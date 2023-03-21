Restaurant header imageView gallery

Masala House Indian Bistro 500 Washington Ave

No reviews yet

500 Washington Ave

Bridgeville, PA 15017

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Tikka Masala
Naan

Food

Starters

Gobi Manchurian

$8.00

Crispy, fried cauliflower florets tossed in spicy, tangy soy-based sauce. (gf, v)

Pakora

$6.00

Mixed vegetables dipped in spicy batter and deep fried to make perfect fritters. (gf, v)

Samosa

$6.00

Savory, fried pastry stuffed with potato, peas, and herbs served with mint and tamarind chutney (v)

Chilly Paneer

$8.00

Fresh cubes of paneer sautéed with green peppers and red onions in, herb-filled, delectable tangy sauce. (gf, v)

Chicken 65

$10.00

Deep fried, boneless chicken bites, marinated and tossed with South Indian spices and curry leaves.

Pepper Fry

$10.00

Spicy, pepper-based sauce, with red onions, curry leaves, and mint.

Appollo Fish

$12.00

Boneless fish marinated with Chef’s special South Indian spices served with onions and lemon.

Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$9.00

Crumbled samosa and chickpeas topped with onion, tomato, red, green chutney, sweet yogurt, and garnished with sev, cilantro and spices. (v)

Papdi Chaat

$9.00

Crisp flour wafers served with diced potato, chickpeas, diced onion, tomato, topped with red, green chutney, sweet yogurt, garnished with sev and cilantro. (gf ,v)

Palak Chaat

$9.00

Crispy, fresh baby spinach topped with onion, sweet yogurt, tamarind chutney, sev and cilantro. (gf, v)

Breads and Sides

Naan

$4.00
Garlic Naan

$5.00

Onion Naan

$5.00

Panner Naan

$6.00

Masala House Special Naan

$6.00

Roti (Whole wheat bread)

$4.00

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Raita

$4.00

Entrée

All Entrees are served with Basmati Rice
Tikka Masala

$15.00

Delicious, creamy, tomato-based recipe simmered with a blend of bold spices and fenugreek.

Saag

$13.00

Buttery, rich and delicious spinach recipe with a kick of fenugreek, ginger and garlic cooked slowly to perfection.

Korma

$14.00

Mughlai dish prepared in a creamy cashew-based sauce with a subtle hint of mint and cardamom.

Curry

$13.00

Wholesome onion-based dish with tomato, clove, cinnamon, ginger and garlic.

Karahi

$15.00

Traditional Indian dish with a blend of green peppers, onions, and tomatoes mixed with aromatic blend of spices, cooked in a traditional Indian wok, karahi.

Vindaloo

$16.00

Bold Goan delicacy prepared with crushed red chilies, cloves, cinnamon, ginger and vinegar.

Chef’s Special

All Entrees are served with Basmati Rice

Gutti Vankaya

$18.00

Fresh baby egg plants stuffed with a peanut spice blend, slow cooked to perfection in a sesame-tamarind based sauce

Daal of the Day

$15.00

Lentils slow cooked with delectable Indian spices. Please ask your waiter for today’s special creation

Chettinad

$17.00

Authentic regional recipe prepared with a coconut and poppy seed based sauce, then sizzled with mustard seeds and curry leaves.

Andhra Pulusu

$14.00

Tamarind and onion-based tangy dish prepared with warm blend of aromatic South Indian spices.

Rajugari Kura

$17.00

Bold and spicy coconut tamarind recipes with a delicate balance of mouthwatering spices.

Chana Masala

$15.00

Chickpeas, tomatoes, and onions cooked with garlic, ginger, cumin, and aamchoor (tangy dried mango powder).

Gongura Curry

$17.00

Traditional Andhra delicacy, cooked in a spicy masala base with sour red sorrel leaves enriching the flavor of meat, which gives it a distinctive fiery tangy taste and a delightful aroma.

Tandoori

All Tandoori Items are served with Naan, Raita and Chutney
Tandoori Chicken

$16.00

Bone in chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon and fresh ground spices grilled in a clay, tandoor oven

Malai Kabob

$17.00

Chicken breast marinated in sour cream, lemon, and mild ground spices, grilled in a clay, tandoor oven

Shrimp Kabob

$19.00

Shrimp marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon and fresh ground spices, grilled in a clay, tandoor oven

Chicken Tikka Kabob

$17.00

Chicken breast marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon and fresh ground spices, grilled in a clay, tandoor oven

Lamb Seekh Kabob

$19.00

Ground Lamb marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon and fresh ground spices on skewers, grilled in clay, tandoor oven

Paneer Tikka Kabob

$17.00

Paneer cubes in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon and fresh ground spices on skewers, grilled in a clay, tandoor oven

Tandoori Vegetable Kabob

$16.00

Mixed Vegetables marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon and fresh ground spices on skewers, grilled in a clay tandoor oven

Dum Biryani

Biryani

$15.00

Aromatic long grained basmati rice flavored in exotic herbs and spices cooked in layers. Served with onions, lemon, salan, gravy and raita

Kids Menu

Peas Pulao

$6.00

Peas and Basmati rice sautéed in ghee and cumin.

Cheese Naan

$7.00

Naan stuffed with freshly grated cheese and baked in clay oven. Served with mild Tikka Masala sauce.

Chicken and Rice

$9.00

Mildly marinated chicken grilled in tandoor oven and butter rice. Served with mild Tikka Masala sauce.

Drinks

Spiced Indian-Style Lemonade(Chatpata Nimboo Pani)

$4.00

Refreshing drink mixed with Spices, sugar, lemon juice.

Lassi

$6.00

Traditional Indian yogurt (dahi) blended with spices or mango

Mango Mastani

$7.00

Rich mango milkshake topped with vanilla ice cream and pistachios

Masala Chai

$4.00

Flavored tea beverage made by brewing black tea with a mixture of aromatic Indian spices and herbs.

SoSoft Drinks

$3.00

Dessert

Desserts

Rasmalai

$7.00

Is a popular East Indian Delicacy made with milk, a curdling agent, sugar, nuts, saffron and cardamoms.

Shahi Tukra

$7.00

Bread fried in ghee until crispy, topped with creamy sweetened condensed milk & saffron.

Gulab Jamun Trifle

$7.00

Traditional gulab jamun layered with rich and creamy custard

Mothichoor Ladoo with Rabdi

$7.00

An amazing parfait layered with crushed motichoor ladoos at the bottom, topped with creamy homemade rabdi and garnished with almond-pistachio slivers.

Gulab Jamun with Ice Cream

$7.00

Deep fried milk based dumplings soaked in a honey and cardamom syrup, topped with Ice cream.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Masala House Indian Bistro has been serving delicious authentic Indian food to residents since 2018, and the success of our operations may be measured by our popularity among Indian nationals and other expatriates, student and natives, all of whom appreciate the fine taste of Indian food as well as the reasonable prices.

Location

500 Washington Ave, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Directions

