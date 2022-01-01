Mas Chingonas 11160 Circle Dr

A map showing the location of Mas Chingonas 11160 Circle DrView gallery

Tacos

Chicken Fajita

$4.20

Chicken, Corn or Flour tortilla, green and red bell pepper, onions, mixed cheese, pico de gallo.

Beef Fajita

$4.50

Beef, Corn or Flour tortilla, green and red bell pepper, onions, mixed cheese, pico de gallo.

Barbacoa

$3.90

Barcacoa, Corn or Flour tortilla, cilantro, onions, lime wedge.

Pastor

$4.00

Pastor, Corn or Flour tortilla, pineapple, onions, cilantro, lime wedge.

Rajas con Pollo

$6.75

Chicken, poblano, Corn or Flour Tortilla, queso asadero, avocado, cilantro.

Campechano

$4.00

Beef and choriso, Corn or flour tortilla, cilantro, onions, lime wedge.

Shrimp

$4.75

Shrimp, Corn or Flour tortilla, mexican rice, green onions, avocado, lime wedge.

Fish

$4.75

Fish, Corn or Flour tortilla, red cabbage, Pico de Gallo, mango, lime wedge.

Street Tacos

$9.95

Five mini tacos with your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, lime wedge.

Breakfast Taco

Migas

$3.40

Egg, chips tortilla, cheese, pico de gallo, avocado.

Beans and Cheese

$2.00

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$3.00

Potato, Egg and Cheese

$3.00

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$3.00

Choriso, Egg and Cheese

$3.00

Spinach, Egg and Cheese

$3.00

Breakfast Taco

$2.00

Burrito/Bowl

Bowl

$8.10

Your choice of meat with beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, all in a bowl.

Burrito

$8.10

Classic burrito with your choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole.

Appetizers

Chips

$2.50Out of stock

Salsa (6 oz.)

$3.00Out of stock

Guacamole (6 oz.)

$5.00

Queso

$5.00Out of stock

Refried

$2.00

Bebidas

Coca Cola Mexicana

$3.00

Sodas

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.50

Sidral

$2.50

Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
