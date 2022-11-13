Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mary Margaret's Olde Irish Tavern 29 3rd Street North

No reviews yet

29 3rd Street North

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Order Again

Small Plates

Egg Rolls

$11.00

Flaky fried wonton with corned beef, swiss & sauerkraut served with thousand island for dipping

Poutine

$10.00

Fries and squeaky cheese curds with Guinness gravy.

John's Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Crispy chicken planks served with ranch.

Grouper Bites

$12.00

Fresh Gulf grouper nuggets in seasoned cornmeal.

Hummus Platter

$12.00

Traditional style Mediterranean hummus with pita, cucumber, tomato, celery and carrots.

Dane's Cheese Curds

$12.00

Pretzle Bites

$9.00

Lightly salted pretzle bites served with a side of white cheese sauce.

Chips N' Dips

$8.00

Butcherboard

$22.00

Assorted imported cheeses from the Emerald Isle with Mary's corned beef, honey comb, pita bread, dried cranberries and candied walnuts.

LARGE Caesar

$10.00

Classic Caesar with parmesan cheese & croutons over romaine with ceasar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

The renown classic chop salad with romaine, bleu cheese, bacon bits, hard-bolied egg, diced tomato, avocado and grilled chicken.

Cheri's Salad

$15.00

Cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, stilton cheese with a raspberry vinaigrette over spring mix.

Potato Soup

$6.50

Hearty & creamy topped with cheese and bacon.

Soup of Day

$6.00

S&S Combo

$10.50

Your choice of soup paired with our side house salad.

House Salad

$5.50

Small Caesar

$5.50

Classic Caesar with parmesan cheese & croutons over romaine with ceasar dressing.

Handhelds

Reuben

$15.00

The legendary Irish-American Pub staple, with thin sliced corned beef, baby swiss, sauerkraut & thousand island on marbled rye.

Grouper Reuben

$18.00

Fresh grilled Gulf grouper with baby swiss, sauerkraut & thousand island on seedless marbled rye.

Chicken Club

$15.00

Grilled or fried brined chicken breast with swiss, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard on a Pretzilla roll.

Fancy Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Turkey Rachel

$13.00

Roasted turkey breast with swiss cheese, Mary's mustard slaw & thousand island on our seedless marble rye.

Black N Bleu Burger

$13.00

6oz certified angus beef burger with melty Bleu cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and red onion on a flaky roll.

Guinness Burger

$16.00

Guinness infused black angus beef, with grilled shrooms, Irish cheddar, romaine lettuce & tomato on a flaky roll.

Big Plates

Fish & chips

$18.00

Local fresh catch Gulf grouper in a Smithwick's beer batter and fried to golden perfection, served with fries.

Cottage Pie

$14.00

Premium black angus ground beef with peas & corn layered with cheddar-jack & Mary's Golden smashed potatoes.

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Braised ground lamb with carrots and peas, baked with Mary's golden smashed potatoes.

Vegan Pie

$16.00

Ground plant-based burger with vegan cheese, peas, corn and carrots with Mary's golden smashed potatoes.

Bangers and Mash

$15.00

2 savory Irish bangers over Mary's golden smashed potatoes with Guinness gravy and brown bread.

Beyond Bangers

$16.00

2 plant based brauts over Mary's vegan smashed potatoes with vegan brown gravy.

Irish Breakfast

$18.00

Irish bangers, rashers, scrambled eggs, potatoes, baked beans, grilled tomato, mushrooms and black pudding.

Sides

SD Fries

$5.50

SD Baked Beans

$5.50

SD Green Beans

$5.50

SD Slaw

$5.50

SD Pasta Salad

$5.50

SD Mashed

$5.50

SD Vegan Mash

$5.50

SD Soda Bread

$5.50

Homemade raisin cake bread, traditional style.

Boxty

$5.00

House Salad

$5.50

Small Caesar

$5.50

Classic Caesar with parmesan cheese & croutons over romaine with ceasar dressing.

Guinness Muffin

$1.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Banger

$4.00

N/C Extra Fries

Xtra Pita

$1.00

Xtra Rye Toast Points

$1.00

Sweets \ Late Nite

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Apple Caramel Pie

$8.50

LN Eggrolls

$11.00

LN Cheese Curds

$12.00

LN Poutine

$10.00

LN Pretzel Bites

$9.00

LN Chips & Dips

$8.00

LN Chicken Tenders

$12.00

LN Hummus

$12.00

LN Potato Soup

$6.50

Daily Food Specials

Barb's BBQ Plate

$14.00

Turkey O' Toole

$14.00

Cheddar Mac

$14.00

Arthur's Patty Melt

$14.00

Florida Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.00

Guinness Lamb Stew

$14.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Water

Soda Water

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Made Cold Brew

$4.99

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Virgin Cocktail

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

29 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

