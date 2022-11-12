Mas Amor Cantina 883 Highland Avenue Southeast
883 Highland Avenue Southeast
Hickory, NC 28602
Popular Items
Antojitos
Ensaladas
Casa Salad
Spring mix, avocado, cucumber, pickled onions, grilled corn, radish, white cheese blend, crispy tortilla strips
Taco Salad
Fried tortilla bowl, spring mix, yellow cheese, avocado, pico degallo, pickled red onions, grilled corn, jalapeno bacon, crushed tortilla chips
Strawberry Salmon
Spinach, spring mix, fresh strawberries, queso fresco, pickled red onions, grilled corn, chili candied walnuts, strawberry balasmic vinegarette
Enchiladas
Picadillo
Ground beef in corn tortillas, topped with chili gravy, cheese blend, and onions.Comes with spanish rice and refried beans.
Birria
Birria in corn tortillas, topped with tomatillo sauce, white cheese blend, and finished with birria au jus. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Chicken Suizas
Braised chicken in corn tortillas, topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream, chimichurri and cheese blend. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Vedural Local
Seasonal vegetables in corn tortillas, topped with ranchero sauce, and white cheese blend. Served with black beans
Enchilada De Mariscos
Lump Blue Crab, Gulf White Shrimp, Baby Spinach, and Jack Cheese Stuffed Enchilada, Finished with Charred Poblano Bechamel. Served Alongside 4oz Salmon, with Spanish Rice and Street Corn off the Cob
Fajitas / Traditional
House Marinated Chicken
Fresh chicken, brined in house for 24 hours. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.
Hand Cut Local Vegetables
Locally sourced, seasoned and hand cut vegetables. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, black beans and foamy tequila butter.
New York Strip Steak
New York Strip with house seasoning. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.
Steak & Chicken
Like they were made for each other. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.
Mas Trio
Chicken, steak, and pork belly. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Butterfly shrimp, stuffed with cheese and wrapped in jalapeno bacon. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.
Fresh White Shrimp
Butterfly shrimp with cajun seasoning and butter. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.
Mas Deluxe (Made For Two)
Chicken, steak, pork belly, and bacon wrapped shrimp. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.
Surf And Turf Fajita
Carnitas
Traditional smoked pork belly. Served with smoked onions, peppers, squash, zuchini, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken, peppers, smoked onions, and spanish rice topped with cheese blend, queso, pickled onions, and cotija cheese. Served with refried beans.
Ropa Viejas
Black beans, fried plantains, rice and birria meat, topped with birria au jus, cotija cheese, and pickled red onions. Served with warm house made flour tortillas.
Birria Stew
Salmon A la Plancha
Wood grilled salmon, smoked onions and peppers, topped with avocado crema, mango salsa and queso fresco. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Not Your Dad's Ribs Half
Tacos / Quesadillas
Shrimp/Crab Quesadilla
Pollo Con Queso (Chicken Quesadilla)
Grilled chicken, peppers, and cheese blend. Served with rice and beans.
Asada Con Queso (Steak Quesadilla)
Grilled steak, peppers and cheese blend. Served with rice and beans.
Local (Vegetable Quesadilla)
Locally sourced, seasoned vegetables and cheese blend. Served with rice and beans.
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese blend in two grilled housemade flour tortillas. Served with rice and beans.
Birradilla
Fried Chicken Tacos
Rule Breaker Tuna Tacos
Diablo Tacos
Dusted and fried shrimp, jalapeno bacon, chipotle aioli, cabbage slaw. Served with charro beans.
Duck Carnitas Tacos
Birria Tacos
Chuck, short rib and serloin, onion, cilantro, lime, white cheese blend with savory au jus on the side. Served with charro beans.
Fried Fish Tacos
Beer battered mahi mahi, tropical mango salsa, cilantro. Served with charro beans.
Barbacoa Tacos
Slow cooked brisket, chico slaw, lime and guacamole. Served with charro beans.
Americana Tacos
Ground beef, cheese blend, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes in a crispy shell. Served with charro beans
Al Pastor Tacos
Roasted pork, grilled pineapple, and achiote sauce. Served with charro beans.
Mas Taco Trio
Try three of our most popular tacos! One of each - Fried fish, Diablo, and Al Pastor. Served with charro beans.
Street Tacos
Your choice of protein - chicken, steak or pork carnitas - with onions and cilantro. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Served with charro beans.
Veggie Taco
Postres (Dessert)
Fried Plantains
Fried plantains, ice cream, and a mango caramel sauce.
Churros
Cinnamon sugar dusted churros, with mexican dark chocolate sauce.
Tres Leches
Three milk cake, served with seasonal fruit and home made whipped cream.
Dave's Chocolate Cake
Abuelita dark chocolate mousse, fresh made whipped cream, and Ghirardelli chocolate brownie layers.
Dessert Special
Sides
Kids Menu
Ala Carte
plantains side
Avo crema side
Avocado side
bacon wrapped shrimp side
chicken side
chipotle aioli side
Cilantro side
cooked onion side
Corn Tortilla side
Cotija cheese side
crema side
crispy shells side
diced onion side
diced tomato side
enchilada veg side
fajita veg side
fixin plate side
flour tortilla
foamy butter
fries
grilled jalop side
grilled pineapple side
guac side
Ice Cream
iceburg lettuce
sliced jalop
grilled lime side
picadillo
pickled onion side
pico de gallo
pork rinds
queso side
salmon side
shrimp
sour cream side
steak
suiza side
sunny egg side
texas ranch side
thick chips side
tortilla strips side
verde side
white cheese blend
yellow cheese blend
chorizo
queso on top
pork belly
Raw Veggies
strawberry vin side
catalina dressing side
Side Chocolate Sauce
Side Au Jus
Side pancake syrup
Side Chico Slaw
Individual Street Tacos
Soda
NA Bar
