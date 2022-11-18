Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Marz Community Brewing Company

295 Reviews

$$

3630 South Iron Street

Chicago, IL 60609

Sides & Desserts

SUBLIME CROFFLE

$10.00Out of stock

Pop Up

Bang Bang Noodles

$15.00

Pho

$15.00

Shrimp B

$17.00

Veggies B

$15.00

Quesadillas

Que Asada

$13.00Out of stock

Que Pollo

$13.00Out of stock

Que Veggies

$13.00Out of stock

Que Al pastor

$13.00Out of stock

Que Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Founded on the premise that the art, culture, food, and liquid we were drinking and enjoying would also be enjoyed by others; we created Marz as a platform for ongoing experimental collaboration in the beers we we brew, and with the culture of the city as well.

Website

Location

3630 South Iron Street, Chicago, IL 60609

Directions

