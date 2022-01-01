Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mary Ellen's Food For The Soul - Lincoln

review star

No reviews yet

2801 Pine Lake Rd Suite B

Lincoln, NE 68516

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Meat + 2 Sides
Regular Side
1 Meat + 1 Side

Dinner By The Plate

1 Meat + 1 Side

$11.99

1 Meat + 2 Sides

$14.99

Kids Menu

$5.99

NA Bev

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Fanta Orange

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Golden Peak unsweetened Tes

$1.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$1.99

Strawberry Fanta

$1.99

Desani water

$1.99

Water

$1.99

Mello Yello

$1.99

Grape Fanta

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Meat

Catfish

$7.99

Pulled Pork

$7.99

Ribs

$9.99

Fried Chicken

$7.99

Fried Hot Buttered Wings

$7.99

Chicken Breast

$2.69

Chicken Wing

$1.99

Chicken Thigh

$2.10

Chicken Leg

$1.99

Hot Buttered Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Smoked Prime Rib Philly

$12.99

Sides

Regular Side

$3.99

Cornbread

$0.49

Sauces

Sauce

$0.26

BBQ

$0.49

Tarter

$0.49

Hot Sauce

$0.20

Honey

$0.29

Butter

$0.29

Ranch

$0.30

TYPES

Great

$10.00

Best

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2801 Pine Lake Rd Suite B, Lincoln, NE 68516

Directions

Gallery
Mary Ellen's Food For The Soul image
Mary Ellen's Food For The Soul image
Mary Ellen's Food For The Soul image

