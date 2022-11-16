Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Mas Pizza

No reviews yet

150 S First Street

San José, CA 95123

Medium Pepperoni (12")
6 Chicken Wings
Large Pepperoni (18")

APPETIZERS

6 Chicken Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$9.99

Spicy Bourbon Barbecue, Buffalo-tapatio, Mango Habanero, Dry Cajun, and Lemon Pepper.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$9.49

Spicy Bourbon Barbecue, Buffalo-tapatio, Mango Habanero, Dry Cajun, and Lemon Pepper.

Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$11.99

Tater Tots, Pulled Pork, Habanero Cheese Sauce, Bacon Bits Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream.

BBQ Pork Sliders

BBQ Pork Sliders

$9.99

3 Sliders slow cooked Braised Pork tossed in Barbecue Sauce and Coleslaw.

Pizza Tacos

Pizza Tacos

$10.99

2 Pizza Tacos choice of Carnitas or Al Pastor.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

$11.99
Mini Burger Sliders

Mini Burger Sliders

$11.99

3 Mini Burger with Cheese Sauce, Caramelized Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Thousand Island.

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$14.99

Creamy Dip with Artichokes, Spinach, and Bread.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$13.99

Crispy calamari fried to perfection with Slices of jalapeno

SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & tossed in our house made dressing; add chicken or shrimp (+$5)

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Burrata Cheese, Basil Leaves, Fig Balsamic Reduction and Extra Virgin Olive Oil; add chicken or shrimp (+$5)

Beet & Spring Mix Summer Salad

Beet & Spring Mix Summer Salad

$10.00

Beet, Spring Mix, Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Walnuts and Red Wine Dressing; add chicken or shrimp (+$5)

PASTAS

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$18.00

House-made Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fettuccine Pasta, and Parmesan Cheese with Chicken.

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.00

House-made Marinara Sauce with Spaghetti and Parmesan Cheese; add meatballs (+ $5)

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$20.00

Marinated Garlic Shrimp with Linguini Pasta Tossed with Scampi Sauce.

Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti

$18.00

Crispy Golden Chicken covered in Melted Cheese and Marinara Sauce on a bed of Spaghetti Noodles.

PIZZAS

Medium Cheese (12")

Medium Cheese (12")

$14.00

Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Medium Pepperoni (12")

Medium Pepperoni (12")

$16.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.

Medium Hawaiian (12")

Medium Hawaiian (12")

$18.00

Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, and Provolone Cheese.

Medium Meat Lovers (12")

Medium Meat Lovers (12")

$18.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage Bacon, and Ham.

Medium Combination (12")

Medium Combination (12")

$18.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Olives.

Medium Pesto & Veggies (12")

$18.00

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Artichokes, Zucchini, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions and Tomatoes.

Medium al Pastor (12")

Medium al Pastor (12")

$20.00

Marinated Pork, Mozzarella Cheese, Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro, and Salsa.

Medium Carnitas (12")

Medium Carnitas (12")

$20.00

Pork Carnitas, Salsa, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Jalapenos and Cilantro.

Medium Chicken, Bacon & Ranch (12")

Medium Chicken, Bacon & Ranch (12")

$18.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Bacon and Onions.

Large Cheese (18")

Large Cheese (18")

$18.00

Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Pepperoni (18")

Large Pepperoni (18")

$20.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.

Large Hawaiian (18)

Large Hawaiian (18)

$32.00

Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon and Provolone Cheese.

Large Meat Lovers (18")

Large Meat Lovers (18")

$32.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage Bacon and Ham.

Large Combination (18")

Large Combination (18")

$32.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Olives.

Large Pesto & Veggies (18")

Large Pesto & Veggies (18")

$32.00

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Artichokes, Zucchini, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions and Tomatoes.

Large al Pastor (18")

$34.00

Marinated Pork, Mozzarella Cheese, Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro and Salsa.

Large Carnitas (18")

Large Carnitas (18")

$34.00

Pork Carnitas, Salsa, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Jalapenos and Cilantro.

Large Chicken, Bacon & Ranch (18")

Large Chicken, Bacon & Ranch (18")

$32.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Bacon and Onions.

Deep Dish Classic Chicago

Deep Dish Classic Chicago

$25.00

Plum Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Italian Sausage and Parmesan Cheese.

Deep Dish Vegetarian

Deep Dish Vegetarian

$25.00

Plum Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Artichokes, and Parmesan.

Deep Dish Meat Lover

Deep Dish Meat Lover

$28.00

Plum Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Italian Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon and Parmesan.

DESSERT

Flourless Corn Pie with Caramel Whipped Cream.
Flourless Corn Pie with Caramel Whipped Cream.

Flourless Corn Pie with Caramel Whipped Cream.

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A modern Pizza Pub! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

150 S First Street, San José, CA 95123

Directions

Gallery
Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose image
Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose image

