Mas Amor Cantina 883 Highland Avenue Southeast

No reviews yet

883 Highland Avenue Southeast

Hickory, NC 28602

Popular Items

Arroz Con Pollo
House Marinated Chicken
Birria Tacos

Antojitos

App Special

$13.00

Ensaladas

Casa Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, avocado, cucumber, pickled onions, grilled corn, radish, white cheese blend, crispy tortilla strips

Taco Salad

$14.00

Fried tortilla bowl, spring mix, yellow cheese, avocado, pico degallo, pickled red onions, grilled corn, jalapeno bacon, crushed tortilla chips

Strawberry Salmon

$20.00

Spinach, spring mix, fresh strawberries, queso fresco, pickled red onions, grilled corn, chili candied walnuts, strawberry balasmic vinegarette

Enchiladas

Picadillo

$18.00

Ground beef in corn tortillas, topped with chili gravy, cheese blend, and onions.Comes with spanish rice and refried beans.

Birria

$20.00

Birria in corn tortillas, topped with tomatillo sauce, white cheese blend, and finished with birria au jus. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Chicken Suizas

$19.00

Braised chicken in corn tortillas, topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream, chimichurri and cheese blend. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Vedural Local

$16.00

Seasonal vegetables in corn tortillas, topped with ranchero sauce, and white cheese blend. Served with black beans

Enchilada De Mariscos

$25.00

Lump Blue Crab, Gulf White Shrimp, Baby Spinach, and Jack Cheese Stuffed Enchilada, Finished with Charred Poblano Bechamel. Served Alongside 4oz Salmon, with Spanish Rice and Street Corn off the Cob

Fajitas / Traditional

House Marinated Chicken

$22.00

Fresh chicken, brined in house for 24 hours. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.

Hand Cut Local Vegetables

$16.00

Locally sourced, seasoned and hand cut vegetables. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, black beans and foamy tequila butter.

New York Strip Steak

$26.00

New York Strip with house seasoning. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.

Steak & Chicken

$28.00

Like they were made for each other. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.

Mas Trio

$30.00

Chicken, steak, and pork belly. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$29.00

Butterfly shrimp, stuffed with cheese and wrapped in jalapeno bacon. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.

Fresh White Shrimp

$28.00

Butterfly shrimp with cajun seasoning and butter. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.

Mas Deluxe (Made For Two)

$50.00

Chicken, steak, pork belly, and bacon wrapped shrimp. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.

Surf And Turf Fajita

$32.00Out of stock

Carnitas

$24.00

Traditional smoked pork belly. Served with smoked onions, peppers, squash, zuchini, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.

Arroz Con Pollo

$18.00

Grilled chicken, peppers, smoked onions, and spanish rice topped with cheese blend, queso, pickled onions, and cotija cheese. Served with refried beans.

Ropa Viejas

$24.00

Black beans, fried plantains, rice and birria meat, topped with birria au jus, cotija cheese, and pickled red onions. Served with warm house made flour tortillas.

Birria Stew

$20.00

Salmon A la Plancha

$25.00

Wood grilled salmon, smoked onions and peppers, topped with avocado crema, mango salsa and queso fresco. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Not Your Dad's Ribs Half

$18.00

Tacos / Quesadillas

Shrimp/Crab Quesadilla

$17.00Out of stock

Pollo Con Queso (Chicken Quesadilla)

$16.00

Grilled chicken, peppers, and cheese blend. Served with rice and beans.

Asada Con Queso (Steak Quesadilla)

$17.00

Grilled steak, peppers and cheese blend. Served with rice and beans.

Local (Vegetable Quesadilla)

$15.00

Locally sourced, seasoned vegetables and cheese blend. Served with rice and beans.

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheese blend in two grilled housemade flour tortillas. Served with rice and beans.

Birradilla

$18.00

Fried Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Rule Breaker Tuna Tacos

$22.00

Diablo Tacos

$18.00

Dusted and fried shrimp, jalapeno bacon, chipotle aioli, cabbage slaw. Served with charro beans.

Duck Carnitas Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Birria Tacos

$20.00

Chuck, short rib and serloin, onion, cilantro, lime, white cheese blend with savory au jus on the side. Served with charro beans.

Fried Fish Tacos

$18.00

Beer battered mahi mahi, tropical mango salsa, cilantro. Served with charro beans.

Barbacoa Tacos

$17.00

Slow cooked brisket, chico slaw, lime and guacamole. Served with charro beans.

Americana Tacos

$15.00

Ground beef, cheese blend, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes in a crispy shell. Served with charro beans

Al Pastor Tacos

$17.00

Roasted pork, grilled pineapple, and achiote sauce. Served with charro beans.

Mas Taco Trio

$20.00

Try three of our most popular tacos! One of each - Fried fish, Diablo, and Al Pastor. Served with charro beans.

Street Tacos

$16.00

Your choice of protein - chicken, steak or pork carnitas - with onions and cilantro. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Served with charro beans.

Veggie Taco

$14.00

Postres (Dessert)

Fried Plantains

$7.00

Fried plantains, ice cream, and a mango caramel sauce.

Churros

$7.00

Cinnamon sugar dusted churros, with mexican dark chocolate sauce.

Tres Leches

$8.00

Three milk cake, served with seasonal fruit and home made whipped cream.

Dave's Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Abuelita dark chocolate mousse, fresh made whipped cream, and Ghirardelli chocolate brownie layers.

Dessert Special

$7.00

Sides

Refried Beans

$4.00

Charro Beans

$5.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Rice and Beans

$4.00

Street Corn off the cob

$6.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Fried Plantains

$5.00

Rice

$4.00

Kids Menu

kids cheese quesadilla

$7.00

kids chicken quesadilla

$10.00

kids crispies beef

$7.00

kids crispies chicken

$7.00

kids nachos

$7.00

kids soft beef tacos

$8.00

kids soft chicken tacos

$8.00

kids chicken tenders

$8.00

Ala Carte

plantains side

$4.00

Avo crema side

Avocado side

$3.00

bacon wrapped shrimp side

$6.00

chicken side

$6.00

chipotle aioli side

$0.50

Cilantro side

cooked onion side

$2.00

Corn Tortilla side

$2.00

Cotija cheese side

$1.00

crema side

crispy shells side

$2.00

diced onion side

diced tomato side

$1.00

enchilada veg side

$3.00

fajita veg side

$4.00

fixin plate side

$2.00

flour tortilla

foamy butter

$1.00

fries

$3.00

grilled jalop side

$1.00

grilled pineapple side

$1.00

guac side

$2.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

iceburg lettuce

$1.00

sliced jalop

$1.00

grilled lime side

picadillo

$3.00

pickled onion side

pico de gallo

$1.00

pork rinds

$2.00

queso side

$4.00

salmon side

$14.00

shrimp

$6.00

sour cream side

$0.50

steak

$7.00

suiza side

sunny egg side

$1.00

texas ranch side

thick chips side

$1.00

tortilla strips side

verde side

white cheese blend

$1.00

yellow cheese blend

$1.00

chorizo

$3.00

queso on top

$1.00

pork belly

$5.00

Raw Veggies

strawberry vin side

catalina dressing side

Side Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

Side Au Jus

Side pancake syrup

$0.50

Side Chico Slaw

$2.00

Individual Street Tacos

Individual Chicken Street Taco

$4.00

Individual Pork Belly Street Taco

$4.00

Individual Steak Street Taco

$4.00

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

NA Bar

N/A Horchata

$6.00

N/A Hibiscus Tea

$6.00

Agua Fresca Del Dia

$6.00

N/A Mangonada

$5.00

N/A El Corazon

$6.00

Soda Water

Soda Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Na Bloody Mary

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Other

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$3.00

Water

Aqua Panna

$3.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

883 Highland Avenue Southeast, Hickory, NC 28602

Directions

