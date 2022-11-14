Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maryland Blue Crab House

1,630 Reviews

$$

7100 Sollers Point Road

Dundalk, MD 21222

Order Again

Popular Items

Jambalaya
"Jumbo" Lump Sandwich
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Starters

Ahi Tuna Starter

$12.00

Seared and sliced served over a bed of lettuce with remoulade sauce.

Bayou Gator Bites

$14.00

Alligator freshly breaded, deep fried or blackened.

Chicken Strips N Fries

$12.00

(5)Breaded strips w/fries.

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Tossed in your choice of hot, mild, kickin’ bourbon or our signature crab seasoning! Served with celery.

Crab Balls

$20.00

6 to an order

Crab Dip

$13.00

A hearty portion of our homemade dip. Served with bread points.

Crab Pretzel

$12.00

Braided soft pretzel topped with our homemade crab dip.

Pickle Fries

$8.00

Hush Puppies Starter

$7.00

12 to an order

Kickin’ Bacon Shrimp

$10.00

(5)Large shrimp wrapped in bacon and coated in our Kickin’ Bourbon sauce!

Nachos with Cheese and Salsa

$7.00

Quesadilla

$6.00

Rockfish Bites

$11.00

Chunks of Maryland’s most loved fish hand dipped & deep fried. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce.

Scallop Bites

$13.00

Chunks of scallops deep fried or blackened & served with a remoulade dipping sauce.

Seafood Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Our homemade macaroni and cheese with great tasting crab meat and gulf shrimp.

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$14.00

Mushrooms stuffed with delicious jumbo lump crab cake & topped with imperial sauce.

Stuffed Oysters

$14.00

(3)Oysters packed with jumbo lump crab cake & topped with imperial sauce.

Twisted Fries Starter

$5.00

Oysters

$10.00+

Yuengs N Wings

$24.00Out of stock

Onion Ring Starter

$4.00

Entrees

Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp

$20.00

(4)Large shrimp & a grilled chicken breast seared to perfection with our Kickin’ Bourbon sauce! Served with New Orleans style dirty rice & mixed vegetables to cap off this healthy treat.

Stuffed Shrimp

$25.00

(4)Large shrimp stuffed with petite crab cakes and topped with imperial sauce

Southwest Mahi Mahi

$16.00

Seared to perfection in a zesty southwest seasoning and topped with homemade salsa.

Blackened Rockfish Tacos

$15.00

(2)Tacos topped with lettuce, tomato & cheese.

Steak–N–Cake

$42.00

10 oz. Black angus New York Strip paired with our delicious jumbo lump crab cake.

Etouffe

$17.00

Tasty blend of butter, onions, peppers, celery & garlic to create a delicious sauce. Served over a bed of white rice. (no sides)

Honey Glazed Salmon

$18.00

Sautéed salmon covered in sweet honey, served on top of dirty rice with a side of broccoli.

Jambalaya

$16.00

New Orleans recipe with shrimp, sausage and rice served with garlic bread points.

Chicken Chesapeake

$30.00

Grilled chicken breast stuffed with a petite crab cake and topped w/ imperial sauce.

Alfredo

$20.00

Creamy parmesan sauce smothering fettuccine, broccoli, and shrimp or chicken. (no sides)

New York Strip

$20.00

10 ounce Black Angus New York Strip

Pork Rib Eye

$15.00

Shrimp Creole

$15.00

Red Beans and Rice ENTREE

$13.00

Rack of Ribs

$22.00

Stuffed Scallops(2)

$40.00

Porterhouse

$32.00Out of stock

Platters

Fried Shrimp Platter

$19.00

(12)Large shrimp hand dipped and served with cocktail or tartar sauce.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter

$30.00

Fresh 6 oz. crab cake fried or broiled.

Oyster Platter

$30.00

(12) Plump east coast oysters hand dipped & fried until golden brown.

Rockfish Platter

$20.00

Two Rockfish filets fried or broiled.

Seafood Sampler Platter

$41.00

One of our 6 oz. jumbo lump crab cakes, a filet of Rockfish & (12) fried shrimp.

Shrimp Salad Platter

$20.00

Almost a full pound of creamy freshly made shrimp salad on top a bed of lettuce.

Soft Crab Platter

$26.00

Hand breaded soft crab fried to perfection. (seasonal)

Single LUMP Crab Cake No Sides

$17.00Out of stock

Oysters(12) No Side

$19.00

Fried Shrimp(12) No Side

$12.00

AYCE Catfish N Chicken

$20.00

AYCE Catfish N Chicken ReUP

Catfish Platter

$14.00+

Single Catfish Filet

$7.00

Single Rockfish Filet

$8.00

Single Chicken Breast

$6.00

Soft Crab No Side

$14.00

LUMP Crab Cake Platter

$24.00Out of stock

Single Jumbo Lump Crab Cake No Sides

$22.00

Corn Beef N Cabbage

$12.77

Soup

Maryland Crab

In this traditional Maryland soup, we add a splash of our signature seasoning blend.

Cream of Crab

Smooth, creamy flavors enhanced by our signature seasonings & hearty amount of crab meat.

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

New Orleans original recipe has a kick of spice to go along with Cajun sausage & chicken. Topped with white rice.

Hybrid(Cream/Maryland)

Broccoli Cheddar

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine topped with croutons and imported shaved parmesan cheese.

House Salad

$6.00

Fresh greens topped with the finest veggies.

Sandwiches

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

Freshly Prepared

Bourbon Sausage Sandwich

$8.00

From the Pit

Catfish Sandwich

$9.00

Handbreaded and Deep Fried

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$10.00

From the Pit

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Freshly Prepared

Hamburger

$8.00

Freshly Prepared

"Jumbo" Lump Sandwich

$22.00

Freshly Prepared

Oyster Sandwich

$18.00

Handbreaded and Deep Fried

Pit Beef Sandwich

$8.00

From the Pit

Pit Ham Sandwich

$8.00

From the Pit

Pit Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

From the Pit

Rockfish Sandwich

$12.00

Handbreaded and Deep Fried

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Freshly Prepared

Shrimp FRIED Sandwich

$12.00

Handbreaded and Deep Fried

Soft Crab Sandwich

$16.00

Handbreaded and Deep Fried

Grilled Cheese W/ Crab Meat

$10.00

Corn Beef

$7.77Out of stock

Steamers

Crab Claws 1 LB

$5.00

Snow Crab Legs

Jumbo clusters served with butter sauce.

Steam Pot

$70.00

(Dinner for 2) (2) snow crab clusters, 1 lb mussels, 1 lb clams, (2) medium crabs, 1/2 lb shrimp w/potatoes.

Steamed Clams

$10.00

Steamed Mussels

$10.00

1 lb steamed to perfection and served with garlic butter and bread points.

Steamed Shrimp

Steamed in our house seasonings with potatoes and onions. Shell on or peeled.

Corn(seasonal)

$4.00Out of stock

Potatoes N Onions

$3.00

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake

$7.00

Deep fried cheesecake sprinkled with cinnamon sugar then topped with caramel, chocolate or strawberry drizzle.

Cheesecake

$6.00

New York style cheesecake topped with caramel, chocolate or strawberry drizzle.

Chocolate Overload

$7.00

3x the chocolate cake, icing, flakes!

Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla ice cream topped with caramel, chocolate or strawberry drizzle.

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Deep fried and topped with powdered sugar.

Beingets

$6.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie N Ice Cream

$11.00

Reese's Cheesecake

$7.00

Just for Kids

Kids Fried Fish Sticks

$7.00

Served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries.

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Served with fries.

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Served with fries.

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries.

Kids Shrimp Basket

$6.00Out of stock

Sides

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Large Butter

$3.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Hush Puppies Side (6)

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$5.00

Twisted Fries Side

$4.00

Mash Potatoes Side

$4.00

Mash Potatoes N Gravy Side

$4.00

Onion Ring Side

$4.00

Broccoli Side

$4.00

Cole Slaw Side

$4.00

Corn on the Cob Side (seasonal)

$3.00Out of stock

Side House Caesar Salad Side

$4.00

Side House Salad Side

$4.00

Vegetable Blend Side

$4.00

Mac N’ Cheese Side

$4.00

Seafood Mac N' Cheese Side

$6.00

Dirty Rice Side

$4.00

Bread Points

$3.00

Bread Roll

$3.00

Red Beans N Rice SIDE

$4.00

Chips

$0.94

Bottle Beverages

Btl Water

$1.00

Btl Pepsi

$1.79

Btl Diet Pepsi

$1.79

Btl Sierra Mist

$1.79

Btl Mt Dew

$1.79Out of stock

Btl Brisk Tea

$1.79

Btl Orange Crush

$1.79

Btl Gatorade Cool Blue

$1.79Out of stock

Btl Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7100 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Directions

Maryland Blue Crab House image
Maryland Blue Crab House image
Maryland Blue Crab House image

