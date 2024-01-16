Restaurant info

Más’ menu boasts unparalleled Mexican cuisine, utilizing fresh ingredients, with a flavor profile that is sure to grab your attention. Our chef displays extraordinary attention to detail that will leave you wanting more! From our traditional offerings to our Mexicali inspired Más specialties, sizzling fajitas, bursting burritos, tantalizing tacos and the many vegetarian options, you can always expect more at Más! Más’ atmosphere is as just as exciting as the food and has the space to cater to all of your needs. The first floor invites you to enjoy the spacious and lively Cantina while the second floor’s rock-n-roll inspired Tequila Bar & Velvet Lounge will transform you to the West Coast. In the warmer months, be sure to return for the Más Signature margarita at “Más on the Roof,” West Chester’s ONLY rooftop dining destination, with the capacity to comfortably entertain over 150 guests.