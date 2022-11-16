Restaurant header imageView gallery

Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi 12336 Shelbyville Rd

review star

No reviews yet

12336 Shelbyville Rd

Louisville, KY 40243

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Rice
Cajun Popper Roll
Las Vegas Roll

Appetizers

App Shrimps Tempura

$6.95

lightly battered tiger shirmp

App Vegetable Tempura

$4.95

squash, yam, carrot, onion, and zucchini

Baked Green Mussel

$7.95

creamy baked mussels with eel sauce, masago, and scallion

App Combination Tempura

$5.95

battered tiger shrimps and vegetable

Crispy Avocado

$5.95

deep fried avocado, crab, drizzled with eel sauce, wasabi sauce, mango sauce

Edamame

$4.95

lightly salted soybeans

Egg Roll

$5.95

crispy vegetable egg roll with sweet chilli sauce

Fried Calamari

$7.95

seasoned calamari

Gyoza

$4.95

pan seared pork and vegetable dumplights

Masa Shrimp

$6.95

mince shrimp, top on bread, fried with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Masa Spicy Chicken Nugget (Asian Style)

$5.95

chicken, serrano, cilantro, dried onion, tempura mix with ketchup sauce

Oshinko

$4.95

an assortment of Japanese pickled vegetables

Shumai

$4.95

shrimps dumplings

App Soft Shell Crab

$8.95

fried soft shell crab with tempura sauce

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$3.95

Thai Thai

$7.95

5pcs tempura snapper with thai chilli sauce and scallion

Yaki Scallops

$6.95

skewer scallops and green onion

New Style Sashimi

Tuna Tataki

$11.95

seared black pepper tuna with wasabi yuzu sauce and scallion

Tuna Bowl

$11.95

cubed spicy tuna and scallion over sliced cucumber

Salmon Bowl

$11.95

cubed spicy Salmon and scallion over sliced cucumber

Hamachi Pepper

$11.95

seared yellowtail, jalapeno slices with wasabi yuzu sauce

Rainbow Sashimi

$11.95

seared tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, poke sauce, and scallion

Noodles

Udon

$8.95

Japanese noodle

Tempura Udon

$10.95

Japanese noodle with mixed tempura

Seafood Udon

$14.95

Japanese noodle with assorted seafood

Chicken Yakisoba

$11.95

pan fried egg noodle with chicken

New York Steak Yakisoba

$13.95

pan fried egg noodle with new york steak

Shrimp Yakisoba

$13.95

pan fried egg noodle with shrimp

Pork Ramen

$11.95

Salad

House Salad

$2.95

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Squid Salad

$6.95

Kanisu

$5.95

crab, cucumber, crispy noodles and kanisu sauce

Soup

Miso Soup

$2.95

soy bean, tofu, scallion, and seaweed

Hibachi Soup

$2.95

chicken, egg, mushroom, and scallion

Seafood Soup

$3.95

seafood mix, seaweed, and scallion

Teriyaki Dishes

Hibachi Vegetable Teriyaki

$10.95

serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $1

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.95

serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $2

New York Steak Teriyaki

$18.95

serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $3

Filet Mignon Teriyaki

$20.95

serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $4

Shrimp Teriyaki

$18.95

serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $5

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.95

serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $6

Scallop Teriyaki

$19.95

serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $7

Chicken & NY Steak Teriyaki

$18.95

serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $8

Chicken & Shrimp Teriyaki

$19.95

serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $9

Shrimp & NY Steak Teriyaki

$20.95

serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $10

Shrimp & Scallop Teriyaki

$21.95

serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $11

Chicken & Filet Mignon Teriyaki

$23.95

serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $12

Shrimp & Filet Mignon Teriyaki

$25.95

serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $13

Tempura

D Vegetable Tempura

$11.95

serve with steam rice. soup, and house salad Add fried rice +1.00

D Shrimp Tempura

$13.95

serve with steam rice. soup, and house salad Add fried rice +1.0

Katsu Dish

Chicken Katsu

$14.95

serve with steam rice, soup, house salad Add fried rice +1.00

Pork Katsu

$13.95

serve with steam rice, soup, house salad Add fried rice +1.01

Sushi Combo

Maki Combo

$15.95

Serve with house salad and soup, yum yum roll, 2pcs nigiri, 3pcs sashimi.

Special Combo

$18.95

serve with house salad and soup choice of specialty sushi, 2pcs nigiri, 3 pcs sashimi

Sashimi Combo A

$20.95

choice of chef special 15pcs sashimi

Sashimi Combo B

$18.95

5pcs of nigiri and 5pcs of sashimi

Sushi Bowl

Chirashi

$20.95

assortment of sushi

Unadon

$18.95

Eel and oshinko

Poke Bowl

$13.95

choice of tuna or salmon, sushi rice, avocado, Japanese pickled vegetable, carrot, wakame, wasabi mayo, sriracha, and poke sauce

Sushi Platter

Half Platter

$23.95

3 Rolls, 1 Salad, 1 Soup. serve with house salad and soup our three most popular roll on a sharable platters.

Full Platter

$42.95

6 Rolls, 2 Salad, 2 Soup. serve with house salad and soup our three most popular roll on a sharable platters.

Deep Fried Rolls

Crab Rangoon Roll

$10.95

mix spicy seafood crab, cream cheese, tempura, top with sushi sauce and sweet chili sauce

Cajun Popper Roll

$11.95

spicy crawfish, jalapeño,cream cheese, mozzalla cheese, tempura, top with spicy mayo, sushi sauce

Texas Roll

$11.95

yellowtail, jalapeño, cream cheese, tempura, top with sushi sauce, and sauce srirach

Eel Tempura

$11.95

eel, cream cheese, avocado, tempura top with sushi sauce

Las Vegas Roll

$11.95

salmon avocado, crab and cream cheese, tempura top with sushi sauce and spicy mayo

Sunday Morning Roll

$10.95

salmon, cream cheese, tempura top with sushi sauce and spicy mayo

Power Ball

$13.95

salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño top with spicy tuna, spicy crab, wasabi dressing, eel sauce, and scallion

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.95

Steak Fried Rice

$8.95

Pork Fried Rice

$8.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.95

Combination Fried Rice

$10.95

Fried Rice

$3.50

Steam Rice

$2.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.95

Bento Box

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$17.95

serve with tempura, steam rice, gyoza, california, soup, and house salad Add fried rice +1.00

Steak Teriyaki Bento

$18.95

serve with tempura, steam rice, gyoza, california, soup, and house salad Add fried rice +1.01

Shrimp Teriyaki Bento

$20.95

serve with tempura, steam rice, gyoza, california, soup, and house salad Add fried rice +1.02

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$21.95

serve with tempura, steam rice, gyoza, california, soup, and house salad Add fried rice +1.03

Nigiri and Sashimi

Albacore

$4.50

Amaebi

$5.95

Sweet Shrimp

Ebi

$3.95

Shrimp

Hamachi

$4.95

yellowtail

Hokkigai

$4.95

candian clan

Ika

$4.95

Squid

Ikura

$4.50

salmon eggs

Kaibashira

$4.95

Scallop

Kanikama

$3.75

Crab

Maguro

$4.95

Tuna

Masago

$3.95

smelt eggs

Ono

$4.50

White Tuna

Saba

$3.95

Mackrel

Sake

$4.50

Salmon

Smoke Salmon

$4.50

Super White Tuna

$4.50

Tai

$3.95

Red Snapper

Tako

$3.95

Octopus

Tamago

$3.25

egg

Tobiko

$3.95

flying fish roe

Unagi

$4.95

fresh water eel

Uzura

$2.50

quail eggs

Specality Rolls

Albacore Garlic Roll

$11.95

spicy crab, top with albacore, scallion, hot sauce, and garlic ponzu sauce

Cajun Popper

$11.95

spicy crawfish, jalapeño, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese then deep fried with spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Cardinal Roll

$12.95

tempura chicken, cream cheese, spicy crab, top with tempura snapper, wasabi sauce, spicy mayo sauce, eel sauce, and scallion

Cherry Blossom

$12.95

spicy crab, avocado, top with tuna,spicy mayo, and wasabi sauce

Chicago Roll

$11.95

soy paper, seared filet mignon fried asparagus, cream cheese, top with avocado, yum yum sauce, and sushi sauce

Crunch Much

$11.95

spicy crab inside, tiger shrimp, top with wasabi sauce, and crunch

Crunchy Fried Onion Roll

$11.95

cook white tuna, avocado, top with crab, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, and fried onion

Crunchy Terayaki Chicken Roll

$11.95

teriyaki chicken, cream cheese, tempura jalapeño, top w/ avocado, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, fried crunchy onion, and dried tomato

Crystal Roll

$12.95

Derby Roll

$11.95

spicy crab, top with seared scallop, tiger shrimp and eel sauce

Double Spicy

$11.95

yum yum, cucumber top spicy tuna, spicy mayo, and scallion

Dragon Roll

$11.95

cooked eel, cucumber, wrapped in avocado and sesame seed or sushi sauce

Fire Dragon Roll

$13.95

eel, cucumber, top with avocado, scallion, and spicy tuna

Fire Roll

$11.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, top with seared salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce serve on fire

Flaming Hamachi

$11.95

spicy tuna, cucumber, top with yellowtail, jalapeño, chilli sauce, and a side of ponzu sauce

Fried Scallop Roll

$10.95

soy paper, fried scallops, avocado, ice lettuce, top with cream tobiko and yum yum sauce

Geisha

$12.95

spicy crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, top with tiger shrimp, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce, and scallion

Hawaiian Roll

$11.95

shrimp tempura, asparagus,cream cheese, top with avocado, mango, and roasted pecan nuts

Hot Night Roll

$11.95

shrimp tempura, top with spicy tuna,scallion, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Jake Roll

$12.95

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, top with layer avocado, spicy crab, eel sauce, and roasted pecan

Lava Roll

$12.95

california roll top with baked scallop and crab, eel sauce, scallion, and masago

Lobster Roll

$11.95

lobster, crab, avocado, top with bake special sauce, and scallion

Lucky Roll

$12.95

Manhattan Roll

$11.95

Masa Dynamic Roll

$11.95

tempura shrimps, avocado, carrot, top with tempura crab stick salad, with sweet chili sauce and spicy mayo, and tempura crunch

Masa | Chef’s Roll

$12.95

tempura crab stick, avocado, cucumber,top with tiger shrimps, seaweed salad, yum yum sauce, and oshinko (Japanese pickled)

Midori Spring Roll

$12.95

crab, salmon, cucumber, asparagus, ice lettuce, tuna, wrapped in rice paper and avocado, sweet chili on the side

Monster Roll

$10.95

Rainbow Roll

$11.95

california, top with chef choice of 5pcs seafood tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, red snapper, saba, and albacore

Red Bull Roll

$12.95

spicy crab, seared angus beef with sweet ginger sauce and scallion

Rock n’ Roll

$11.95

california roll, top with super white tuna, and thin slices of lime

Rock Star

$12.95

spicy crab, avocado wrapped with crunch, top with spicy cube tune, eel sauce, and scallions

Roy Special

$12.95

tuna, asparagus, cucumber, top with seared scallops and side of wasabi yuzu sauce

Seaside Roll

$11.95

super white tuna, cucumber, avocado, top with seared scallop, sea salt, and extra virgin olive oil

Shelbyville Roll

$11.95

crab, cream cheese, avocado, top with layer smoke salmon, scallion, and black sesame seed

Special Alaskan

$11.95

Special Miami Roll

$11.95

tuna, avocado, top with tuna

Spicy Fantasy Roll

$11.95

avocado, top with mix snow crab and spicy yum yum sauce; choice of fish, tuna, salmon, shrimps, yellow tail, white tuna, red snapper, and albacore

Sunset Roll

$11.95

crab, avocado, cucumber, top with salmon, and lemon

Sunshine Roll

$11.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, top with spicy crab, tempura crunch, and eel sauce

Super Tuna Lover’s

$12.95

spicy tuna, avocado, top with seared white tuna, and sea salt with olive oil

Super Volcano Roll

$11.95

crab, avocado cucumber, top with spicy tuna, and sushi sauce, or red tobiko, scallion

Superman

$11.95

california roll, top with baked crawfish, tempura crunch, eel sauce, and scallion

Surf and Turf Roll

$12.95

seafood mix crab, and cream cheese, asparagus, top with layer avocado, filet mignon, and teriyaki sauce

Temptation

$13.95

shrimp tempura spicy crab, asparagus, cream cheese top with crab, wasabi sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunch

Tempura Rainbow Roll

$11.95

tempura shrimps, avocado, spicy mayo, top with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, red snapper, albacore

Thunder Roll

$11.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, top with tuna, masago, tempura crunch, eel sauce, and mayo

Tuna Tower

$12.95

spicy tuna, mango, and avocado layered on sushi rice, seaweed salad, garlic ponzu, and scallions

VIP Roll

$12.95

tempura snapper, cream cheese, avocado, top wtih yum yum, sweet chili sauce, and scallions

Volcano Roll

$11.95

White Castle

$11.95

spicy white tuna, cucumber, crunch, wrapped with soy paper, eel sauce, and wasabi sauce

Double cheese and meat

$14.95

Teriyaki chicken, cream cheese, avocado, rice with soy paper top with angus beef with mozzarella cheese and teriyaki sauce

Aqua volcano Roll

$12.95

California roll with a layer of avocado top with bake scallops and sushi sauce

Crystal Roll

$12.95

lettuce, avocado cucumber, asparagus, crab, tuna wrap with rice paper and wasabi yuzu sauce

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Teriyaki

$8.95

Kid Steak Teriyaki

$9.95

Kid Shrimp Teriyaki

$9.95

Chicken Nugget

$7.95

Alaka

Shrimp Alaka

$8.95

Chicken Alaka

$8.95

Steak Alaka

$9.95

Maki

Alaskan Roll

$8.95

avocado, sesame seeds with salmon

Asparagus Roll

$4.95

Avocado Roll

$4.95

California Roll

$6.95

crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds

Crunchy Roll

$9.95

avocado, cucumber, sesame seed, choice of salmon, tuna, shrimps, yellow tail, white tuna, red snapper, and albacore top with spicy mayo sauce

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Eel Roll

$9.95

cooked eel, cucumber, avocado

Fried Calamari Roll

$8.95

fried calamari, avocado, top with wasabi mayo and sushi sauce

Miami Roll

$8.95

avocado, sesame seeds with tuna

Philly Roll (Philadelphia Roll)

$8.99

cream cheese, avocado, sesame seed, choice of salmon, shrimps, crab, yellow tail, white tuna, albacore, and red snapper

Salmon Roll

$7.95

Samurai Roll

$9.95

shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese, asparagus, top with sushi sauce

Special Cali Roll

$7.95

california roll top with masago

Spicy Roll

$8.95

avocado, cucumber, sesame seed, choice of salmon, tuna, shrimps, yellow tail, white tuna, red snapper, and albacore top with spicy mayo sauce

Spicy Yum Yum Roll

$9.95

yum yum roll top with snow mix crab and yum yum sauce

Spider Roll

$8.95

deep fried soft shell crab, avocado, lettuce and eel sauce

Spring Roll (like Crystal Roll)

$8.95

avocado, cucumber, sesame seed, choice of salmon, tuna, shrimps, yellow tail, white tuna, red snapper, and albacore top with spicy mayo sauce

Sunomono Roll

$8.95

shrimp, crab, avocado, asparagus, pickle radish, and kampyo (squash) wrapped with cucumber and vinaigrette

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$8.95

shrimps, avocado, cucumber, and eel sauce

Teriyaki Salmon Roll

$8.95

shrimps, avocado, cucumber, and eel sauce

Tuna Roll

$7.95

Vegetable Delight

$6.95

avocado, cucumber, asparagus, Japanese pickles, carrot, wrapped

Yam Roll

$4.95

sweet potato(fried), seaweed, sushi rice, top with sushi rice

Yellow Tail Roll

$7.95

Yum Yum Roll | Masa Sushi

$7.95

yum yum (spicy crab), cucumber,

Wine

Riesling

Pinot Grigio

Chardonnay

Sauvignon blanc

Pinot Nori

Merlot

Cabertnet

Malbec

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House Merlot

$7.00

House Cabernet

$7.00

Soft Drink

Pepsi

$2.50

Mist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mnt Drew

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Japanese Marble Soda

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Beer

Sapporo

Kerin

Asahi

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Sake

Hot Sake

Cold Sake

$12.95

Nigori Sake

$12.95

Udon Japanese Noodle

L Udon

$8.95

L Seafood Udon

$12.95

L Tempura Udon

$10.95

Masa Ramen

Egg Noodle With Soy Sauce Tonkatsu Soup

L Pork Ramen

$10.95

Yakisoba

Pan-Fried Egg Noodle

L Chicken Yakisoba

$9.95

L New York Steak Yakisoba

$10.95

L Shrimp Yakisoba

$11.95

Teriyaki Dishes

L Hibachi Vegetable Teriyaki

$7.95

L Chicken Teriyaki

$8.95

L New York Steak Teriyaki

$9.95

L Filet Mignon Teriyaki

$12.95

L Shrimp Teriyaki

$11.95

L Salmon Teriyaki

$11.95

Katsu

L Chicken Katsu

$8.95

L Pork Katsu

$8.95

Tempura

L Vegetable Tempura

$7.95

L Shrimp Tempura

$10.95

Bento Box

L Chicken Bento Box Teriyaki

$12.95

L Steak Bento Box Teriyaki

$13.95

L vegetable Bento Box Teriyaki

Sushi Combos

Combo A

$13.95

Spicy Tuna Roll And 4 PCs of Nigiri

Combo B

$13.95

Yum Yum Roll and 6 PCs of Sashimi

Combo C

$13.95

Crunchy Roll - choice of fish And 4 PCs of Nigiri

Combo D

$13.95

Spring Roll - lettuce, pickle cucumber, avocado, sweet chilli sauce and choice of fish. 4 PCs of nigiri

Poke Bowl

$13.95

Unadon

$13.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40243

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Simply Thai - Middletown
orange starNo Reviews
12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101 Louisville, KY 40243
View restaurantnext
The Cheddar Box Cafe
orange star4.3 • 154
12121 Shelbyville Rd Louisville, KY 40243
View restaurantnext
VinBun Vietnamese Bistro - 12422 Shelbyville Road
orange starNo Reviews
12422 Shelbyville Road Middletown, KY 40243
View restaurantnext
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - Middletown
orange star4.7 • 16
12531 Shelbyville Rd Middletown, KY 40243
View restaurantnext
MozzaPi
orange star4.7 • 346
12102 LaGrange Rd Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Samurai Sushi and Hibachi - 12905 Shelbyville Road
orange starNo Reviews
12905 Shelbyville Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston