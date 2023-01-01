A map showing the location of Mary's Kitchen 616 VIRGINIA BEACH BLVDView gallery

Mary's Kitchen 616 VIRGINIA BEACH BLVD

No reviews yet

616 VIRGINIA BEACH BLVD

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23451

Breakfast

House Favorites

Rise & Shine

$7.99

2 eggs any style served with your choice of 1 of our breakfast sides and toast or a biscuit

Local's Favorite

$10.49

2 eggs any style, choice of 2 pancakes or belgian waffle or French toast and choice of 2 bacon strips or 2 sausage patties or a slice of ham

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Sliced baked ham served on a toasted English muffin topped with 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce and your choice of 1 breakfast side

17th Street Scramble

$11.99

3 eggs scrambled with crumbled bacon and your choice of 3 veggies, a breakfast side and toast or a biscuit

Mary's Feast

$13.49

A breakfast sampler of 3 eggs any style, your choice of 3 pancakes or half a belgian waffle or 1 slice of French toast with 1 sausage patty, 2 bacon strips, and your pick of 2 of our breakfast sides and toast or a biscuit

Hungry Man

$12.29

A hearty breakfast of 3 eggs any style served with 2 smoked sausage links or 1 slice of country ham and your choice of 1 breakfast side and toast or a biscuit

Chicken & Waffles

$13.49

A belgian waffle topped with a plump 6 oz deep fried chicken breast and 3 strips of bacon

Fried Flounder & Eggs

$14.99

A boneless filet of deep fried flounder served with 3 eggs any style and your choice of 1 of our breakfast sides and toast or a biscuit

Grilled Flounder & Eggs

$14.99

A boneless filet of grilled flounder served with 3 eggs any style and your choice of 1 of our breakfast sides and toast or a biscuit

Fried Pork Chops & Eggs

$13.99

2 fried bone in pork chops served with 3 eggs any style with your choice of 1 breakfast side and toast or a biscuit

Grilled Pork Chops & Eggs

$13.99

2 grilled bone in pork chops served with 3 eggs any style with your choice of 1 breakfast side and toast or a biscuit

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$9.99

A serving of traditional corned beef hash served with 2 eggs any style with your choice of 1 breakfast side and toast or a biscuit

Country Fried Steak w/ Sausage Gravy & Eggs

$14.49

A breaded cutlet of tenderized cubed steak deep fried and topped with homemade sausage gravy served with 3 eggs any style with your choice of 1 breakfast side and toast or a biscuit

Crab Cake

$14.99

Crab Cake with 3 Eggs and Toast or a Biscuit

Chipped Beef over Toast

$9.99

Chipped Beef over Toast with 1 Side

Omelets

Build Your Own Omelet

$9.99

Select your choices from our breakfast booster in the yellow box above and build your own flavorful omelet

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$13.49

Filled with seasoned chopped grilled chicken, sautéed onions, green and red peppers and melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese served with salsa and sour cream

Country Fried Steak Omelet

$14.49

Filled with sliced country fried steak and smothered with homemade sausage gravy

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.49

Packed with crumbled bacon, sausage, diced baked ham and your choice of cheese

Country Western Omelet

$12.99

Loaded with sautéed green peppers and onions, diced baked ham, chopped tomatoes and melted American cheese

Healthier Choices

Yogurt Parfait

$8.99

Vanilla yogurt served with crunchy granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries and sliced bananas

Beach Breakfast

$11.49

3 egg whites scrambled with your choice of 2 veggies from our breakfast boosters served with 2 turkey patties or 2 slices of turkey bacon and fresh fruit

Kaizen Power Bowl

$12.49

3 eggs any style topped with 3 strips of bacon served in a bowl over sweet potatoes with a side of fresh fruit

Boardwalk Breakfast Bowl

$13.49

3 eggs any style topped with grilled chicken strips and roasted tomatoes served in a bowl over salad greens with a side of fruit

Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast

Gluten Free Pancakes

$8.49

Gluten Free Waffle

$8.99

Short Stack of Pancakes

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$8.99

Strawberry Pancake

$8.99

Blueberry Pancake

$8.99

Banana Pancake

$8.99

Chocolate Chips Over Waffle

$9.49

Spiced Apples Over Waffle

$9.49

Strawberries Over Waffle

$9.49

Blueberries Over Waffle

$9.49

Bananas Over Waffle

$9.49

Chocolate Chips Over French Toast

$9.49

Spiced Apples Over French Toast

$9.49

Strawberries Over French Toast

$9.49

Blueberries Over French Toast

$9.49

Bananas Over French Toast

$9.49

Belgian Waffle

$7.49

French Toast

$7.49

2 slices of Texas toast sprinkled with powdered sugar

Single Pancake

$3.49

Breakfast Sandwiches

Southern Comfort

$10.49

A plump 6 ounce deep fried chicken breast served on our homemade buttermilk biscuit with 1 breakfast side

Avocado Toast

$10.49

Fresh avocado and roasted cherry tomatoes served on multigrain toast with a choice of 1 breakfast side

Breakfast BLT

$10.49

2 eggs any style with melted cheese served with bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread with 1 breakfast side

The WRV

$9.99

A warm toasted bagel with 2 eggs any style served with your choice of bacon or sausage or baked ham topped with melted cheese and 1 of our breakfast sides

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$8.49

An open faced homemade buttermilk biscuit covered with thick creamy sausage gravy

Coastal Croissant

$10.99

A warm flaky croissant filled with 2 eggs prepared any style with bacon or sausage or ham with your choice of cheese served with 1 breakfast side

Blvd Biscuit

$10.99

2 eggs any style with your choice of bacon or sausage or a slice of baked ham with your selection of cheese served on a homemade buttermilk biscuit with 1 of our breakfast sides

Baltic Burrito

$12.99

A warm tortilla loaded with scrambled eggs, chopped sausage, seasoned cubed home fries, sliced jalapeños, sautéed onions and green peppers, shredded cheddar cheese served with salsa, sour cream and 1 of our breakfast sides

Just for Kids

The Little Chick

$4.79

1 egg and 1 sausage patty or 1 strip of bacon served with 1 side and toast

The Little Local

$4.79

1 egg and 2 small pancakes with 1 sausage patty or 1 strip of bacon

Fruit Face Pancake

$4.79

1 pancake served with strawberries or bananas and your choice of blueberries or chocolate chips for the face

Junior Chicken & Waffle

$5.49

1/2 belgian waffle served with a crispy chicken tender

2 Crispy Chicken Tenders

$5.79

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.79

6 Mini Corn Dogs

$5.79

Kid's Veggie Plate

$4.79

Choice of 3 sides

Beverages

Fresh Ground Coffee

$2.79

Regular or decaffeinated

Hot Tea

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

With whipped cream

Fresh Juices

$2.99

Orange, apple, tomato, cranberry or grapefruit

Milk (Whole & Chocolate)

$2.99

Iced Tea (Sweet & Unsweet)

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Pepsi, diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, sierra mist, mountain dew, root beer, or ginger ale

Dr. Brown's Canned Sodas

$1.99

Black cherry, cream soda or root beer

Milkshakes

$6.99

Chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, peach, banana or peanut butter. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Desserts

Pie Slice

$3.99

Key lime, chocolate meringue, lemon meringue, pecan

Whole Pie

$20.00

Cake Slice

$4.49

Coconut and German chocolate cake

Whole Cake

$20.00

Ice Cream

$2.99

Chocolate, strawberry, vanilla

Cinnamon Bun

$3.99

Banana Split

$7.99

A banana served with 2 scoops of ice cream, caramel, pineapple and strawberry toppings, chocolate syrup, whipped cream and a cherry

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.49

A chocolate brownie topped with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream covered in hot fudge served with whipped cream and a cherry

Root Beer Float

$5.99

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream served in a tall glass with root beer and topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Brownie

$3.49

Cookies

$1.99

Lunch

Mary's Menu Board

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$10.49

Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Lump Crab Omelete

$16.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.99

Lunch Classics

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

6 plump shrimp fried and served with your choice of 2 sides

Grilled Shrimp

$12.99

6 plump shrimp grilled and served with your choice of 2 sides

Fried Pork Chops

$13.99

2 tender bone in pork chops southern fried served with your choice of 2 sides

Grilled Pork Chops

$13.99

2 tender bone in pork chops southern grilled served with your choice of 2 sides

Grilled Salmon

$15.49

Grilled Atlantic salmon served with your choice of 2 sides

Fried Founder

$14.99

A boneless filet of flounder fried served with 2 sides

Grilled Founder

$14.99

A boneless filet of flounder grilled served with 2 sides

Fried Chicken Tender Plate

$10.99

4 crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 sides with crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing and 1 side

Fried Chicken Tender Wrap

$10.99

Sliced chicken tenders stuffed in a warm tortilla with crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing and 1 side

Flounder BLT

$14.99

Fried or grilled flounder topped with 3 slices of bacon served on a toasted bun with remoulade sauce and 1 side

BLT

$8.99

5 slices of crisp bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on your choice of bread with 1 side

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Our thick Texas toast buttered and loaded with 4 slices of cheese and served with 1 side

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy fried chicken breast or a grilled chicken breast topped with melted swiss cheese, sliced tomato and slaw served on a toasted bun with 1 side

Beef Burger

$10.99

A 1/2 pound beef burger made in-house with 100% ground angus chuck beef served with lettuce, tomato, onion with mayonnaise on a toasted bun and a choice of 1 side. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your r

Mary's Club

$11.99

Slices of roasted turkey and baked ham, crispy bacon, American and swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato with mayonnaise, piled high on your choice of bread and 1 side

Mary's Chef Salad

$11.49

Slices of roasted turkey breast and baked ham piled high on a bed of greens with carrots, purple cabbage, tomatoes, and cucumbers, all topped with swiss, American and cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon and a sliced boiled egg. Served with your choice of dress

Cobb Salad

$11.49

Slices of turkey breast, crumbled bacon, sliced hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese and croutons served over a bed of lettuce with your choice of dressing

Garden Salad

$5.99

A bed of greens with carrots, purple cabbage, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers topped with croutons

By the Basket

Fried Shrimp

$8.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.99

French Fries

$5.99

Fried Onion Rings

$5.99

Fried Corn Nuggets

$4.99

Soups & Sandwiches

Soup Cup

$2.50

Soup Bowl

$3.49

Chili Bowl

$3.99

Chili Cup

$2.50

Tuna Salad Plate

$9.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Salad Plate

$9.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Additional Sides

Egg

$1.49

Toast

$1.99

Texas Toast

$2.49

Croissant

$4.99

Plain Bagel

$2.99

Everything Bagel

$2.99

Gluten Free Bread

$2.99

Side of Bacon

$2.99

Side of Sausage

$3.99

Side of Smoked Sausage

$5.99

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$3.79

Side of Turkey Bacon

$3.29

Side of Turkey Sausage

$3.29

Side of Baked Ham

$3.99

Side of Chicken

$6.99

Side of Pork Chop

$7.99

Side of CFS

$8.99

Side of Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Side of Hollandaise

$2.99

Side of Flounder

$9.99

Side of Grits

$2.29

Side of Fruit

$2.99

Side of Hash Brown

$2.29

Side of Home Fries

$2.29

Side of Cubed Sweet Potatoes

$2.29

Pancake

$3.49

Waffle

$3.79

French Toast

$3.79

Side of Spiced Apples

$2.29

Side of Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.49

Side of Slice Tomatoes

$2.29

Side of Roasted Tomatoes

$2.29

Side of Avocado

$2.49

Side of Apple Sauce

$2.29

Side of Beets

$2.29

Side of Black Eye Peas

$2.29

Side of Cabbage

$2.29

Side of Cole Slaw

$2.29

Side of Collards

$2.29

Side of Corn Nuggets

$2.29

Side of French Fries

$2.29

Side of Fried Okra

$2.29

Side of Green Beans

$2.29

Side of Lima Beans

$2.29

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$2.29

Side of Mac & Cheese

$2.29

Side of Potato Salad

$2.29

Side of Stewed Tomatoes

$2.29

Side of Onion Rings

$2.29

Mimosa

$7.00

Sparkling prosecco served with your choice of orange, grapefruit, apple or cranberry juice

Mimosa Flight

$10.00

Sparkling prosecco accompanied with (4) 4 ounce glasses of each of the following juices: orange, grapefruit, apple and cranberry juice

Manmosa

$9.00

Sparkling prosecco served with our house vodka

Seabreeze

$9.00

Cranberry juice with our house vodka

Greyhound

$5.00

Grapefruit juice with our house vodka

Bailey's & Coffee

$8.00

The original bailey's Irish cream mixed perfectly with Mary's house coffee and topped with whipped cream

Bud Lite

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Retail

Post Card

$1.99

Water Bottles

$12.00

Mary's Logo Mug

$15.00

Adult T-shirt

$28.00

(Crew and v-neck)

Friday Specials

Friday Hot Open Faced Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.49

Tender slices of slow roasted beef smothered in gravy served over bread with your choice of 2 sides

Friday BBQ Chicken

$13.49

A 1/2 chicken baked slowly for tenderness topped with our homemade BBQ sauce and served with 2 sides

Friday Stuffed Pepper

$10.49

1 large green pepper stuffed with a tasty mixture of ground beef, rice and homemade tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and served with 2 sides

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$10.49

Corned Beef and Cabbage with a Boiled Potato and Corn Bread on the Side

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
616 VIRGINIA BEACH BLVD, VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23451

