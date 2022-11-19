MAS TORTILLA
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Mas Tortilla is a family-owned restaurant commited to bringing an authentic Mexican experience to the community. We use the freshest ingredients to create traditional recipes and bring our home cooking to you. We incorporate our love of family and food into every dish. When you are at Mas Tortilla you are family.
113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375, QUEENS, NY 11375
