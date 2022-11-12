Mary's Grill
114 E Grand Ave.
Tonkawa, OK 74653
Soft Drinks
To-Go Drinks
Water
Tumbler Refill
Breakfast
Mary's Breakfast
Choice of ham, bacon or sausage with 2 eggs cooked your way, hash browns and toast or a biscuit with a side of white gravy and a coffee.
Pancakes
Large and Fluffy. Single or Double. Add peanut butter, raisins or chocolate chips for +50 each
Loaded Hash Browns
Pork Chop And Eggs
6oz Pork chop served with two eggs, hash browns and your choice of toast or a biscuit.
Oatmeal
Served with your choice of toast or a biscuit
Waffle
Breakfast Toaster
Grits
Served with your choice of toast or a biscuit
French Toast
Thick Sliced Toast covered with powdered sugar
Carol's Scrambler
Smothered Chicken Fry
4oz hand breaded cube steak on a bed of hash browns covered in cream gravy and topped with 2 slices of thick cut bacon and an egg
Breakfast Burrito W/ Coffee
Tortilla filled with Sausage, Hashbrowns, eggs and Cheese. Comes with a Coffee
Steak And Eggs
6oz Pork chop served with two eggs, hash browns and your choice of toast or a biscuit.
Cheese Omelet
3 egg omelet stuffed with shredded cheese and served with hash browns and your choice of toast or a biscuit
Western Omelet
3 Egg omelet stuffed with ham, sausage, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast or a biscuit
Your Way Omelet
Three egg omelet stuffed with a breakfast meat of choice and covered in shredded cheese. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast or a biscuit.
Biscuits And Gravy Plain
Freshly baked biscuits smothered in cream gravy
Biscuits W/ Sausage Gravy
Freshly baked biscuits smothered in Cream gravy with sausage
Cinnamon Roll
Large home made cinnamon roll
Bacon (3 slices)
Sausage Patties (2)
Ham Steak (4 oz)
Hash Browns
Country Potatoes
Side of Sausage Gravy
Side of White Gravy
Egg
Toast
Biscuit
Appetizers
Buc Fries
Waffle fries topped with cheddar cheese crispy bacon, and served with sour cream or ranch dressing
Fried Pickles
Hand breaded and deep fried pickles served with ranch dressing
Cheese Curds
Battered, Seasoned Wisconsin White Cheddar cheese curds fried to a golden brown and served with ranch dressing
Maverick Spud
Large Baked Potato with butter and shredded cheese. Covered with a creamy layer of our mac & cheese and topped with thick cut bacon pieces, chives and a dollop of sour cream
College Fries
Choice of the original hand-cut fries or crinkle fries smothered in cream gravy
Southwest Eggrolls (3)
Onion Ring Tower
A crispy tower of golden onion rings served with ranch dressing
Fried Mushrooms
Battered and deep-fried mushrooms served with ranch dressing
Burgers
B.Y.O Burger
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Add your favorites for additional charge
Ranch Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese covered with ranch dressing
Black and Bleu Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger with cajun seasonings, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, and bleu cheese
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Smothered in grilled mushrooms and topped with Swiss cheese
Impossible Burger
Plant based, gluten free and 100% vegan on a regular or gluten free bun
Jalapeno Burger
Smothered in grilled jalepen`o and topped with pepper jack cheese
Hamburger with No Side
Hand-Cut Fries
Curly Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle Fries
Onion Rings
Country Dinners
6oz Chicken Fried Steak
6oz Hand breaded cube steak served with cream gravy
8oz Chicken Fried Chicken
8oz Hand breaded boneless chicken breast served with cream gravy
8oz Grilled Chicken Breast
Seasoned and grilled chicken breast
Fried Catfish
Three hand breaded catfish strips with two hush puppies and Mary's tartar sauce
GRILLED FISH
1 grilled catfish filet served with two hush puppies and Mary's tartar sauce. Choose between blackened, lemon pepper, or our house seasoning.
Pork Chop
6oz Bone-in perfectly seasoned and grilled to perfection
Hamburger Steak
10oz Hamburger served with grilled onions and rich brown gravy
Hungry Man Fried Steak
8oz Hand breaded cube steak covered in cream gravy
HALF Tidbit Chicken Dinner
4oz of Crispy or Grilled boneless chicken tidbits
FULL Tidbit Chicken Dinner
8oz Crispy or grilled boneless chicken tidbits
Carol's Favorite
4oz Grilled tidbit chicken with grilled spinach, bell peppers, onions and grilled veggies. Sides and roll not included
Full Opened Face Hot Roast Beef
Roast Beef on toasted white bread covered in brown gravy with mashed potatoes and choice of green beans or corn
Salads
Salad Bar Trip
One trip to our salad bar
Chicken Salad
A hearty scoop of our creamy chicken salad served on large lettuce leaf $6.89 or on a croissant $7.99
Mary's Chef Salad
Lettuce and spinach mix with bacon, sliced boiled egg, tomatoes, sliced onions, and cheese. Add Crispy or Grilled chicken +1.00
Country Boy Salad
Lettuce and spinach mix with Country Fried Steak nuggets, Sliced boiled egg, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sliced onions and bell pepper with your choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
BLT
Crispy bacon, llettuce and tomatoes served on Texas Toast
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, and crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato layered on toast with roasted corn mayo, American, Swiss and Mary's dijon mustard between the layers
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Crispy Chicken breast served on a bun with lettuce and tomatoes
Steak Sandwich
6oz Chicken Fried Steak on a bun served with lettuce and tomatoes
Philly Cheese Steak
Thin sliced beef grilled with onions and green peppers topped with swiss cheese and served on a hoagie bun
Patty Melt
Hamburger patty topped with grilled onions, swiss cheese and Mary's sauce served on Texas toast
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Seasoned Chicken with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch dressing wrapped in your choice of Garlic or Spinach Tortilla
Light Menu
Tender Basket
Four hand breaded tenders served with Mary's sauce
Catfish Basket
Two hand breaded catfish strips, two hushpuppies and Mary's tartar sauce
Grilled Catfish Basket
Shrimp Basket
Six breaded jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Thick sliced ham and American cheese served on Texas toast
3oz Chicken Fried Steak
3 oz hand breaded cube steak served with cream gravy
Lite Open Faced Hot Roast Beef
A lighter portion of our roast beef on toasted white bread covered in brown gravy with mashed potatoes and choice of green beans or corn
Carol's Favorite
4oz Grilled tidbit chicken with grilled spinach, bell peppers, onions and grilled veggies. Sides and roll not included
Specialty Dinners
Ribeye
12oz Ribeye steak grilled to perfection, served with your CHOICE OF TWO SIDES
Shrimp Dinner
8 breaded jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce AND YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES
Salmon
7oz Salmon grilled with your choice of seasoning on a bed of wild rice. Served with your choice of two sides.
Mary's Cavatappi Alfredo
Spiral shaped pasta, grilled chicken breast with sliced mushrooms, sliced onions, spinach, and parmesan cheese tossed in gluten free creamy alfredo sauce and topped with house seasoning and diced tomatoes. Served with 1 piece of garlic toast. Sides excluded from this dish
Ok Certified Beef Steak of the Month-
Oklahoma Certified Beef KC Strip Steak grilled the way you like it. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF ANY TWO SIDES.
Desserts
Al La Carte
Side Salad
Mac & Cheese
Loaded Baked Potato
Onion Rings
Curly Fries
Hand-Cut Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle Fries
Baked Potato
Mashed W/ White Gravy
Mash W/Brown Gravy
Green Beans
Fried Okra
Cottage Cheese
Steam Veggies
Grilled Veggies
Corn
Green Beans
Kettle Chips
Hot Roll
8lb Bag of Ice
Newspaper
Gallon of Tea
Salsa & Dressings by the Quart
Hot Rolls
Cinnamon Rolls
Mary's Souveniers
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
114 E Grand Ave., Tonkawa, OK 74653