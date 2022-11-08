Masala Kraft Café 206 E Hartsdale Ave
206 E Hartsdale Ave
Hartsdale, NY 10530
Appetizers
Bhel (VGF)
Puffed rice, crunchy sev, peanuts, cilantro & sweet chutney
Chilli Cheese Toast
Cheese, onions, tomatoes, and green chilies melted on toast.
Chilli Paneer dry
Paneer cubes sautéed with onions & peppers in a tangy chili sauce. Gluten Free.
Dahi Puri
Mini crispy puri's, masala potato, yogurt, cilantro & sweet chutney
Dahi Vada (GF)
Lentil rounds served with yogurt, cilantro & sweet chutney. Gluten Free.
Lasooni Gobi (VGF)
Cauliflower tossed with garlic, tomato and cilantro. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Masala Corn (VGF)
Corn flavored with a blend of Indian spices. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Masala Dal Vada (VGF)
Crispy lentil patties served with a tomato chutney. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Masala Fries (VGF)
Fries, spicy masala, lemon, and cilantro. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Masala Mini Idli (VGF)
Stemed rice idli, stir fry veggies with a blend of spices in coconut oil. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Mixed Pakoda (VGF)
Vegetable dumplings, onions, spinach, cabbage, and cauliflower. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Paapdi Chaat
Crispy flour tortillas, chickpeas, yogurt, cilantro, and sweet chutney.
Pani Puri (V)
Crispy Puris, masala potato & fresh mint water. Vegan.
Potato Vada (VGF)
Spicy potato dumplings, cilantro chutney. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Ragda Patties (GF)
Grilled potato patties, chickpeas, yogurt, cilantro & sweet chutney. Gluten Free.
Samosa Chaat
Crushed samosa, yogurt, chickpeas, cilantro & sweet chutney.
Samosas (V)
Spicy potato filling in a flasky pastry, cilantro & sweet chutney. Vegan.
Sev Puri (v)
Mini Crispy Puri's, masala potato, cilantro and sweet chutney. Vegan.
Mini Idli w/(Butter/Sambar)
Thalis
Aloo Gobi Thali (Vegan Platter)
Potato & Cauliflower Curry, Dal, Rice, Roti, Papadum & carrot halwa. Vegan.
Chana Saag Thali (Vegan Platter)
Chickpeas & fresh spinach curry , Dal, Rice, Roti, Papadum & carrot halwa. Vegan.
Kadhai Paneer Thali (Platter)
Kadhai paneer, dal, rice, roti, papadum & carrot halwa.
Okra Eggplant Thali (Vegan Platter)
Okra & Eggplant Curry, Dal, Rice, Roti, Papadum & carrot halwa. Vegan.
Southern Thali (VGF Platter)
Idlis, medu vada, onion & tomato uttapam, rasam, sambhar & coconut chutney. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Vegetable Biryani Thali (Platter)
Vegetables Biryani, Aloo, Paratha, papadum, raita & carrot halwa.
Vegetable Biryani (VGF)
Dosas
Bombay Dosa (GF)
A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with mashed vegetables. Served with sambar and coconut chutney. Gluten Free.
Cheese Dosa (GF)
A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sambar and coconut chutney. Gluten Free.
Idli (VGF)
Steamed rice and lentil cakes. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Masala Dosa (VGF)
A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with with spiced mashed potatoes and onions. Served with sambar and green chutney. Vegan & Gluten Free .
Medu Vada (VGF)
Fried Lentil & rice doughnuts. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Mysore Masala Dosa (VGF)
A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with mashed potatoes, onions, masala powder & tomatoes. Served with sambar and coconut chutney. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Paneer Dosa (GF)
A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with seasoned paneer, bell peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with sambar and coconut chutney. Gluten Free.
Plain Dosa (VGF)
A crispy rice and lentil crepe. A crispy rice and lentil crepe. Served with sambar and coconut chutney.
Rava Dosa (V)
A crispy rice and lentil crepe mixed with onions, green chilis & cilantro. Served with sambar and coconut chutney. Vegan.
Salad Dosa (GF)
A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with spinach, beets, carrots, avocado, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sambar and coconut chutney. Gluten Free.
Spring Dosa (VGF)
A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with Carrots, cabbage , onion & peppers. Served with sambar and coconut chutney. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Dosa batter 32 oz
Uttapam
Signature Specials
Aloo Gobi (VGF) + Rice
Potatoes, cauliflower & peas curry served with rice. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Aloo with Puri (V)
Potatoes and Peas curry served with two puris
Chana with Bhatura (V)
A savory chickpea curry served with puffed bread. Vegan.
Malai Kofta (GF) + Rice
Mixed Vegetables & cheese kofta in a creamy curry served with rice. Gluten Free.
MoongDal Chilla (VGF)
Green lentil vegetable pancake served with coconut chutney and mixed Indian pickle. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Palak with Onion Kulcha (V)
Spinach curry with flaky onion stuffed bread. Vegan.
Paneer Tikka Masala (GF) + Rice
Grilled panner with peppers and onions in a cashew curry sauce served with rice. Gluten Free.
Pav Bhaji
Mashed vegetable curry served with toasted pav bread.
Sag Paneer (GF) + Rice
Spinach curry with paneer served with rice. Gluten Free.
Vegetable Vindaloo (VGF) + Rice
Mixed vegetables in a spicy curry served with rice. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Okra Egg Plant Curry
Salads
Soups
Lentil Soup (VGF)
Mixed vegetables & yellow lentils. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Mulligatawny Soup (VGF)
Mixed vegetable soup with spiced coconut milk & lentils. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Sweet Corn Soup (GF)
Mixed vegetables, corn & milk. Gluten Free.
Minestrone Soup (VGF)
Quinoa based soup with vegetables. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Sandwiches, Rolls & Parathas
Aloo Paratha (V)
Potato stuffed in a home made paratha. Vegan.
Falafel Wheat Pita (V)
Freshly ground chickpeas, tahini, hummus, lettuce & tomatoes in a whole wheat pita. Vegan.
Falafel Wheat Wrap (V)
Freshly ground chickpeas, tahini, hummus, lettuce & tomatoes in a whole Wheat Wrap. Vegan.
Falafel White Pita (V)
Freshly ground chickpeas, tahini, hummus, lettuce & tomatoes in a regular pita. Vegan.
Falafel White Wrap (V)
Freshly ground chickpeas, tahini, hummus, lettuce & tomatoes in a regular white wrap. Vegan.
Masala Kraft (V)
A vegetable cutlet with tomatoes and onion on focaccia bread. Vegan.
Okra Kathi Roll (V)
Fresh okra stir-fried with onions and cilantro chutney rolled up in a homemade roti. Vegan.
Paneer Kathi Roll
Seasoned Paneer, onions, peppers & cilantro chutney rolled up in a homemade roti.
Paneer Panini
Paneer, onions & peppers served in panini bread.
Paneer Paratha
Paneer stuffed in a home made paratha.
Potato Kathi Roll (V)
Seasoned potatoes, onions & cilantro chutney rolled up in a homemade roti. Vegan
Snowman’s
Cilantro chutney, cheese, tomatoes, onions, potatoes on sliced bread.
Vada Pav (V)
Potato dumplings with garlic and cilantro chutney on a roll. Vegan.
Laccha Paratha (V)
Sides
Avocado
Bhatura
Cheese
Cilantro Chutney
Side Cilantro Chutney 2oz
Coconut Chutney
Side Coconut Chutney 2oz
Falafel (3 Falafel Balls)
Garlic Naan (Vegan)
Indian Pickle
Kulcha
Mini Papad
Extra Paneer
Side of Paneer
Plain Naan (Vegan)
Potato Masala
Side Masala 4oz
Puri (2)
Raita Yogurt
Side Raita 2 oz
Rasam 8oz
Side Rasam 8oz
Rice
Side of Rice 12 oz
Roti
Sambhar 8oz
Side Sambhar 8oz
Side of Chana
Side of Chana 12 oz
Dal of the Day
Side of Dal 12 oz
Side Pav Bread
Tahini
Side Tahini 2 oz
Tamarind Chutney
Side Tamarind Chutney 2oz
Tomato Chutney
Side Tomato Chutney 2oz
Yogurt
Side yogurt 2 oz
Sambhar4oz
Hummus 3oz
Extra puri (Pani Puri)
Podi
Drinks
Bottled Water
Golden Latte (VGF)
A healthy golden milk made with almonds, cashews, turmeric, cardamom & honey. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Kashmiri Soda - Indian Soda
Limca - Indian Soda
Madras Coffee
Mango Lassi
Mango Pulp, Jaggery, Cardamom.
Masala Chai
Perrier Sparkling Water
Salted Lassi
Salted Indian Yogurt drink with spices.
Snapple Iced Tea
Soda - Coca-Cola
Soda - Diet Coke
Soda - Ginger-Ale
Soda - Sprite
Sweet Lassi
Sweet Indian yogurt drink
Thumbs Up - Indian Soda
Vegan Mango Lassi (V)
Freshly grated coconut, Mango Pulp, Jaggery, Cardamom. Vegan.
Desserts
Almond Kulfi (GF)
Rich and creamy ice cream with Almond flavor. Gluten Free.
Beet Halwa (VGF)
Sautéed sweetened beets with coconut oil, topped with toasted pistachios. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Carrot Halwa (VGF)
Sautéed sweetened carrots with coconut oil topped with toasted pistachios. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Cold Coffee with Ice Cream
Cold Coffee with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Falooda Drink (GF)
Flavored milkshake with falooda sev & chia seeds. Gluten Free.
Gulab Jamun
Indian delicacy made with special sweetened dough in a warm sweet syrup.
Malai Kulfi (GF)
Rich and creamy ice cream with Malai flavor 4oz. Gluten Free.
Mango Kulfi (GF)
Rich and creamy ice cream with Mango flavor. Gluten Free.
Phirini (GF)
Traditional rice pudding flavored with almonds and cardamom. Gluten Free.
Ras Malai (GF)
Indian cheese sweetened with milk and pistachios. Gluten Free.
Vegan Mango Kulfi (VGF)
Pan Kulfi(GF)
Catering
20 Pieces - Ras Malai (GF)
20 Rotis - cut in 4
25 Pieces - Gulab Jamun
30 Medu Vada
50 Mini Samosa
Deep Tray - Pav Bhaji
Half Deep Tray - Aloo Gobi
Half Deep Tray - Chana Masala
Half Deep Tray - Chana Sag
Half Deep Tray - Chili Paneer
Half Deep Tray - Dal
Half Deep Tray - Dhokla
Half Deep Tray - Kadai Paneer
Half Deep Tray - Lasoni Gobi
Half Deep Tray - Malai Kofta
Half Deep Tray - Masala Dosa
Half Deep Tray - Masala Mini Idli
Half Deep Tray - Mini Samosas
Half Deep Tray - Mixed Naan
Half Deep Tray - Mixed Vegetables
Half Deep Tray - Palak
Half Deep Tray - Paneer Tika Masala
Half Deep Tray - Paratha
Half Deep Tray - Quinoa Salad
Half Deep Tray - Rice
Half Deep Tray - Sag Paneer
Half Deep Tray - Samosa Chaat
Half Deep Tray - Vegetable Biryani
Half Deep Tray - Vegetable Vindaloo
Half Deep Tray -Papadi Chaat
Half Shallow Tray - Aloo Gobi
Half Shallow Tray - Chana Masaala
Half Shallow Tray - Chana Sag
Half Shallow Tray - Chili Paneer
Half Shallow Tray - Dahi Vada
Half Shallow Tray - Dal
Half Shallow Tray - Dhokla
Half Shallow Tray - Kadai Paneer
Half Shallow Tray - Lasoni Gobi
Half Shallow Tray - Malai Kofta
Half Shallow Tray - Masala Corn
Half Shallow Tray - Masala Dosa
Half Shallow Tray - Masala Mini Idli
Half Shallow Tray - Mixed Naan
Half Shallow Tray - Mixed Pakoda (VGF)
Half Shallow Tray - Mixed Vegetables
Half Shallow Tray - Palak
Half Shallow Tray - Paneer Tika Masala
Half Shallow Tray - Papadi Chaat
Half Shallow Tray - Paratha
Half Shallow Tray - Pav Bhaji (12 Pav Included)
Half Shallow Tray - Quinoa Salad
Half Shallow Tray - Rice
Half Shallow Tray - Sag Paneer
Half Shallow Tray - Samosa Chaat
Half Shallow Tray - Vegetable Biriyani
Half Shallow Tray - Vegetable Vindaloo
Pav Bread (20)
Shallow Tray - Idli (10 + Sambhar & Chutney Included)
Shallow Tray - Medu Vada (10 + Sambhar & Chutney Included)
Shallow Tray - Samosa (10 + Chutney Included)
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Indian Vegan vegetarian
206 E Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530