Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Marye's Gourmet Pizza 3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G

review star

No reviews yet

3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G

Austin, TX 78746

Order Again

Popular Items

KALE & BRUSSELS SPROUT Whole Salad
KALE & BRUSSELS SPROUT Half Salad
CAESAR Whole Salad

Salads

BEET Half Salad

$10.00

Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, beets, organic blueberries, caramelized pecans, bacon, manchego cheese, and house-made raspberry vinaigrette

BEET Whole Salad

$14.00

Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, beets, organic blueberries, caramelized pecans, bacon, manchego cheese, and house-made raspberry vinaigrette

BYO Half Salad

$6.25

BYO Whole Salad

$9.25

CAESAR Half Salad

$10.00

Locally grown hydroponic romaine, Tuscan croutons, parmesan, and house-made caesar dressing

CAESAR Whole Salad

$14.00

Locally grown hydroponic romaine, Tuscan croutons, parmesan, and house-made caesar dressing

DETOX Half Salad

$10.00

Toasted almonds, dried cranberries, diced jalapeños, and sunflower seeds on a bed of chopped broccoli, kale, cabbage, carrots, collard greens, brussel sprouts, and parsley with house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette

DETOX Whole Salad

$14.00

Toasted almonds, dried cranberries, diced jalapeños, and sunflower seeds on a bed of chopped broccoli, kale, cabbage, carrots, collard greens, brussel sprouts, and parsley with house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette

GARDEN Half Salad

$9.00

Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan, olives, cucumbers, and house-made raspberry vinaigrette

GARDEN Whole Salad

$12.00

Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan, olives, cucumbers, and house-made raspberry vinaigrette

GREEK Half Salad

$10.00

Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, organic tomatoes, red onions, pepperonicinis, feta, and house-made red wine vinaigrette

GREEK Whole Salad

$14.00

Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, organic tomatoes, red onions, pepperonicinis, feta, and house-made red wine vinaigrette

KALE & BRUSSELS SPROUT Half Salad

$10.00

Organic curly kale, organic shaved brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, marcona almonds, manchego, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette

KALE & BRUSSELS SPROUT Whole Salad

$14.00

Organic curly kale, organic shaved brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, marcona almonds, manchego, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette

MARYE’S Half Salad

$10.00

Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, granny smith apples, onions, organic caramelized pecans, feta, and house-made balsamic

MARYE’S Whole Salad

$14.00

Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, granny smith apples, onions, organic caramelized pecans, feta, and house-made balsamic

QUINOA Half Salad

$10.00

Organic arugula, organic quinoa, grapefruit, avocado, touch of fresh jalapeño, cilantro, honey, lime, shallots, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette

QUINOA Whole Salad

$14.00

Organic arugula, organic quinoa, grapefruit, avocado, touch of fresh jalapeño, cilantro, honey, lime, shallots, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette

Protein Plus Half salad

$11.00

Organic spring mix, organic chickpeas, organic tofu, organic hardboiled egg, dried cranberries, beets, alfalfa sprouts, sunflower seeds, red cabbage, feta cheese, broccoli florets, and house-made lemon vinaigrette dressing

Protein Plus Whole Salad

$15.00

Organic spring mix, organic chickpeas, organic tofu, organic hardboiled egg, dried cranberries, beets, alfalfa sprouts, sunflower seeds, red cabbage, feta cheese, broccoli florets, and house-made lemon vinaigrette dressing

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$8.50

Stuffed with fresh mozzarella, provolone, and house-made marinara (additional toppings available)

Starts

BURRATA SALAD

$13.00

Sweet cream hand tied burrata, heirloom tomatoes, organic arugula, basil, dill served with olive oil and house-made balsamic reduction and baguette slices.

HOUSE-MADE MEATBALLS

$9.00

Proscuitto de parma, ground pork and sirloin served with house-made marinara and baguette slices (substitute gluten-free bread for +3)

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$8.00

Parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, & garlic spread on 8 pieces of house-made baguette

AVOCADO PESTO DIP

$8.50

Avocado, basil pesto, fresh garlic, and cold pressed olive oil served with our house-made baguette slices (gluten-free bread 3. extra)

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.00

Avocado, Ricotta, Watermelon Radish, Cherry Tomatoes, Microgreens, sprinkled with our House Seasoning on top of toasted house made Sourdough Bread

MASON JAR TRIO

$13.00

Seasonal Soup (Butternut Squash) GF and Vegan

$8.00

Pizza

8" BYO Pizza

$7.75

8" BELGIAN

$12.00

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic shaved brussel sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan, cracked black pepper, goat cheese

8" BUFFALO WING

$12.00

Mozzarella/provolone blend, Buffalo wing sauce, spicy honey drizzle, chicken, bacon, and red onions

8" FLORENTINE

$12.00

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, goat cheese, organic baby spinach

8" GREEK

$12.00

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, garlic, organic tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, feta

8" MARGHERITA

$12.00

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, garlic, basil

8" MARYE’S

$12.00

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, feta, organic baby spinach, red onions, ground sirloin, jalapeños, red bell peppers

8" MOTHER LODE

$12.00

House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground sirloin, canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, green & red bell peppers

8" NATURE’S TREAT

$12.00

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, organic baby spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green & red bell peppers, garlic

8" QUE

$12.00

Barbeque sauce, mozzarella/provolone blend, chicken, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, smoked gouda

8" STACK

$12.00

House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, black olives

8" Pepperoni

$9.50

8" Cheese

$7.75

10" BYO Pizza

$9.50

10" BELGIAN

$15.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic shaved brussel sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan, cracked black pepper, goat cheese

10" BUFFALO WING

$15.50

Mozzarella/provolone blend, Buffalo wing sauce, spicy honey drizzle, chicken, bacon, and red onions

10" FLORENTINE

$15.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, goat cheese, organic baby spinach

10" GREEK

$15.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, garlic, organic tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, feta

10" MARGHERITA

$15.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, garlic, basil

10" MARYE’S

$15.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, feta, organic baby spinach, red onions, ground sirloin, jalapeños, red bell peppers

10" MOTHER LODE

$15.50

House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground sirloin, canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, green & red bell peppers

10" NATURE’S TREAT

$15.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, organic baby spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green & red bell peppers, garlic

10" QUE

$15.50

Barbeque sauce, mozzarella/provolone blend, chicken, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, smoked gouda

10" STACK

$15.50

House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, black olives

10" PEPPERONI

$11.00

10" CHEESE

$9.50

12" BYO Pizza

$11.50

12" BELGIAN

$19.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic shaved brussel sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan, cracked black pepper, goat cheese

12" BUFFALO WING

$19.50

Mozzarella/provolone blend, Buffalo wing sauce, spicy honey drizzle, chicken, bacon, and red onions

12" FLORENTINE

$19.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, goat cheese, organic baby spinach

12" GREEK

$19.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, garlic, organic tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, feta

12" MARGHERITA

$19.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, garlic, basil

12" MARYE’S

$19.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, feta, organic baby spinach, red onions, ground sirloin, jalapeños, red bell peppers

12" MOTHER LODE

$19.50

House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground sirloin, canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, green & red bell peppers

12" NATURE’S TREAT

$19.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, organic baby spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green & red bell peppers, garlic

12" QUE

$19.50

Barbeque sauce, mozzarella/provolone blend, chicken, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, smoked gouda

12" STACK

$19.50

House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, black olives

12" Pepperoni

$13.75

12" CHEESE

$11.50

14" BYO Pizza

$13.25

14" BELGIAN

$22.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic shaved brussel sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan, cracked black pepper, goat cheese

14" BUFFALO WING

$22.50

Mozzarella/provolone blend, Buffalo wing sauce, spicy honey drizzle, chicken, bacon, and red onions

14" FLORENTINE

$22.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, goat cheese, organic baby spinach

14" GREEK

$22.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, garlic, organic tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, feta

14" MARGHERITA

$22.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, garlic, basil

14" MOTHER LODE

$22.50

House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground sirloin, canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, green & red bell peppers

14" NATURE’S TREAT

$22.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, organic baby spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green & red bell peppers, garlic

14" QUE

$22.50

Barbeque sauce, mozzarella/provolone blend, chicken, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, smoked gouda

14" STACK

$22.50

House-made marinara, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, black olives

14" Maryes

$22.50

Olive oil, mozzarella/provolone blend, organic tomatoes, feta, organic baby spinach, red onions, ground sirloin, jalapeños, red bell peppers

14" Pepperoni

$15.50

14" CHEESE

$13.25

Pizza Rolls

2 Rolls

$5.50

Stuffed with fresh mozzarella, provolone, and pepperoni. Comes with either house-made marinara or house-made ranch dressing

4 Rolls

$9.50

Stuffed with fresh mozzarella, provolone, and pepperoni. Comes with either house-made marinara or house-made ranch dressing

8 Rolls

$18.00

Stuffed with fresh mozzarella, provolone, and pepperoni. Comes with either house-made marinara or house-made ranch dressing

Sandwiches

PESTO CHICKEN CLUB

$13.00

Toasted sandwich with chicken breast, pesto, bacon, organic tomatoes, onions, provolone, arugula, avocado, and chipotle mayo. Served with fruit or gourmet chips. Substitute a side salad for 3. extra. All natural smoked turkey & chicken breast contains no hormones, nitrates, or nitrites. Served on Easy Tiger sourdough bread. Gluten-free bread for a small upcharge.

MEATBALL MARINARA

$12.00

House-made meatballs, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, and marinara on homemade French bread. Served with fruit or gourmet chips. Substitute a side salad for 3. extra.

TURKEY DIABLO

$12.00

Toasted sandwich with turkey breast, avocado, red onions, organic tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, chipotle mayo, and jalapeño jack cheese. Served with fruit or gourmet chips. Substitute a side salad for 3. extra. All natural smoked turkey & chicken breast contains no hormones, nitrates, or nitrites. Served on Easy Tiger sourdough bread. Gluten-free bread for a small upcharge.

GREEN TURKEY

$12.00

Turkey breast, organic tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, avocado, bacon, spinach, and house-made mayo. Served with fruit or gourmet chips. Substitute a side salad for 3. extra. All natural smoked turkey & chicken breast contains no hormones, nitrates, or nitrites. Served on Easy Tiger sourdough bread. Gluten-free bread for a small upcharge.

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Seasoned chicken breast, green leaf lettuce, organic tomatoes, organic caramelized pecans, and house-made mayo. Served with fruit or gourmet chips. Substitute a side salad for 3. extra. All natural smoked turkey & chicken breast contains no hormones, nitrates, or nitrites. Served on Easy Tiger sourdough bread. Gluten-free bread for a small upcharge.

HALF CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$7.25

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Specialties

MARYE'S MAC & CHEESE 6 oz Bowl

$6.00

Elbow macaroni mixed with a blend of Tillamook Chedder, smoked Gouda, and Cream Cheese with a hint of Cayenne pepper. Topped with Panko bread crumb, Parmesan cheese, and fresh Parsley baked to a golden brown

MARYE'S MAC & CHEESE 12 oz Bowl

$12.00

Elbow macaroni mixed with a blend of Tillamook Chedder, smoked Gouda, and Cream Cheese with a hint of Cayenne pepper. Topped with Panko bread crumb, Parmesan cheese, and fresh Parsley baked to a golden brown

MARYE'S BOWL

$17.00

Cauliflower rice, quinoa, edamame, romanesco (seasonal) or broccoli, crispy kale, cucumber, watermelon radish, sliced almonds, tamari ginger dressing and organic sprouted pumpkin seeds with choice of roasted chicken, warm salmon, ahi tuna*, or double avocado.

Forbidden Rice Bowl

$15.00

Organic forbidden black rice, organic amaranth, cauliflower rice, roasted butternut squash, roasted oyster mushrooms, baby heirloom tomatoes, sliced sweet peppers, broccolini, sliced almonds, sunflower seeds, microgreens and green tamari dressing

SALMON FLATBREAD

$17.00

Cream cheese, capers, red onions, walnuts, dill, goat cheese, lemon, pesto aioli, pizza cheese blend

ASIAN SALMON SALAD

$21.00

Organic spring mix, wild baby arugala, mandarin organges, grapefruit, and organic blueberries, with a warm filet of salmon and tamari ginger dressing

CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS

$13.00

Bella Verde Farms butterleaf lettuce, East Poultry roasted chicken tenders,English walnuts, carrots, cucumbers, red grapes, cilantro, green onions, a pinch of jalapeño, and drizzled with house-made sweet chili sauce

SPAGHETTI

$10.50

House-made marinara sauce with San Marzano tomatoes, shaved parmesean and house-made bread.

INDIVIDUAL LASAGNA

$13.00

(INDIVIDUAL SERVING) Layers of pasta with ground sirloin, Italian sausage, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, parmesan, and house-made marinara

Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00

Full Pan TAKE & BAKE LASAGNA

$52.75

Layers of pasta, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, red and green bell peppers, red onions, mushroom, spinach and basil. Full pan serves 6-8. Small pan serves 2-3.

Small Pan TAKE & BAKE LASAGNA

$26.00

Layers of pasta, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, red and green bell peppers, red onions, mushroom, spinach and basil. Full pan serves 6-8. Small pan serves 2-3.

Full Pan GF TAKE & BAKE LASAGNA

$57.75

Layers of pasta, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, red and green bell peppers, red onions, mushroom, spinach and basil. Full pan serves 6-8. Small pan serves 2-3.

Small Pan GF TAKE & BAKE LASAGNA

$30.00

Layers of pasta, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, red and green bell peppers, red onions, mushroom, spinach and basil. Full pan serves 6-8. Small pan serves 2-3.

Kids Spaghetti with Butter

$7.00

Sweets

TONI’S TOFFEE S’MORE

$3.50

Toffee & chocolate topped with roasted marshmallows & almonds over a graham cracker base!

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE

$6.00

Made with gourmet chocolate and served with homemade raspberry port reduction (GF)

COOKIE

$2.00

One chocolate chip or ranger cookie made with the finest natural ingredients

BROWNIE

$4.75

Our scratch made brownie served with homemade raspberry port reduction on request.

ITALIAN GELATO

$4.50

FLAVORS: sea salt caramel, espresso, vanilla bean

Misc

Whole Baguette

$3.50

Baguette Slices

$1.50

Ala Cart Protein

$5.00+

Chips

$1.50

Side Fruit Cup

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Chicken Salad Quart

$24.00

Ranch

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Bottle of Dressing

$7.00

Single Meatball

$3.25

YETI Large

$33.00

YETI Small

$30.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Dough Skins

10" Cauliflower

$5.50

10" GF Crust

$6.75

10" Keto

$5.00

10" Skin

$3.00

12" GF Crust

$7.50

12" Skin

$3.50

14" Skin

$3.50

8" Skin

$3.00

Drinks

MAINE ROOT FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$3.00

(free refill) Mexicane Cola, Mexicane Cola Diet, Root Beer, Lemon-Lime, Fair Trade Lemonade, Doppelganger

ICED TEA

$3.00

(free refill)

DIET COKE

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

ACQUA PANNA NATURAL SPRING WATER

$3.00

BLOOD ORANGE SAN PELLEGRINO ITALIAN SODAS

$3.00

LEMON SAN PELLEGRINO ITALIAN SODAS

$3.00

ORGANIC HORIZON MILK

$3.00

CHOCOLATE ORGANIC HORIZON MILK

$3.00

White, Sparkling & Rose

Frizzante

$5.00

PROSECCO - Canella 175ml

$8.00

Tiamo (ITALY) 750ml

Laurent Perrier Champagne Split

$13.00

Sparkling Rose Split

$9.00

PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$26.00

Friulli (ITALY)

CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$32.00

DeLoach (RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY)

SAUV BLANC BOTTLE

$26.00

Matthew Fritz (SONOMA COAST, CA)

ROSE GLS

$9.00

Haute Couture (FRANCE)

ROSÉ BOTTLE

$29.00

Mulderbosch (SO. AFRICA)

Red

Barolo BTL

$50.00

CAB SAV True Grit GLS

$11.00

Aviary (NAPA, CA)

CAB SAV True Grit BTL

$36.00

MALBEC BTL

$27.00

Black Cabra (ARGENTINA)

PINOT NOIR Pike Road BTL

$38.00

Pike Road (WILLIAMETTE VALLEY, OR)

Craft Cans & Bottles

4 CORNERS

$4.50

El Grito - ABV 4.4%

ELECTRIC JELLYFISH

$7.00

(16oz.) - ABV 6.5%

OMISSION GF Ultimate Light Golden Ale

$4.50

GF Ultimate Light Golden Ale - ABV 4.2%

OMISSION GF Pale Ale

$4.50

GF Pale Ale - ABV 5.8%

OMISSION GF Lager

$4.50

GF Lager - ABV 4.6%

OMISSION GF IPA

$4.50

GF IPA - ABV 6.7%

AUSTIN BEERWORKS Fire Eagle IPA

$4.50

Fire Eagle IPA - ABV 7.3%

AUSTIN BEERWORKS Flavor Country Pale Ale

$4.50

Flavor Country Pale Ale - ABV 5.9%

AUSTIN BEERWORKS Pearl Snap Pilsner

$4.50

Pearl Snap Pilsner - ABV 5.3%

WILD ACRE BREWING T-Hawk IPA

$4.50

T-Hawk IPA - ABV 6.5%

WILD ACRE BREWING TX Blonde Imperial Pineapple Ale

$4.50

TX Blonde Imperial Pineapple Ale - ABV 7.5%

Maine Beer Co. Wolfe's Neck

$7.50

Other Bottled Beers

MICHELOB ULTRA GOLD ORGANIC

$4.50

ABV 3.8%

PERONI

$4.50

(ITALY) - ABV 5.1%

DOS XX

$4.50

(MEXICO) - ABV 4.7%

Small Bites/ Appetizers

Tray of Tomato/Mozzarella/Basil Skewers (25)

$80.00Out of stock

Tray of Prosciutto/Melon Skewers (25)

$90.00Out of stock

Meatball Appetizer Tray (9)

$30.00

Bruschetta (25)

$90.00Out of stock

25 pieces of sliced baguette, topped with your choice of gourmet toppings

Avocado Pesto Dip

$30.00

24oz. Served with homemade baguette slices

Honey and Whipped Ricotta Dip

$30.00

24oz. Served with homemade baguette slices

Pimento Cheese Dip

$30.00

24oz. Served withhomemade baguette slices

Trio of Dips

$90.00

24oz. of each of our homemade dips: -avocado pesto -honey ricotta -pimento cheese Served with sliced homemade baguette slices

Fruit Salad

$80.00Out of stock

6-8 pounds of seasonal fruit

Baguette Slices Tray

$12.00

50 slices of baguette toasted with olive oil

Entrees

Bagged Lunches

$16.00

Bagged lunch come with your choice of sandwich, chips and one of our homemade cookies.

Sandwich Tray

$48.00

Four of our fresh homemade sandwiches, halved or quartered on a catering tray.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin, TX 78746

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

