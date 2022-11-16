- Home
Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi 12336 Shelbyville Rd
12336 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40243
Popular Items
Appetizers
App Shrimps Tempura
lightly battered tiger shirmp
App Vegetable Tempura
squash, yam, carrot, onion, and zucchini
Baked Green Mussel
creamy baked mussels with eel sauce, masago, and scallion
App Combination Tempura
battered tiger shrimps and vegetable
Crispy Avocado
deep fried avocado, crab, drizzled with eel sauce, wasabi sauce, mango sauce
Edamame
lightly salted soybeans
Egg Roll
crispy vegetable egg roll with sweet chilli sauce
Fried Calamari
seasoned calamari
Gyoza
pan seared pork and vegetable dumplights
Masa Shrimp
mince shrimp, top on bread, fried with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Masa Spicy Chicken Nugget (Asian Style)
chicken, serrano, cilantro, dried onion, tempura mix with ketchup sauce
Oshinko
an assortment of Japanese pickled vegetables
Shumai
shrimps dumplings
App Soft Shell Crab
fried soft shell crab with tempura sauce
Sweet Potatoes Fries
Thai Thai
5pcs tempura snapper with thai chilli sauce and scallion
Yaki Scallops
skewer scallops and green onion
New Style Sashimi
Tuna Tataki
seared black pepper tuna with wasabi yuzu sauce and scallion
Tuna Bowl
cubed spicy tuna and scallion over sliced cucumber
Salmon Bowl
cubed spicy Salmon and scallion over sliced cucumber
Hamachi Pepper
seared yellowtail, jalapeno slices with wasabi yuzu sauce
Rainbow Sashimi
seared tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, poke sauce, and scallion
Noodles
Udon
Japanese noodle
Tempura Udon
Japanese noodle with mixed tempura
Seafood Udon
Japanese noodle with assorted seafood
Chicken Yakisoba
pan fried egg noodle with chicken
New York Steak Yakisoba
pan fried egg noodle with new york steak
Shrimp Yakisoba
pan fried egg noodle with shrimp
Pork Ramen
Salad
Soup
Teriyaki Dishes
Hibachi Vegetable Teriyaki
serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $1
Chicken Teriyaki
serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $2
New York Steak Teriyaki
serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $3
Filet Mignon Teriyaki
serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $4
Shrimp Teriyaki
serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $5
Salmon Teriyaki
serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $6
Scallop Teriyaki
serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $7
Chicken & NY Steak Teriyaki
serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $8
Chicken & Shrimp Teriyaki
serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $9
Shrimp & NY Steak Teriyaki
serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $10
Shrimp & Scallop Teriyaki
serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $11
Chicken & Filet Mignon Teriyaki
serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $12
Shrimp & Filet Mignon Teriyaki
serve with steam rice, miso soup or hibachi soup and house salad add fried rice for $13
Tempura
Katsu Dish
Sushi Combo
Maki Combo
Serve with house salad and soup, yum yum roll, 2pcs nigiri, 3pcs sashimi.
Special Combo
serve with house salad and soup choice of specialty sushi, 2pcs nigiri, 3 pcs sashimi
Sashimi Combo A
choice of chef special 15pcs sashimi
Sashimi Combo B
5pcs of nigiri and 5pcs of sashimi
Sushi Bowl
Sushi Platter
Deep Fried Rolls
Crab Rangoon Roll
mix spicy seafood crab, cream cheese, tempura, top with sushi sauce and sweet chili sauce
Cajun Popper Roll
spicy crawfish, jalapeño,cream cheese, mozzalla cheese, tempura, top with spicy mayo, sushi sauce
Texas Roll
yellowtail, jalapeño, cream cheese, tempura, top with sushi sauce, and sauce srirach
Eel Tempura
eel, cream cheese, avocado, tempura top with sushi sauce
Las Vegas Roll
salmon avocado, crab and cream cheese, tempura top with sushi sauce and spicy mayo
Sunday Morning Roll
salmon, cream cheese, tempura top with sushi sauce and spicy mayo
Power Ball
salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño top with spicy tuna, spicy crab, wasabi dressing, eel sauce, and scallion
Fried Rice
Bento Box
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
serve with tempura, steam rice, gyoza, california, soup, and house salad Add fried rice +1.00
Steak Teriyaki Bento
serve with tempura, steam rice, gyoza, california, soup, and house salad Add fried rice +1.01
Shrimp Teriyaki Bento
serve with tempura, steam rice, gyoza, california, soup, and house salad Add fried rice +1.02
Salmon Teriyaki Bento
serve with tempura, steam rice, gyoza, california, soup, and house salad Add fried rice +1.03
Nigiri and Sashimi
Albacore
Amaebi
Sweet Shrimp
Ebi
Shrimp
Hamachi
yellowtail
Hokkigai
candian clan
Ika
Squid
Ikura
salmon eggs
Kaibashira
Scallop
Kanikama
Crab
Maguro
Tuna
Masago
smelt eggs
Ono
White Tuna
Saba
Mackrel
Sake
Salmon
Smoke Salmon
Super White Tuna
Tai
Red Snapper
Tako
Octopus
Tamago
egg
Tobiko
flying fish roe
Unagi
fresh water eel
Uzura
quail eggs
Specality Rolls
Albacore Garlic Roll
spicy crab, top with albacore, scallion, hot sauce, and garlic ponzu sauce
Cajun Popper
spicy crawfish, jalapeño, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese then deep fried with spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Cardinal Roll
tempura chicken, cream cheese, spicy crab, top with tempura snapper, wasabi sauce, spicy mayo sauce, eel sauce, and scallion
Cherry Blossom
spicy crab, avocado, top with tuna,spicy mayo, and wasabi sauce
Chicago Roll
soy paper, seared filet mignon fried asparagus, cream cheese, top with avocado, yum yum sauce, and sushi sauce
Crunch Much
spicy crab inside, tiger shrimp, top with wasabi sauce, and crunch
Crunchy Fried Onion Roll
cook white tuna, avocado, top with crab, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, and fried onion
Crunchy Terayaki Chicken Roll
teriyaki chicken, cream cheese, tempura jalapeño, top w/ avocado, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, fried crunchy onion, and dried tomato
Crystal Roll
Derby Roll
spicy crab, top with seared scallop, tiger shrimp and eel sauce
Double Spicy
yum yum, cucumber top spicy tuna, spicy mayo, and scallion
Dragon Roll
cooked eel, cucumber, wrapped in avocado and sesame seed or sushi sauce
Fire Dragon Roll
eel, cucumber, top with avocado, scallion, and spicy tuna
Fire Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, top with seared salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce serve on fire
Flaming Hamachi
spicy tuna, cucumber, top with yellowtail, jalapeño, chilli sauce, and a side of ponzu sauce
Fried Scallop Roll
soy paper, fried scallops, avocado, ice lettuce, top with cream tobiko and yum yum sauce
Geisha
spicy crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, top with tiger shrimp, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce, and scallion
Hawaiian Roll
shrimp tempura, asparagus,cream cheese, top with avocado, mango, and roasted pecan nuts
Hot Night Roll
shrimp tempura, top with spicy tuna,scallion, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Jake Roll
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, top with layer avocado, spicy crab, eel sauce, and roasted pecan
Lava Roll
california roll top with baked scallop and crab, eel sauce, scallion, and masago
Lobster Roll
lobster, crab, avocado, top with bake special sauce, and scallion
Lucky Roll
Manhattan Roll
Masa Dynamic Roll
tempura shrimps, avocado, carrot, top with tempura crab stick salad, with sweet chili sauce and spicy mayo, and tempura crunch
Masa | Chef’s Roll
tempura crab stick, avocado, cucumber,top with tiger shrimps, seaweed salad, yum yum sauce, and oshinko (Japanese pickled)
Midori Spring Roll
crab, salmon, cucumber, asparagus, ice lettuce, tuna, wrapped in rice paper and avocado, sweet chili on the side
Monster Roll
Rainbow Roll
california, top with chef choice of 5pcs seafood tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, red snapper, saba, and albacore
Red Bull Roll
spicy crab, seared angus beef with sweet ginger sauce and scallion
Rock n’ Roll
california roll, top with super white tuna, and thin slices of lime
Rock Star
spicy crab, avocado wrapped with crunch, top with spicy cube tune, eel sauce, and scallions
Roy Special
tuna, asparagus, cucumber, top with seared scallops and side of wasabi yuzu sauce
Seaside Roll
super white tuna, cucumber, avocado, top with seared scallop, sea salt, and extra virgin olive oil
Shelbyville Roll
crab, cream cheese, avocado, top with layer smoke salmon, scallion, and black sesame seed
Special Alaskan
Special Miami Roll
tuna, avocado, top with tuna
Spicy Fantasy Roll
avocado, top with mix snow crab and spicy yum yum sauce; choice of fish, tuna, salmon, shrimps, yellow tail, white tuna, red snapper, and albacore
Sunset Roll
crab, avocado, cucumber, top with salmon, and lemon
Sunshine Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, top with spicy crab, tempura crunch, and eel sauce
Super Tuna Lover’s
spicy tuna, avocado, top with seared white tuna, and sea salt with olive oil
Super Volcano Roll
crab, avocado cucumber, top with spicy tuna, and sushi sauce, or red tobiko, scallion
Superman
california roll, top with baked crawfish, tempura crunch, eel sauce, and scallion
Surf and Turf Roll
seafood mix crab, and cream cheese, asparagus, top with layer avocado, filet mignon, and teriyaki sauce
Temptation
shrimp tempura spicy crab, asparagus, cream cheese top with crab, wasabi sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunch
Tempura Rainbow Roll
tempura shrimps, avocado, spicy mayo, top with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, red snapper, albacore
Thunder Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, top with tuna, masago, tempura crunch, eel sauce, and mayo
Tuna Tower
spicy tuna, mango, and avocado layered on sushi rice, seaweed salad, garlic ponzu, and scallions
VIP Roll
tempura snapper, cream cheese, avocado, top wtih yum yum, sweet chili sauce, and scallions
Volcano Roll
White Castle
spicy white tuna, cucumber, crunch, wrapped with soy paper, eel sauce, and wasabi sauce
Double cheese and meat
Teriyaki chicken, cream cheese, avocado, rice with soy paper top with angus beef with mozzarella cheese and teriyaki sauce
Aqua volcano Roll
California roll with a layer of avocado top with bake scallops and sushi sauce
Crystal Roll
lettuce, avocado cucumber, asparagus, crab, tuna wrap with rice paper and wasabi yuzu sauce
Kids Menu
Maki
Alaskan Roll
avocado, sesame seeds with salmon
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Roll
California Roll
crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds
Crunchy Roll
avocado, cucumber, sesame seed, choice of salmon, tuna, shrimps, yellow tail, white tuna, red snapper, and albacore top with spicy mayo sauce
Cucumber Roll
Eel Roll
cooked eel, cucumber, avocado
Fried Calamari Roll
fried calamari, avocado, top with wasabi mayo and sushi sauce
Miami Roll
avocado, sesame seeds with tuna
Philly Roll (Philadelphia Roll)
cream cheese, avocado, sesame seed, choice of salmon, shrimps, crab, yellow tail, white tuna, albacore, and red snapper
Salmon Roll
Samurai Roll
shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese, asparagus, top with sushi sauce
Special Cali Roll
california roll top with masago
Spicy Roll
avocado, cucumber, sesame seed, choice of salmon, tuna, shrimps, yellow tail, white tuna, red snapper, and albacore top with spicy mayo sauce
Spicy Yum Yum Roll
yum yum roll top with snow mix crab and yum yum sauce
Spider Roll
deep fried soft shell crab, avocado, lettuce and eel sauce
Spring Roll (like Crystal Roll)
avocado, cucumber, sesame seed, choice of salmon, tuna, shrimps, yellow tail, white tuna, red snapper, and albacore top with spicy mayo sauce
Sunomono Roll
shrimp, crab, avocado, asparagus, pickle radish, and kampyo (squash) wrapped with cucumber and vinaigrette
Tempura Shrimp Roll
shrimps, avocado, cucumber, and eel sauce
Teriyaki Salmon Roll
shrimps, avocado, cucumber, and eel sauce
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Delight
avocado, cucumber, asparagus, Japanese pickles, carrot, wrapped
Yam Roll
sweet potato(fried), seaweed, sushi rice, top with sushi rice
Yellow Tail Roll
Yum Yum Roll | Masa Sushi
yum yum (spicy crab), cucumber,
Wine
Soft Drink
Udon Japanese Noodle
Masa Ramen
Yakisoba
Teriyaki Dishes
Bento Box
Sushi Combos
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40243