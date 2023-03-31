  • Home
  • /
  • Gillette
  • /
  • Railyard Restaurants - Food Trailer/Catering -
Main picView gallery

Railyard Restaurants - Food Trailer/Catering

review star

No reviews yet

200 S Richards Ave

Gillette, WY 82716

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Home Show

Coffee

$1.00

Soda

$2.00

Breakfast Bowl

$5.00

Ettoufee

$6.00

Soup

$4.00

Nachos

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Football Food

Burger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Stadium Philly

$8.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Wings

$10.00

Cookie

$3.00

Candy/Chips

$2.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Pretzel Bites

$5.00

Walking Taco

$7.00

Nachos

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Available for catering, events, offsite meetings, or anything else you need food or beverages for!

Location

200 S Richards Ave, Gillette, WY 82716

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Philly Shop & Co / YardBurger - Gillette
orange starNo Reviews
200 Richards Avenue Gillette, WY 82716
View restaurantnext
Mary's Mountain Cookies - Gillette
orange starNo Reviews
316 S Gillette Ave Gillette, WY 82716
View restaurantnext
The Railyard
orange starNo Reviews
113 S Gillette Ave Gillette, WY 82716
View restaurantnext
The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar
orange star4.5 • 2,427
1205 S Douglas Hwy Gillette, WY 82716
View restaurantnext
Wyoming Rib & Chop House - Gillette
orange starNo Reviews
2721 S. Douglas Hwy Gillette, WY 82718
View restaurantnext
American Legion Club Post 42
orange starNo Reviews
200 Rockpile Boulevard Gillette, WY 82716
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gillette

The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar
orange star4.5 • 2,427
1205 S Douglas Hwy Gillette, WY 82716
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gillette
Custer
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Casper
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Rapid City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Billings
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Laramie
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Cheyenne
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston