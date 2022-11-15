Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Marzella's Pizzeria

465 Reviews

$

488 E Main St

Collegeville, PA 19426

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG 16" RED Pizza
French Fries
XL 18" RED Pizza

Red Pizza

SM 12" RED Pizza

$13.95

MD 14" RED Pizza

$9.99

LG 16" RED Pizza

$15.95

XL 18" RED Pizza

$17.95

PARTY 20" RED Pizza

$21.95

Margarita pizza

$17.49+

Olive oil,garlic,fresh mozzarella,basil and red sauce sauce

Taco Pizza

$19.49+

Lettuce, tomato, RO, Steak, hot Sauce,and Red Sauce.

MD 14" RED Pizza (Copy)

$14.95

White Pizza

12" SM WHITE Pizza

$13.95

14" MD WHITE Pizza

$9.99

16" LG WHITE Pizza

$15.95

18" XL WHITE Pizza

$17.95

20" Party WHITE Pizza

$21.95

Slices

Slice

$3.00

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.25

Red Veggie Slice

$4.25

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.25

Meat Lovers Slice

$5.25

Dough Ball 16oz

$4.25

Sicilian

Sicilian 16x16

$15.95

12" Specialty Pizza

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95

12" Firery Chicken Pizza

$14.95

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.95

12" Red Veggie Pizza

$15.95

12" White Veggie Pizza

$16.95

14" Specialty Pizza

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95

14" Firery Chicken Pizza

$15.95

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.95

14" MD RED Pizza

$9.99

14" White Veggie Pizza

$17.95

16" Specialty Pizza

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.95

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.95

16" Firery Chicken Pizza

$16.95

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.95

16" Red Veggie Pizza

$17.95

16" White Veggie Pizza

$18.95

18" Specialty Pizza

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.95

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.95

18" Firery Chicken Pizza

$20.95

18" Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.50

18" Red Veggie Pizza

$21.00

18" White Veggie Pizza **** WHITE

$21.00

20" Specialty Pizza

20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.95

20" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.95

20" Firery Chicken Pizza

$23.95

20" Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.95

20" Red Veggie Pizza

$23.95

20" White Veggie Pizza

$23.95

12” Gluten Free

12” Gluten Free Pizza

$14.95

Regular Stromboli

LG Steak Boli

$19.95

sauce, american & mozzarella cheese

LG Chicken Boli

LG Chicken Boli

$19.95

sauce, american & mozzarella cheese

LG Turkey Boli

$19.95

mayo, american & mozzarella cheese

LG Cold Cut Boil

$19.95

cooked salami, boiuled ham, smoked ham, american & mozzarella cheese

LG Italian Boli

$19.95

cappicola, genoa, pepperoni, sopressata, sharp provolone & mozzarella

LG Meatball Boli

$19.95

sauce, american & mozzarella cheese

LG Mixed Cheese Boli

$19.95

provolone, american & mozzarella

LG Pepperoni Boli

$19.95

sauce, american & mozzarella cheese

LG Ham Boli

$19.95

boiled ham, smoked ham, american & mozzarella cheese

LG Veggie Boli

$19.95

onion, tomato, spinach, mushroom,

LG Grilled Chic Boli

$21.95

sauce, american & mozzarella cheese

Mini Stromboli

Mini Stromboli's are made to be for individual servings.
Mini Steak boli

Mini Steak boli

$12.95

sauce, american & mozzarella cheese

Mini Chicken boli

$12.95

sauce, american & mozzarella cheese

Mini Turkey boli

$12.95

mayo, american & mozzarella cheese

Mini Cold Cut boli

$12.95

cooked salami, boiuled ham, smoked ham, american & mozzarella cheese

Mini Italian boli

$12.95

cappicola, genoa, pepperoni, sopressata, sharp provolone & mozzarella

Mini Meatball boli

$12.95

sauce, american & mozzarella cheese

Mini Mixed Cheese boli

$12.95

provolone, american & mozzarella

Mini Pepperoni boli

$12.95

sauce, american & mozzarella cheese

Mini Ham boli

$12.95

boiled ham, smoked ham, american & mozzarella cheese

Mini Veggie boli

$12.95

onion, tomato, spinach, mushroom,

Mini Grilled Chicken boli

$14.95

sauce, american & mozzarella cheese

Appetizers

Bay Fries

$6.00

old bay seasoning

Boneless Wings

$5.25+

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$6.00

2 per order

Chicken Tenders (5)

$8.95

5 per order

Continental Fries

$6.25

romano cheese and a dash of garlic

French Fries

$5.50

Fried Mushrooms

$7.25

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.25

Garlic Bread

$2.50

3 per order

Garlic Knots

$2.75

4 per order

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

5 per order

Onion Rings

$7.25

Pepperoni Sticks

$6.00

2 per order

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.25

Wings Bone-In by the Pound

$12.25

jumbo party wings 10 per order

Salads

House Salad

$7.50

Spring mix, romaine, tomato, onion, crutons

Caesar

$8.50

romaine, romano cheese, crutons, caesar dressing on the side

Chef

$11.95

house salad, turkey, ham, american cheese

Antipasto

$11.95

house salad, pepperoni, genoa salami, cappicola, soppressata, black olives, romano cheese, sharp provolone. anchovies optional

House Salad with Chicken Salad

$10.25

House Salad with Tuna Salad

$10.25

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.95

Cheeseburger

$6.95

american cheeese

California Cheeseburger

$7.95

american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.95

american cheese, bacon

Pasta

Spaghetti

$11.95

local homemade spaghetti, marina sauce, choice of meatballs or sausage, house side salad, garlic bread

Chicken Parm

$14.95

baked chicken parm over spaghetti with melted mozzarella cheese, side house salad and garlic bread

Eggplant Parm

$14.95

baked chicken parm over spaghetti with melted mozzarella cheese, side house salad and garlic bread

Ravioli

$14.95

local homemade cheese ravioli with a choice of meatballs or sausage, side house salad and garlic bread

à la carte MeatBall with Red Sauce

$1.75

Individual Meatballs with red sauce. Just select how many 2oz Meatballs you would like.

12" Steaks

12" Steak NO CHEESE

$10.95

12" CHICKEN Steak No Cheese

$10.95

12" Cheese Steak

$10.95

american cheese

12" CHICKEN Cheese Steak

$10.95

american cheese

12" Cheese Stk Hoagie

$11.95

provolone cheese, lettece, tomato, onion, oil, and oregano

12" CHICKEN STK Hoagie

$11.95

provolone cheese, lettece, tomato, onion, oil, and oregano

12" BBQ CHICKEN Cheese Steak

$10.95

american cheese

12" Buffalo CHICKEN Cheese Steak

$10.95

american cheese

12" Cajun CHICKEN Cheese Steak

$10.95

american cheese

12" Pizza Steak

$10.95

toasted with mozzarella cheese & marinara

12" CHICKEN Pizza Steak

$10.95

12" Hoagies

12" Italian

$9.95

cappicola, genoa, sopressata, sharp provolone, romano cheese, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Regular

$9.95

hard salami, cooked salami, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Zep

$9.95

cooked salami, oil, oregano, tomato, onion

12" Ham

$9.95

boiled ham, tavern ham, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Mixed Cheese

$9.95

american, sharp provolone, mozzarella cheese, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Veggie

$9.95

sautted fresh mushrooms, spinach, broccoli in garlic and olive oil. Then toated with sharp provolone cheese, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion.

12" Tuna Salad

$10.25

tuna salad, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Chicken Salad

$10.25

chicken salad, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Turkey

$10.75

house baked turkey breast sliced to order, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Ham and Turkey

$10.95

boiled ham, fresh turkey breast, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

Zep Round Roll

$8.25

12" Specialty Sandwiches

12" Meatball No Cheese

$10.50

12" Meatball Parm

$11.25

homemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted

12" Sausage no cheese

$10.25

12" Sausage Parm

$11.25

sweet italian sausage, housemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted

12" Chicken Parm

$11.25

breaded chicken, housemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted

12" Eggplant Parm

$10.25

breaded egg plant, housemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted

12" Roast Pork

$12.95

slow roasted in house italian style pulled pork, toasted, side of au jus

12" Roast Pork (Copy)

$12.95

slow roasted in house italian style pulled pork, toasted, side of au jus

Broccoli rabe

$2.00

Club Sandwiches

BLT Club

$9.25

bacon, lettece, tomato, mayo

Turkey Club

$10.75

turkey, bacon, lettece, tomato, mayo

Ham Club

$10.25

boiled ham, bacon, lettece, tomato, mayo

Tuna Salad Club

$10.75

tuna salad, bacon, lettece, tomato, mayo

Chicken Salad Club

$10.75

chicken salad, bacon, lettece, tomato, mayo

18" Steaks

18" Steak No Cheese

$14.95

18" CHICKEN Steak No Cheese

$14.95

18" Cheese Steak

$15.95

american cheese

18" CHICKEN Cheese Steak

$15.95

american cheese

18" Cheese Steak HOAGIE

$15.95

provolone cheese, lettece, tomato, onion, oil, and oregano

18" CHICKEN Cheese Steak HOAGIE

$15.95

provolone cheese, lettece, tomato, onion, oil, and oregano

18" BBQ CHICKEN Cheese Steak

$15.95

american cheese

18" Buffalo CHICKEN Cheese Steak

$15.95

american cheese

18" Cajun CHICKEN Cheese Steak

$15.95

american cheese

18" Pizza Steak

$15.95

toasted with mozzarella cheese & marinara

18" Hoagies

18" Chicken Salad

$14.95

chicken salad, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

18" Ham

$14.95

boiled ham, tavern ham, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

18" Ham and Turkey

$15.95

boiled ham, fresh turkey breast, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

18" Italian

$14.95

cappicola, genoa, sopressata, sharp provolone, romano cheese, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

18" Mixed Cheese

$14.95

american, sharp provolone, mozzarella cheese, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

18" Regular

$14.95

hard salami, cooked salami, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

18" Tuna Salad

$14.95

tuna salad, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

18" Turkey

$15.95

house baked turkey breast sliced to order, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion

18" Veggie

$14.95

sautted fresh mushrooms, spinach, broccoli in garlic and olive oil. Then toated with sharp provolone cheese, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion.

18" Zep

$14.95

cooked salami, oil, oregano, tomato, onion

18" Specialty Sandwiches

18" Meatball no cheese

$14.95

18" Meatball Parm

$15.95

homemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted

18" Sausage no cheese

$15.95

18" Sausage Parm

$15.95

sweet italian sausage, housemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted

18" Chicken Parm

$15.95

breaded chicken, housemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted

18" Eggplant Parm

$15.95

breaded egg plant, housemade marina, sharp provolone, toasted

18" Roast Pork

$16.95

slow roasted in house italian style pulled pork, toasted, side of au jus

Sandwiches

All 2 slice sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato. Served with a pickle and chips.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.25

BLT Sandwich

$8.50

Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Ham Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Fish

Fish and Chips Platter

$12.95

2 pieces of white breaded fish and your choice of Cocktail or Tarter sauce. Served with French Fries.

Extra Side Items

Blue Cheese Dipping Cup

$0.75

Honey Mustard Dipping Cup

$0.75

Ranch Dipping Cup

$0.75

Salad Dressing Packets

$0.75

Water Bottles

Bottled Water 16.8oz

$1.50

Icelandic 33.8 oz Ph Water

$3.85

LifeWTR 1.5L

$2.99Out of stock

S.Pellegrino 25.3oz

$3.99Out of stock

bubly Strawberry 16oz

$2.50Out of stock

bubly Lime 16oz

$2.50Out of stock

Smartwater

$2.50Out of stock

bubly black berry 16oz

$2.50Out of stock

Polar Lime Seltzer 12oz

$2.25

Polar Seltzer Cranberry Lime 12oz

$2.25

Hint Mango Infused Water 16oz

$2.50Out of stock

Core Hydration Water 30.4 FLoz

$3.85Out of stock

20oz Sodas

Pepsi 20oz

$2.75

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.75

Mtn Dew 20oz

$2.75Out of stock

Ginger Ale 20oz

$2.75

Grape Crush 20oz

$2.75Out of stock

Orange Crush 20oz

$2.75Out of stock

Cherry Pepsi 20oz

$2.75Out of stock

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.75

Stewarts Individual

Root Beer

$2.25Out of stock

Orange Cream

$2.25Out of stock

Diet Root Beer

$2.25Out of stock

Cream

$2.25Out of stock

Iced Tea

Pure Leaf Green Unsweetened

$2.85Out of stock

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.85Out of stock

Peace Tea Just Peachy 23 FL oz

$3.00Out of stock

Peace Tea Half and Half 23 FL oz

$3.00Out of stock

Peace Tea Razzel Berry 23 FL oz

$3.00Out of stock

Honest Tea Half And Half 16.9 oz

$3.00Out of stock

2Ltr Soda

Birch Beer 2lt

$3.99Out of stock

Diet Pepsi 2 lt

$3.99

Dr. Pepper 2lt

$3.99

Mtn Dew 2lt

$3.99

Pepsi 2lt

$3.99

Root Beer 2lt

$3.99

Sierra Mist 2lt

$3.99

Stewarts 4 Packs

Root Beer

$7.95Out of stock

Teas and Lemonade

Clover Farm Lemonade 1/2 Gallon

$3.25

Clover Farm Icy Tea 1/2 Gallon

$3.35

Clover Farms Lemonade Pint

$2.00

Clover Farms Icy Tea Pint

$2.00

Gatorade 32 oz

Gatorade lemon Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Gatorade Arctic Blitz

$3.00Out of stock

Powerade 28 oz

Mt. Berry Blast 28 oz

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Lime 28 oz

$3.00Out of stock

Chips

Herr's Family Regular Potato Chips

$4.49

Herr's Family Salt And Vinegar

$4.49

Herr's Family Kettle Cooked: Jalapeño Flavored

$4.99

Herr's Family Kettle Cooked: Original

$4.99

Herr's Family Barbecue

$4.49

Herr's Family Ripples

$4.49

Herr's Family Sour Cream And Onion

$4.49

Herr's Regular Potato Chips

$2.29

Herr's Salt And Vinegar

$2.29

Herr's Barbecue

$2.29

Herr's Ripples

$2.29

Herr's Sour Cream And Onion

$2.29

Herr's Kettle Cooked: Original

$2.39

Herr's Kettle Cooked: Boardwalk Salt And Vinegar

$2.39

Herr's Kettle Cooked: Jalapeño Flavored

$2.39

Herr's Baked: Original

$2.29

Herr's Baked: Sour Cream And Onion

$2.29

Herr's Baked: Barbecue

$2.29

Herr's Baked: Cheddar And Sour Cream

$2.29Out of stock

Herr's Extra Thin Pretzels

$2.29

Cheese Curls

$2.29

Paper Goods

Cups, Plates, Napkins, Plastic Silverwear

$4.00

Tuesday 9.99 (14" Medium Pie)

14" MD WHITE Pizza

$9.99

MD 14" RED Pizza

$9.99

Red Pizza (Copy)

SM 12" RED Pizza

$13.95

MD 14" RED Pizza

$9.99

LG 16" RED Pizza

$15.95

XL 18" RED Pizza

$17.95

PARTY 20" RED Pizza

$21.95

Margarita pizza

$17.49+

Olive oil,garlic,fresh mozzarella,basil and red sauce sauce

Taco Pizza

$19.49+

Lettuce, tomato, RO, Steak, hot Sauce,and Red Sauce.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly serving Collegeville and the surrounding areas for the past 50 years! Family owned and operated, we offers great food at a great price.

Website

Location

488 E Main St, Collegeville, PA 19426

Directions

Gallery
Marzella's Pizza image
Marzella's Pizza image
Marzella's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
orange star4.7 • 1,213
3846 Ridge Pike Collegevile, PA 19426
View restaurantnext
Center City Steaks
orange star4.2 • 296
47 E Bridge St Spring City, PA 19475
View restaurantnext
Limerick Italian Kitchen & Co.
orange star4.9 • 397
397 Swamp Pike Schwenksville, PA 19473
View restaurantnext
The Mill
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Sumneytown pike KULPSVILLE, PA 19443
View restaurantnext
Radice - Blue Bell
orange star4.7 • 1,306
722 W. DeKalb Pike Blue Bell, PA 19422
View restaurantnext
PHILLY CHEESESTEAKS
orange starNo Reviews
676 LANCASTER AVE BERWYN, PA 19312
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Collegeville

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,076
350 Water Loop Dr Collegeville, PA 19426
View restaurantnext
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
orange star4.7 • 1,213
3846 Ridge Pike Collegevile, PA 19426
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Collegeville
orange star4.8 • 1,020
121 Market Street Collegeville, PA 19426
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Collegeville
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Phoenixville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lansdale
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston