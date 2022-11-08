Restaurant header imageView gallery

Masala Kraft Café 206 E Hartsdale Ave

206 E Hartsdale Ave

Hartsdale, NY 10530

Popular Items

Popular Items

Samosas (V)
Paneer Tikka Masala (GF) + Rice
Mixed Pakoda (VGF)

Appetizers

Bhel (VGF)

Bhel (VGF)

$10.00

Puffed rice, crunchy sev, peanuts, cilantro & sweet chutney

Chilli Cheese Toast

Chilli Cheese Toast

$10.00

Cheese, onions, tomatoes, and green chilies melted on toast.

Chilli Paneer dry

$12.00

Paneer cubes sautéed with onions & peppers in a tangy chili sauce. Gluten Free.

Dahi Puri

Dahi Puri

$10.00

Mini crispy puri's, masala potato, yogurt, cilantro & sweet chutney

Dahi Vada (GF)

Dahi Vada (GF)

$10.00

Lentil rounds served with yogurt, cilantro & sweet chutney. Gluten Free.

Lasooni Gobi (VGF)

Lasooni Gobi (VGF)

$10.00

Cauliflower tossed with garlic, tomato and cilantro. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Masala Corn (VGF)

Masala Corn (VGF)

$10.00

Corn flavored with a blend of Indian spices. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Masala Dal Vada (VGF)

Masala Dal Vada (VGF)

$10.00

Crispy lentil patties served with a tomato chutney. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Masala Fries (VGF)

Masala Fries (VGF)

$8.00

Fries, spicy masala, lemon, and cilantro. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Masala Mini Idli (VGF)

Masala Mini Idli (VGF)

$10.00

Stemed rice idli, stir fry veggies with a blend of spices in coconut oil. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Mixed Pakoda (VGF)

Mixed Pakoda (VGF)

$10.00

Vegetable dumplings, onions, spinach, cabbage, and cauliflower. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Paapdi Chaat

Paapdi Chaat

$10.00

Crispy flour tortillas, chickpeas, yogurt, cilantro, and sweet chutney.

Pani Puri (V)

Pani Puri (V)

$10.00

Crispy Puris, masala potato & fresh mint water. Vegan.

Potato Vada (VGF)

Potato Vada (VGF)

$8.00

Spicy potato dumplings, cilantro chutney. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Ragda Patties (GF)

$10.00

Grilled potato patties, chickpeas, yogurt, cilantro & sweet chutney. Gluten Free.

Samosa Chaat

$11.00

Crushed samosa, yogurt, chickpeas, cilantro & sweet chutney.

Samosas (V)

Samosas (V)

$9.00

Spicy potato filling in a flasky pastry, cilantro & sweet chutney. Vegan.

Sev Puri (v)

Sev Puri (v)

$10.00

Mini Crispy Puri's, masala potato, cilantro and sweet chutney. Vegan.

Mini Idli w/(Butter/Sambar)

Mini Idli w/(Butter/Sambar)

$11.00

Thalis

Aloo Gobi Thali (Vegan Platter)

Aloo Gobi Thali (Vegan Platter)

$18.00

Potato & Cauliflower Curry, Dal, Rice, Roti, Papadum & carrot halwa. Vegan.

Chana Saag Thali (Vegan Platter)

$18.00

Chickpeas & fresh spinach curry , Dal, Rice, Roti, Papadum & carrot halwa. Vegan.

Kadhai Paneer Thali (Platter)

Kadhai Paneer Thali (Platter)

$18.00

Kadhai paneer, dal, rice, roti, papadum & carrot halwa.

Okra Eggplant Thali (Vegan Platter)

$18.00

Okra & Eggplant Curry, Dal, Rice, Roti, Papadum & carrot halwa. Vegan.

Southern Thali (VGF Platter)

Southern Thali (VGF Platter)

$18.00

Idlis, medu vada, onion & tomato uttapam, rasam, sambhar & coconut chutney. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Vegetable Biryani Thali (Platter)

$18.00

Vegetables Biryani, Aloo, Paratha, papadum, raita & carrot halwa.

Vegetable Biryani (VGF)

$13.00

Dosas

Bombay Dosa (GF)

$14.00

A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with mashed vegetables. Served with sambar and coconut chutney. Gluten Free.

Cheese Dosa (GF)

$13.00

A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sambar and coconut chutney. Gluten Free.

Idli (VGF)

Idli (VGF)

$10.00

Steamed rice and lentil cakes. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Masala Dosa (VGF)

Masala Dosa (VGF)

$13.00

A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with with spiced mashed potatoes and onions. Served with sambar and green chutney. Vegan & Gluten Free .

Medu Vada (VGF)

Medu Vada (VGF)

$10.00

Fried Lentil & rice doughnuts. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Mysore Masala Dosa (VGF)

$14.00

A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with mashed potatoes, onions, masala powder & tomatoes. Served with sambar and coconut chutney. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Paneer Dosa (GF)

$14.00

A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with seasoned paneer, bell peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with sambar and coconut chutney. Gluten Free.

Plain Dosa (VGF)

$10.00

A crispy rice and lentil crepe. A crispy rice and lentil crepe. Served with sambar and coconut chutney.

Rava Dosa (V)

Rava Dosa (V)

$13.00

A crispy rice and lentil crepe mixed with onions, green chilis & cilantro. Served with sambar and coconut chutney. Vegan.

Salad Dosa (GF)

$14.00

A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with spinach, beets, carrots, avocado, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sambar and coconut chutney. Gluten Free.

Spring Dosa (VGF)

Spring Dosa (VGF)

$13.00

A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with Carrots, cabbage , onion & peppers. Served with sambar and coconut chutney. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Dosa batter 32 oz

$12.00

Uttapam

$12.00

Signature Specials

Aloo Gobi (VGF) + Rice

$15.00

Potatoes, cauliflower & peas curry served with rice. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Aloo with Puri (V)

$15.00

Potatoes and Peas curry served with two puris

Chana with Bhatura (V)

Chana with Bhatura (V)

$15.00

A savory chickpea curry served with puffed bread. Vegan.

Malai Kofta (GF) + Rice

$15.00

Mixed Vegetables & cheese kofta in a creamy curry served with rice. Gluten Free.

MoongDal Chilla (VGF)

MoongDal Chilla (VGF)

$12.00

Green lentil vegetable pancake served with coconut chutney and mixed Indian pickle. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Palak with Onion Kulcha (V)

$15.00

Spinach curry with flaky onion stuffed bread. Vegan.

Paneer Tikka Masala (GF) + Rice

Paneer Tikka Masala (GF) + Rice

$15.00

Grilled panner with peppers and onions in a cashew curry sauce served with rice. Gluten Free.

Pav Bhaji

$15.00

Mashed vegetable curry served with toasted pav bread.

Sag Paneer (GF) + Rice

$15.00

Spinach curry with paneer served with rice. Gluten Free.

Vegetable Vindaloo (VGF) + Rice

$15.00

Mixed vegetables in a spicy curry served with rice. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Okra Egg Plant Curry

$13.00

Salads

Chatpatta Chana Salad (GF)

$11.00

Chickpeas, Paneer, Tomatoes, Onions, cucumber & cilantro. Gluten Free.

Quinoa Salad (GF)

Quinoa Salad (GF)

$13.00

Spinach, quinoa, sweet potato, peppers, onions, avocado & paneer. Gluten Free.

Soups

Lentil Soup (VGF)

$7.00

Mixed vegetables & yellow lentils. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Mulligatawny Soup (VGF)

$7.00

Mixed vegetable soup with spiced coconut milk & lentils. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Sweet Corn Soup (GF)

$7.00

Mixed vegetables, corn & milk. Gluten Free.

Minestrone Soup (VGF)

$7.00

Quinoa based soup with vegetables. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Sandwiches, Rolls & Parathas

Aloo Paratha (V)

Aloo Paratha (V)

$8.00

Potato stuffed in a home made paratha. Vegan.

Falafel Wheat Pita (V)

$9.00

Freshly ground chickpeas, tahini, hummus, lettuce & tomatoes in a whole wheat pita. Vegan.

Falafel Wheat Wrap (V)

$10.00

Freshly ground chickpeas, tahini, hummus, lettuce & tomatoes in a whole Wheat Wrap. Vegan.

Falafel White Pita (V)

Falafel White Pita (V)

$9.00

Freshly ground chickpeas, tahini, hummus, lettuce & tomatoes in a regular pita. Vegan.

Falafel White Wrap (V)

$10.00

Freshly ground chickpeas, tahini, hummus, lettuce & tomatoes in a regular white wrap. Vegan.

Masala Kraft (V)

Masala Kraft (V)

$10.00

A vegetable cutlet with tomatoes and onion on focaccia bread. Vegan.

Okra Kathi Roll (V)

$11.00

Fresh okra stir-fried with onions and cilantro chutney rolled up in a homemade roti. Vegan.

Paneer Kathi Roll

Paneer Kathi Roll

$11.00

Seasoned Paneer, onions, peppers & cilantro chutney rolled up in a homemade roti.

Paneer Panini

$11.00

Paneer, onions & peppers served in panini bread.

Paneer Paratha

$10.00

Paneer stuffed in a home made paratha.

Potato Kathi Roll (V)

$9.00

Seasoned potatoes, onions & cilantro chutney rolled up in a homemade roti. Vegan

Snowman’s

$10.00

Cilantro chutney, cheese, tomatoes, onions, potatoes on sliced bread.

Vada Pav (V)

Vada Pav (V)

$10.00

Potato dumplings with garlic and cilantro chutney on a roll. Vegan.

Laccha Paratha (V)

$6.00

Sides

Avocado

$4.00

Bhatura

$5.00

Cheese

$4.00

Cilantro Chutney

$2.00

Side Cilantro Chutney 2oz

Coconut Chutney

$2.00

Side Coconut Chutney 2oz

Falafel (3 Falafel Balls)

$5.00

Garlic Naan (Vegan)

$5.00

Indian Pickle

$2.00

Kulcha

$5.00

Mini Papad

$2.00

Extra Paneer

$4.00

Side of Paneer

Plain Naan (Vegan)

$4.00

Potato Masala

$4.00

Side Masala 4oz

Puri (2)

$5.00

Raita Yogurt

$2.00

Side Raita 2 oz

Rasam 8oz

$5.00

Side Rasam 8oz

Rice

$4.00

Side of Rice 12 oz

Roti

$4.00

Sambhar 8oz

$4.00

Side Sambhar 8oz

Side of Chana

$10.00

Side of Chana 12 oz

Dal of the Day

$10.00

Side of Dal 12 oz

Side Pav Bread

$4.00

Tahini

$2.00

Side Tahini 2 oz

Tamarind Chutney

$2.00

Side Tamarind Chutney 2oz

Tomato Chutney

$2.00

Side Tomato Chutney 2oz

Yogurt

$2.00

Side yogurt 2 oz

Sambhar4oz

$2.00

Hummus 3oz

$3.00

Extra puri (Pani Puri)

$4.00

Podi

$2.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Golden Latte (VGF)

$6.00

A healthy golden milk made with almonds, cashews, turmeric, cardamom & honey. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Kashmiri Soda - Indian Soda

Kashmiri Soda - Indian Soda

$3.00
Limca - Indian Soda

Limca - Indian Soda

$3.00

Madras Coffee

$3.00
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Mango Pulp, Jaggery, Cardamom.

Masala Chai

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Salted Lassi

$4.00

Salted Indian Yogurt drink with spices.

Snapple Iced Tea

$3.00

Soda - Coca-Cola

$2.00

Soda - Diet Coke

$2.00

Soda - Ginger-Ale

$2.00

Soda - Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Lassi

$4.00

Sweet Indian yogurt drink

Thumbs Up - Indian Soda

Thumbs Up - Indian Soda

$3.00
Vegan Mango Lassi (V)

Vegan Mango Lassi (V)

$4.50

Freshly grated coconut, Mango Pulp, Jaggery, Cardamom. Vegan.

Desserts

Almond Kulfi (GF)

Almond Kulfi (GF)

$5.00

Rich and creamy ice cream with Almond flavor. Gluten Free.

Beet Halwa (VGF)

Beet Halwa (VGF)

$5.00

Sautéed sweetened beets with coconut oil, topped with toasted pistachios. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Carrot Halwa (VGF)

Carrot Halwa (VGF)

$5.00

Sautéed sweetened carrots with coconut oil topped with toasted pistachios. Vegan & Gluten Free.

Cold Coffee with Ice Cream

$5.00

Cold Coffee with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Falooda Drink (GF)

Falooda Drink (GF)

$6.00

Flavored milkshake with falooda sev & chia seeds. Gluten Free.

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Indian delicacy made with special sweetened dough in a warm sweet syrup.

Malai Kulfi (GF)

Malai Kulfi (GF)

$5.00

Rich and creamy ice cream with Malai flavor 4oz. Gluten Free.

Mango Kulfi (GF)

Mango Kulfi (GF)

$5.00

Rich and creamy ice cream with Mango flavor. Gluten Free.

Phirini (GF)

Phirini (GF)

$6.00

Traditional rice pudding flavored with almonds and cardamom. Gluten Free.

Ras Malai (GF)

$6.00

Indian cheese sweetened with milk and pistachios. Gluten Free.

Vegan Mango Kulfi (VGF)

$6.00

Pan Kulfi(GF)

$5.00

Catering

20 Pieces - Ras Malai (GF)

$50.00

20 Rotis - cut in 4

$65.00

25 Pieces - Gulab Jamun

$50.00

30 Medu Vada

$90.00

50 Mini Samosa

$20.00

Deep Tray - Pav Bhaji

$85.00

Half Deep Tray - Aloo Gobi

$80.00

Half Deep Tray - Chana Masala

$80.00

Half Deep Tray - Chana Sag

$80.00

Half Deep Tray - Chili Paneer

$95.00

Half Deep Tray - Dal

$75.00

Half Deep Tray - Dhokla

$75.00

Half Deep Tray - Kadai Paneer

$95.00

Half Deep Tray - Lasoni Gobi

$85.00

Half Deep Tray - Malai Kofta

$95.00

Half Deep Tray - Masala Dosa

$80.00

Half Deep Tray - Masala Mini Idli

$80.00

Half Deep Tray - Mini Samosas

$75.00

Half Deep Tray - Mixed Naan

$80.00

Half Deep Tray - Mixed Vegetables

$85.00

Half Deep Tray - Palak

$80.00

Half Deep Tray - Paneer Tika Masala

$95.00

Half Deep Tray - Paratha

$80.00
Half Deep Tray - Quinoa Salad

Half Deep Tray - Quinoa Salad

$85.00

Half Deep Tray - Rice

$50.00

Half Deep Tray - Sag Paneer

$95.00

Half Deep Tray - Samosa Chaat

$85.00

Half Deep Tray - Vegetable Biryani

$80.00

Half Deep Tray - Vegetable Vindaloo

$85.00

Half Deep Tray -Papadi Chaat

$80.00

Half Shallow Tray - Aloo Gobi

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Chana Masaala

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Chana Sag

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Chili Paneer

$50.00

Half Shallow Tray - Dahi Vada

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Dal

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Dhokla

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Kadai Paneer

$50.00

Half Shallow Tray - Lasoni Gobi

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Malai Kofta

$50.00

Half Shallow Tray - Masala Corn

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Masala Dosa

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Masala Mini Idli

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Mixed Naan

$40.00

Half Shallow Tray - Mixed Pakoda (VGF)

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Mixed Vegetables

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Palak

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Paneer Tika Masala

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Papadi Chaat

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Paratha

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Pav Bhaji (12 Pav Included)

$50.00
Half Shallow Tray - Quinoa Salad

Half Shallow Tray - Quinoa Salad

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Rice

$30.00

Half Shallow Tray - Sag Paneer

$50.00

Half Shallow Tray - Samosa Chaat

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Vegetable Biriyani

$45.00

Half Shallow Tray - Vegetable Vindaloo

$45.00

Pav Bread (20)

$25.00

Shallow Tray - Idli (10 + Sambhar & Chutney Included)

$30.00

Shallow Tray - Medu Vada (10 + Sambhar & Chutney Included)

$30.00

Shallow Tray - Samosa (10 + Chutney Included)

$30.00

Specials

Father's Day Thali

$25.00

Don't you want to spoil the man in your life?...Join us for the Father's Day specials at Masala Kraft. Available on: 06/18/2022 - 06/19/2022

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Indian Vegan vegetarian

Location

206 E Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530

Directions

