Mary's Kitchen 616 VIRGINIA BEACH BLVD
616 VIRGINIA BEACH BLVD
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23451
Breakfast
House Favorites
Rise & Shine
2 eggs any style served with your choice of 1 of our breakfast sides and toast or a biscuit
Local's Favorite
2 eggs any style, choice of 2 pancakes or belgian waffle or French toast and choice of 2 bacon strips or 2 sausage patties or a slice of ham
Eggs Benedict
Sliced baked ham served on a toasted English muffin topped with 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce and your choice of 1 breakfast side
17th Street Scramble
3 eggs scrambled with crumbled bacon and your choice of 3 veggies, a breakfast side and toast or a biscuit
Mary's Feast
A breakfast sampler of 3 eggs any style, your choice of 3 pancakes or half a belgian waffle or 1 slice of French toast with 1 sausage patty, 2 bacon strips, and your pick of 2 of our breakfast sides and toast or a biscuit
Hungry Man
A hearty breakfast of 3 eggs any style served with 2 smoked sausage links or 1 slice of country ham and your choice of 1 breakfast side and toast or a biscuit
Chicken & Waffles
A belgian waffle topped with a plump 6 oz deep fried chicken breast and 3 strips of bacon
Fried Flounder & Eggs
A boneless filet of deep fried flounder served with 3 eggs any style and your choice of 1 of our breakfast sides and toast or a biscuit
Grilled Flounder & Eggs
A boneless filet of grilled flounder served with 3 eggs any style and your choice of 1 of our breakfast sides and toast or a biscuit
Fried Pork Chops & Eggs
2 fried bone in pork chops served with 3 eggs any style with your choice of 1 breakfast side and toast or a biscuit
Grilled Pork Chops & Eggs
2 grilled bone in pork chops served with 3 eggs any style with your choice of 1 breakfast side and toast or a biscuit
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
A serving of traditional corned beef hash served with 2 eggs any style with your choice of 1 breakfast side and toast or a biscuit
Country Fried Steak w/ Sausage Gravy & Eggs
A breaded cutlet of tenderized cubed steak deep fried and topped with homemade sausage gravy served with 3 eggs any style with your choice of 1 breakfast side and toast or a biscuit
Crab Cake
Crab Cake with 3 Eggs and Toast or a Biscuit
Chipped Beef over Toast
Chipped Beef over Toast with 1 Side
Omelets
Build Your Own Omelet
Select your choices from our breakfast booster in the yellow box above and build your own flavorful omelet
Chicken Fajita Omelet
Filled with seasoned chopped grilled chicken, sautéed onions, green and red peppers and melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese served with salsa and sour cream
Country Fried Steak Omelet
Filled with sliced country fried steak and smothered with homemade sausage gravy
Meat Lovers Omelet
Packed with crumbled bacon, sausage, diced baked ham and your choice of cheese
Country Western Omelet
Loaded with sautéed green peppers and onions, diced baked ham, chopped tomatoes and melted American cheese
Healthier Choices
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt served with crunchy granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries and sliced bananas
Beach Breakfast
3 egg whites scrambled with your choice of 2 veggies from our breakfast boosters served with 2 turkey patties or 2 slices of turkey bacon and fresh fruit
Kaizen Power Bowl
3 eggs any style topped with 3 strips of bacon served in a bowl over sweet potatoes with a side of fresh fruit
Boardwalk Breakfast Bowl
3 eggs any style topped with grilled chicken strips and roasted tomatoes served in a bowl over salad greens with a side of fruit
Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast
Gluten Free Pancakes
Gluten Free Waffle
Short Stack of Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancake
Strawberry Pancake
Blueberry Pancake
Banana Pancake
Chocolate Chips Over Waffle
Spiced Apples Over Waffle
Strawberries Over Waffle
Blueberries Over Waffle
Bananas Over Waffle
Chocolate Chips Over French Toast
Spiced Apples Over French Toast
Strawberries Over French Toast
Blueberries Over French Toast
Bananas Over French Toast
Belgian Waffle
French Toast
2 slices of Texas toast sprinkled with powdered sugar
Single Pancake
Breakfast Sandwiches
Southern Comfort
A plump 6 ounce deep fried chicken breast served on our homemade buttermilk biscuit with 1 breakfast side
Avocado Toast
Fresh avocado and roasted cherry tomatoes served on multigrain toast with a choice of 1 breakfast side
Breakfast BLT
2 eggs any style with melted cheese served with bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread with 1 breakfast side
The WRV
A warm toasted bagel with 2 eggs any style served with your choice of bacon or sausage or baked ham topped with melted cheese and 1 of our breakfast sides
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
An open faced homemade buttermilk biscuit covered with thick creamy sausage gravy
Coastal Croissant
A warm flaky croissant filled with 2 eggs prepared any style with bacon or sausage or ham with your choice of cheese served with 1 breakfast side
Blvd Biscuit
2 eggs any style with your choice of bacon or sausage or a slice of baked ham with your selection of cheese served on a homemade buttermilk biscuit with 1 of our breakfast sides
Baltic Burrito
A warm tortilla loaded with scrambled eggs, chopped sausage, seasoned cubed home fries, sliced jalapeños, sautéed onions and green peppers, shredded cheddar cheese served with salsa, sour cream and 1 of our breakfast sides
Just for Kids
The Little Chick
1 egg and 1 sausage patty or 1 strip of bacon served with 1 side and toast
The Little Local
1 egg and 2 small pancakes with 1 sausage patty or 1 strip of bacon
Fruit Face Pancake
1 pancake served with strawberries or bananas and your choice of blueberries or chocolate chips for the face
Junior Chicken & Waffle
1/2 belgian waffle served with a crispy chicken tender
2 Crispy Chicken Tenders
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
6 Mini Corn Dogs
Kid's Veggie Plate
Choice of 3 sides
Beverages
Fresh Ground Coffee
Regular or decaffeinated
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
With whipped cream
Fresh Juices
Orange, apple, tomato, cranberry or grapefruit
Milk (Whole & Chocolate)
Iced Tea (Sweet & Unsweet)
Lemonade
Fountain Drinks
Pepsi, diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, sierra mist, mountain dew, root beer, or ginger ale
Dr. Brown's Canned Sodas
Black cherry, cream soda or root beer
Milkshakes
Chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, peach, banana or peanut butter. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Tap Water
Desserts
Pie Slice
Key lime, chocolate meringue, lemon meringue, pecan
Whole Pie
Cake Slice
Coconut and German chocolate cake
Whole Cake
Ice Cream
Chocolate, strawberry, vanilla
Cinnamon Bun
Banana Split
A banana served with 2 scoops of ice cream, caramel, pineapple and strawberry toppings, chocolate syrup, whipped cream and a cherry
Hot Fudge Sundae
A chocolate brownie topped with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream covered in hot fudge served with whipped cream and a cherry
Root Beer Float
2 scoops of vanilla ice cream served in a tall glass with root beer and topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Brownie
Cookies
Lunch
Mary's Menu Board
Lunch Classics
Fried Shrimp
6 plump shrimp fried and served with your choice of 2 sides
Grilled Shrimp
6 plump shrimp grilled and served with your choice of 2 sides
Fried Pork Chops
2 tender bone in pork chops southern fried served with your choice of 2 sides
Grilled Pork Chops
2 tender bone in pork chops southern grilled served with your choice of 2 sides
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Atlantic salmon served with your choice of 2 sides
Fried Founder
A boneless filet of flounder fried served with 2 sides
Grilled Founder
A boneless filet of flounder grilled served with 2 sides
Fried Chicken Tender Plate
4 crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 sides with crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing and 1 side
Fried Chicken Tender Wrap
Sliced chicken tenders stuffed in a warm tortilla with crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing and 1 side
Flounder BLT
Fried or grilled flounder topped with 3 slices of bacon served on a toasted bun with remoulade sauce and 1 side
BLT
5 slices of crisp bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on your choice of bread with 1 side
Grilled Cheese
Our thick Texas toast buttered and loaded with 4 slices of cheese and served with 1 side
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast or a grilled chicken breast topped with melted swiss cheese, sliced tomato and slaw served on a toasted bun with 1 side
Beef Burger
A 1/2 pound beef burger made in-house with 100% ground angus chuck beef served with lettuce, tomato, onion with mayonnaise on a toasted bun and a choice of 1 side. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your r
Mary's Club
Slices of roasted turkey and baked ham, crispy bacon, American and swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato with mayonnaise, piled high on your choice of bread and 1 side
Mary's Chef Salad
Slices of roasted turkey breast and baked ham piled high on a bed of greens with carrots, purple cabbage, tomatoes, and cucumbers, all topped with swiss, American and cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon and a sliced boiled egg. Served with your choice of dress
Cobb Salad
Slices of turkey breast, crumbled bacon, sliced hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese and croutons served over a bed of lettuce with your choice of dressing
Garden Salad
A bed of greens with carrots, purple cabbage, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers topped with croutons
By the Basket
Soups & Sandwiches
Additional Sides
Egg
Toast
Texas Toast
Croissant
Plain Bagel
Everything Bagel
Gluten Free Bread
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
Side of Smoked Sausage
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Side of Turkey Bacon
Side of Turkey Sausage
Side of Baked Ham
Side of Chicken
Side of Pork Chop
Side of CFS
Side of Sausage Gravy
Side of Hollandaise
Side of Flounder
Side of Grits
Side of Fruit
Side of Hash Brown
Side of Home Fries
Side of Cubed Sweet Potatoes
Pancake
Waffle
French Toast
Side of Spiced Apples
Side of Fried Green Tomatoes
Side of Slice Tomatoes
Side of Roasted Tomatoes
Side of Avocado
Side of Apple Sauce
Side of Beets
Side of Black Eye Peas
Side of Cabbage
Side of Cole Slaw
Side of Collards
Side of Corn Nuggets
Side of French Fries
Side of Fried Okra
Side of Green Beans
Side of Lima Beans
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Side of Mac & Cheese
Side of Potato Salad
Side of Stewed Tomatoes
Side of Onion Rings
Merriments
Mimosa
Sparkling prosecco served with your choice of orange, grapefruit, apple or cranberry juice
Mimosa Flight
Sparkling prosecco accompanied with (4) 4 ounce glasses of each of the following juices: orange, grapefruit, apple and cranberry juice
Manmosa
Sparkling prosecco served with our house vodka
Seabreeze
Cranberry juice with our house vodka
Greyhound
Grapefruit juice with our house vodka
Bailey's & Coffee
The original bailey's Irish cream mixed perfectly with Mary's house coffee and topped with whipped cream
Bud Lite
Budweiser
Michelob Ultra
Friday Specials
Friday Hot Open Faced Roast Beef Sandwich
Tender slices of slow roasted beef smothered in gravy served over bread with your choice of 2 sides
Friday BBQ Chicken
A 1/2 chicken baked slowly for tenderness topped with our homemade BBQ sauce and served with 2 sides
Friday Stuffed Pepper
1 large green pepper stuffed with a tasty mixture of ground beef, rice and homemade tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and served with 2 sides
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Corned Beef and Cabbage with a Boiled Potato and Corn Bread on the Side
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
616 VIRGINIA BEACH BLVD, VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23451
