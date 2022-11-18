Mary’s Vine, Inc 211 Kenmawr Ave.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Our wine lounge is a perfect meeting place to celebrate a special occasion, meet up with friends, or a date night. Wine, food, & live music!
Location
211 Kenmawr Avenue, Rankin, PA 15104
