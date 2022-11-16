Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Marzano

3,494 Reviews

$$

4214 Park blvd

Oakland, CA 94602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Marzano Chopped
Pepperoni

Specials

Spaghetti con Polpette & Vino

Spaghetti con Polpette & Vino

$30.00

The ultimate comfort combo. Spaghetti meatballs and a bottle Montepulciano.

Appetizer

Olives

Olives

$6.00

wild oregano, chili flakes, e.v.o

Wood Oven Smoked Cauliflower

$11.00
Pan Roasted Spanish Octopus

Pan Roasted Spanish Octopus

$16.00

yukon potato, cerignola olives, arugula, preserved lemon, calabrian chili

Wood Fire Roasted Pork and Beef Meatballs

Wood Fire Roasted Pork and Beef Meatballs

$16.00

tomato-prosciutto brodo, crostini, pecorino

Burrata di Stefano

Burrata di Stefano

$16.00

fuyu persimmon carpaccio, pomegranate, spiced toasted pepitas

Soup

$10.00

butternut squash soup spiced pepitas

Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

honey apple crisp, pomegranate seed, apple cider vinaigrette, hazelnut, ricotta salata caprina

Marzano Chopped

Marzano Chopped

$16.00

romaine, radicchio, mozzarella, sieved eggs, salami, pumpkin seeds,

Little Gem Salad

$14.00

shaved easter egg radish, chervil, lemon-anchovy vinaigrette, grana padano

Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

tomato, mozzarella & basil

Bianca

Bianca

$21.00

prosciutto di parma, mozzarella, grana padano, wild arugula & e.v.o

Funghi

Funghi

$20.00

carmelized onions, oyster mushrooms, crescenza, mozzarella, roasted garlic

Calabrian Chili Sausage pizza

Calabrian Chili Sausage pizza

$21.00

tomato, mozzarella, roasted gypsy peppers, caciocavallo romano

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$18.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano

Amatriciana

Amatriciana

$21.00

Pancetta, tomato, red onion, pecorino, garlic, chili flake, arugula puree

Grilled Artichoke

Grilled Artichoke

$20.00

mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, black olives, spirng onion-piquillo pepper vinaigrette

Butternut Squash Pizza

Butternut Squash Pizza

$22.00

mozzarella, crispy coppa, red frill mustard, pomegranate seeds, manchengo

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Pizza

$21.00

cashew cheese, roasted mushrooms, broccoli, tomato

Flat Bread

$2.00

Side Calabrian Chili

$2.00

Entree

calabrese pork ragu, stracciatella, pecorino, calabrian chili
Mafaldine Con Funghi

Mafaldine Con Funghi

$22.00

chanterelles, crema di funghi, fried shallots, grana

Wood Fire Baked Rigatoni

Wood Fire Baked Rigatoni

$22.00

napoletano pork ragu, ground beef, stracciatella, pecorino

Spaghetti Con Polpette

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$18.00

pork and beef meatballs, house made marinara, grana padano.

Wood Oven baked Chicken All'Arrabiata

Wood Oven baked Chicken All'Arrabiata

$25.00

braised leg, thigh & breast with tomato, spicy peppers, marjoram

Alaskan True Cod

Alaskan True Cod

$29.00

five grain risotto, chiogga beets, hazelnuts, agrodolce, pomegranate syrup

Grilled New York Strip Loin

Grilled New York Strip Loin

$34.00

broccoli di ciccio, tuscan steak fries, lacinato kale salsa verde

Sides

Stone Ground Polenta

Stone Ground Polenta

$8.00

grana padano

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Onions, thyme and fried shallots

Dessert

Chili Spiced Chocolate Pot De Creme

Chili Spiced Chocolate Pot De Creme

$10.00

toasted hazelnut, caramel, mascarponewhipped creme

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

Spaghetti with Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$10.00

tomato sauce, two meatballs, parmesan

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00

house made tomato sauce, parmesan

Spaghetti all Burro

Spaghetti all Burro

$8.00

butter and parmesan

To Go Wine

T- out Prosecco. Villa Sandi

$30.00

floral and fruity sparkling wine with a fresh minerality on the palate

T- out Sparkling Rose. Drusian

$30.00

sparkling rose with a floral bouquet and red fruit hints

T-out Pinot Grigio. Valle Isarco

$36.00

fruity bouquet. mineral with an appealing of golden apples and a very lively finish

T-Out Chardonnay

$36.00

fruit flavors of ripe tropical fruits, crisp acidity

T- out Rose. terrase du moulinas

$25.00

complex with cherries, toffee, and floral aromas. Rich, smooth, well balanced

T-out Montepulciano

$25.00

floral and berries aromas that follow through a medium bodied palate

T- out Super Tuscan

$40.00

warm, intense, velvety, with notes of cinnamon, cocoa and black pepper

T-out Syrah/Graneche

$24.00

intense bouquet of fruits of the forest. harmonic on the palate

T-Out Sangiovese

$31.00

To Go Cocktails

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$20.00Out of stock
Perfect Manhattan

Perfect Manhattan

$20.00

Bourbon, sweet, dry, blanc vermouth, angostura bitters

Negroni

Negroni

$20.00

Cocktail Kits / Spirits

Gruven Vodka and Tonic

Gruven Vodka and Tonic

$40.00

One Bottle Gruven Vodka 1 Liter and 4 bottles of Tonic. Makes 14-16 Cocktails.

Beefeater Gin and Tonic

Beefeater Gin and Tonic

$40.00

One Bottle of New Amsterdam Gin 1 Liter, 4 Bottles of Tonic. Makes 14-16 Cocktails.

Barbancourt 4yr and Tonic

Barbancourt 4yr and Tonic

$35.00

One bottle of Barbancourt 4 yr Rum and 4 bottle of Tonic. Makes 14-16 cocktails.

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coke Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

7UP

$3.50

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$3.50

Fentimans Lemonade``

$3.50

To Go Beer

T-out Coronado Blonde Ale

$8.00

T- out North Coast Imperial Stout

$8.00

T- out East Brothers Gold IPA

$8.00

6 pack Coronado Blonde Ale

$22.00

6 Pack East Brothers Gold IPA

$24.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4214 Park blvd, Oakland, CA 94602

Directions

