- Mary's on Davie - 1202 Davie St
Mary's on Davie 1202 Davie St
1202 Davie St
Vancouver, CN V6E 1N3
Beer
Boozy Shakes
Cocktails
- A Shaken Daiquiri$14.50
- Aperol Spritz$14.50
- Bailey's Coffee$9.00
- Bee’s Knees$14.50
- Bloody Mary$9.00
- Bourbon Spritz$14.50
- Buttery Kraken$14.50
- Caesar$9.00
- Canadian Old Fashioned$14.50
- Chambord Royale$10.00
- Goose Tail$10.00
- Le Grand Spritz$14.50
- Margarita$14.50
- Mimosa$9.00
- Rumosa$10.00
- The Beth$14.50
- The Emperor$14.50
- The Empress$14.50
- The Eva$14.50
Coffee & Tea & HC
Juice & Milk
Lemonade/Iced Teas
Liquor
- Bearface$8.00
- DBL Bearface$13.00
- DBL JD Triple Mash$13.00
- DBL Knob Creek$13.00
- DBL Lot 40$13.00
95 Points, International Wine & Spirit Competition 2022: "Faint aromas with a gentle hint of caramel develop a complex palate bursting with layers of confected sugar and jammy purple fruits developing into notes of cinnamon and cherry. Well balanced with richness and elegance allowing a spiced dry finish."
- DBL Makers Mark-46$13.00
92 Points, Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2021: "Warm and inviting array of baking spices with plum pie, red apple skin, and black peppercorn on the nose. Oaky and incredibly soft on the palate; vanilla and confectionery cherries rush forward with hints of brown sugar and sweet spice on the finish."
- DBL Michters$15.00
- JD Triple Mash$8.00
- Knob Creek$8.00
- Lot 40$8.00
95 Points, International Wine & Spirit Competition 2022: "Faint aromas with a gentle hint of caramel develop a complex palate bursting with layers of confected sugar and jammy purple fruits developing into notes of cinnamon and cherry. Well balanced with richness and elegance allowing a spiced dry finish."
- Makers Mark-46$8.00
92 Points, Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2021: "Warm and inviting array of baking spices with plum pie, red apple skin, and black peppercorn on the nose. Oaky and incredibly soft on the palate; vanilla and confectionery cherries rush forward with hints of brown sugar and sweet spice on the finish.
- Michters$9.00
- Aviation$8.00
Aviation is America's original craft gin. Created by pioneering bartenders in Portland, Oregon who sought to create a supremely versatile and mixable gin, the brand is backed by actor Ryan Reynolds. Instead of being overpowered by juniper—the flavour of which many perceive to be "harsh" or "medicinal"—Aviation is a balanced blend of seven botanicals: juniper, cardamom, lavender, sarsaparilla, coriander, anise seed, and dried orange peel. Aviation Gin is a unique American take on gin—softer, smoother, and more subtle than London Dry gins.
- DBL Aviation$13.00
Aviation is America's original craft gin. Created by pioneering bartenders in Portland, Oregon who sought to create a supremely versatile and mixable gin, the brand is backed by actor Ryan Reynolds. Instead of being overpowered by juniper—the flavour of which many perceive to be "harsh" or "medicinal"—Aviation is a balanced blend of seven botanicals: juniper, cardamom, lavender, sarsaparilla, coriander, anise seed, and dried orange peel. Aviation Gin is a unique American take on gin—softer, smoother, and more subtle than London Dry gins.
- DBL Hendrick’s$13.00
Hendrick's is an unusual gin created from eleven fine botanicals. The curious, yet marvellous, infusions of rose and cucumber imbue this spirit with its uniquely balanced flavour resulting in an unimpeachably smooth and distinct gin. Hendrick's Gin's unique (and dare we say unusually alluring) flavour comes from roses and cucumbers combined with a divine blend of eleven other botanicals, and the use of two distinctly different stills. The result is an exquisitely balanced gin.
- DBL Isle of Harris$15.00
- DBL Roku$13.00
In Japanese, Roku translates as the number six. Inside every bottle of Roku Gin, you will find six very special botanicals that are sourced in Japan. Nose: Cherry blossom and green tea provide a floral and sweet aroma. Palate: Complex, multi-layered, yet harmonious flavour of various botanicals. Traditional gin taste in the base, plus characteristic Japanese botanical notes with yuzu as the top note. Smooth and silky texture. Finish: The crisp Japanese sansho pepper brings a little spiciness to the finish.
- DBL Tanqueray No. 10$13.00
Double Gold, San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021. 96 Points, Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2021: "Juniper, lime, and lavender are balanced and refreshing aromas. Round flavors deepen on the palate, showing orange zest, minerals, and jasmine. The texture is medium weighted throughout, lending a silky and elegant feel to the overall profile."
- Hendrick’s$8.00
Hendrick's is an unusual gin created from eleven fine botanicals. The curious, yet marvellous, infusions of rose and cucumber imbue this spirit with its uniquely balanced flavour resulting in an unimpeachably smooth and distinct gin. Hendrick's Gin's unique (and dare we say unusually alluring) flavour comes from roses and cucumbers combined with a divine blend of eleven other botanicals, and the use of two distinctly different stills. The result is an exquisitely balanced gin.
- Isle of Harris$9.00
- Roku$8.00
In Japanese, Roku translates as the number six. Inside every bottle of Roku Gin, you will find six very special botanicals that are sourced in Japan. Nose: Cherry blossom and green tea provide a floral and sweet aroma. Palate: Complex, multi-layered, yet harmonious flavour of various botanicals. Traditional gin taste in the base, plus characteristic Japanese botanical notes with yuzu as the top note. Smooth and silky texture. Finish: The crisp Japanese sansho pepper brings a little spiciness to the finish.
- Tanqueray No. 10$8.00
Double Gold, San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021. 96 Points, Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2021: "Juniper, lime, and lavender are balanced and refreshing aromas. Round flavors deepen on the palate, showing orange zest, minerals, and jasmine. The texture is medium weighted throughout, lending a silky and elegant feel to the overall profile."
- Amaretto$7.00
- Baileys$7.00
- Butter Ripple Schnapps$7.00
- Campari$7.00
- Chambord$7.00
- Cointreau$7.00
- Creme de banane$7.00
- Creme De Cacao$7.00
- Frangelico$7.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Martini Vermouth$7.00
- Peach Schnapps$7.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$7.00
- St-Germain Elderflower$7.00
- DBL Amaretto$10.00
- DBL Baileys$10.00
- DBL Butter Ripple Schnapps$10.00
- DBL Campari$10.00
- DBL Chambord$10.00
- DBL Cointreau$10.00
- DBL Creme de banane$10.00
- DBL Creme De Cacao$10.00
- DBL Frangelico$10.00
- DBL Kahlua$10.00
- DBL Martini Vermouth$10.00
- DBL Peach Schnapps$10.00
- DBL Peppermint Schnapps$10.00
- DBL St-Germain Elderflower$10.00
- Bacardi - Superior White$7.00
- Bacardi Spiced$7.00
Made with aged rum and with a hint of smokiness from charred American oak barrels, Bacardí Spiced is a gluten-free rum blended with natural flavours and spices for a bold, yet smooth taste. Bacardí Spiced rum's liquid has both light and deep notes, making it perfect for mixing spiced rum drinks. Bacardí Spiced has a caramel-like vanilla flavour with subtle notes of almond and dried, dark fruits rounded out by cinnamon, nutmeg, and a touch of honey creates a balanced rum with a hint of smokiness.
- DBL Bacardi - Superior White$11.00
- DBL Bacardi Spiced$11.00
Made with aged rum and with a hint of smokiness from charred American oak barrels, Bacardí Spiced is a gluten-free rum blended with natural flavours and spices for a bold, yet smooth taste. Bacardí Spiced rum's liquid has both light and deep notes, making it perfect for mixing spiced rum drinks. Bacardí Spiced has a caramel-like vanilla flavour with subtle notes of almond and dried, dark fruits rounded out by cinnamon, nutmeg, and a touch of honey creates a balanced rum with a hint of smokiness.
- DBL Kraken Rum$11.00
The Kraken is a unique Caribbean black spiced rum weighing in at 94-proof. It is distilled in Trinidad and Tobago and enriched with an exotic blend of 13 secret spices. The rich black colour takes its hue from the mysterious ink with which, as legend has it, the Kraken, a squid of epic proportions, covered its prey. Enjoy The Kraken on the rocks, or as a key ingredient to your favourite mixed drink.
- Kraken Rum$7.00
The Kraken is a unique Caribbean black spiced rum weighing in at 94-proof. It is distilled in Trinidad and Tobago and enriched with an exotic blend of 13 secret spices. The rich black colour takes its hue from the mysterious ink with which, as legend has it, the Kraken, a squid of epic proportions, covered its prey. Enjoy The Kraken on the rocks, or as a key ingredient to your favourite mixed drink.
- Brije Mezcal$10.00
- Cazadores Anejo$8.00
- DBL Brije Mezcal$17.00
- DBL Cazadores Anejo$13.00
- DBL El Tequileño Reposado$13.00
El Tequileño Reposado is a 100% agave tequila that spends 3 months in American Oak. Its full agave flavour can be enjoyed by itself or mixed in a cocktail of your choice. Aroma: Sweet tones of agave with hints of vanilla. Taste: Cooked agave and a dry finish with hints of oak. Enjoy: Best enjoyed in a margarita, Paloma or in any of your favorite tequila cocktails.
- DBL Espolòn Blanco$13.00
93 Points, Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2021: "A fresh, vibrant unaged tequila with vivid aromatics of salted lime, bell pepper, and candied cinnamon. On tasting the freshness continues and the spirit fills the mouth with rich agave flavors before finishing with subtle spice notes."
- DBL MD Cristalino$13.00
- DBL Patron Silver$15.00
- El Tequileño Reposado$8.00
El Tequileño Reposado is a 100% agave tequila that spends 3 months in American Oak. Its full agave flavour can be enjoyed by itself or mixed in a cocktail of your choice. Aroma: Sweet tones of agave with hints of vanilla. Taste: Cooked agave and a dry finish with hints of oak. Enjoy: Best enjoyed in a margarita, Paloma or in any of your favorite tequila cocktails.
- Espolòn Blanco$8.00
93 Points, Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2021: "A fresh, vibrant unaged tequila with vivid aromatics of salted lime, bell pepper, and candied cinnamon. On tasting the freshness continues and the spirit fills the mouth with rich agave flavors before finishing with subtle spice notes."
- MD Cristalino$8.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Absolut$8.00
- DBL Absolut$13.00
Millkshakes
NA Cocktails
Wine
- 5oz Jacob’s Creek Sparkling$8.00
- 6 oz BV Shiraz$9.00
- 6 oz DEI$12.00
- 6oz Barefoot Pinot Grigio$8.00
- 6oz Bicicleta Cab$8.00
- 6oz Bicicleta Pinot Grigio$8.00
- 6oz Lindeman’s Cab$8.00
- 9 oz Barefoot Pinot Grigrio$11.00
- 9 oz BV Shiraz$13.00
- 9 oz DEI$17.00
- 9oz Bicicleta Cab$11.00
- 9oz Bicicleta Pinot Grigio$11.00
- 9oz Lindeman’s Cab$11.00
- BTL Barefoot Pinot Grigrio$30.00
- BTL Bicicleta Cab$30.00
- BTL Bicicleta Pinot Grigio$30.00
- BTL Brunello Di Montalcino - Altesino 2018$92.00
95+ Points, Wine Advocate: "Bold cherry, dried raspberry and myrtle add to the intensity and the brightness of the bouquet. The Altesino 2016 Brunello di Montalcino displays a lively and fruit-forward ensemble with an infectious and cheerful sense of energy. This is a tonic and crisp expression of Sangiovese with lifted berry aromas backed by subtle spice, tar and licorice gained over two years of barrel aging. Drink Date: 2024 - 2042." (November 2020)
- BTL BV Shiraz$34.00
- BTL DEI$44.00
- BTL Jacob's Creek Sparkling$35.00
- BTL Lindeman’s Cab$30.00
- 6 oz Forrester Chenin Blanc$10.00
- 6 oz Kono Sauv Blanc$8.00
- 9 oz Kono Sauv Blanc$11.00
- 9 oz Forrester Chenin Blanc$14.00
- BTL Forrester Chenin Blanc$36.00
- BTL Kono Sauv Blanc$30.00
- BTL Phantom Creek Pinot Gris$54.00
- 6 oz Côte des Roses$11.00
- 9 oz Côte des Roses$16.00
- BTL Côte des Roses$40.00
- HH 5 oz Jacob's Creek Sparkling$7.00
- BTL Jacob's Creek Sparkling$35.00
- 5 oz Mionetto - Prosecco Treviso Brut$8.00
Established in 1887 by Francesco Mionetto in Valdobbiadene, Mionetto is renowned for quality, tradition, and innovation. Situated in the Prosecco region, it crafts exceptional wines garnering national and international acclaim. Aromas of golden apples, honey, and white peach lead to a well-balanced acidity, offering a fresh mouthfeel and clean, dry finish. Perfect as an aperitif, with meals, or in cocktails. Vegan friendly.
- BTL Mionetto - Prosecco Treviso Brut$34.00
Established in 1887 by Francesco Mionetto in Valdobbiadene, Mionetto is renowned for quality, tradition, and innovation. Situated in the Prosecco region, it crafts exceptional wines garnering national and international acclaim. Aromas of golden apples, honey, and white peach lead to a well-balanced acidity, offering a fresh mouthfeel and clean, dry finish. Perfect as an aperitif, with meals, or in cocktails. Vegan friendly.
- BTL Nino Franco$54.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1202 Davie St, Vancouver, CN V6E 1N3
