Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mary’s Vine, Inc 211 Kenmawr Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

211 Kenmawr Avenue

Rankin, PA 15104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Extra's

Rustic Baguette

$6.00

Paté Water Crackers

$6.00

Pacific Board Nori Crackers

$6.00

Mezza Board Crackers

$6.00

Cheesy Grits

$6.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Green Goddess Dressing

$6.00

Extra's

Eggs

$2.50

Side of Cheesy Grits

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Our wine lounge is a perfect meeting place to celebrate a special occasion, meet up with friends, or a date night. Wine, food, & live music!

Website

Location

211 Kenmawr Avenue, Rankin, PA 15104

Directions

Gallery
Mary’s Vine image
Mary’s Vine image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hilda's Soul Food Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
514 E 8th Avenue Munhall, PA 15120
View restaurantnext
Pub in the Park
orange starNo Reviews
7034 Blackhawk St Swissvale, PA 15218
View restaurantnext
Dad's Pub and Grub
orange star4.6 • 316
1050 Brinton Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View restaurantnext
My Goodness
orange starNo Reviews
1137 South Braddock Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View restaurantnext
SoCal - Homestead - 145 E 8th Ave,
orange starNo Reviews
145 E 8th Ave, Homestead, PA, PA 15120
View restaurantnext
Dukes Upper Deck Cafe
orange star4.4 • 323
122 W 8th Ave Homestead, PA 15120
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rankin

Superior Motors - Braddock, PA
orange star4.5 • 1,750
1215 Braddock Ave Braddock, PA 15104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rankin
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston