, mozzarella, parmesan and our homemade pizza sauce.

Half & Half Combo Pizzas

Small Half & Half Pizza

Medium Half & Half Pizza

Large Half & Half Pizza

Calzone