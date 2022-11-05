Marye's Gourmet Pizza 3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G
Austin, TX 78746
Salads
BEET Half Salad
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, beets, organic blueberries, caramelized pecans, bacon, manchego cheese, and house-made raspberry vinaigrette
BEET Whole Salad
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, beets, organic blueberries, caramelized pecans, bacon, manchego cheese, and house-made raspberry vinaigrette
BYO Half Salad
BYO Whole Salad
CAESAR Half Salad
Locally grown hydroponic romaine, Tuscan croutons, parmesan, and house-made caesar dressing
CAESAR Whole Salad
Locally grown hydroponic romaine, Tuscan croutons, parmesan, and house-made caesar dressing
DETOX Half Salad
Toasted almonds, dried cranberries, diced jalapeños, and sunflower seeds on a bed of chopped broccoli, kale, cabbage, carrots, collard greens, brussel sprouts, and parsley with house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette
DETOX Whole Salad
Toasted almonds, dried cranberries, diced jalapeños, and sunflower seeds on a bed of chopped broccoli, kale, cabbage, carrots, collard greens, brussel sprouts, and parsley with house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette
GARDEN Half Salad
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan, olives, cucumbers, and house-made raspberry vinaigrette
GARDEN Whole Salad
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan, olives, cucumbers, and house-made raspberry vinaigrette
GREEK Half Salad
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, organic tomatoes, red onions, pepperonicinis, feta, and house-made red wine vinaigrette
GREEK Whole Salad
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, organic tomatoes, red onions, pepperonicinis, feta, and house-made red wine vinaigrette
KALE & BRUSSELS SPROUT Half Salad
Organic curly kale, organic shaved brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, marcona almonds, manchego, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette
KALE & BRUSSELS SPROUT Whole Salad
Organic curly kale, organic shaved brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, marcona almonds, manchego, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette
MARYE’S Half Salad
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, granny smith apples, onions, organic caramelized pecans, feta, and house-made balsamic
MARYE’S Whole Salad
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, granny smith apples, onions, organic caramelized pecans, feta, and house-made balsamic
QUINOA Half Salad
Organic arugula, organic quinoa, grapefruit, avocado, touch of fresh jalapeño, cilantro, honey, lime, shallots, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette
QUINOA Whole Salad
Organic arugula, organic quinoa, grapefruit, avocado, touch of fresh jalapeño, cilantro, honey, lime, shallots, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette
Protein Plus Half salad
Organic spring mix, organic chickpeas, organic tofu, organic hardboiled egg, dried cranberries, beets, alfalfa sprouts, sunflower seeds, red cabbage, feta cheese, broccoli florets, and house-made lemon vinaigrette dressing
Protein Plus Whole Salad
Organic spring mix, organic chickpeas, organic tofu, organic hardboiled egg, dried cranberries, beets, alfalfa sprouts, sunflower seeds, red cabbage, feta cheese, broccoli florets, and house-made lemon vinaigrette dressing
Calzones
Starts
BURRATA SALAD
Sweet cream hand tied burrata, heirloom tomatoes, organic arugula, basil, dill served with olive oil and house-made balsamic reduction and baguette slices.
HOUSE-MADE MEATBALLS
Proscuitto de parma, ground pork and sirloin served with house-made marinara and baguette slices (substitute gluten-free bread for +3)
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
Parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, & garlic spread on 8 pieces of house-made baguette
AVOCADO PESTO DIP
Avocado, basil pesto, fresh garlic, and cold pressed olive oil served with our house-made baguette slices (gluten-free bread 3. extra)
AVOCADO TOAST
Avocado, Ricotta, Watermelon Radish, Cherry Tomatoes, Microgreens, sprinkled with our House Seasoning on top of toasted house made Sourdough Bread
MASON JAR TRIO
Seasonal Soup (Butternut Squash) GF and Vegan
Pizza
8" BYO Pizza
8" BELGIAN
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic shaved brussel sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan, cracked black pepper, goat cheese
8" BUFFALO WING
Mozzarella/provolone blend, Buffalo wing sauce, spicy honey drizzle, chicken, bacon, and red onions
8" FLORENTINE
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, goat cheese, organic baby spinach
8" GREEK
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, garlic, organic tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, feta
8" MARGHERITA
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, garlic, basil
8" MARYE’S
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, feta, organic baby spinach, red onions, ground sirloin, jalapeños, red bell peppers
8" MOTHER LODE
House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground sirloin, canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, green & red bell peppers
8" NATURE’S TREAT
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, organic baby spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green & red bell peppers, garlic
8" QUE
Barbeque sauce, mozzarella/provolone blend, chicken, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, smoked gouda
8" STACK
House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, black olives
8" Pepperoni
8" Cheese
10" BYO Pizza
10" BELGIAN
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic shaved brussel sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan, cracked black pepper, goat cheese
10" BUFFALO WING
Mozzarella/provolone blend, Buffalo wing sauce, spicy honey drizzle, chicken, bacon, and red onions
10" FLORENTINE
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, goat cheese, organic baby spinach
10" GREEK
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, garlic, organic tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, feta
10" MARGHERITA
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, garlic, basil
10" MARYE’S
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, feta, organic baby spinach, red onions, ground sirloin, jalapeños, red bell peppers
10" MOTHER LODE
House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground sirloin, canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, green & red bell peppers
10" NATURE’S TREAT
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, organic baby spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green & red bell peppers, garlic
10" QUE
Barbeque sauce, mozzarella/provolone blend, chicken, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, smoked gouda
10" STACK
House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, black olives
10" PEPPERONI
10" CHEESE
12" BYO Pizza
12" BELGIAN
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic shaved brussel sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan, cracked black pepper, goat cheese
12" BUFFALO WING
Mozzarella/provolone blend, Buffalo wing sauce, spicy honey drizzle, chicken, bacon, and red onions
12" FLORENTINE
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, goat cheese, organic baby spinach
12" GREEK
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, garlic, organic tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, feta
12" MARGHERITA
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, garlic, basil
12" MARYE’S
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, feta, organic baby spinach, red onions, ground sirloin, jalapeños, red bell peppers
12" MOTHER LODE
House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground sirloin, canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, green & red bell peppers
12" NATURE’S TREAT
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, organic baby spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green & red bell peppers, garlic
12" QUE
Barbeque sauce, mozzarella/provolone blend, chicken, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, smoked gouda
12" STACK
House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, black olives
12" Pepperoni
12" CHEESE
14" BYO Pizza
14" BELGIAN
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic shaved brussel sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan, cracked black pepper, goat cheese
14" BUFFALO WING
Mozzarella/provolone blend, Buffalo wing sauce, spicy honey drizzle, chicken, bacon, and red onions
14" FLORENTINE
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, goat cheese, organic baby spinach
14" GREEK
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, garlic, organic tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, feta
14" MARGHERITA
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, garlic, basil
14" MOTHER LODE
House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground sirloin, canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, green & red bell peppers
14" NATURE’S TREAT
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, organic baby spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green & red bell peppers, garlic
14" QUE
Barbeque sauce, mozzarella/provolone blend, chicken, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, smoked gouda
14" STACK
House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, black olives
14" Maryes
Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, feta, organic baby spinach, red onions, ground sirloin, jalapeños, red bell peppers
14" Pepperoni
14" CHEESE
Pizza Rolls
2 Rolls
Stuffed with fresh mozzarella, provolone, and pepperoni. Comes with either house-made marinara or house-made ranch dressing
4 Rolls
Stuffed with fresh mozzarella, provolone, and pepperoni. Comes with either house-made marinara or house-made ranch dressing
8 Rolls
Stuffed with fresh mozzarella, provolone, and pepperoni. Comes with either house-made marinara or house-made ranch dressing
Sandwiches
PESTO CHICKEN CLUB
Toasted sandwich with chicken breast, pesto, bacon, organic tomatoes, onions, provolone, arugula, avocado, and chipotle mayo. Served with fruit or gourmet chips. Substitute a side salad for 3. extra. All natural smoked turkey & chicken breast contains no hormones, nitrates, or nitrites. Served on Easy Tiger sourdough bread. Gluten-free bread for a small upcharge.
MEATBALL MARINARA
House-made meatballs, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, and marinara on homemade French bread. Served with fruit or gourmet chips. Substitute a side salad for 3. extra.
TURKEY DIABLO
Toasted sandwich with turkey breast, avocado, red onions, organic tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, chipotle mayo, and jalapeño jack cheese. Served with fruit or gourmet chips. Substitute a side salad for 3. extra. All natural smoked turkey & chicken breast contains no hormones, nitrates, or nitrites. Served on Easy Tiger sourdough bread. Gluten-free bread for a small upcharge.
GREEN TURKEY
Turkey breast, organic tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, avocado, bacon, spinach, and house-made mayo. Served with fruit or gourmet chips. Substitute a side salad for 3. extra. All natural smoked turkey & chicken breast contains no hormones, nitrates, or nitrites. Served on Easy Tiger sourdough bread. Gluten-free bread for a small upcharge.
CHICKEN SALAD
Seasoned chicken breast, green leaf lettuce, organic tomatoes, organic caramelized pecans, and house-made mayo. Served with fruit or gourmet chips. Substitute a side salad for 3. extra. All natural smoked turkey & chicken breast contains no hormones, nitrates, or nitrites. Served on Easy Tiger sourdough bread. Gluten-free bread for a small upcharge.
HALF CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Kids Turkey Sandwich
Specialties
MARYE'S MAC & CHEESE 6 oz Bowl
Elbow macaroni mixed with a blend of Tillamook Chedder, smoked Gouda, and Cream Cheese with a hint of Cayenne pepper. Topped with Panko bread crumb, Parmesan cheese, and fresh Parsley baked to a golden brown
MARYE'S MAC & CHEESE 12 oz Bowl
Elbow macaroni mixed with a blend of Tillamook Chedder, smoked Gouda, and Cream Cheese with a hint of Cayenne pepper. Topped with Panko bread crumb, Parmesan cheese, and fresh Parsley baked to a golden brown
MARYE'S BOWL
Cauliflower rice, quinoa, edamame, romanesco (seasonal) or broccoli, crispy kale, cucumber, watermelon radish, sliced almonds, tamari ginger dressing and organic sprouted pumpkin seeds with choice of roasted chicken, warm salmon, ahi tuna*, or double avocado.
Forbidden Rice Bowl
Organic forbidden black rice, organic amaranth, cauliflower rice, roasted butternut squash, roasted oyster mushrooms, baby heirloom tomatoes, sliced sweet peppers, broccolini, sliced almonds, sunflower seeds, microgreens and green tamari dressing
SALMON FLATBREAD
Cream cheese, capers, red onions, walnuts, dill, goat cheese, lemon, pesto aioli, pizza cheese blend
ASIAN SALMON SALAD
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugala, mandarin organges, grapefruit, and organic blueberries, with a warm filet of salmon and tamari ginger dressing
CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS
Bella Verde Farms butterleaf lettuce, East Poultry roasted chicken tenders,English walnuts, carrots, cucumbers, red grapes, cilantro, green onions, a pinch of jalapeño, and drizzled with house-made sweet chili sauce
SPAGHETTI
House-made marinara sauce with San Marzano tomatoes, shaved parmesean and house-made bread.
INDIVIDUAL LASAGNA
(INDIVIDUAL SERVING) Layers of pasta with ground sirloin, Italian sausage, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, parmesan, and house-made marinara
Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan
Full Pan TAKE & BAKE LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, red and green bell peppers, red onions, mushroom, spinach and basil. Full pan serves 6-8. Small pan serves 2-3.
Small Pan TAKE & BAKE LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, red and green bell peppers, red onions, mushroom, spinach and basil. Full pan serves 6-8. Small pan serves 2-3.
Full Pan GF TAKE & BAKE LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, red and green bell peppers, red onions, mushroom, spinach and basil. Full pan serves 6-8. Small pan serves 2-3.
Small Pan GF TAKE & BAKE LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, red and green bell peppers, red onions, mushroom, spinach and basil. Full pan serves 6-8. Small pan serves 2-3.
Kids Spaghetti with Butter
Sweets
TONI’S TOFFEE S’MORE
Toffee & chocolate topped with roasted marshmallows & almonds over a graham cracker base!
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE
Made with gourmet chocolate and served with homemade raspberry port reduction (GF)
COOKIE
One chocolate chip or ranger cookie made with the finest natural ingredients
BROWNIE
Our scratch made brownie served with homemade raspberry port reduction on request.
ITALIAN GELATO
FLAVORS: sea salt caramel, espresso, vanilla bean
Misc
Dough Skins
Drinks
MAINE ROOT FOUNTAIN DRINKS
(free refill) Mexicane Cola, Mexicane Cola Diet, Root Beer, Lemon-Lime, Fair Trade Lemonade, Doppelganger
ICED TEA
(free refill)
DIET COKE
TOPO CHICO
ACQUA PANNA NATURAL SPRING WATER
BLOOD ORANGE SAN PELLEGRINO ITALIAN SODAS
LEMON SAN PELLEGRINO ITALIAN SODAS
ORGANIC HORIZON MILK
CHOCOLATE ORGANIC HORIZON MILK
White, Sparkling & Rose
Frizzante
PROSECCO - Canella 175ml
Tiamo (ITALY) 750ml
Laurent Perrier Champagne Split
Sparkling Rose Split
PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE
Friulli (ITALY)
CHARDONNAY BOTTLE
DeLoach (RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY)
SAUV BLANC BOTTLE
Matthew Fritz (SONOMA COAST, CA)
ROSE GLS
Haute Couture (FRANCE)
ROSÉ BOTTLE
Mulderbosch (SO. AFRICA)
Red
Craft Cans & Bottles
4 CORNERS
El Grito - ABV 4.4%
ELECTRIC JELLYFISH
(16oz.) - ABV 6.5%
OMISSION GF Ultimate Light Golden Ale
GF Ultimate Light Golden Ale - ABV 4.2%
OMISSION GF Pale Ale
GF Pale Ale - ABV 5.8%
OMISSION GF Lager
GF Lager - ABV 4.6%
OMISSION GF IPA
GF IPA - ABV 6.7%
AUSTIN BEERWORKS Fire Eagle IPA
Fire Eagle IPA - ABV 7.3%
AUSTIN BEERWORKS Flavor Country Pale Ale
Flavor Country Pale Ale - ABV 5.9%
AUSTIN BEERWORKS Pearl Snap Pilsner
Pearl Snap Pilsner - ABV 5.3%
WILD ACRE BREWING T-Hawk IPA
T-Hawk IPA - ABV 6.5%
WILD ACRE BREWING TX Blonde Imperial Pineapple Ale
TX Blonde Imperial Pineapple Ale - ABV 7.5%
Maine Beer Co. Wolfe's Neck
Other Bottled Beers
Small Bites/ Appetizers
Tray of Tomato/Mozzarella/Basil Skewers (25)
Tray of Prosciutto/Melon Skewers (25)
Meatball Appetizer Tray (9)
Bruschetta (25)
25 pieces of sliced baguette, topped with your choice of gourmet toppings
Avocado Pesto Dip
24oz. Served with homemade baguette slices
Honey and Whipped Ricotta Dip
24oz. Served with homemade baguette slices
Pimento Cheese Dip
24oz. Served withhomemade baguette slices
Trio of Dips
24oz. of each of our homemade dips: -avocado pesto -honey ricotta -pimento cheese Served with sliced homemade baguette slices
Fruit Salad
6-8 pounds of seasonal fruit
Baguette Slices Tray
50 slices of baguette toasted with olive oil
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin, TX 78746