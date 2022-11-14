Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mary's Mountain Cookies - Gillette

No reviews yet

316 S Gillette Ave

Gillette, WY 82716

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Gourmet Cookies

Almond Glaze

Almond Glaze

$3.95

Almond Glazed and Sprinkled (color and shape varies)

Blueberry Oat

Blueberry Oat

$3.95

Whole Blueberries and Oats baked to perfection and topped with Lemon Cranberry Glaze

Brookie

$3.50
Caramel Sea Salt

Caramel Sea Salt

$3.95

Glazed with Caramel and Sea Salt

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Classic Best Selling Cookie!

Confetti Birthday

$3.50

Espresso

$3.95
Frosted Oreo

Frosted Oreo

$3.95

Oreos baked into the dough and frosted with more!

Frosted Sugar

Frosted Sugar

$3.95

Topped with Buttercream Frosting and Colorful Sprinkles

Lemon Doodle

Lemon Doodle

$3.95

Fresh Lemon Juice and Zest Glazed

M&M

M&M

$3.50

Chocolate Chip or Fudge Fantasy Cookies Topped with M&Ms (cookie varies)

Molasses

Molasses

$3.50
Monster

Monster

$3.50

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$3.50
Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.50

A Classic!

Panda

Panda

$3.95

Fudge Fantasy Cookies dipped in smooth white chocolate and topped with Oreo Crumbles

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$3.50
Peanut Butter Cup

Peanut Butter Cup

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie with Peanut Butter Frosting topped with Peanut Butter Cups and Drizzled Chocolate

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$3.95

Pumpkin and Chocolate Chips topped with drizzled chocolate or buttercream frosting & sprinkles!

Rice Krispy Treats

$3.95Out of stock
Smores

Smores

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with Marshmallows and Hersheys Chocolate sandwiched between Graham Crackers

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$3.50

Cinnamon and Sugar topped Sugar Cookie!

Snickers Infused

$3.95
Turtle Infused

Turtle Infused

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie with walnuts, and Caramel then drizzled with chocolate

White Chocolate Macadamia

$3.50

Car Cup

$3.95

Day Olds

$4.00

Celebration Cookie

$24.95

Our 2 LB celebration cookie can be decorated for your event!

2 oz Cookie

2 oz Snickerdoodle

$2.25

2 oz Fudge Fantasy

$2.25

2 oz. Cookies n Cream

$2.25

2 Dozen 2 Oz Assorted

$43.95

Avalanche

Snickerdoodle Avalanche

Snickerdoodle Avalanche

$6.00
Fudge Fantasy Avalanche

Fudge Fantasy Avalanche

$6.00
Cookies n Cream Avalanche

Cookies n Cream Avalanche

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Avalanche

$6.00

Gluten Free

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.95

GF M&M

$3.95

GF Snickerdoodle

$3.95

GF Caramel Sea Salt

$3.95Out of stock

GF Frosted Sugar

$3.95Out of stock

Frozen Cookie Treats

1 Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

2 Cookie Sandwich

$10.00

Edible Cookie Dough

$3.75

Take N Bake Dough

$10.00

Wookie

$4.50Out of stock

Cookie Bon Bon

$10.00Out of stock

2oz Assorted Dozen

$21.50

2 Oz Two Dozen

$42.95

Take n Bake

TnB Chic Chip

$25.95

TnB Snickerdoodle

$25.95

TnB Sugar

$25.95

TnB Other

$25.95

Bottled Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

A&W Root Beer

$2.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Starbucks Frappuccino

$5.00+

Gatorade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Jarritos

$3.00+

Pure Leaf Sweet

$5.00

Pure Leaf Unsweet

$5.00

Hank's

$3.00

Coffee

$1.50

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$5.00

Ice Cream

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.50

Sugar Cone

$2.50

Waffle Cone

$4.00

Dipped Waffle Cone

$4.50

Ice Cream Parfait

$5.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

316 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY 82716

Directions

