Más Wings imageView gallery
Chicken

Ojos Wings y Pizza Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

3701 W. Northwest Hwy

Suite 309

Dallas, TX 75220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Ojos Wings y Pizza. LIKE us on Facebook or check us out on mas-wings.com.

Website

Location

3701 W. Northwest Hwy, Suite 309, Dallas, TX 75220

Directions

Gallery
Más Wings image
Más Wings image

Similar restaurants in your area

Street's Fine Chicken - Forest & Inwood
orange star4.4 • 764
5211 Forest Lane, #108 Dallas, TX 75244
View restaurantnext
SOLO BURGERS & WINGS
orange star4.0 • 28
6413 Hillcrest Ave Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext
Street's Fine Chicken - Cedar Springs
orange star4.5 • 90
3857 Cedar Springs Rd Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX057 - Dallas (N Market St)
orange star4.5 • 213
1722 N. Market St Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
Birdguesa
orange star5.0 • 12
1408 Main St Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
Pollo Regio - Garland - Garland, TX
orange starNo Reviews
1440 W Walnut Street Garland, TX 75042
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Velvet Taco - DFW - Preston/Forest
orange star4.7 • 3,508
11700 Preston Road Dallas, TX 75230
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Preston Hollow
orange star4.6 • 3,411
7859 Walnut Hill Lane Dallas, TX 75230
View restaurantnext
Maguires Dallas - 17552 Dallas Pkwy
orange star4.6 • 2,703
17552 Dallas Pkwy Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurantnext
Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
orange star4.9 • 2,274
6713 W. Northwest Highway Dallas, TX 75225
View restaurantnext
Cafe de France
orange star4.3 • 1,557
17370 Preston Rd. Dallas, TX 75252
View restaurantnext
Blu's Barbeque
orange star4.2 • 1,450
17630 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75252
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Lower Greenville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Upper Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Lake Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Victory Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Oak Cliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston