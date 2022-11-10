Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mary's Pizza Shack - Sonoma Plaza

8 West Spain Street

Sonoma, CA 95476

Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
Small Mary's Signature Salad
Fresco Pesto Breadsticks

Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL

$55.95

Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup 2 Family Spaghetti’s with 4 Meatballs

Pizza and Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL

$55.95

Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup WITH a Medium 2-Topping pizza (either specialty or traditional) AND a Family Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs

Pizza Family Meal

$29.50

Large 1-Traditional Topping Pizza. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.

Pasta Family Meal

$29.50

Family Size Spaghetti with Two Meatballs. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.

Bruschetta Napoletana

$10.00

Toasted sourdough topped with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil

Fresco Pesto Breadsticks

$10.50

Hard to say, easy to love. Our famous pizza dough twisted with fresh basil pesto and asiago.

Breadsticks

$7.00

Our famous pizza dough breadsticks, baked golden brown.

Chicken Wings

Crispy chicken wings tossed with: Lemon-Herb / Spicy Buffalo /Plain

He & She Starter

$11.00

Named after a beauty salon near the Original Shack: two giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.

Mozzarella Garlic Bread

Sourdough covered with garlic butter, oregano, paprika and mozzarella, melted to perfection.