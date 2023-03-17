Masa Sushi 1710 pine lake rd #7

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Regular Menu

Appetizer

Age Tofu

Age Tofu

$6.95

Japanese hot to fu. with special sauce ,bonito on the top

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.95

4Pcs,Best Crab Rangoon in Lincoln!

Calamari Tempura

Calamari Tempura

$7.95

Fresh Calamari wrapped with tempura battier and panko. lightly deep fried, serives with chef's sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$7.50

Japanese style fried chicken , with tartated sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

boiled Edmame with sea salt. classic Japanese cuisine.

Egg Roll(1PCS)

Egg Roll(1PCS)

$3.50

Deep Fried Pork Egg Roll With Sweet Chili Sauce.

French Fires

French Fires

$4.95

With Ketchup.

Fire Cracker

Fire Cracker

$8.95

Deep Fried Jalapeños, Spicy Tuna And Cream Cheese Topped Eel Sauce And Spicy Mayo Sauce.

Fried Rock Shrimp

Fried Rock Shrimp

$7.50

Deep Fried Rock Shrimp With Yum Yum Sauce.

Fried Gyoza

Fried Gyoza

$6.95

Deep Fried Japanese Pork Dumpling With Gyoza Sauce.

Fried Shumai

Fried Shumai

$6.95

8Pcs,Japanese Style Mini Shrimp And Vegetable Dim Sims

Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$13.95

Grilled Hamachi Kama With Special Sauce.

Salmon Kama

Salmon Kama

$8.95

3 Pcs,Grilled Salmon Kama With Special Sauce.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$3.50

2 Pcs,Deep Fried Veggie Spring Roll,Served With Sweet Chili Sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$7.50

6Pcs,Deep Fried Lightly Battered Prawn, Served With Tempura Sauce.

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$6.95

Deep Fried Lightly Battered Vegetables Served With Tempura Sauce.

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$8.50

Served 2 Pcs Deep Fried Lightly Battered Prawn And Vegetables Served With Tempura Sauce.

Hamachi Jalapeno

Hamachi Jalapeno

$13.98

5 slices of hamachi(yellowtail),with house made ponzu sauce and jalapeño. juicy and flavorful .

Tuna Tower

Tuna Tower

$13.98

Sushi rice on the bottom ,avocado in the middle ,top with big eye tuna. with eel sauce, spicy mayo ,carrots and masago.

Japanese pork katsu

Japanese pork katsu

$9.95

Cajun fried corn

$5.95

Soup/Salad

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

Traditional Miso Soup With Seaweed And Tofu.

Egg Drop Soup

$3.50

Kasumi House Salad

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Squid Salad

$7.50
Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$6.95

Spicy Crab Topped With Spicy Mayo Sauce And Crunch.

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Sliced Cucumber Topped With Ponzu Sauce And Sesame Seeds.

Salmon Skin Salad

$5.00

Grilled Salmon Skin Topped With Special Sauce.

Classic Rolls

Alaska

$9.00

Boston

$8.50

California

$8.50

Chicken Tempura

$8.50

Crab Stick

$7.00

Eel Avocado

$8.50

Eel Cucumber

$8.50

Philadelphia

$8.50

New York

$8.50

Salmon Tempura

$8.50

Shrimp Avocado

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura

$8.50

Spicy Crab

$7.50

Spicy Salmon

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Avocado

$7.88

Spicy Tuna

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Avocado

$7.88

Spicy Shrimp

$7.50

Veggie & Raw Maki Rolls

Avocado

$4.95

Cucumber Avocado

$5.50

Peanut Avocado

$5.95

Kappa (Cucumber)

$4.95

Oshinko

$4.95

Sweet Potato

$5.50

Hamachi Roll

$7.22

Hamachi Jalapeno Roll

$7.88

Salmon Roll

$7.22

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.88

Tuna Roll

$7.22

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.88

Chef's Special Rolls

Crunchy N.E. (deep fried)

$9.95
Gorilla (deep fried)

Gorilla (deep fried)

$13.95

10 Pcs, Shrimp Tempura, crab meat, Avocado Topped Eel Sauce

Haru (deep fried)

Haru (deep fried)

$12.95

8 Pcs, Shrimp, crab, avocado with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Mahalo (deep fried 8pcs)

Mahalo (deep fried 8pcs)

$13.50

8 Pcs, Smoked salmon, cream cheese, pineapple with Eel Sauce

Oishii (deep fried)

$11.95

6 Pcs, Rolled with tuna and scallion, topped with eel sauce and house special sauce

Aloha

$14.88
American Dream

American Dream

$13.50

5 Pcs,Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese rolled in soy bean paper, eel sauce topped

B.B. King

B.B. King

$13.95

8 Pcs, Pineapple, cream cheese with scallion, eel tempura and eel sauce

Crunch

Crunch

$8.95

8 Pcs, Crab, avocado, cucumber, panko Topped W/ chef special sauce

Double Rainbow

Double Rainbow

$13.50

rolled with cucumber, crab and shrimp tempura Topped W/ tuna, salmon, red snapper and eel sauce

Dragon

Dragon

$12.95

8 Pcs, Crab, cucumber and avocado, topped with eel and avocado

Franky Special

Franky Special

$8.95

8 Pcs,Spicy snow crab,panko with eel sauce

Golden Bridge

Golden Bridge

$13.50

crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy salmon with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Hawaiin

$15.40
Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$16.95

10 Pcs, Shrimp tempura, spicy crab tempura, sweet chili sauce topped

Kasumi

Kasumi

$13.95

8 Pcs, Rolled with spicy tuna, crunch topped with pepper tuna, avocado, ponzu sauce and chili sauce

Las Vegas

Las Vegas

$12.95

Spicy Crab ,Avocado Topped w/White Fish, Ponzu Sauce, chili Sauce

Lincoln

Lincoln

$13.95

8 Pcs, Spicy crab, avocado,crunch,eel and crab stick on topped.

Nebraska

Nebraska

$13.95

8 Pcs, Spicy tuna, avocado ,crunch shrimp tempura toppe tuna and eel sauce.

Rainbow

Rainbow

$13.95

8 Pcs, Crab Meat, Cucumber, Avocado topped with tuna, salmon, red snapper

Rock and roll

Rock and roll

$13.95

8 Pcs, Spicy salmon , Avocado , pineapple Topped Salmon Tempura, Eel Sauce, Panko

Salmon Delight

Salmon Delight

$14.95

8 Pcs, Shrimp Tempura, spicy crab Topped Torched Salmon w/Eel sauce and spicy mayo

Spiderman

Spiderman

$12.95

5 Pcs, Soft shell crab, lettuce, cucumber, avocado with eel sauce

Sunshine

Sunshine

$13.95

8 Pcs, Rolled w/Grilled Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese Topped W/fresh salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Entree

ANY ENTREE COMES & STEAMED RICE (ADD FRIED RICE $1 ,FRIED NOODLES $2.5)

Masa Favorite

$22.88

Steak, shrimp & in one tasty entree , succulent shrimp and juicy chicken breast.

Bushido

$21.88

Steak & Chicken. A tender steak paired with our boneless chicken breast

Land & Sea

$21.88

Steak & paired with our shrimp. A tender hand trimmed steak perfectly sweet and delectable hibachi shrimp.

Komasan

$29.88

Lobster Tail & shrimp. A juicy, flavorful Lobster paired with our delectable hibachi shrimp

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.95

Steak Teriyaki

$16.95

Shrimp Teriyaki

$16.95

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.95

Vegetable Delight Teriyaki

$13.95

Fried Rice/Noodles

Fried Rice

Fried Noodles

Mine Fried Rice

$4.00

Mini Fried Noodles

$4.00

Sushi Bar Combo

Maki Combo 1

$19.95

1 California roll, shrimp tempura, 1 eel avocado roll.

Maki Combo 2

$19.95

1 spicy shrimp avocado roll. 1 spicy tuna roll, 1 Alaska roll

Spicy Maki Combo

$19.95

1 spicy tuna roll. 1 spicy salmon roll, 1 spicy crab roll

Haymarket Combo

$24.95

Chef's choice of 5 pieces of sushi, 1 eel avocado roll, 1 spicy salmon roll

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$26.95

5 pieces of sushi, 6 pieces of sashimi, 1 spicy salmon roll

Masa Special for 2

$36.95

14 pieces of sushi, 1 spicy tuna roll, 1 California roll

Love Boat For 2

$55.88

12 pieces of sushi, 12 pieces of sashimi, 1 spicy tuna roll, 1 Lincoln roll

Masa Party Boat

$95.98

15 pieces of sushi, 18 pieces of sashimi, 1 Kasumi roll, 1 Oishii roll, 1 spicy salmon maki roll

Master party Boat

$125.99

15 pieces of Torched sashimi,18 pieces of Torched sashimi, 2 Seafood Salad, 1 Gorilla Roll (Deep Fried)l, 1 Jimbo Shrimp roll,,1 Crunchy N.E.(Deep Fried),1 Salmon Delight

Dunburi

Unagi Don

$24.95

BROILED EEL, SEAWEED, AND PICKLE RADISH OVER SUSHI RICE

CHIRASHI

$21.95

ASSORTED FRESH FISH ON A BED OF SUSHI RICE.

KASUMI POKE BOWL

$18.99

BROILED RAW TUNA.MANGO.CUCUMBER. AVOCADO.CHEF SPECIAL SAUCE

Kids Menu

Ages 12 and Under

Kids Combo A

$8.50

Chicken Katsu, French Fries,Oranges

Kids Combo B

$8.50

Corn dog, Sicilian Pepperoni bites

Kids Combo C

$8.50

California roll,Crab Rangoon,Oranges

Sashimi/Nigiri (2Pcs/Order)

Crab stick

$4.50

EBl

$7.00

COOKED SHRIMP

Hamachi

$8.00

YELLOWTAIL

Inari

$6.00

SOY BEAN POCKET

Mackerel

$7.00

MACKEREL

Maguro (Tuna)

$8.00

TUNA

Masago

$6.00

SMELT RISH ROE

Salmon

$7.00

SALMON

Smoked salmon

$8.00

SMOKED SALMON

Tako (Octopus)

$6.50

OCTOPUS

Tamago

$4.50

SWEET OMELET

Tobiko

$7.00

FLYING FISH ROE

Unagi (Eel)

$8.00

FRESH WATER ELL

Dessert

Deep fried Banana

$6.95

Mini Honey Toast

$5.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.95

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.95

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$4.95

Beverages

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root beer

$2.50

Tea

Japanese Green Tea

$3.95

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.95

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1710 pine lake rd #7, Lincoln, NE 68512

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Manhattan
