Maryland Blue 4814 Madison Canning House Road

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Tea Bag

$2.50

Fountain Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Birch Beer

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Soda

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Whole Milk

$2.00

Kids Suvinder Cup

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.50

Water

Water

Bottled / Canned Alcohol

Angry Crisp bottle

$5.00

Austin Cider

$5.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$6.50

Bud Light 10 oz.

$3.50

Bud Light Bottle

$3.25

Bud Light Lime 16 oz

$3.75

Budweiser 10 oz.

$3.50

Budweiser bottle

$3.25

Celebrator Doppelbock

$6.00

Clearly Righteous IPA

$6.50

Coors Light bottle

$3.25

Corona Extra

$6.25

Corona Light

$6.25Out of stock

Corona Premier

$6.25Out of stock

Cutwater - Gin & Tonic

$6.00

Cutwater - Tequila Margarita

$6.00

Cutwater - Tiki Rum

$6.00

Cutwater Ginger Beer

$6.00

Dale's Pale Ale

$5.00

Dogfish 60 Min bottle

$5.00

Flying Dog The Truth Imperial IPA

$6.00

Gonzo Porter Imperial Porter

$7.00

Heineken bottle

$5.00

High Noon Seltzer - Watermelon

$4.25Out of stock

Hoop Tea

$6.50

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$5.00

Loose Cannon IPA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra bottle

$4.25

Michelob Ultra Can

$4.50

Miller Lite bottle

$3.25

Natty Boh

$4.25

Natural Light can

$3.00

Sam Adams

$6.50+

Seagrams WC Straw Dai

$4.25

Seagrams’s WC Baha Mama

$4.25

Seagram’s WC Jam Me

$4.25

Seagram’s WC Peach Bell

$4.25

Spiced Harvest Ale

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.50Out of stock

Truly

$4.25

Truly Classic Lime

$4.25

Union Anthem Ale

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.25

White Claw/Mango

$4.25

Cocktails

Adios Mf'er

$10.00+

.5 oz. Vodka .5 oz. Rum .5 oz. Gin .5 oz. Tequila .5 oz. Blue Curacao .5 oz Sour Top off with Sprite Garnish: Lemon Slice, Cherry

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

1 ½ ounces Amaretto Liqueur 1 oz Simple Syrup ¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice add Sprite add Maraschino Cherry (for garnish) add Orange (slice, for garnish)

Apple Martini

$8.00

add Ice Cubes 2 ounces Vodka 1 ½ ounces Sour Apple Liqueur 1 ½ teaspoons Lemon Juice add Green Apple (slice, optional) 1. Fill a shaker three-fourths full with ice. Add the vodka, apple liqueur and lemon juice. Cover and shake for 10-15 seconds or until condensation forms on outside of shaker. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. If desired, garnish with apple.

Beach Water

$7.50Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$8.00+

3 Oz George’s Bloody May Mix 3 Oz of Pickle Vodka Garnish

Blow Job

$6.50

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

2 oz of Malibu 2 oz of Lemonade .5 oz of Blue Curacao Shake Garnish w/cherry

Blueberry Lemon Crush

$8.00

3 Oz of Lemon Juice 2 Oz of Smirnoff Blueberry Vodka 1 Oz of Triple Sec Shake w/Ice Top w/Lemon

Box Alarm

$7.50

2 oz Fireball 2 oz Lemonade 2 oz Cranberry 1 oz Grenadine Shake Garnish w/cherry in Martini glass

Buttery Nipple Shot

$7.00

1 ounce Butterscotch Schnapps ½ ounce Irish Cream ½ ounce Vodka Layer on top of Butterscotch w/spoon Serve in shotglass

Capt. America

$6.00

1 ½ ounces Peach Vodka ½ ounce Blue Curacao 3 ½ ounces Sprite ½ ounce Cherry Grenadine 2 ounces Coconut Cream

Captain Choptank'd

$8.00

2 Oz. of Capt. Morgan 1/2 Oz. Triple Sec 1 Oz. Pineapple Juice 1.5 Oz. Orange Juice Splash of Grenadine Pint Glass w/Ice

Cherry Bomb

$8.00

4 Fresh Sweet Cherries (halved, pitted) ¼ Lemon ¼ Lime 6 Fresh Mint Leaves ½ ounce Simple Syrup 1 dash Angostura Bitters 2 ounces Dark Rum add Mint Sprigs (for garnish) Using a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon, muddle cherries, lemon and lime wedges, mint leaves, simple syrup, and bitters in a mixing glass or cocktail shaker. Add rum and stir to combine.

Cherry Lime Crush

$8.00

3 Oz Lime Juice 2 Oz of Cherry Vodka 1 Oz of Triple Sec

Cosmopolitan

$8.25

1 ½ fluid ounces vodka ¼ fluid ounce lime juice ¼ fluid ounce triple sec ¼ fluid ounce cranberry juice 1 cup ice 1 lime wedge for garnish Combine vodka, lime juice, triple sec, and cranberry juice in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, cover and shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Dark 'n Stormy

Dark 'n Stormy

$8.00

Highball Glass Ice 3 oz of Ginger Beer 2 oz of Goslings .5 oz of lime juice Garnish with Lime

Drunk on a Boat

$8.00

1 oz Crown Royal Apple 1.5 Oz of Peach Scnapps Top off with Pineapple juice Cherry Garnish

Electric Smurf

$7.50

Frisky Apple Pie

$9.50

Build in Shaker 1 oz Crown Royal Apple Whiskey 1 oz Rum Chata Caribbean Rum .5 oz Fireball Whiskey .5 oz Pinnacle Whipped Vodka Cocktail spoon of Simple Syrup Add Ice & Shake Rim Rocks glass w/Cinnamon & Sugar Mix - Add ICE Strain into glass & Sprinkle Cinnamon Sugar Mix on the drink Add Apple Garnish

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

3 Oz Peach Schnapps 3 Oz Orange Juice Pint Glass w/Ice

German Choc Cake

$7.00

Grand Mariner Manhattan

$15.00

Rock's Glass w/Ice .5 Sweet Vermouth 1.5 oz Maker's mark 1 oz of Grand Mariner Garnish w/Cherry

Grapefruit Crush

$8.00

3 Oz of grapefruit juice 2 Oz of Ruby Deep Eddy 1 Oz Triple Sec Shake Top with Sprite

Green Tea Shot

$7.00+

Makes 4 Green Tea Shots CLASSIC GREEN TEA SHOT RECIPE 1/2 ounce Jameson 1/2 ounce Peach Schnapps 1/2 ounce Sour Mix Splash of Sprite or other lemon-lime soda Shake w/Ice Strain into shot glasses

Hot Grog (Mount Gay Rum)

$8.00

Irish Crush

$8.00

1-1/2 oz of Jameson Orange Whiskey 3 oz of OJ Splash of Blue Curacao Splash of Sprite Combine & Shake

Island Whisper

$10.00

Use Flute Glass 1 sugar cube Soak with orange bitters Fill glass with Champagne

Jager Bomb

$6.50+

Key Lime Pie Crush

$8.00

1.5 Whipped Vodka 1. oz Lime Juice 1 oz. Simple Syrup Mix in Pint Glass w/Ice Top off with Club Soda Garnish w/Lime & Whipped Cream

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Build in a shaker w/ice 3 oz of RumChata 1 oz of Lemoncello Shake Strain over ice into Rocks Glass

Lemon Crush

$8.00

3 Oz of Lemon juice 2 Oz of Deep Eddy Lemon 1 Oz Triple Sec Shake Top with Sprite

Lemon Drop

$7.00+

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. 2 ounces vodka 1/2-ounce triple sec 1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed 1 ounce simple syrup 1/2 Oz of Lemoncello Garnish: sugar rim & lemon slice

Lemon Raspberry Fizz

$8.00

Lemoncello Mojito

$8.00

1 oz Lemon Juice 1/2 Oz Simple Syrup 2 Oz

Leprechaun Margarita

$12.00

Create in Shaker w/Ice 1.5 oz El Jimador Reposado 3/4 oz of Cointreau 3/4 oz of Midori 3/4 oz of Lime Juice 3/4 oz of Simple Syrup (optional) Shake Pour into Pint Glass Rimmed with Brown Raw Sugar Float of Grand Mariner (optional)

Lime Crush

$8.00

3 Oz of Lime juice 2 Oz of Deep Eddy Lime 1 Oz Triple Sec Shake Top with Sprite

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

.5 oz of Captain Rum .5 oz of Malibu Rum .5 oz of Blue Curacao 2 oz of Pineapple Shake Top off w/Sprite Garnish w/Cherry & Orange wheel

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00+

½ Oz Vodka ½ Oz Rum ½ Oz Gin ½ Oz Tequila ½ Oz Triple Sec 1 Oz Sour Top off with Coke

Madison Bay Breeze

$8.00

2 Oz Malibu Rum 2 Oz OJ 2 Oz Cranberry Shake with Ice Splash of Sprite

Mai Tai

$8.50

¼ cup pineapple juice 2 tablespoons white rum 1 ½ tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 lime) 1 tablespoon (½ oz.) dry orange Curaçao 1 tablespoon orgeat syrup or simple syrup 1 teaspoon maraschino cherry juice 1 tabelspoon (½ oz.) dark rum Mint sprig, maraschino cherry, pineapple slice, for serving

Malibu Bay Breeze

$8.00

2 oz Malibu Coconut Rum 2 oz Cranberry Juice 2 oz Pineapple Juice

Malibu Watermelon Mojito

$8.00Out of stock

2 Oz Malibu Watermelon ½ Oz of Lime juice Muddle Mint leaves 6 chunks of Watermelon Add ice Fill the rest of the way with Soda Water

Manhattan

$9.50+

1 oz. Bourbon or Rye 0.5 oz. Sweet Vermouth 3 dashes Bitters 1 cherry

Margarita

$11.50+

2 ounces white tequila 1 ½ ounces triple sec 1 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice Shake Double strain into a rimmed glass Garnish with lime wheel

Martini Gin

$10.00+

Martini Vodka

$12.00+

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Moscow Mule Punch

$7.50

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00+

In a Rocks Glass Muddle pinch of sugar with 3 Dashes of Bitters Add 1.5 Bourbon Cherry to garnish In rocks glass Muddle the sugar and bitters Add Ice, then pour the bourbon on top Stir gently to mix Garnish with a cherry

Orange Creamsicle

$8.00

1.5 Oz of Orange Vodka .5 Oz of Triple Sec 1 Oz of half & half 1 Oz of Orange Juice Orange Slice for garnish

Orange Crush

$7.00

3 Oz of Orange juice 2 Oz of Orange Vodka 1 Oz Triple Sec Shake Top with Sprite

Orange Crush Carry Out

$14.00

Overboard Orange Margarita

$13.00+

3 Oz of Oj 2 Oz of Hornitos Reposado or El Jimador 1 oz of Grand Mariner Shake w/Ice Rim glass with Salt or Sugar

Peach Crush peach

$8.00Out of stock

3 Oz of Peach Puree 2 Oz of rail vodka 1 oz of Triple Sec Slash of Sprite

Peach Margarita

$13.00

Combine 8 oz of Peach & Simple Syrup Purée(2 parts Peach Purée & 1 part Simple Syrup) 1.5 0z of Blanco Tequila .5 oz of Triple Sec .5 oz Lime Juice Shake with Ice Strain into Margarita Glass rimmed with cinnamon & sugar mix Garnish with peach slice

Pickleback Shot

$6.50

Red, White & Berry Firecracker Martini

$8.00

1.5 Oz Smirnoff Red White & Berry 4.5 Oz Lemonade 1 Oz. Blue Curaçao Martini Glass Sugar Rim Cherry Garnish

Sapphire Alpine

$8.00

1 Oz Bombay Sapphire Gin 1 Oz Blue Curacao 1 Oz Peach Schnapps Orange Twist

Screwdriver

$7.00

Shark Attack

$8.00

1.75 oz of Vodka 3.5 oz of Lemonade .5 oz of Blue Curacao Shake Strain into glass w/ice Add .25 oz of Grenadine Garnish w/Cherry

Shore Crush (aka Old Bay Crush)

Shore Crush (aka Old Bay Crush)

$8.00Out of stock

1 1/2 ounces OLD BAY VODKA 3 ounces watermelon juice or puréed watermelon 1 ounce fresh lime OLD BAY SEASONING for rim

Spicy Bloody Mary

$8.00

3 Oz George’s Bloody Mary Mix 3 Oz of Pickle Vodka Garnish With Olives on stick Rim glass with old bay

Spicy Watermelon Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00Out of stock

Built in a Shaker... 1 oz. Lime Juice 3 Coins of Jalapenos 1 oz. of Watermelon Cubes (5 or 6) Muddle Add 1 oz. Contreau 2 oz. Blanco Tequila Shake/DOUBLE Strain into an OLD BAY Rimmed Margarita Glass

Spiked Apple Cider

$10.00
Stormy Sunset

Stormy Sunset

$8.00

Build in a tall cocktail glass filled with ice Half an ounce of Malibu rum 1 ounce of pineapple juice 1 ounce of orange juice A splash of grenadine and let it settle to the bottom An ounce of Sprite Half an ounce of gosling black seal rum Garnish with cherry

Strawberry Daiquiri strawberry

$10.00

Summer Sunset

$8.00

2 oz Tito’s 1/2 oz peach schnapps 3 oz oj Splash of cranberry

Susquehanna Beach Tea

$10.00

Mix over Ice, toss & serve with lemon 1 oz Bulleit Bourbon 1 oz Peach Crown Royal 1 oz Peach Nectar 1 oz Lemonade 1 oz Sweet Tea

T-Rita (Spicy Jalapeno Margarita)

$8.00

1.5 Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila .75 lime juice .5 Agave Nectar 2 slices of fresh jalapeños How to make Muddle jalapeños in the bottom shaker Combine ingredients with ice shake pour into a children rimmed margarita glass with a margarita slice and lime slice garnish

Taylor’s Island Tea

$8.00+

½ Oz Orange Vodka ½ Oz Rum ½ Oz Gin ½ Oz Tequila ½ Oz Triple Sec 1/2 Oz Lemon Juice Top off with Coke

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Fill Pint Glass w/Ice 1 oz Tequilla Fill up the rest of the glass w/OJ Dash of Grenadine (No more than .5 oz) Garnish w/Cherry/Orange

Top of the Mornin' Cozmosa

$10.00

Build in shaker w/ice 1.5 oz Lemon Deep Eddy 3/4 oz Midori 3/4 oz Simple 3/4 oz Lime Juice Shake Use Wine Glass Top off w/Prosecco

Vanilla Orange Manhattan

$8.00

1.5 Oz Vanilla Crown 1 Oz Cointreau .5 Sweet Vermouth Shake w/Ice, Strain into Martini Glass w/cherry

Vegas Bomb

$7.00+

Watermelon Crush

$8.00Out of stock

3 Oz of watermelon juice 2 Oz of vodka 1 oz of Triple Sec Splash of Sprite

White Russian

$8.00

2 oz of Vodka 1 oz of Kahlua Splash of Heavy Cream Rocks Glass

Hawaiian Punch

$8.00

1 Oz of Southern Comfort 1 Oz of Ameretto Ice Fill the rest of the way up with OJ Splash of Grenadine

Drafts

Draft - Bud Light

$3.25

Draft - Devils Backbone

$6.00

Draft - Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

Draft - Nanticoke Nector

$6.75

Draft - Yuengling

$5.25

Gin

Beefeater Gin

$4.00+

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$4.00+

Hendricks Gin

$5.00+

Monkey 47 Gin

$9.50+

Tanqueray

$4.00+

Well Gin

$3.50+

Liqueur/Cordials

Amaretto

$3.50+

Baileys

$4.00+

Butterscotch

$3.50+

Cointreau

$6.50+

Grand Marnier 80

$6.50+

Jagermeister

$6.50+

Kahlua

$4.00+

Limoncello

$4.00+

Peach Schnapps

$3.50+

Sour Apple Schnapps

$3.50+

Red Wine

Cab Sauv - 14 hands

$10.00+

Washington, USA The 14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon is a rich, juicy red that features aromas of dark cherry, black currant, and coffee with subtle hints of spice. Refined tannins and a touch of oak complement the flavors for an enjoyable finish.

Cab Sauv - El Libre

$6.00+

An Argentine wine. This Cabernet Sauvignon has a dark ruby color and a concentrated nose of cherries and plums. Currant fruit flavors with hints of pepper, combined with truffle and cassis. The notes of oak aging, leading to a long and vibrant finish.

Dessert - High Tide

$10.00+

As a dessert styled wine, it can be enjoyed by itself or pairing with cheesecake.

Dry Red Blend - Ambrosia

$10.00+

A blend of Chambourcin & Fredonia grapes with flavors of dark fruits, berries, and a smooth finish with hints of pepper.

Joe’s Cool Red - Layton's Chance

$9.00+Out of stock

Maryland, USA Reminiscent of a farmer's homemade wine. Concord, grape jam, cherry.

Merlot - Bulletin Place

$7.00+

South Eastern Australia wine. "This straightforward but balanced wine offers primary fruit aromas like plums and red berries, with a touch of peppery spice. Soft tannins on the palate support the plummy herb-flecked fruit.

Merlot/Cupcake

$8.00+

Central Coast, USA "Plum aromas meet dried oregano, graphite and bell pepper touches on the nose of this bottling. Light strawberry flavors are accented with an iron-tinged character and more bell pepper on the palate."

Pinot Noir - Rockbrook

$5.00+

California This Pinot showcases mature varietal aromas of candied cherry and hints of vanilla. Flavors of black cherry and dried cranberry fruit are complemented by subtle notes of orange.

Red Blend - Avalon

$8.00+

California This is a solid wine, with good dark-fruit flavors, a smooth, rich texture and a touch of tannin.

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00+

Capt Morgan

$7.00+

Goslings Black Seal Rum

$4.00+

Malibu

$6.50+

Malibu Pineapple

$6.50+

Malibu Watermelon

$6.50+

Mount Gay

$6.50+

Well Rum

$3.50+

Scotch

Dewars White Scotch

$6.00+

Johnnie Walker Black Scotch

$6.50+

Monkey Shoulder Scotch

$5.50+

Shots

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

How to make a buttery nipple shot Add 1 ounce butterscotch schnapps to a chilled shot glass. Pour ½ ounce Irish cream over the back of a bar spoon to float it on top of the schnapps

Cherry Bomb

$6.50

1. Start with a splash of grenadine syrup in your glass 2. Add 1 oz of cherry vodka 3. Finally, pour your Red Bull into the shot until it reaches the top of your glass and serve!

Fireball

$6.50

Green Tea

$6.50

Makes 4 Green Tea Shots CLASSIC GREEN TEA SHOT RECIPE 1/2 ounce Jameson 1/2 ounce Peach Schnapps 1/2 ounce Sour Mix Splash of Sprite or other lemon-lime soda Shake w/Ice Strain into shot glasses

Jager Bomb

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. 2 ounces vodka 1/2 ounce triple sec 1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed 1 ounce simple syrup 1/2 Oz of Lemoncello Garnish: sugar rim & lemon slice

Pickle

$7.00

Royal Flush

$6.50

1.25 oz. Crown Royal .25 oz. peach schnapps 3 oz. Cranberry Juice INSTRUCTIONS Combine all the ingredients in a shaker of ice Strain into glass Garnish with an orange peel

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

1 ounce green apple vodka 1 ounce peach schnapps 4 ounces cranberry juice Orange wedge, for garnish

Halloween Mystery Poison

$4.00

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$7.00+

El Jimador Blanco/Silver Tequila

$7.00+

El Jimador Reposado Tequila

$7.00+

Hornito Reposado

$6.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila

$6.50+

Olmeca Altos Reposado

$7.00+

Patron Silver Tequila

$7.00+

Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila

$6.50+

Well Gold Tequila

$4.00+

Well Silver

$4.00+

Vodka

360 Bing Cherry Vodka

$5.50+

Absolut

$7.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

$7.00+

Deep Eddy Lime Vodka

$7.00+

Deep Eddy Peach Vodka

$7.00+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka

$7.00+

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka

$7.00+

Deep Eddy Vodka

$7.00+

Fleischmann Orange Vodka

$6.50+

Grey Goose Vodka

$7.25+

Ketel One Vodka

$7.00+

Smirnoff Blueberry Vodka

$7.00+

Smirnoff Citrus Vodka

$7.00+

Smirnoff Peach Vodka

$6.50+

Smirnoff Red, White & Berry Vodka

$5.50+

Smirnoff Vodka

$7.00+

Titos Vodka

$7.00+

Well Vodka

$4.00+

Whiskey/Bourbon/Rye

Angel's Envy Rye

$20.00+

Angel’s Envy Bourbon

$8.50+

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00+

Canadian Club 1858 Whiskey

$6.00+

Climax Moonshine

$6.50+

Crown Peach Whiskey

$7.00+

Crown Royal Apple Whiskey

$7.00+

Crown Royal Salted Caramel

$7.00+

Crown Royal Vanilla Whiskey

$7.00+

Crown Royal Whiskey

$7.00+

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$7.00+

Evan Williams Bourbon

$5.50+

Feebs Apple Brandy Moonshine

$6.25+

Feebs Peach Brandy Moonshine

$6.25+

Fireball Whiskey

$7.00+

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$7.00+

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.00+

Jameson Orange Whiskey

$7.00+

Jefferson RSV Bourbon

$7.50+

Jim Beam Apple Bourbon

$7.00+

Jim Beam Bourbon

$7.00+

Jim Beam Devil's Cut

$8.00+

Jim Beam Honey

$7.00+

Jim Beam Peach

$7.00+

Johnnie Walker Rye

$6.50+

Knob Creek Bourbon

$7.00+

Lord Calvert

$7.00+

Makers Mark Bourbon

$6.50+

Old Forester Bourbon

$6.50+

Ole Smoky Moonshine Apple Pie

$7.00+

Ole Smoky Moonshine Wht Lightn

$7.00+

Redemption Rye

$6.50+

Sagamore Cask Str Rye

$8.00+

Screwball Whiskey

$6.50+

Seagrams VO Whiskey

$6.50+

Southern Comfort Whiskey

$6.50+

Well Whiskey

$4.50+

Wild Turkey American Honey Whiskey

$6.50+

Woodinville Bourbon

$6.50+

Woolford RSV Bourbon

$6.50+

White Wine

Champagne - Freixenet

$6.00+

Chardonnay - Crane Lake (House)

$5.00+

Chardonnay - Eve

$10.00+

Chardonnay - Silver Gate (House Wine)

$5.00+

Merlot - Gnarly Head

$7.00+

Moscato - Bulletin Place (House Wine)

$6.00+

Moscato - Cupcake

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio - Silver Gate (House Wine)

$5.00+

Pinto Grigio - Del Vento

$10.00+

Prosecco - Cortefresca

$7.50+

Prosecco - Cupcake

$10.00+

Riesling - Bex

$8.00+

Rose - La Vielle Ferm

$7.00+

Rose - Sweet Walter

$9.00+

Sauvignon Blanc - Silver Gate

$5.00+

Sweet Blush - Lower Slower Delaware

$10.00+

Sweet White - Niagra

$10.00+

White Zinfandel - Buehler

$7.50+

Non-Alcoholic Beers

Busch Non-Alcoholic

$3.00

Heineken 0.0

$3.50

Starters

Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Sliced and seared to your liking, our Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna is served on a bed of Seaweed Salad, then finished with a drizzle of our house, Spicy Crema.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.00

Bang! Bang! These shrimp are the bomb! A little bit of heat and a little bit of sweet creates a flavor explosion that will keep you coming back for more...much like the beautiful "Blackwaters" of Dorchester County.

Basket Of Fries

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

They said Brussel Sprouts can't be good. We say, "TOWANDA!" Deep fried and tossed in our Towanda Teriyaki Sauce, even the pickiest eaters will love these!

Cheese Fries

$12.00

Hand Cut fries topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, Bacon and Scallions. Served with a side of ranch. Sure to entice tons of cheesy grins!

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$15.00

Cheesesteak cooked up Philly Style, rolled into an egg roll and deep fried? Yes, please! It's the simple things that make us happy!

Crab Dip

$18.00

The perfect blend of cheeses, spices and local, lump crab meat served with warm Bavarian Pretzels.

Crab Fries

$18.00

Hand Cut Fries topped with a full order of SoDoCo Crab Dip and cheese. The perfect fix for our "Hangry" friends!

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

2 Slices of Green Tomatoes hand breaded and deep fried to perfection, topped with Local, Lump Crab Meat, shrimp, locally grown corn off the cobb, our secret crema sauce and then finished with our house made pico.

Scallops Appitizer

$15.00Out of stock

Seafood Nachos

$18.00

Our house fried nachos are topped with a generous portion of our crab and shrimp dip, Monterey Jack Cheese and a dusting of Old Bay. Perfect for sharing (or not). These are so good it's almost scary.

Smokehouse Nachos

$14.00

Steamed Shrimp

$14.00

Kickin' it back cousin style on this one. It's steamed shrimp like you've never had them before. This special blend of butter and spices takes this to a whole new level. A Creekside Seafood Favorite!

Wings

$16.00

Everybody loves a good wing. We serve 8 of ours in your choice of Buffalo, Honey Old Bay, Garlic Parm, Teriyaki, BBQ or simply naked.

Baskets

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Hand breaded and fried chicken breast tenders served with a side of hand cut fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Clam Strips

$12.00

Fried Fish

$12.00

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Handhelds

Blknd Tuna BLT

$15.00

Blackened Tuna drizzled with our house Wasabi Mayo on a Brioche Roll

Burger

$14.00

No Better Burger than this! Hand pressed patties made from Simmons Center Market fresh ground beef built and cooked to order. Served with a side of hand cut fries

Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich

$25.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$26.00

This family recipe uses local JUMBO lump crabmeat blended with lump crab meat. The only filler is a little lump crabmeat. Ask for this Hooper's Island Style (served between 2 pieces of white bread and a little mustard).

Dougie Donut Burger

$14.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Soft Crab Sandwich

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce topped with our house made dressing, house made croutons and shaved parmesan is the perfect starter or meal.

Garden Salad

$8.00

Loaded with fresh veggies and served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Soup

Broc & Cheese

$5.00+Out of stock

Cream of Crab

$5.00+

Using local crabmeat meat from Madison Bay, Chef Brittney's Cream of Crab Soup is the best this side of the Chesapeake!

French Onion

$5.00+Out of stock

Mad Crab

$9.00Out of stock

Maryland Crab

$6.00+Out of stock

Gumbo

$6.00Out of stock

Beef Stew

$8.00Out of stock

Baskets

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Tender Basket

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kid's Pasta

$6.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$6.00

Drinks

Juice

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Milk

$1.00

Soda

$1.00

Entrees

Bone In Ribeye

$35.00

Chicken Chesapeake

$28.00

Chicken Breast grilled to perfection, topped with our Incredible Crab Imperial and broiled to perfection.

Crab Imperial

$28.00

Our creamy Crab Imperial is loaded with local crabmeat! Thick, rich and creamy...just like Down Home!

Double Crabcake Dinner

$45.00

This family recipe uses local JUMBO lump crabmeat and a secret blend of seasonings to create the perfect crabcake. The only filler in this whopper is a little lump crabmeat. Buns available on request for an upcharge.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

Pasta

$18.99

Porkchops

$23.00Out of stock

Two Center Cut Porkchops dipped in our secret buttermilk batter, hand breaded and then deep fried to perfection can only get better by smothering them in Chef Henry's house made, White, Pepper Gravy. This one gets a 10 out of 10!

Rockfish

$27.00

Choose yours fried, broiled or blackened.

Salmon

$25.00

Sautéed in our southern style gravy "sauce," this is a new take on everybody's favorite!

Scallop Entree

$23.00Out of stock

Single crab cake dinner

$30.00

Soft Crab Platter

$24.00

Steak of the Day

$27.00

Simmons Center Market Cut of the Day flame grilled to your liking.

Meatloaf

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

Baked Potatos

$4.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.00

Basket Of Cornbread (5)

$10.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Corn on the cob

$4.00

Cucumber Onion Salad

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Kale

$4.00Out of stock

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatos

$4.00

Pickled Beets

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Veg of the Day

$4.00

Cheesecake

Strawberry Pretzel

$8.00

Reeses Pieces

$8.00

Toffee Caramel

$8.00

Ice Cream

Banana Split

$6.50

Extra Cone

$0.25

Float

$4.50+

Ice Cream Sandwhich

$6.00

Milkshake

$5.99

Old Bay Sundae

$5.00

Scoop

$3.50+

Sundae

$3.99+

Toppings

$0.25

Pie

Apple Pie

$4.00

Coconut Cream

$4.99

Cake

Yellow W Chocolate

$4.99

Chai Tea

$6.50

Bay of Ice

Bag

$3.00

Maryland Merchandise

Maryland Sunglasses

$10.00

Sunglassess

$10.00

Playing Cards

$4.99

T-Shirt

$25.00+

