Maryland Blue 4814 Madison Canning House Road
4814 Madison Canning Road
Madison, MD 21648
Fountain Soda
Kids Suvinder Cup
Red Bull
Water
White Wine
Champagne - Freixenet
Chardonnay - Crane Lake (House)
Chardonnay - Eve
Chardonnay - Silver Gate (House Wine)
Merlot - Gnarly Head
Moscato - Bulletin Place (House Wine)
Moscato - Cupcake
Pinot Grigio - Silver Gate (House Wine)
Pinto Grigio - Del Vento
Prosecco - Cortefresca
Prosecco - Cupcake
Riesling - Bex
Rose - La Vielle Ferm
Rose - Sweet Walter
Sauvignon Blanc - Silver Gate
Sweet Blush - Lower Slower Delaware
Sweet White - Niagra
White Zinfandel - Buehler
Starters
Ahi Tuna
Sliced and seared to your liking, our Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna is served on a bed of Seaweed Salad, then finished with a drizzle of our house, Spicy Crema.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Bang! Bang! These shrimp are the bomb! A little bit of heat and a little bit of sweet creates a flavor explosion that will keep you coming back for more...much like the beautiful "Blackwaters" of Dorchester County.
Basket Of Fries
Brussel Sprouts
They said Brussel Sprouts can't be good. We say, "TOWANDA!" Deep fried and tossed in our Towanda Teriyaki Sauce, even the pickiest eaters will love these!
Cheese Fries
Hand Cut fries topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, Bacon and Scallions. Served with a side of ranch. Sure to entice tons of cheesy grins!
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Cheesesteak cooked up Philly Style, rolled into an egg roll and deep fried? Yes, please! It's the simple things that make us happy!
Crab Dip
The perfect blend of cheeses, spices and local, lump crab meat served with warm Bavarian Pretzels.
Crab Fries
Hand Cut Fries topped with a full order of SoDoCo Crab Dip and cheese. The perfect fix for our "Hangry" friends!
Fried Green Tomatoes
2 Slices of Green Tomatoes hand breaded and deep fried to perfection, topped with Local, Lump Crab Meat, shrimp, locally grown corn off the cobb, our secret crema sauce and then finished with our house made pico.
Scallops Appitizer
Seafood Nachos
Our house fried nachos are topped with a generous portion of our crab and shrimp dip, Monterey Jack Cheese and a dusting of Old Bay. Perfect for sharing (or not). These are so good it's almost scary.
Smokehouse Nachos
Steamed Shrimp
Kickin' it back cousin style on this one. It's steamed shrimp like you've never had them before. This special blend of butter and spices takes this to a whole new level. A Creekside Seafood Favorite!
Wings
Everybody loves a good wing. We serve 8 of ours in your choice of Buffalo, Honey Old Bay, Garlic Parm, Teriyaki, BBQ or simply naked.
Baskets
Handhelds
Blknd Tuna BLT
Blackened Tuna drizzled with our house Wasabi Mayo on a Brioche Roll
Burger
No Better Burger than this! Hand pressed patties made from Simmons Center Market fresh ground beef built and cooked to order. Served with a side of hand cut fries
Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich
Crab Cake Sandwich
This family recipe uses local JUMBO lump crabmeat blended with lump crab meat. The only filler is a little lump crabmeat. Ask for this Hooper's Island Style (served between 2 pieces of white bread and a little mustard).
Dougie Donut Burger
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Soft Crab Sandwich
Salads
Soup
Broc & Cheese
Cream of Crab
Using local crabmeat meat from Madison Bay, Chef Brittney's Cream of Crab Soup is the best this side of the Chesapeake!
French Onion
Mad Crab
Maryland Crab
Gumbo
Beef Stew
Entrees
Bone In Ribeye
Chicken Chesapeake
Chicken Breast grilled to perfection, topped with our Incredible Crab Imperial and broiled to perfection.
Crab Imperial
Our creamy Crab Imperial is loaded with local crabmeat! Thick, rich and creamy...just like Down Home!
Double Crabcake Dinner
This family recipe uses local JUMBO lump crabmeat and a secret blend of seasonings to create the perfect crabcake. The only filler in this whopper is a little lump crabmeat. Buns available on request for an upcharge.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Pasta
Porkchops
Two Center Cut Porkchops dipped in our secret buttermilk batter, hand breaded and then deep fried to perfection can only get better by smothering them in Chef Henry's house made, White, Pepper Gravy. This one gets a 10 out of 10!
Rockfish
Choose yours fried, broiled or blackened.
Salmon
Sautéed in our southern style gravy "sauce," this is a new take on everybody's favorite!
Scallop Entree
Single crab cake dinner
Soft Crab Platter
Steak of the Day
Simmons Center Market Cut of the Day flame grilled to your liking.
Meatloaf
