- Home
- /
- Collegeville
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Marzella's Pizzeria
Marzella's Pizzeria
465 Reviews
$
488 E Main St
Collegeville, PA 19426
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Red Pizza
White Pizza
Slices
Sicilian
12" Specialty Pizza
14" Specialty Pizza
16" Specialty Pizza
18" Specialty Pizza
20" Specialty Pizza
12” Gluten Free
Regular Stromboli
LG Steak Boli
sauce, american & mozzarella cheese
LG Chicken Boli
sauce, american & mozzarella cheese
LG Turkey Boli
mayo, american & mozzarella cheese
LG Cold Cut Boil
cooked salami, boiuled ham, smoked ham, american & mozzarella cheese
LG Italian Boli
cappicola, genoa, pepperoni, sopressata, sharp provolone & mozzarella
LG Meatball Boli
sauce, american & mozzarella cheese
LG Mixed Cheese Boli
provolone, american & mozzarella
LG Pepperoni Boli
sauce, american & mozzarella cheese
LG Ham Boli
boiled ham, smoked ham, american & mozzarella cheese
LG Veggie Boli
onion, tomato, spinach, mushroom,
LG Grilled Chic Boli
sauce, american & mozzarella cheese
Mini Stromboli
Mini Steak boli
sauce, american & mozzarella cheese
Mini Chicken boli
sauce, american & mozzarella cheese
Mini Turkey boli
mayo, american & mozzarella cheese
Mini Cold Cut boli
cooked salami, boiuled ham, smoked ham, american & mozzarella cheese
Mini Italian boli
cappicola, genoa, pepperoni, sopressata, sharp provolone & mozzarella
Mini Meatball boli
sauce, american & mozzarella cheese
Mini Mixed Cheese boli
provolone, american & mozzarella
Mini Pepperoni boli
sauce, american & mozzarella cheese
Mini Ham boli
boiled ham, smoked ham, american & mozzarella cheese
Mini Veggie boli
onion, tomato, spinach, mushroom,
Mini Grilled Chicken boli
sauce, american & mozzarella cheese
Appetizers
Bay Fries
old bay seasoning
Boneless Wings
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
2 per order
Chicken Tenders (5)
5 per order
Continental Fries
romano cheese and a dash of garlic
French Fries
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickle Chips
Garlic Bread
3 per order
Garlic Knots
4 per order
Mozzarella Sticks
5 per order
Onion Rings
Pepperoni Sticks
2 per order
Sweet Potato Fries
Wings Bone-In by the Pound
jumbo party wings 10 per order
Salads
House Salad
Spring mix, romaine, tomato, onion, crutons
Caesar
romaine, romano cheese, crutons, caesar dressing on the side
Chef
house salad, turkey, ham, american cheese
Antipasto
house salad, pepperoni, genoa salami, cappicola, soppressata, black olives, romano cheese, sharp provolone. anchovies optional
House Salad with Chicken Salad
House Salad with Tuna Salad
Burgers
Pasta
Spaghetti
local homemade spaghetti, marina sauce, choice of meatballs or sausage, house side salad, garlic bread
Chicken Parm
baked chicken parm over spaghetti with melted mozzarella cheese, side house salad and garlic bread
Eggplant Parm
baked chicken parm over spaghetti with melted mozzarella cheese, side house salad and garlic bread
Ravioli
local homemade cheese ravioli with a choice of meatballs or sausage, side house salad and garlic bread
à la carte MeatBall with Red Sauce
Individual Meatballs with red sauce. Just select how many 2oz Meatballs you would like.
12" Steaks
12" Steak NO CHEESE
12" CHICKEN Steak No Cheese
12" Cheese Steak
american cheese
12" CHICKEN Cheese Steak
american cheese
12" Cheese Stk Hoagie
provolone cheese, lettece, tomato, onion, oil, and oregano
12" CHICKEN STK Hoagie
provolone cheese, lettece, tomato, onion, oil, and oregano
12" BBQ CHICKEN Cheese Steak
american cheese
12" Buffalo CHICKEN Cheese Steak
american cheese
12" Cajun CHICKEN Cheese Steak
american cheese
12" Pizza Steak
toasted with mozzarella cheese & marinara
12" CHICKEN Pizza Steak
12" Hoagies
12" Italian
cappicola, genoa, sopressata, sharp provolone, romano cheese, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
12" Regular
hard salami, cooked salami, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
12" Zep
cooked salami, oil, oregano, tomato, onion
12" Ham
boiled ham, tavern ham, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
12" Mixed Cheese
american, sharp provolone, mozzarella cheese, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
12" Veggie
sautted fresh mushrooms, spinach, broccoli in garlic and olive oil. Then toated with sharp provolone cheese, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion.
12" Tuna Salad
tuna salad, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
12" Chicken Salad
chicken salad, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
12" Turkey
house baked turkey breast sliced to order, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
12" Ham and Turkey
boiled ham, fresh turkey breast, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
Zep Round Roll
12" Specialty Sandwiches
12" Meatball No Cheese
12" Meatball Parm
homemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted
12" Sausage no cheese
12" Sausage Parm
sweet italian sausage, housemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted
12" Chicken Parm
breaded chicken, housemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted
12" Eggplant Parm
breaded egg plant, housemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted
12" Roast Pork
slow roasted in house italian style pulled pork, toasted, side of au jus
12" Roast Pork (Copy)
slow roasted in house italian style pulled pork, toasted, side of au jus
Broccoli rabe
Club Sandwiches
18" Steaks
18" Steak No Cheese
18" CHICKEN Steak No Cheese
18" Cheese Steak
american cheese
18" CHICKEN Cheese Steak
american cheese
18" Cheese Steak HOAGIE
provolone cheese, lettece, tomato, onion, oil, and oregano
18" CHICKEN Cheese Steak HOAGIE
provolone cheese, lettece, tomato, onion, oil, and oregano
18" BBQ CHICKEN Cheese Steak
american cheese
18" Buffalo CHICKEN Cheese Steak
american cheese
18" Cajun CHICKEN Cheese Steak
american cheese
18" Pizza Steak
toasted with mozzarella cheese & marinara
18" Hoagies
18" Chicken Salad
chicken salad, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
18" Ham
boiled ham, tavern ham, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
18" Ham and Turkey
boiled ham, fresh turkey breast, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
18" Italian
cappicola, genoa, sopressata, sharp provolone, romano cheese, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
18" Mixed Cheese
american, sharp provolone, mozzarella cheese, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
18" Regular
hard salami, cooked salami, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
18" Tuna Salad
tuna salad, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
18" Turkey
house baked turkey breast sliced to order, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
18" Veggie
sautted fresh mushrooms, spinach, broccoli in garlic and olive oil. Then toated with sharp provolone cheese, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion.
18" Zep
cooked salami, oil, oregano, tomato, onion
18" Specialty Sandwiches
18" Meatball no cheese
18" Meatball Parm
homemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted
18" Sausage no cheese
18" Sausage Parm
sweet italian sausage, housemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted
18" Chicken Parm
breaded chicken, housemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted
18" Eggplant Parm
breaded egg plant, housemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted
18" Roast Pork
slow roasted in house italian style pulled pork, toasted, side of au jus
Sandwiches
Fish
Extra Side Items
Water Bottles
Bottled Water 16.8oz
Icelandic 33.8 oz Ph Water
LifeWTR 1.5L
S.Pellegrino 25.3oz
bubly Strawberry 16oz
bubly Lime 16oz
Smartwater
bubly black berry 16oz
Polar Lime Seltzer 12oz
Polar Seltzer Cranberry Lime 12oz
Hint Mango Infused Water 16oz
Core Hydration Water 30.4 FLoz
20oz Sodas
Stewarts Individual
Iced Tea
2Ltr Soda
Stewarts 4 Packs
Teas and Lemonade
Chips
Herr's Family Regular Potato Chips
Herr's Family Salt And Vinegar
Herr's Family Kettle Cooked: Jalapeño Flavored
Herr's Family Kettle Cooked: Original
Herr's Family Barbecue
Herr's Family Ripples
Herr's Family Sour Cream And Onion
Herr's Regular Potato Chips
Herr's Salt And Vinegar
Herr's Barbecue
Herr's Ripples
Herr's Sour Cream And Onion
Herr's Kettle Cooked: Original
Herr's Kettle Cooked: Boardwalk Salt And Vinegar
Herr's Kettle Cooked: Jalapeño Flavored
Herr's Baked: Original
Herr's Baked: Sour Cream And Onion
Herr's Baked: Barbecue
Herr's Baked: Cheddar And Sour Cream
Herr's Extra Thin Pretzels
Cheese Curls
Tuesday 9.99 (14" Medium Pie)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Proudly serving Collegeville and the surrounding areas for the past 50 years! Family owned and operated, we offers great food at a great price.
488 E Main St, Collegeville, PA 19426