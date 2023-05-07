- Home
- /
- Chattanooga
- /
- Mas Tequila Bar & Grill
Mas Tequila Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
4134 Ringgold Road
East Ridge, TN 37412
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Create Your Own Combo
Lunch Special (Copy)
Taco Salad-L
A crispy flour tortilla with your choice of beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese on top
Fajita Taco Salad-L
A crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled onions, tomatoes, peppers, cheese dip, with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak, topped with lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Huevos Rancheros-L
Two ranch-style eggs with Mexican salsa served with rice, beans and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certa
Huevos Mexicanos-L
Two scrambled eggs mixed with tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, espe
Huevos Con Chorizo-L
Two scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certa
Lunch Fajitas-L
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico De gallo, and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially i
El Picosito-L
Grilled steak with grilled onions and grilled jalapenos. Served with rice, refried beans, bed of chilaquiles topped with two sunny side up eggs. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may incr
Tres Tequilas-L
Piece of steak served with chilaquiles (corn chips with our special sauce), beans, queso fresco (fresh cheese), and onions. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foo
Specials
Special #1
Two tacos, rice, and beans
Special # 2
Burrito, rice, and beans
Special #3
Burrito, taco, and rice
Special #4
Burrito, chile poblano, and rice
Special #5
Chile poblano, quesadilla, and rice
Special #6
Chicken quesadilla with rice and beans
Special #7
Enchilada, quesadilla, and rice
Special #8
Burrito, enchilada, and rice
Special #9
Taco, chile poblano, and rice
Special #10
Burrito, quesadilla, and tamale
Special #11
Enchilada, burrito, and tostada
Special #12
Burrito, enchilada, and quesadilla
Special #13
Enchilada, taco, and chalupa
Special #14
Chicken quesadilla covered with cheese dip, rice, and tossed salad
Special #15
One chimichanga with your choice of chicken or beef, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
Special #16
Burrito, quesadilla, and rice
Special #17 Flautas
Two tortillas wrapped around with your choice of beef or chicken, then deep fried golden brown. Served with rice and refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole
Special #18
Quesadilla, taco, and rice
Speedy Gonzalez
Enchilada, taco, and rice or refried beans
Appetizers
Garcia Platter
Two quesadillas, one beef one shredded chicken, two taquitos one beef one chicken, four chicken wings with your choice of sauce, served with cheese dip, beans, and guacamole mix
Special Durango
Four slices of quesadilla (beef or chicken ), three taquitas, served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico De gallo, and a side of cheese dip
Chicken Wings Bone-in (10)
Wing sauce: mango habanero, BBQ, buffalo, or plain
Loaded Steak Fries
Bed of fries, topped with grilled steak, cheese dip, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro and fresh onions. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne il
Queso Fundido
Oxacao cheese ,chorizo, pepper, onions, tomatoes, with tortillas
Mas Tequila Dip
Ground beef topped with cheese dip and pico De gallo
Cheese Dip
Spinach Dip
Chorizo Dip
Guacamole Dip
Bean Dip
Guacamix
Chimi Chan Gas
Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas deep-fried or soft filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with cheese dip served with rice and beans
Chimichanga Loca
One large deep fried tortilla stuffed with steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, and jalapeño. Topped with cheese dip, served with guacamole, sour cream, and lettuce. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish
Tequila Chimichangas
Three small deep fried chimichangas, steak, chicken, shrimp. Topped with cheese dip, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may incr
Fajita Chimichanga
One large deep fried flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans. May be served raw or underco
Tacos
Tacos Pollo Asado (3)
Three grilled chicken tacos topped with pico, served rice and charro beans
Tacos Al Pastor (3)
Three marinated pork tacos with onions and cilantro on top, served with charro beans
Tacos De Carnitas (3)
Three tender pork tacos with onions and cilantro, served with charro beans
Tacos De Carne Asada
Three steak tacos with onions and cilantro, served with charro beans
Tacos Alambre (3)
Three flour tacos with steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo cooked with onions and bell peppers, topped with shredded cheese
Steak
Steak Tapatio
T-bone steak with grilled shrimp on top. Served with rice, broccoli, and side salad
Special San Jose
T-bone steak, corn on a cob with cotija cheese, mayo, served with rice, California vegetables and avocado salad
Steak Ala Mexicana
Strips of steak cooked with onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas
Carne Asada
Marinated grilled steak, served with grilled onions, jalapeños, rice, beans, and tortillas
Steak Bravo
10oz Rib-eye steak topped with onions and cheese dip served with rice, beans, salad guacamole, pico De gallo, sour cream, and tortillas
Special Toluca
Carne Asada, one burrito with salsa VerDe on top, one hard shell taco with your choice of beef or chicken served with rice, beans, pico De gallos, and guacamole
Kids Menu
Special Dinners
Molcajete
Grilled chicken breast, piece of steak, shrimp, chorizo, (Mexican sausage), green onions and cactus leaf. Topped off with cheese dip and special red sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. May be s
Chuletas
Two pork chops covered with tomatillo salsa, served with rice, beans, and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have
Taquitos Mexicanos
Two beef and two chicken taquitos, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
Flautas
Three flautas with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
Special El Paso
Chicken breast topped with cheese dip and served with one beef or chicken enchilada, cheese quesadilla, and rice. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne il
Special Acambaro
Half piece of steak, half piece of chicken breast, corn on a cob with mayonnaise and cotija cheese. Served with rice, beans, avocado salad and two sunny-side up eggs. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shel
Campeche
One chimichanga beef or chicken with cheese dip on top, served with one taco, one cheese quesadilla with rice
Torta Mexican Sandwich
Lightly grilled sandwich with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, al pastor, chorizo, or carnitas with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, jalapeños and fresh onions. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shel
Special Las Pilas
Two grilled chicken tacos on corn tortillas with cilantro and onions on top, two sunny-side up eggs with special salsa. Served with rice and beans. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may i
Mas Tequila Baked Potato
Baked potato loaded with grilled steak, shrimp and grilled chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers, topped with sour cream and cheese dip. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increa
Special Norteno
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo,and carnitas, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illnes
Carnitas Dinner
Grilled pieces of pork, served with rice, beans, grilled onions, jalapeños and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you
Special Guanajuato
Half piece of steak, half chicken breast with shrimp on top, three chicken flautas, served with rice, guacamole salad and a side of cheese dip. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may incre
El Supreme
One cheese quesadilla, one taco supreme, one enchilada with your choice of beef or chicken. Served with beef or chicken nachos with cheese dip on top
Special Victor
Came asada, chicken enchilada, chicken quesadilla, served with rice, beans, and guacamole. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if yo
Arroz Loco
Your choice of meat, cooked with onions and served on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip, and tortillas on the side
Molcajete for two special price
Fajitas
Parrillada
Dinner for two, steak, chicken and shrimp. Served double order of rice beans, salad and tortillas
Texas Fajitas
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers
Fajitas Mexicanas
Chix and steak fajitas
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp,cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers
Fajitas Deluxe
Chicken and steak cooked with onions zucchini, carrots, squash and cauliflower
Pineapple Fajitas
Half of pineapple filled with steak, shrimp, and chicken cooked with pineapple chunks covered with cheese dip. Served with mixed California vegetables
Chicken fajitas Cinco de Mayo
Chicken
Pollo Ala Parrilla
Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions and bell peppers, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foo
Special Guanajuato
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, cheese quesadilla, shredded chicken burrito with cheese dip on top with rice. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food
Pollo Relleno
Chicken breast topped with mushrooms and bacon with cheese dip on top. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illne
Pollo Ala Crema
Chicken breast marinated in our creamy sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Mas Tequila
Grilled chicken breast with pineapple on top, chicken quesadilla, grilled chicken burrito with cheese dip on top. Served with avocado salad. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase
Pollo Texano
Chicken breast topped with chorizo and shrimp covered cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may incr
Seafood
Camarones Ala Diabla
Twenty shrimp covered in spicy homemade salsa with rice and beans, served with salad and tortillas
Shrimp Cocktail (15 Shrimp)
Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and avocado, mixed in a special tomato sauce
Shrimp Tacos
Twelve large shrimp seasoned and panfried wrapped in three tortillas and topped with our chipotle tartar sauce. Served with rice and beans
Fish Tacos
Three tilapia filet strip seasoned and panfried wrapped in three tortillas and topped with our chipotle tartar sauce. Served with rice and beans
El Puerto
Grilled tilapia with shrimp served with rice, lettuce, onions and slices of avocado topped with cheese dip
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two enchiladas stuffed with shrimp,onions, and bell peppers. Served rice and pico De gallo
Shrimp Loco
Grilled Tilapia filet grilled shrimp (10) on bed of rice cooked with zucchini and squash topped with cheese dip and a side tortillas
Nachos
Nachos with Cheese
Nachos with Beans
Nachos with Ground Beef
Nachos with Shredded Chix
Nachos
Beef and bean or chicken and bean
Nachos Supreme
Your choice of chicken or beef with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream guacamole, and cheese dip
Fajita Nachos
Cooked with onions, bell pepper, tomatoes covered with cheese dip. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical c
Nachos Borrachos
Grilled chicken and chorizo nachos with cheese dip and salsa Verde, topped with two sunny side up eggs, and a chile toreado (grilled jalapeño pepper). May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs ma
Quesadillas
Shrimp Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with pico De gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfis
Fajitas Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of steak or chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with pico De gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream. May be served raw or unDercooked, consuming raw unDercooked meats, p
Quesadilla Rellena
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of shredDed chicken or ground beef. Served with beans, rice, pico De gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream
Quesadilla Las Chivas
Two 8-inch tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, rice, beans, and topped with cheese dip
Cheese Quesadilla
Cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes with cheese dip
Beef Quesadilla
Cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes with cheese dip
Chicken Quesadilla
Cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes with cheese dip
Steak Quesadilla
Cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes with cheese dip
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes with cheese dip
Vegetarian Dishes
Vegetarian Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla, stuffed with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and cheese dip
Vegetarian Taquitas
Three rolled corn tortilla, filled with potato, served with rice, beans, pico De gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream
Veggie Platter
One cheese enchilada, bean burrito and cheese quesadilla, served with rice and beans
Vegetarian Fajitas
Cooked onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and squash, served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico De gallo, sour cream, lettuce and tortillas
Vegetarian Poblanos
Two chile poblano stuffed with cheese and topped with special red sauce, served with rice and beans
Burritos
Fajitas Burritos
Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice and beans and a side of pico De gallo. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood,
Burritos Deluxe
One chicken burrito and one beef burrito, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream with burrito sauce
Burrito Jumbo
A 12 inch flour tortilla stuffed with steak or grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, lettuce, pico De gallo, rice, beans, and cheese dip and special red sauce on top. May be served raw or unDercooked, consuming raw unDercooked meats, poultry, seafood, she
Burrito Locos
Two deep-fried burritos, one chicken and one beef, covered with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip and chipotle sauce. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may incr
Special Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with beef or chicken and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese dip
Burrito Asada
Steak burrito cooked with onions and bell peppers topped with cheese dip and salsa Verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may
Burrito Mexicano
A 10 inch flour tortilla, stuffed with pork cooked with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, Verde and red salsa. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or e
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supreme
Four enchiladas, one beef, chicken, bean, and cheese. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Enchiladas Verdes
Three enchiladas with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with green sauce, served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Rancheros
Three cheese enchiladas, topped with carnitas (pork) cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and guacamole. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may incr
Soup & Salads
Sopa De Pollo
A zesty chicken broth, filled with chicken, rice, avocado, vegetables, and tortillas
Taco Salad
Flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, and with your choice of chicken or beef
Fajita Taco Salad
Grilled chicken or steak, cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, topped with lettuce, pico De gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. May be served raw or unDercooked, consuming raw unDercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your ris
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers and topped with avocado and cucumbers. May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especial
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
Desserts
Side Orders
Corn Tortillas (4)
Flour Tortillas (3)
Fries
Order Chile Toreados (3)
Order of Slice Avocados
Pico De Gallo
Sour Cream
Side of Lettuce
Side of Tomatoes
Side of fresh Jalapenos
Side of Pico de Gallo
Side of Beans
Side of Rice
Side of Rice and Beans
Rice with Cheese dip
Beans with Cheese dip
One Fried Burrito
Two Fried Burritos
One Chimichanga with Cheese dip
Large Rice
Large Beans
Order of Shredded Chicken
Order of Grilled Chix
Order of Steak
Order of Shrimp (12)
A la Carte
Soft Taco (3)
Soft Taco (1)
Hard Taco (3)
Hard Taco (1)
Enchiladas (1)
Enchiladas (2)
Enchiladas (3)
Tamale (1)
Tamale (2)
Tamale (3)
Burrito with Burrito sauce
Burrito with Cheese dip
Burritos (2) With burrito sauce
Burritos (2) with cheese dip
Bar
Cinco de Mayo Domestic Pitcher
Cinco de Mayo Imported Pitcher
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4134 Ringgold Road, East Ridge, TN 37412