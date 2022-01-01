Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Mary's Kitchen-Geneva

review star

No reviews yet

5023 New Street

Geneva, OH 44041

Order Again

Breakfast Favorites

Avocado Toast

$9.99

The Classic

$7.29

Corned Beef Hash

$8.49

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

Egg McMary

$6.99

Full Order Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$6.99

Half Order Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$4.99

Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$8.99

Three Egg Omelets

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Cajun Omelet

$10.49

3 Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Mary's Country Omelet

$9.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Steak & Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Veggie Omelet

$9.99

Meat lovers omelet

$11.99

The Flour Bin

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$7.99

Grilled Cinnamon Bread

$6.99

Mary's Famous Cinnamon Roll / 1 For Here

$2.49

Mary's Famous Cinnamon Rolls / 2 For Here

$4.99

Mary's Famous Cinnamon Rolls / 6 To Go

$10.99

Regular French Toast

$6.99

Pancakes

Full Stack (3) Pancakes

$5.99

Short Stack (2) Pancakes

$4.99

Oatmeal

Classic Bowl of Oatmeal

$2.99

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$0.99

1 Pancake

$2.25

2 Egg

$1.99

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Avocado

$1.50

Bacon

$3.49

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.49

Corned Beef Hash/Side

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

crispy bacon

$3.49

Fresh Fruit

$3.49

Ham

$3.49

Sausage Gravy/Cup

$2.99

Sausage links

$3.49

Sausage Patties

$3.49

seasoned home fries

$2.99

Toast

$1.49

Baskets

Chicken Tender Baskets

$9.99

Burgers

Bacon-Cheese Burger

$13.50

Cheese Burger

$11.99

Hamburger

$10.99

Mushroom Cheese Burger

$13.50

Lunch Sides

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$3.49

Onion Rings

$4.99

S/O Fries

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$4.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.99

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Bacon Wrap

$10.49

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Meatloaf Melt

$10.99

Perch Sandwich

$14.99

Philly

$10.99

Pot Roast Melt

$10.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Reuben

$10.49

Sweet Potato Burger

$11.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.99

Chicken Berry Salad

$10.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Cold Plate

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken and Bacon Salad

$9.99

Steak Salad

$13.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Mt. Dew

$2.49

7up

$2.49

Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.69

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.69

Coffee

$2.49

Water

Kids Drink

$0.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.69

Iced Tea

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Tomato Juice

$2.69

Rasberry tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Kids Meals

Kids Pancakes

$4.99

Kids French Toast

$4.99

Kids One Egg

$4.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Grilled cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Corn Dog

$6.99

kids bacon

$1.99

kids sausage link

$1.99

kids sausage patty

$1.99

kids ham

$1.99

Desserts

Pie

$4.99

Pie a la mode

$5.99

Strawberry shortcake

$5.99

2 scoops ice cream

$2.00

1 scoop ice cream

$1.00

Cheesecake

$6.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5023 New Street, Geneva, OH 44041

Mary's Kitchen - Geneva image
Mary's Kitchen - Geneva image

