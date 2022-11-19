Restaurant header imageView gallery

MAS TORTILLA

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375

QUEENS, NY 11375

Order Again

Popular Items

PICK THREE TACOS
ENCHILADAS VERDES / GREEN ENCHILADAS
GUACAMOLE

CHOICES

RICE

$3.00

BEANS

$3.00

FRIES

$5.00

JALAPENO

$2.00

SALSA

$2.00

CHIPS

$2.00

GUACAMOLE

$7.00

ICE CREAM

$3.00

SOUR CREAM

$2.00

ESTRA CHEESE

$3.00

SPICY CUCUMBERS

$6.00

SMALL SALAD

$6.00

SALSA DIABLO

$4.00

AVOCADO SALSA

$3.00

SWEET PLANTAINS

$6.00

TOSTONES

$6.00

AVOCADO

$5.00

ESQUITES

$6.00

PICO DE GALLO

$4.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.00

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$6.00

SWEET POTATOE FRIES

$6.00

STARTERS

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$12.00

Avocado dip with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro

CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.95

Crispy corn chips served with salsa

ELOTE

ELOTE

$5.95

Mexican corn on the cob cotija cheese, mayo & tajin pepper

MAS EMPANADAS

$12.00

TAMALES

$5.95

CHORIZO & SHRIMP APPETIZER

$18.00

CEVICHE

$18.00

QUESO FUNDIDO/MEXICAN CHEESE FONDUE

$16.00

MEXICAN SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$18.00

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TOSTADA

$6.00

HUARACHES

$9.00

MAS GORDITAS

$12.00

FLOUR TORTILLA QUESADILLAS

FLOUR TORTILLA QUESADILLA

$14.00

Griddled flour tortillas with our mix of four different Mexican cheeses. Served with salsas, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of filling

MAS QUESADILLA MEAL DEAL

QUESADILLA COMBO WITH RICE, BEANS, SALSAS, CHIPS AND A BEVERAGE OF YOUR CHOICE

QUESADILLA COMBO AND BEVERAGE

$19.95

QUESADILLA COMBO PLUS BEVERAGE SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, SALSAS, SOUR CREAM, CHIPS AND GUACAMOLE

HAND-MADE BLUE CORN MASA QUESADILLAS

Hand-made traditional style blue corn tortillas with our mix of four different Mexican cheeses. Served with salsas, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of filling

BLUE CORN QUESADILLA

$14.00

Hand-made traditional style blue corn tortillas with our mix of four different Mexican cheeses. Served with salsas, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of filling

CHEF'S QUESADILLAS

Homemade green cactus corn tortilla quesadilla. Filled with Mexican style spinach (sauteed with garlic, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos & corn) Oaxaca cheese, sour cream, Cactus pico de gallo, salsas, cotija cheese and guacamole

QUESA-BIRRIA

$18.95

Homemade blue corn tortilla stuffed with shredded Birria beef and oaxaca cheese served with Cactus pico de gallo, salsas, cotija cheese, guacamole and a cup of birria broth

DUCK QUESADILLAS

$18.95

Homemade guajillo spicy corn tortilla stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, duck chipotle tinga. Served with pico & guacamole.

CACTUS-CORN QUESADILLAS

$18.95

Homemade cactus/corn tortilla stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, spinach, peppers, and cactus. Served with pico & guacamole.

MAS TACOS

Three tacos per order Served with corn tortilla, salsas, onions, cilantro, guacamole,rice & beans

PICK THREE TACOS

$15.95

AL PASTOR , CARNITAS, SUADERO, POLLO AZADO, CHORIZO, TINGA DE POLLO, DE CALABACITAS, CARNE AZADA, DE HONGOS OR CHICKEN MOLE. SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLA, SALSAS, ONIONS, CILANTRO, RICE, BEANS AND GUACAMOLE

SPECIALITY TACOS

Our house speciality tacos These tacos came in order of three Served with corn tortillas, salsas, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice & beans

3 BIRRIA TACOS

$18.95

Shredded beef stew tacos served with birria broth (consome)

3 CAMARON A LA MEXICANA

$18.95

Mexican style shrimp tacos

3 ENSENADA STYLE BAJA FISH TACOS

$18.95

Crispy beer battered fish

3 COCINITA PIBIL TACOS

$18.95

Mayan-style shredded spare rib meat served with rice & plantains

3 CRISPY TAQUITO ROLLS

$16.95

Three corn tortilla rolls filled with your choice of: Shredded chicken or Shredded beef or Azadero cheese

3 DUCK CHIPOTLE TINGA FLAUTAS

$18.95

Crispy tortilla rolls filled with shredded duck in a chipotle sauce

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE

$16.95

Three chicken and cheese enchiladas with mexican cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice & beans

DUCK ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$19.95

Three duck tinga enchiladas topped with Guajillo pepper sauce, Mexican cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, rice & beans

ENCHILADAS VERDES / GREEN ENCHILADAS

$15.95

Three enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce, crema fresca, cotija and fresco cheeses and your choice of filling CHEESE ONLY 15.95 CHICKEN AND CHEESE 16.95 SHRIMP AND CHEESE 18.95 served with rice & beans

ENCHILADAS ROJAS / RED ENCHILADAS

$15.95

Three enchiladas topped with red guajillo pepper sauce, crema fresco, cotija, and fresco cheeses and your choice of filling CHEESE ONLY 15.95 CHICKEN AND CHEESE 16.95 SHRIMP AND CHEESE 18.95 served with rice & beans

ENTREES & TRADITIONAL PLATTERS

CHILE RELLENO

$18.00

Made fresh daily (limited quantity) One battered roasted poblano peppers stuffed with our selection of Mexican cheeses, or shredded chicken & cheese Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas

POLLO ASADO

$18.00

Grilled boneless chicken Served with salsa ranchera, grilled Jalapenos, onions, warm tortillas, rice and beans

CHICKEN IN MOLE POBLANO

$20.00

Mole (Nahuatl) for sauce or salsa Traditional Puebla City sweet/savory sauce made with a variety of dry peppers, chocolate and other spices. Served with warm tortillas, rice, and beans

MAMA CARNITAS

$20.00

Mama's slow-braised pork Sauteed with onions, jalapenos, pineapple and oranges. Served with pico de gallo, salsas, rice, beans & warm tortillas

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$22.00

Sauteed shrimp in a garlic mojo sauce. Served with white rice, tostones and salad

PESCADO ASADO

$24.00

Grilled Salmon Marinated in avocado leaves. Served with avocado salsa brava, Mexican rice & sautéed spinach

COCHINITA PIBIL

$22.00

Yucatan-style shredded rib meat seasoned with achiote and other traditional Maya spices. Served with rice, sweet plantains, pickled red onions, and warm tortillas.

MAS BURRITOS

12in flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream & our special mix of Mexican cheeses. Served with salsa ranchera, chips and guacamole

MAS BURRITO

$14.00

12in flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream & our special mix of Mexican cheeses. Served with salsa ranchera, chips and guacamole

MAS NACHOS

NACHOS

$14.00

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, sour cream & our special mix of Mexican cheeses.

MAS CHIMICHANGAS

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and your choice of filling. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans and red guajillo sauce

MAS CHIMICHANGAS

$15.00

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and your choice of filling. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans and guajillo sauce

MAS TACO SALAD BOWLS

TACO SALAD BOWLS

$14.00

Crispy tortilla shell filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream & our special mix of Mexican cheeses and guacamole

CHILAQUILES

CHILAQUILES ROJOS / WITH RED GUAJILLO SAUCE

$16.95

The original nachos rojos Crispy corn tortilla smothered in your choice of salsa with your choice of topping. Served with queso fresco, sour cream, red onions, fried egg and avocado

CHILAQUILES VERDES / WITH GREEN TOMATILLO SAUCE

$16.95

The original nachos verdes Crispy corn tortilla smothered in your choice of salsa with your choice of topping. Served with queso fresco, sour cream, red onions, fried egg and avocado

TORTAS

TORTAS

$16.00

Mexican sandwich with beans, mayo, shreeded oaxaca cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, jalapenos and your choice of meat on a roll Served with thick cut fries and chipotle mayo

BAJA FISH TORTA

Baja style beer batter fish filet Jalapeno, lettuce,tomatoes,onions, cabage, chipotle and avocado Served with sweet potato fries 19

BAJA FISH TORTA

$19.00

SALADS

MAS RANCHERO SALAD

$12.00

Lettuce, nopales (cactus), tomatoes, red onion, spanish olives, cucumbers, red radish, carrots, and avocado tossed with your choice of GREEN MANGO OR CITRUS AGAVE DRESSING

SOUPS

TOSTILLA SOUP

$8.00

TORTILLA SOUP WITH CHICKEN

$10.00

TORTILLA SOUP WITH BEEF

$12.00

CHICKEN & VEGETABLE SOUP

$10.00

BIRRIA SOUP

$10.00

SOPA DE MARISCOS (MEXICAN SEAFOOD SOUP)

$26.95

MAZATLAN-STYLE MIXED SEAFOOD SOUP. SAVORY FISH BROTH WITH CLAMS, MUSSELS, SHRIMP, CALAMARI, CRAB, AND OCTOPUS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEXICAN RICE, TORTILLA CHIP OR WARM CORN TORTILLAS

SIDE DISHES

SIDE DISHES

BEVERAGES

CAN SODAS

$3.00

JARRITOS

$4.50

WATER AND MINERAL WATER

$2.50

AGUA FRESCAS

$4.00

DESSERT

MEXICAN CHURROS WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM AND CAJETA

$7.95

MEXICAN FLAN

$7.95

MEXICAN CHEESE CAKE

$8.95

FRIED ICE CREAM

$7.95

FAJITAS

Sauteed onions, and peppers, with your choice of meat or vegetable. Served with shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tortillas, rice & beans CHICKEN 20 CARNE ASADA 22 SHRIMP 24 VEGGIES 20 COMBO 26

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$20.00

STEAK FAJITA

$23.00

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$24.00

VEGGIE FAJITA

$20.00

COMBO FAJITA (SHRIMP, STEAK & CHICKEN)

$26.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Mas Tortilla is a family-owned restaurant commited to bringing an authentic Mexican experience to the community. We use the freshest ingredients to create traditional recipes and bring our home cooking to you. We incorporate our love of family and food into every dish. When you are at Mas Tortilla you are family.

Location

113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375, QUEENS, NY 11375

Mas Tortilla image
Mas Tortilla image
Mas Tortilla image

