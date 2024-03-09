The Sandwich Club 390 N Wantagh Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Masala Melt is a unique quick service dining experience where Indian and American cuisines blend seamlessly. This restaurant specializes in fusion sandwiches that creatively combine traditional Indian spices and flavors with classic American sandwich styles. Each dish is a vibrant fusion of cultures, offering a taste experience that is both familiar and excitingly new.
Location
390 N Wantagh Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714
Gallery