Masala of India - Northgate
507 Northeast Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
Popular Items
FOOD
Appetizers
Aloo TIkki
Mashed potato patty with garlic, ginger and Indian spices, cooked on the grill and served with mint, yogurt and tamarind chutney. Served cold.
Calamari
Deep-fried squid in seasoned, crispy batter.
Chicken & Chips
Deep fried Indian style chicken, served with french fries.
Chicken Pakora
Diced chicken deep-fried in gram flour batter.
Chicken Samosa
Chilli Fish
Tilapia fish in sweet and sour sauce mixed with ginger, garlic, onion and bell peppers.
Fish & Chips
Deep fried Indian style fish or chicken, served with french fries.
Fish Pakora
Pieces of fresh cod marinated overnight, delicately spiced and deep-fried in gram flour batter.
Fried Chicken
Deep fried boneless chicken marinated with lemon, cumin and then topped with chaat masala.
Keema Samosa
Deep fried pastries stuffed with ground lamb and peas and Indian spices.
Mixed Appetizer
Vegetable Samosa, Paneer Pakoras, Vegetable Pakoras, Aloo Tikki.
Onion Bhajia
Chopped onions with gram flour & Indian spices-deep fried.
Paneer Pakora
Homemade cheese deep-fried in gram flour batter.
Papadam
Thin crispy Indian gram flour wafers baked, served with mint and tamarind chutneys.
Papri Chaat
Crispy fried wafers with diced potatoes and onions in a tangy sauce. Served cold.
Samosa Chaat
Vegetable samosa mildly spiced, served with mint & tamarind sauce, yogurt and garbanzo beans.
Vegetable manchurian
Vegetable balls seasoned with garlic and cooked with sweet chili sauce.
Vegetable pakora
Mixed vegetables deep-fried in gram flour batter.
Vegetable Samosa
Deep fried pastries filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas.
Vegetarian Mixed Appetizer
Vegetable Samosa, Paneer Pakoras, Vegetable Pakoras, Aloo Tikki.
Salads
House Salad
Cucumber, bell peppers, red onions, lettuce, lemon juice, black pepper and garbanzo beans.
Mediterranean Salad
Fresh field greens tossed with tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, Feta cheese and Mediterranean vinaigrette.
Fresh Green Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with onions, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, green peppers, feta cheese, olives and Indian spices, served with dressing.
Chicken Salad
Thinly sliced Tandoori chicken and cucumbers, served over romaine lettuce and drizzled with Caesar dressing.
Tabbouleh
A salad made of chopped parsley leaves, tomatoes, green onions, fresh mint, bulgar wheat and our own dressing made with virgin olive oil. Served with plain Naan.
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and traditional Caesar dressing.
Hummus Bi-Tahini
The original Middle Eastern dip of Garbanzo beans, Tahini sauce, Garlic and Lemon juice, served with plain Naan.
Soups
Side Orders
Mixed Pickles
Fresh pickles from India.
Mango Chutney
Made with fresh Mangoes.
Basmati Rice
Steamed Indian rice.
Raita
A wonderful accompaniment for spicy hot dishes, cool refreshing homemade yogurt, freshly seasoned and blended with diced cucumbers and carrots.
Dahi Bhalla
Lentil flavored dumpling with ginger and coriander in yogurt spiced with cumin and tamarind.
Chopped Chilli & Onions
French Fries
Sauteed Vegetables
Mixed vegetable sautéed with salt & lemon pepper.
Side Mint Sauce
Side Tamarind Sauce
Butter Sauce 16oz
Masala Sauce 16oz
Entrees (comes with white basmati rice)
Curry
Cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger in a special sauce.
Masala
Curry cooked in a sauce of tomato and onion gravy.
Butter
prepared and braised in a tomato cream sauce.
Karahi
Dish sautéed and cooked in tomatoes, onion, ginger and garlic.
Mango Curry
dish sautéed with onions and a blend of Indian spices, then simmered in a tangy mango sauce made with fresh mangoes and garnished with cilantro.
Korma
Curry is prepared in a traditional creamy sauce with cashews and Indian spices.
Kashmiri
Dish sautéed and prepared in a light creamy curry sauce with fruit and cashews.
Goa Curry(coconut curry)
A Specialty from Goa. your choice of protein simmered with coconuts in a spicy curry sauce.
Jalfrazie
Your protein seared in the Tandoori oven then braised with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers and spices in a special sauce.
Vindaloo
Dish cooked with potatoes in a tangy onion vinegar sauce.
Methi
Protein sautéed with a blend of spices including Indian fenugreek.
Rogan JOsh
A famous kashmiri dish cooked with tomatoes and onions then roasted with spices in a rich brown curry sauce.
Madras
Protein cooked with chunks of tomatoes, roasted dry chillies, browned garlic, Indian spices, cumin and other authentic Indian spices.
Mango Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp cooked in special Mango coconut onion sauce and then garnished with fresh cilantro.
Saag
(Your choice Paneer or Tofu) Finely chopped fresh spinach with homemade cheese or Tofu in a mildly spiced gravy.
Lamb Kofta
Lamb meatballs, cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
Chili Chicken
Chicken cooked , sautéed with freshly cut bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with chili sauce.
Sizzlers
Tandoori Salmon
Salmon cooked in our special Tandoori marinade. Served with sliced onions and lemons.
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken marinated in yogurt, onions and garlic then roasted in our special Tandoori clay oven.
Chicken Tikka Kabab
Boneless chicken pieces, marinated in yogurt and spices then roasted in the Tandoori clay oven.
Chicken Chapli Kabab
Minced chicken shaped in small patties with a nice blend of Indian spices and served hot with mint and tamarind chutney.
Malai Chicken
Boneless chicken breast marinated in ginger, garlic, onions, yogurt, butter, cream and Indian spices, then baked in the Tandoori clay oven.
Chicken Seekh Kabab
Tender minced chicken mixed with ginger, green chilies, fresh cilantro and onions. Slowly broiled in the Tandoori clay oven.
Lamb Seekh Kabab
Tender minced Iamb mixed with ginger, green chilies, fresh cilantro and onions. Slowly broiled in the Tandoori clay oven
Lamb Boti Kabab
Tender pieces of Iamb marinated with our special blend of Indian spices, served with sliced onions and lemons.
Tandoori Cod Fish
Fillet of cod marinated and baked in the Tandoor. Served with sliced onions and lemons.
Tandoori Shrimp
Prawns marinated in yogurt and Indian spices, then grilled in a special Tandoori clay oven.
Mixed Grilled
Pieces of Tandoori chicken, shrimp, fish, chicken tikka and Iamb kabab baked in a special Tandoori clay oven. Served with grilled onions and bell peppers.
Tandoori Veggie Tikka
Assortment of freshly marinated vegetables & homemade cottage cheese nicely spiced and then delicately baked in the Tandoori clay oven.
Paneer Tikka Kebab
Rack Of Lamb
Marinated in ginger, garlic and Indian spices, then baked in a special tandoori clay oven.
Vegetarian Specialties
Shahi
(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Dish cooked in a creamy tomato and onion sauce.
Matar
(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Peas cooked with homemade cheese or tofu with spices in a tomato sauce.
Malai Kofta
Freshly made deep fried vegetables balls served in a creamy tomato sauce.
Mushroom Matar
Peas and mushrooms cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
Vegetable Korma W/Paneer
(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Sautéed vegetables cooked in a creamy sauce with cashews.
Mixed Vegetables
Fresh seasonal vegetables cooked in Indian spices.
Saag
(Your choice Paneer or Tofu) Finely chopped fresh spinach with homemade cheese or Tofu in a mildly spiced gravy.
Vegetable Korma W/Tofu
(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Sautéed vegetables cooked in a creamy sauce with cashews.
Non-Dairy Specialties
Saag Aloo
Finely chopped Spinach with potatoes in a mildly spiced gravy.
Aloo Matar
Peas and chunks of potatoes cooked delicately in a ginger garlic tomato & onion sauce and Indian spices.
Bengan Aloo
Fresh eggplant cooked with potatoes, garlic, ginger and Indian spices.
Eggplant Bhartha
A whole eggplant baked, mashed and seasoned with spices, then sautéed with tomatoes and onions.
Okra Masala
Fresh okra cooked with sautéed onions, tomatoes, special herbs and spices.
Channa Masala
Garbanzo beans delicately cooked with onions and spices.
Dal Maharani
Pureed black lentils cooked over low heat and mildly spiced. Served with white basmati rice.
Aloo Gobi
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes sautéed with garlic, onions, tomatoes and spices.
Daal Tardka
Yellow lentils seasoned with fresh garlic, tomatoes, cumin, and onion seeds.
Vegetable Jalfrazie
A thick brown curry with stir fried bell peppers, garlic, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions
Rice Specialties
Shrimp Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice slow cooked with shrimp, onions and tomatoes in a special masala sauce.
Salmon Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice slow cooked with salmon, onions and tomatoes in a special masala sauce.
Chicken Biryani
Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of chicken and a special blend of herbs and spices.
Lamb Biryani
Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of lamb and a special blend of herbs and spices, topped with nuts.
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with a selection of seasonal vegetables.
Pea Pulao
Basmati rice cooked with fresh peas.
Kashmiri Pulao
Basmati rice cooked with fruit, nuts and fresh Kashmiri pineapple.
Mushroom Rice
Basmati rice cooked with mushrooms.
Fish Biryani
Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of cod fish in a special blend of herbs and spices and topped with nuts and garnished with fresh cilantro.
Plain Biryani Rice
Aromatic Basmati rice cooked with specially prepared masala sauce.
Basmati Rice
Steamed Indian white rice.
Goat Biryani
Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of goat and a special blend of herbs and spices.
Specialty Breads
Plain Naan
Indian style leavened white bread, garnished with fresh cilantro.
Mint Naan
Naan garnished with fresh mint and olive oil.
Garlic Naan
Naan garnished with fresh garlic and olive oil
Garlic Basil Naan
Naan garnished with garlic and basil.
Paneer Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with minced homemade cheese and nuts.
Paneer Garlic Naan
Naan stuffed with homemade cheese and garlic.
Spinach Naan
Naan stuffed with seasoned fresh spinach.
Spinach Garlic Naan
Naan stuffed with seasoned spinach and garlic.
Aloo Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned potatoes.
Chicken Naan
Naan stuffed with seasoned chicken.
Lamb Naan
Naan stuffed with seasoned lamb.
Onion Kulcha
Leavened wheat bread stuffed with onions, seasoned with fresh cilantro.
Pesto Naan
Naan stuffed with pesto.
Kashmiri Naan
Naan stuffed with coconut, raisin, cherry and almonds.
Roti
Basic Indian style (non-dairy) whole wheat bread.
Parantha
Whole wheat layered bread cooked with olive oil in a Tandoori clay oven.
Peshawari Naan
Masala's signature naan with pistachio, almonds, dates, raisins, honey
Desserts
Rice Pudding
Homemade rice pudding cooked with sweet milk and garnished with pistachios.
Rasmalai
Our homemade soft cheese patties drenched in thick sweet milk and laced with grated pistachios-served chilled.
Gulab Jamun
Freshly made cheese balls deep fried in butter to a golden brown, then gently cooked in a lightly flavored syrup garnished with pistachios.
Mango Ice Cream
Indian style ice cream made with fresh Mangoes and nuts.
Baklava
A middle eastern pastry made of nuts, baked between thin dough and steeped in syrup, flavored with exotic juices.
Gajar Hawla
Carrot-based sweet dessert.
Mango pistachio cheesecake(1 slice)
Vanilla flavored cheesecake topped with mango and Pistachio.
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
Bottled water
Sparkling water
Lassi Sweet
Lassi Salty
Apple Cider
Mango Lassi
Mango juice
Mango Lemonade
Mango shake
Orange juice
Apple Juice
Iced Tea
Herbal Tea
Indian Chai
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Sprite
Chiku shake
Papaya Shake
