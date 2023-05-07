Main picView gallery

Mas Tequila Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

4134 Ringgold Road

East Ridge, TN 37412

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pollo Ala Parrilla

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions and bell peppers, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foo

Food

Create Your Own Combo

Combo 2

$9.99

Combo 3

$11.99

Lunch Special (Copy)

Taco Salad-L

$7.50

A crispy flour tortilla with your choice of beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese on top

Fajita Taco Salad-L

$8.50

A crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled onions, tomatoes, peppers, cheese dip, with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak, topped with lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Huevos Rancheros-L

$7.99

Two ranch-style eggs with Mexican salsa served with rice, beans and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certa

Huevos Mexicanos-L

$7.99

Two scrambled eggs mixed with tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, espe

Huevos Con Chorizo-L

$7.99

Two scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certa

Lunch Fajitas-L

$9.00

Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico De gallo, and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially i

El Picosito-L

$10.25

Grilled steak with grilled onions and grilled jalapenos. Served with rice, refried beans, bed of chilaquiles topped with two sunny side up eggs. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may incr

Tres Tequilas-L

$9.99

Piece of steak served with chilaquiles (corn chips with our special sauce), beans, queso fresco (fresh cheese), and onions. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foo

Specials

Special #1

$7.00

Two tacos, rice, and beans

Special # 2

$7.00

Burrito, rice, and beans

Special #3

$7.00

Burrito, taco, and rice

Special #4

$8.00

Burrito, chile poblano, and rice

Special #5

$7.99

Chile poblano, quesadilla, and rice

Special #6

$7.50

Chicken quesadilla with rice and beans

Special #7

$7.50

Enchilada, quesadilla, and rice

Special #8

$7.50

Burrito, enchilada, and rice

Special #9

$7.50

Taco, chile poblano, and rice

Special #10

$8.00

Burrito, quesadilla, and tamale

Special #11

$8.00

Enchilada, burrito, and tostada

Special #12

$8.00

Burrito, enchilada, and quesadilla

Special #13

$8.00

Enchilada, taco, and chalupa

Special #14

$8.00

Chicken quesadilla covered with cheese dip, rice, and tossed salad

Special #15

$8.00

One chimichanga with your choice of chicken or beef, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans

Special #16

$7.50

Burrito, quesadilla, and rice

Special #17 Flautas

$8.00

Two tortillas wrapped around with your choice of beef or chicken, then deep fried golden brown. Served with rice and refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole

Special #18

$7.50

Quesadilla, taco, and rice

Speedy Gonzalez

$7.50

Enchilada, taco, and rice or refried beans

Appetizers

Garcia Platter

$16.95

Two quesadillas, one beef one shredded chicken, two taquitos one beef one chicken, four chicken wings with your choice of sauce, served with cheese dip, beans, and guacamole mix

Special Durango

$13.95

Four slices of quesadilla (beef or chicken ), three taquitas, served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico De gallo, and a side of cheese dip

Chicken Wings Bone-in (10)

$11.95

Wing sauce: mango habanero, BBQ, buffalo, or plain

Loaded Steak Fries

$10.95

Bed of fries, topped with grilled steak, cheese dip, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro and fresh onions. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne il

Queso Fundido

$9.99

Oxacao cheese ,chorizo, pepper, onions, tomatoes, with tortillas

Mas Tequila Dip

$8.95

Ground beef topped with cheese dip and pico De gallo

Cheese Dip

$4.95

Spinach Dip

$5.95

Chorizo Dip

$5.95

Guacamole Dip

$5.95

Bean Dip

$5.95

Guacamix

$8.95

Chimi Chan Gas

Chimichanga

$10.99

Two flour tortillas deep-fried or soft filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with cheese dip served with rice and beans

Chimichanga Loca

$14.95

One large deep fried tortilla stuffed with steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, and jalapeño. Topped with cheese dip, served with guacamole, sour cream, and lettuce. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish

Tequila Chimichangas

$14.95

Three small deep fried chimichangas, steak, chicken, shrimp. Topped with cheese dip, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may incr

Fajita Chimichanga

$12.95

One large deep fried flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans. May be served raw or underco

Tacos

Tacos Pollo Asado (3)

$9.75

Three grilled chicken tacos topped with pico, served rice and charro beans

Tacos Al Pastor (3)

$10.95

Three marinated pork tacos with onions and cilantro on top, served with charro beans

Tacos De Carnitas (3)

$10.75

Three tender pork tacos with onions and cilantro, served with charro beans

Tacos De Carne Asada

$10.75

Three steak tacos with onions and cilantro, served with charro beans

Tacos Alambre (3)

$12.75

Three flour tacos with steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo cooked with onions and bell peppers, topped with shredded cheese

Steak

Steak Tapatio

$16.99

T-bone steak with grilled shrimp on top. Served with rice, broccoli, and side salad

Special San Jose

$16.99

T-bone steak, corn on a cob with cotija cheese, mayo, served with rice, California vegetables and avocado salad

Steak Ala Mexicana

$13.99

Strips of steak cooked with onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas

Carne Asada

$14.95

Marinated grilled steak, served with grilled onions, jalapeños, rice, beans, and tortillas

Steak Bravo

$18.99

10oz Rib-eye steak topped with onions and cheese dip served with rice, beans, salad guacamole, pico De gallo, sour cream, and tortillas

Special Toluca

$17.25

Carne Asada, one burrito with salsa VerDe on top, one hard shell taco with your choice of beef or chicken served with rice, beans, pico De gallos, and guacamole

Kids Menu

One Taco, Rice, and Beans

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla, Rice, Beans

$5.99

Enchilada, Rice and Beans

$5.99

Chicken Finger and Fries

$5.99

Cheeseburger and Fries

$5.99

Pepperoni Pizza and Fries

$5.99

Cheese Pizza and Fries

$5.99

Special Dinners

Molcajete

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast, piece of steak, shrimp, chorizo, (Mexican sausage), green onions and cactus leaf. Topped off with cheese dip and special red sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. May be s

Chuletas

$11.50

Two pork chops covered with tomatillo salsa, served with rice, beans, and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have

Taquitos Mexicanos

$9.95

Two beef and two chicken taquitos, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Flautas

$10.95

Three flautas with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole

Special El Paso

$12.95

Chicken breast topped with cheese dip and served with one beef or chicken enchilada, cheese quesadilla, and rice. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne il

Special Acambaro

$17.50

Half piece of steak, half piece of chicken breast, corn on a cob with mayonnaise and cotija cheese. Served with rice, beans, avocado salad and two sunny-side up eggs. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shel

Campeche

$11.50

One chimichanga beef or chicken with cheese dip on top, served with one taco, one cheese quesadilla with rice

Torta Mexican Sandwich

$8.99

Lightly grilled sandwich with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, al pastor, chorizo, or carnitas with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, jalapeños and fresh onions. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shel

Special Las Pilas

$12.99

Two grilled chicken tacos on corn tortillas with cilantro and onions on top, two sunny-side up eggs with special salsa. Served with rice and beans. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may i

Mas Tequila Baked Potato

$12.25

Baked potato loaded with grilled steak, shrimp and grilled chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers, topped with sour cream and cheese dip. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increa

Special Norteno

$12.95

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo,and carnitas, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illnes

Carnitas Dinner

$11.95

Grilled pieces of pork, served with rice, beans, grilled onions, jalapeños and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you

Special Guanajuato

$17.50

Half piece of steak, half chicken breast with shrimp on top, three chicken flautas, served with rice, guacamole salad and a side of cheese dip. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may incre

El Supreme

$13.95

One cheese quesadilla, one taco supreme, one enchilada with your choice of beef or chicken. Served with beef or chicken nachos with cheese dip on top

Special Victor

$14.50

Came asada, chicken enchilada, chicken quesadilla, served with rice, beans, and guacamole. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if yo

Arroz Loco

$10.50

Your choice of meat, cooked with onions and served on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip, and tortillas on the side

Molcajete for two special price

$27.95

Fajitas

Parrillada

$24.95

Dinner for two, steak, chicken and shrimp. Served double order of rice beans, salad and tortillas

Texas Fajitas

$16.95

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers

Fajitas Mexicanas

$13.95

Chix and steak fajitas

$15.95

Your choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.95

Grilled shrimp,cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers

Fajitas Deluxe

$16.95

Chicken and steak cooked with onions zucchini, carrots, squash and cauliflower

Pineapple Fajitas

$16.95

Half of pineapple filled with steak, shrimp, and chicken cooked with pineapple chunks covered with cheese dip. Served with mixed California vegetables

Chicken fajitas Cinco de Mayo

$11.95

Chicken

Pollo Ala Parrilla

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions and bell peppers, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foo

Special Guanajuato

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, cheese quesadilla, shredded chicken burrito with cheese dip on top with rice. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food

Pollo Relleno

$12.95

Chicken breast topped with mushrooms and bacon with cheese dip on top. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illne

Pollo Ala Crema

$11.95

Chicken breast marinated in our creamy sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Mas Tequila

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast with pineapple on top, chicken quesadilla, grilled chicken burrito with cheese dip on top. Served with avocado salad. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase

Pollo Texano

$13.75

Chicken breast topped with chorizo and shrimp covered cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may incr

Seafood

Camarones Ala Diabla

$15.75

Twenty shrimp covered in spicy homemade salsa with rice and beans, served with salad and tortillas

Shrimp Cocktail (15 Shrimp)

$13.75

Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and avocado, mixed in a special tomato sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$11.95

Twelve large shrimp seasoned and panfried wrapped in three tortillas and topped with our chipotle tartar sauce. Served with rice and beans

Fish Tacos

$11.95

Three tilapia filet strip seasoned and panfried wrapped in three tortillas and topped with our chipotle tartar sauce. Served with rice and beans

El Puerto

$12.95

Grilled tilapia with shrimp served with rice, lettuce, onions and slices of avocado topped with cheese dip

Shrimp Enchiladas

$8.95

Two enchiladas stuffed with shrimp,onions, and bell peppers. Served rice and pico De gallo

Shrimp Loco

$14.95

Grilled Tilapia filet grilled shrimp (10) on bed of rice cooked with zucchini and squash topped with cheese dip and a side tortillas

Nachos

Nachos with Cheese

$6.90

Nachos with Beans

$8.35

Nachos with Ground Beef

$8.95

Nachos with Shredded Chix

$8.95

Nachos

$8.25

Beef and bean or chicken and bean

Nachos Supreme

$9.25

Your choice of chicken or beef with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream guacamole, and cheese dip

Fajita Nachos

$11.95

Cooked with onions, bell pepper, tomatoes covered with cheese dip. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical c

Nachos Borrachos

$12.95

Grilled chicken and chorizo nachos with cheese dip and salsa Verde, topped with two sunny side up eggs, and a chile toreado (grilled jalapeño pepper). May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs ma

Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.95

Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with pico De gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfis

Fajitas Quesadilla

$11.95

Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of steak or chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with pico De gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream. May be served raw or unDercooked, consuming raw unDercooked meats, p

Quesadilla Rellena

$9.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of shredDed chicken or ground beef. Served with beans, rice, pico De gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream

Quesadilla Las Chivas

$9.50

Two 8-inch tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, rice, beans, and topped with cheese dip

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.25

Cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes with cheese dip

Beef Quesadilla

$4.25

Cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes with cheese dip

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.25

Cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes with cheese dip

Steak Quesadilla

$7.50

Cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes with cheese dip

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.50

Cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes with cheese dip

Vegetarian Dishes

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$9.95

Deep fried flour tortilla, stuffed with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$8.95

Crispy flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and cheese dip

Vegetarian Taquitas

$9.95

Three rolled corn tortilla, filled with potato, served with rice, beans, pico De gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream

Veggie Platter

$10.95

One cheese enchilada, bean burrito and cheese quesadilla, served with rice and beans

Vegetarian Fajitas

$11.95

Cooked onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and squash, served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico De gallo, sour cream, lettuce and tortillas

Vegetarian Poblanos

$10.95

Two chile poblano stuffed with cheese and topped with special red sauce, served with rice and beans

Burritos

Fajitas Burritos

$13.95

Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice and beans and a side of pico De gallo. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood,

Burritos Deluxe

$11.95

One chicken burrito and one beef burrito, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream with burrito sauce

Burrito Jumbo

$13.95

A 12 inch flour tortilla stuffed with steak or grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, lettuce, pico De gallo, rice, beans, and cheese dip and special red sauce on top. May be served raw or unDercooked, consuming raw unDercooked meats, poultry, seafood, she

Burrito Locos

$11.95

Two deep-fried burritos, one chicken and one beef, covered with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip and chipotle sauce. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may incr

Special Burrito

$8.95

A flour tortilla stuffed with beef or chicken and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese dip

Burrito Asada

$12.95

Steak burrito cooked with onions and bell peppers topped with cheese dip and salsa Verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may

Burrito Mexicano

$9.95

A 10 inch flour tortilla, stuffed with pork cooked with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, Verde and red salsa. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or e

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supreme

$9.95

Four enchiladas, one beef, chicken, bean, and cheese. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Enchiladas Verdes

$9.75

Three enchiladas with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with green sauce, served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Rancheros

$12.95

Three cheese enchiladas, topped with carnitas (pork) cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and guacamole. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may incr

Soup & Salads

Sopa De Pollo

$7.95

A zesty chicken broth, filled with chicken, rice, avocado, vegetables, and tortillas

Taco Salad

$8.99

Flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, and with your choice of chicken or beef

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.50

Grilled chicken or steak, cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, topped with lettuce, pico De gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. May be served raw or unDercooked, consuming raw unDercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your ris

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.75

Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers and topped with avocado and cucumbers. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especial

Tossed Salad

$3.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Desserts

Churros with Ice Cream

$6.99

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$5.99

Apple Burrito with Ice Cream

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Xango Cheesecake Burrito With Ice Cream

$6.99

Banana Chimichanga With Ice Cream

$5.99

Side Orders

Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.50

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Fries

$3.00

Order Chile Toreados (3)

$1.75

Order of Slice Avocados

$3.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Lettuce

$1.50

Side of Tomatoes

$1.50

Side of fresh Jalapenos

$1.75

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.75

Side of Beans

$2.99

Side of Rice

$2.99

Side of Rice and Beans

$5.00

Rice with Cheese dip

$3.99

Beans with Cheese dip

$3.99

One Fried Burrito

$4.99

Two Fried Burritos

$9.50

One Chimichanga with Cheese dip

$5.99

Large Rice

$5.50

Large Beans

$5.50

Order of Shredded Chicken

$4.00

Order of Grilled Chix

$6.50

Order of Steak

$6.50

Order of Shrimp (12)

$8.00

A la Carte

Soft Taco (3)

$7.50

Soft Taco (1)

$2.50

Hard Taco (3)

$6.50

Hard Taco (1)

$1.50

Enchiladas (1)

$2.25

Enchiladas (2)

$5.00

Enchiladas (3)

$6.25

Tamale (1)

$3.00

Tamale (2)

$6.00

Tamale (3)

$9.00

Burrito with Burrito sauce

$4.75

Burrito with Cheese dip

$6.25

Burritos (2) With burrito sauce

$8.75

Burritos (2) with cheese dip

$9.75

Take Out

Take Out Charge

$0.25

To go Salsa

$0.50+

To go Chips

$1.50+

Bar

NA Beverages

Coke Products

$2.85

Jarritos

$2.99

Agua Frescas

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$2.85

Cinco de Mayo Domestic Pitcher

Pitcher D

$8.95

Cinco de Mayo Imported Pitcher

Pitcher I

$10.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4134 Ringgold Road, East Ridge, TN 37412

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Melodee's Diner - 3904 Ringgold Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3904 Ringgold Rd East Ridge, TN 37412
View restaurantnext
The Home Plate Bar and Grill of Chattanooga LLC - 5611 Ringgold Rd STE 100
orange starNo Reviews
5611 Ringgold Rd STE 100 East Ridge, TN 37412
View restaurantnext
New York Pizza Company - East Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
5084 South Terrace Suite 136 Chattanooga, TN 37412
View restaurantnext
Herman's Soul Food & Catering
orange star4.4 • 1,012
3821 Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN 37411
View restaurantnext
BARQUE - CHATTANOOGA
orange starNo Reviews
2309 East Main Street Chattanooga, TN 37404
View restaurantnext
Pizza Bros - East Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
627 Camp Jordan Parkway East Ridge, TN 37412
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Ridge

Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern
orange star4.6 • 1,301
201 W Main Street, Ste 101 Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Herman's Soul Food & Catering
orange star4.4 • 1,012
3821 Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN 37411
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Ridge
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston