DBL Hendrick’s

$13.00

Hendrick's is an unusual gin created from eleven fine botanicals. The curious, yet marvellous, infusions of rose and cucumber imbue this spirit with its uniquely balanced flavour resulting in an unimpeachably smooth and distinct gin. Hendrick's Gin's unique (and dare we say unusually alluring) flavour comes from roses and cucumbers combined with a divine blend of eleven other botanicals, and the use of two distinctly different stills. The result is an exquisitely balanced gin.