Mary's Bagel Cafe

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1242 NORTH FL AVE

Lakeland, FL 33805

Order Again

Bagels

BAGEL

$2.19

Plain, Poppy, Sesame, Onion, Garlic, Wheat

HALF DOZEN BAGELS w/ CREAM CHEESE

$11.99

DOZEN BAGELS W/ 2 CREAM CHEESE

$19.99

BAGEL w/BUTTER

$2.39

Bagel with Butter

BAGEL w/CREAM CHEESE

$2.99

Bagel with Cream Cheese on the side.

BAGEL w/JELLY

$2.79

Bagel with Jelly

BAGEL w/PEANUT BUTTER

$2.79

Bagel with Peanut Butter

Breakfast Sandwiches

RADIO CITY CORNBEEF

$7.49

2 Eggs, Cornbeef, Pepper Jack

WALL STREET EGG TOMATO

$7.49

2 Eggs, Tomato, Amer Cheese, Croissant

TIMES SQUARE LOX CREAM CHEESE

$11.59

Lox, Cream Cheese, Onions, Caper, Tomato

THE BRONX BACON EGG

$6.69

2 Eggs, Bacon, Cheese, Bagel

ROCKEFELLER SAUSAGE

$6.69

2 Eggs, Sausage, Cheese, Bagel

STATEN ISLAND HAM

$6.49

2 Eggs, Ham, Cheese, Bagel

BROADWAY TURKEY BACON

$5.99

2 Eggs, Turkey Bacon, Cheese, Bagel

FIFTH AVENUE TURKEY SAUSAGE

$6.49

2 Eggs, Turkey Sausage, Cheese, Bagel

GRAND CENTRAL EGG SANDWICH

$5.49

2 Eggs, Cheese, Bagel

MARY'S BAGEL LESS

$6.49

3 Eggs Your Way, Cheese, Hash Brown, Meat

Muffins & Pastries

MUFFINS

$3.59

Banana, Blueberry, Chocolate, Orange Cranberry

DANISH

$3.99

Apple, Cheese, Guava

CROISSANT

TURNOVER

$3.99

Apple, Guava

CINNAMON ROLLS

$3.99

Kids Meal

1 Egg, Breakfast Meat, Choice of Bread, Hash Browns

Kid's Meal

$3.99

Sides

FRUIT CUP

$3.69

Mixed Fruit

YOGURT PARFAIT

FRESH FRUIT

HASH BROWNS, ONIONS, PEPPERS

$1.99

SMALL CREAM CHEESE

$0.45

LARGE CREAM CHEESE

$1.99

Cold Sandwiches

SOPRANO

$9.99

HAM, SALAMI, CAPICOLA, PROVALONE

HAMILTON

$9.99

HAM, BACON, CHEESE

EMPIRE STATE

$9.99

TURKEY, BACON, CHEESE

TURKEY

$8.99

TURKEY, CHEESE

VEGGIE

$8.99

VEGGIE

LIBERTY BLT

$8.99

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO

TUNA SALAD SAND

$9.49

TUNA SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD SAND

$9.49

CHICKEN SALAD

Hot Sandwiches

GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN

CRISPY CHICKEN

$8.99

CRISPY CHICKEN

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

MARY'S HAMBURGER

$4.99

1/3 POUND HAMBURGER

MARY'S CHEESEBURGER

$5.79

1/3 POUND CHEESEBURGER

QUINOA/GARLIC BURGER

$6.99

VEGAN

HOTDOG

$4.99

HOT DOG

CHILI DOG

NATHAN'S CONEY ISLAND DOG

$8.59

FOOTLONG DOG, SAUERKRAUT

YANKEE

$9.49

TURKEY, BACON

NEW YORK REUBEN

$9.99

CORNED BEEF, SAUERKRAUT, SWISS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.49

Salads

CHEF SALAD

$8.79

Lettuce, egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, ham, turkey, carrots, cheese blend and onion.

CHICKEN SALAD

TUNA SALAD

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD CAESAR

$8.79

CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

GARDEN SALAD

$7.99

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$4.99

Sides

FRENCH FRIES

$2.79+

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$2.99+

PASTA SALAD

$2.59

COLESLAW

POTATO SALAD

$2.59

MACARONI SALAD

$2.59

CHIPS

$2.69

Soups

CHICKEN NOODLE

$5.49+

CHILI

$6.99

ROASTED PEPPER GOUDA

TOMATO BISQUE

$5.69+

Kid's Meal

Includes Fries or Apple Sauce and Capri Sun

Hamburger Kid's Meal

$3.99

Hot Dog Kid's Meal

$3.79

Chicken Fingers Kid's Meal

$3.79

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$3.79

MARY'S COFFEE BAR

COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

COLD BREW COFFEE

CAPPUCCINO

LATTE

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Soy Milk, Almond Milk or Oat Milk

FLAT WHITE

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Soy Milk, Almond Milk or Oat Milk

AMERICANO

Espresso, Hot Water

MOCHA BREVE

Espresso, Chocolate, Half & Half

COFFEE FLAVORINGS

FLAVORED SAUCES

DRINKS

HOT COCOA

$1.79

WHOLE MILK

$3.59

1% MILK

$3.29

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.49

NATALIES ORANGE JUICE

$4.99

NATALIES LEMONADE

$4.99

FLAVORED LEMONADE OF THE DAY

$2.79

APPLE JUICE

$2.49

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.59

HOT TEA

$1.99

ICED TEA

Sweet, Unsweet or 50/50

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

RED BULL

$6.59

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$4.59

MONSTER

$4.99

POWERADE

$1.89

WATER

$1.59

SMART WATER

$3.79

VITAMIN WATER

$2.89

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

LIMONCELLO MASCARPONE

$3.99

ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE

$4.39

RED VELVET

CARROT

SOUR CREAM POUND CAKE

$3.99

ITALIAN COOKIES

$3.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1242 NORTH FL AVE, Lakeland, FL 33805

Directions

