Masala Kitchen

668 Reviews

$$

2004 Chestnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Masala
Paneer Masala
Achari Paneer

NON-VEG KATI ROLLS

Chicken Masala

Chicken Masala

$6.15

Grilled Marinated Chicken cubes, Indian creamy tomato sauce- Makhani, Red Onions (Contains Cashew Nuts)

Chicken Kheema

Chicken Kheema

$5.95

Indian daal(Lentils) mixed with Ground Chicken, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions

Chicken Tawa

Chicken Tawa

$6.15

Julienne cut chicken cooked in our Homemade Indian spices, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions

Lamb Kebab

Lamb Kebab

$6.45

Indian spiced Shami Kebab(Ground Lamb patty), Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions

Beef Tikka

Beef Tikka

$6.45

Slowly cooked Beef cubes, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions

VEG KATI ROLLS

Paneer Masala

Paneer Masala

$6.15

Grilled Marinated Paneer, Indian creamy Tomato Sauce- Makhani, Red Onions (Contains Cashew Nuts)

Achari Paneer

Achari Paneer

$6.15

Grilled marinated Paneer, Hint of Indian Mango pickle sauce, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions

Jeera Gobi (Vegan)

Jeera Gobi (Vegan)

$5.95

Cumin spiced Cauliflower & Potatoes, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions

Aloo (Vegan)

Aloo (Vegan)

$4.95

Spicy Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions

Anda

Anda

$4.95

Indian Spiced Egg Omelette, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions

NON-VEG PLATTERS

Chicken-n-Rice

Chicken-n-Rice

$10.45

All time favorite seasoned minced Chicken over rice

MK' Special Chicken

MK' Special Chicken

$11.45

Our Chef' Special Spicy & Flavorful Chicken-n-Rice.

Chicken-n-Lamb

Chicken-n-Lamb

$11.95

All time favorite seasoned Minced Chicken & Lamb mixture over rice

MK' Chicken-n-Lamb

MK' Chicken-n-Lamb

$12.45

Our Chef' special Spicy & Flavorful Chicken-n-Lamb over rice

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$11.95

Overnight Marinated Chicken cubes cooked along with Basmati rice on a slow fire for a fragrant & aromatic flavor

VEG PLATTERS

Paneer Platter

Paneer Platter

$11.45

Marinated Paneer cubes over Basmati rice served with our side of Indian creamy Tomato Sauce- Makhani

Veg Biryani

Veg Biryani

$10.45

Marinated Fresh Vegetables & Paneer cooked along with Basmati rice on a slow fire for a fragrant & aromatic flavor

Anda Curry Platter

Anda Curry Platter

$9.55

Boiled eggs with Indian Curry over Basmati rice with Fried Onions, Lettuce & Pita Bread

HOMEADE DRINKS

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.45

Traditional Yogurt drink with the blend of Indian Mango pulp (12oz bottle)

Chaas

Chaas

$4.45

Traditional Indian spiced salty Yogurt drink (12oz Bottle)

Mint Lemonade

Mint Lemonade

$3.95

Freshly squeezed Lemonade infused with refreshing Mint leaves (12oz Bootle)

Kala Khatta

Kala Khatta

$3.45

Dark purple sweet & tangy blackberry fruit sherbet drink (12oz Bottle)

Orange Coconut Lassi (Summer Special)

Orange Coconut Lassi (Summer Special)

$4.45

Traditional Yogurt drink with the blend of Orange & shredded Coconut

ASSORTED DRINKS

Coke

Coke

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25
Fanta

Fanta

$2.25
Thums up

Thums up

$2.50
Limca

Limca

$2.50
Spring Water Bottle

Spring Water Bottle

$1.85

Chai

Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$3.45

SAUCES

Green Chutney

Green Chutney

$0.55

Fresh Mint & Coriander Chutney

Achari Sauce

Achari Sauce

$0.55

Indian Mango Pickle sauce

Creamy Tomato Sauce (Makhani Sauce)

Creamy Tomato Sauce (Makhani Sauce)

$1.55

Traditional Creamy Makhani Sauce

White Sauce Bottle

White Sauce Bottle

$4.95Out of stock

Our homemade mayonnaise sauce

Hot Sauce Bottle

Hot Sauce Bottle

$4.95Out of stock

Our Homemade Indian red dry chilly sauce

White Sauce 2oz

$0.25

Hot Sauce 1oz

$0.25

SIDES

Whole Wheat Tawa Roti

Whole Wheat Tawa Roti

$1.75
Tawa Roti

Tawa Roti

$1.50
Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$3.45
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.45
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters is all about serving Indian street food including very famous biryanis on the street of Philadelphia downtown. We are serving Fresh & delicious quick Indian bites really late everyday.

Website

Location

2004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters image
Banner pic
Main pic

