Mary's Grill

Order Again

Popular Items

Mary's Chef Salad
Tender Basket
FULL Tidbit Chicken Dinner

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.29

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

IBC Root Beer

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Roy's Lemonade

$2.29

Cherry Limeade

$2.49

Add Flavors

$0.99

Coffee/Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Half/Half Tea

$2.29

Coffee

$2.29

Hot Tea

$2.29

Decaf Coffee

$2.29

To-Go Drinks

Small

$1.69

Medium

$1.89

Large

$2.29

Water

Water

Milk

Milk

$2.69

Chocolate Milk

$2.69

Hot Chocolate

$2.69

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Grape Juice

$2.49

Tumbler Refill

Tumbler Refill

$1.00

Breakfast

Mary's Breakfast

Mary's Breakfast

$8.69

Choice of ham, bacon or sausage with 2 eggs cooked your way, hash browns and toast or a biscuit with a side of white gravy and a coffee.

Pancakes

Pancakes

$1.99+

Large and Fluffy. Single or Double. Add peanut butter, raisins or chocolate chips for +50 each

Loaded Hash Browns

$9.99

Pork Chop And Eggs

$12.29

6oz Pork chop served with two eggs, hash browns and your choice of toast or a biscuit.

Oatmeal

$3.29

Served with your choice of toast or a biscuit

Waffle

$1.99+

Breakfast Toaster

$5.99

Grits

$3.29

Served with your choice of toast or a biscuit

French Toast

$2.89+

Thick Sliced Toast covered with powdered sugar

Carol's Scrambler

$6.49

Smothered Chicken Fry

$13.29

4oz hand breaded cube steak on a bed of hash browns covered in cream gravy and topped with 2 slices of thick cut bacon and an egg

Breakfast Burrito W/ Coffee

$7.99

Tortilla filled with Sausage, Hashbrowns, eggs and Cheese. Comes with a Coffee

Steak And Eggs

$18.99

6oz Pork chop served with two eggs, hash browns and your choice of toast or a biscuit.

Cheese Omelet

$6.49

3 egg omelet stuffed with shredded cheese and served with hash browns and your choice of toast or a biscuit

Western Omelet

$9.49

3 Egg omelet stuffed with ham, sausage, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast or a biscuit

Your Way Omelet

$6.49

Three egg omelet stuffed with a breakfast meat of choice and covered in shredded cheese. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast or a biscuit.

Biscuits And Gravy Plain

$5.29+

Freshly baked biscuits smothered in cream gravy

Biscuits W/ Sausage Gravy

$6.89+

Freshly baked biscuits smothered in Cream gravy with sausage

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Large home made cinnamon roll

Bacon (3 slices)

$2.89

Sausage Patties (2)

$2.89

Ham Steak (4 oz)

$2.89

Hash Browns

$1.99

Country Potatoes

$3.15

Side of Sausage Gravy

$2.89

Side of White Gravy

$1.89

Egg

$0.99

Toast

$0.99

Biscuit

$0.99

Appetizers

Buc Fries

$10.29

Waffle fries topped with cheddar cheese crispy bacon, and served with sour cream or ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

$7.89

Hand breaded and deep fried pickles served with ranch dressing

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Battered, Seasoned Wisconsin White Cheddar cheese curds fried to a golden brown and served with ranch dressing

Maverick Spud

$10.29

Large Baked Potato with butter and shredded cheese. Covered with a creamy layer of our mac & cheese and topped with thick cut bacon pieces, chives and a dollop of sour cream

College Fries

$6.99

Choice of the original hand-cut fries or crinkle fries smothered in cream gravy

Southwest Eggrolls (3)

$12.99
Onion Ring Tower

Onion Ring Tower

$9.99

A crispy tower of golden onion rings served with ranch dressing

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Battered and deep-fried mushrooms served with ranch dressing

Burgers

B.Y.O Burger

$11.89

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Add your favorites for additional charge

Ranch Burger

$15.99

Bacon Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese covered with ranch dressing

Black and Bleu Burger

$17.29

Bacon Cheeseburger with cajun seasonings, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, and bleu cheese

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$14.99

Smothered in grilled mushrooms and topped with Swiss cheese

Impossible Burger

$16.99

Plant based, gluten free and 100% vegan on a regular or gluten free bun

Jalapeno Burger

$12.29

Smothered in grilled jalepen`o and topped with pepper jack cheese

Hamburger with No Side

$8.89

Hand-Cut Fries

$3.99

Curly Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Country Dinners

Served with a roll, and choice of two regular sides. Upgrade to a premium side for .80 or a small 1 trip salad bar for $2.00. Add mushrooms, jalepenos for $.99

6oz Chicken Fried Steak

$16.89

6oz Hand breaded cube steak served with cream gravy

8oz Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.89

8oz Hand breaded boneless chicken breast served with cream gravy

8oz Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.99

Seasoned and grilled chicken breast

Fried Catfish

$17.99

Three hand breaded catfish strips with two hush puppies and Mary's tartar sauce

GRILLED FISH

$16.99

1 grilled catfish filet served with two hush puppies and Mary's tartar sauce. Choose between blackened, lemon pepper, or our house seasoning.

Pork Chop

$14.39

6oz Bone-in perfectly seasoned and grilled to perfection

Hamburger Steak

$17.99

10oz Hamburger served with grilled onions and rich brown gravy

Hungry Man Fried Steak

$19.99

8oz Hand breaded cube steak covered in cream gravy

HALF Tidbit Chicken Dinner

$8.49

4oz of Crispy or Grilled boneless chicken tidbits

FULL Tidbit Chicken Dinner

$12.99

8oz Crispy or grilled boneless chicken tidbits

Carol's Favorite

$9.99

4oz Grilled tidbit chicken with grilled spinach, bell peppers, onions and grilled veggies. Sides and roll not included

Full Opened Face Hot Roast Beef

$14.99

Roast Beef on toasted white bread covered in brown gravy with mashed potatoes and choice of green beans or corn

Salads

Salad Bar Trip

$6.99+

One trip to our salad bar

Chicken Salad

$6.99

A hearty scoop of our creamy chicken salad served on large lettuce leaf $6.89 or on a croissant $7.99

Mary's Chef Salad

Mary's Chef Salad

$8.99

Lettuce and spinach mix with bacon, sliced boiled egg, tomatoes, sliced onions, and cheese. Add Crispy or Grilled chicken +1.00

Country Boy Salad

$11.99

Lettuce and spinach mix with Country Fried Steak nuggets, Sliced boiled egg, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sliced onions and bell pepper with your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.89

Crispy bacon, llettuce and tomatoes served on Texas Toast

Club Sandwich

$9.69

Ham, turkey, and crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato layered on toast with roasted corn mayo, American, Swiss and Mary's dijon mustard between the layers

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken breast served on a bun with lettuce and tomatoes

Steak Sandwich

$10.99

6oz Chicken Fried Steak on a bun served with lettuce and tomatoes

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Thin sliced beef grilled with onions and green peppers topped with swiss cheese and served on a hoagie bun

Patty Melt

$9.49

Hamburger patty topped with grilled onions, swiss cheese and Mary's sauce served on Texas toast

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Seasoned Chicken with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch dressing wrapped in your choice of Garlic or Spinach Tortilla

Light Menu

Served with your choice of one side. Upgrade to a premium side for +.80. Excludes Bake potato

Tender Basket

$10.79

Four hand breaded tenders served with Mary's sauce

Catfish Basket

$10.89

Two hand breaded catfish strips, two hushpuppies and Mary's tartar sauce

Grilled Catfish Basket

$10.89

Shrimp Basket

$9.79

Six breaded jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.89

Thick sliced ham and American cheese served on Texas toast

3oz Chicken Fried Steak

$12.89

3 oz hand breaded cube steak served with cream gravy

Lite Open Faced Hot Roast Beef

$10.99

A lighter portion of our roast beef on toasted white bread covered in brown gravy with mashed potatoes and choice of green beans or corn

Carol's Favorite

$9.99

4oz Grilled tidbit chicken with grilled spinach, bell peppers, onions and grilled veggies. Sides and roll not included

Specialty Dinners

Ribeye

$32.99

12oz Ribeye steak grilled to perfection, served with your CHOICE OF TWO SIDES

Shrimp Dinner

$23.89

8 breaded jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce AND YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES

Salmon

$21.69

7oz Salmon grilled with your choice of seasoning on a bed of wild rice. Served with your choice of two sides.

Mary's Cavatappi Alfredo

$18.99

Spiral shaped pasta, grilled chicken breast with sliced mushrooms, sliced onions, spinach, and parmesan cheese tossed in gluten free creamy alfredo sauce and topped with house seasoning and diced tomatoes. Served with 1 piece of garlic toast. Sides excluded from this dish

Ok Certified Beef Steak of the Month-

$46.00

Oklahoma Certified Beef KC Strip Steak grilled the way you like it. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF ANY TWO SIDES.

Desserts

Pie Slice

$2.99

Whole Pie

$20.89

Pie A LA Mode

$3.99

Cake

$2.99

Cobbler

$2.99

Ice Cream

$1.39+

Hand-Dipped Shakes

$3.89+

Ice Cream Sundae

$2.99+

Cupcake

$3.00

Kids

Popcorn Chicken

$6.89

Chicken & Rice

$8.89

Slider Basket

$8.29

2 mini cheeseburgers with your choice of 1 regular side.

Mac & Cheese

$6.49

PB & J

$5.29

Turkey Sandwich

$6.89

Mini Corn Dog Bites

$5.29

Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Al La Carte

Side Salad

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Curly Fries

$3.99

Hand-Cut Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Mashed W/ White Gravy

$3.99

Mash W/Brown Gravy

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Steam Veggies

$3.99

Grilled Veggies

$3.99

Corn

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Kettle Chips

$3.99

Hot Roll

$0.85

8lb Bag of Ice

8lb Bag of Ice

$1.99

Newspaper

Newpaper

$1.00

Gallon of Tea

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$4.89

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$4.89

Salsa & Dressings by the Quart

Qt. Mary's Cole Slaw

$7.89

QT. Mary's House

$7.89

QT. Mary's Ranch

$7.89

QT. Mary's Dipping Sauce

$7.89

QT. Mary's Blue Cheese

$11.29

QT. Mary's Tartar Sauce

$11.29

QT. Mary's Cocktail Sauce

$11.29

QT. Mary's Salsa

$11.29

QT. Mary's Chicken Salad

$14.89

Hot Rolls

Hot Rolls

$5.25+

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$11.00+

Croissants

1/2 Dozen Croissants

$6.89

1 Dozen Croissants

$13.78

Mary's Souveniers

Mary's Coffee Cup

$6.00

Mary's 13oz Travel Cup

$10.00

Mary's 28oz Travel Tumbler

$20.00

Mary's Shirt

$12.00

Mary's Hat

$10.00

Saturday Specials

Waffle with 2 Eggs and Choice of Sausage or Bacon & Coffee

$7.49

1-4x7 Waffle with 2 Eggs and choice of Sausage or Bacon. Served with Coffee

Free Drink with any Salad Bar

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

114 E Grand Ave., Tonkawa, OK 74653

Directions

Gallery
Mary's Grill image

