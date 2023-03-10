Restaurant header imageView gallery

Masala of India - Northgate

review star

No reviews yet

507 Northeast Northgate Way

Seattle, WA 98125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter
Vegetable Samosa

FOOD

Appetizers

Aloo TIkki

Aloo TIkki

$5.99

Mashed potato patty with garlic, ginger and Indian spices, cooked on the grill and served with mint, yogurt and tamarind chutney. Served cold.

Calamari

$11.99

Deep-fried squid in seasoned, crispy batter.

Chicken & Chips

$8.99

Deep fried Indian style chicken, served with french fries.

Chicken Pakora

$9.99

Diced chicken deep-fried in gram flour batter.

Chicken Samosa

Chicken Samosa

$7.99
Chilli Fish

Chilli Fish

$12.99

Tilapia fish in sweet and sour sauce mixed with ginger, garlic, onion and bell peppers.

Fish & Chips

$8.99

Deep fried Indian style fish or chicken, served with french fries.

Fish Pakora

Fish Pakora

$11.99

Pieces of fresh cod marinated overnight, delicately spiced and deep-fried in gram flour batter.

Fried Chicken

$9.99

Deep fried boneless chicken marinated with lemon, cumin and then topped with chaat masala.

Keema Samosa

Keema Samosa

$8.99

Deep fried pastries stuffed with ground lamb and peas and Indian spices.

Mixed Appetizer

$9.99

Vegetable Samosa, Paneer Pakoras, Vegetable Pakoras, Aloo Tikki.

Onion Bhajia

Onion Bhajia

$5.99

Chopped onions with gram flour & Indian spices-deep fried.

Paneer Pakora

Paneer Pakora

$8.99

Homemade cheese deep-fried in gram flour batter.

Papadam

Papadam

$3.00

Thin crispy Indian gram flour wafers baked, served with mint and tamarind chutneys.

Papri Chaat

Papri Chaat

$6.99

Crispy fried wafers with diced potatoes and onions in a tangy sauce. Served cold.

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$11.99

Vegetable samosa mildly spiced, served with mint & tamarind sauce, yogurt and garbanzo beans.

Vegetable manchurian

$10.99

Vegetable balls seasoned with garlic and cooked with sweet chili sauce.

Vegetable pakora

Vegetable pakora

$5.99

Mixed vegetables deep-fried in gram flour batter.

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$6.99

Deep fried pastries filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas.

Vegetarian Mixed Appetizer

$8.99

Vegetable Samosa, Paneer Pakoras, Vegetable Pakoras, Aloo Tikki.

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Cucumber, bell peppers, red onions, lettuce, lemon juice, black pepper and garbanzo beans.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$7.99

Fresh field greens tossed with tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, Feta cheese and Mediterranean vinaigrette.

Fresh Green Salad

$6.50

Crisp romaine lettuce with onions, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, green peppers, feta cheese, olives and Indian spices, served with dressing.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Thinly sliced Tandoori chicken and cucumbers, served over romaine lettuce and drizzled with Caesar dressing.

Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh

$8.99

A salad made of chopped parsley leaves, tomatoes, green onions, fresh mint, bulgar wheat and our own dressing made with virgin olive oil. Served with plain Naan.

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and traditional Caesar dressing.

Hummus Bi-Tahini

$8.99

The original Middle Eastern dip of Garbanzo beans, Tahini sauce, Garlic and Lemon juice, served with plain Naan.

Soups

Daal Soup

$6.99

Lentils lightly cooked-in vegetable stock.

Chicken Soup

$7.99

Mildly spiced delicious lentil soup made with chicken and herbs.

New England Clam Chowder

$7.99

Rich and creamy clam broth loaded with chopped clams & potatoes.

Soup Of The Day

$6.99

Side Orders

Mixed Pickles

Mixed Pickles

$2.25

Fresh pickles from India.

Mango Chutney

$2.25

Made with fresh Mangoes.

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$4.99

Steamed Indian rice.

Raita

Raita

$3.50

A wonderful accompaniment for spicy hot dishes, cool refreshing homemade yogurt, freshly seasoned and blended with diced cucumbers and carrots.

Dahi Bhalla

$6.99

Lentil flavored dumpling with ginger and coriander in yogurt spiced with cumin and tamarind.

Chopped Chilli & Onions

$1.99

French Fries

$5.99
Sauteed Vegetables

Sauteed Vegetables

$8.99

Mixed vegetable sautéed with salt & lemon pepper.

Side Mint Sauce

$1.50

Side Tamarind Sauce

$1.50

Butter Sauce 16oz

$9.99

Masala Sauce 16oz

$9.99

Entrees (comes with white basmati rice)

sss
Curry

Curry

$16.99

Cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger in a special sauce.

Masala

Masala

$16.99

Curry cooked in a sauce of tomato and onion gravy.

Butter

Butter

$16.99

prepared and braised in a tomato cream sauce.

Karahi

Karahi

$16.99

Dish sautéed and cooked in tomatoes, onion, ginger and garlic.

Mango Curry

Mango Curry

$16.99

dish sautéed with onions and a blend of Indian spices, then simmered in a tangy mango sauce made with fresh mangoes and garnished with cilantro.

Korma

Korma

$16.99

Curry is prepared in a traditional creamy sauce with cashews and Indian spices.

Kashmiri

Kashmiri

$16.99

Dish sautéed and prepared in a light creamy curry sauce with fruit and cashews.

Goa Curry(coconut curry)

Goa Curry(coconut curry)

$16.99

A Specialty from Goa. your choice of protein simmered with coconuts in a spicy curry sauce.

Jalfrazie

Jalfrazie

$16.99

Your protein seared in the Tandoori oven then braised with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers and spices in a special sauce.

Vindaloo

Vindaloo

$16.99

Dish cooked with potatoes in a tangy onion vinegar sauce.

Methi

Methi

$16.99

Protein sautéed with a blend of spices including Indian fenugreek.

Rogan JOsh

Rogan JOsh

$16.99

A famous kashmiri dish cooked with tomatoes and onions then roasted with spices in a rich brown curry sauce.

Madras

Madras

$16.99

Protein cooked with chunks of tomatoes, roasted dry chillies, browned garlic, Indian spices, cumin and other authentic Indian spices.

Mango Coconut Shrimp

Mango Coconut Shrimp

$21.99

Shrimp cooked in special Mango coconut onion sauce and then garnished with fresh cilantro.

Saag

Saag

$16.99

(Your choice Paneer or Tofu) Finely chopped fresh spinach with homemade cheese or Tofu in a mildly spiced gravy.

Lamb Kofta

$23.99

Lamb meatballs, cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.

Chili Chicken

Chili Chicken

$20.99

Chicken cooked , sautéed with freshly cut bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with chili sauce.

Sizzlers

Tandoori Salmon

$25.99

Salmon cooked in our special Tandoori marinade. Served with sliced onions and lemons.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$20.99

Chicken marinated in yogurt, onions and garlic then roasted in our special Tandoori clay oven.

Chicken Tikka Kabab

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$20.99

Boneless chicken pieces, marinated in yogurt and spices then roasted in the Tandoori clay oven.

Chicken Chapli Kabab

$20.99

Minced chicken shaped in small patties with a nice blend of Indian spices and served hot with mint and tamarind chutney.

Malai Chicken

Malai Chicken

$20.99

Boneless chicken breast marinated in ginger, garlic, onions, yogurt, butter, cream and Indian spices, then baked in the Tandoori clay oven.

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$20.99

Tender minced chicken mixed with ginger, green chilies, fresh cilantro and onions. Slowly broiled in the Tandoori clay oven.

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$23.99

Tender minced Iamb mixed with ginger, green chilies, fresh cilantro and onions. Slowly broiled in the Tandoori clay oven

Lamb Boti Kabab

$23.99

Tender pieces of Iamb marinated with our special blend of Indian spices, served with sliced onions and lemons.

Tandoori Cod Fish

$22.99

Fillet of cod marinated and baked in the Tandoor. Served with sliced onions and lemons.

Tandoori Shrimp

Tandoori Shrimp

$21.99

Prawns marinated in yogurt and Indian spices, then grilled in a special Tandoori clay oven.

Mixed Grilled

$25.99

Pieces of Tandoori chicken, shrimp, fish, chicken tikka and Iamb kabab baked in a special Tandoori clay oven. Served with grilled onions and bell peppers.

Tandoori Veggie Tikka

Tandoori Veggie Tikka

$22.99

Assortment of freshly marinated vegetables & homemade cottage cheese nicely spiced and then delicately baked in the Tandoori clay oven.

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$20.99
Rack Of Lamb

Rack Of Lamb

$25.99

Marinated in ginger, garlic and Indian spices, then baked in a special tandoori clay oven.

Vegetarian Specialties

Shahi

Shahi

$16.99

(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Dish cooked in a creamy tomato and onion sauce.

Matar

Matar

$16.99

(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Peas cooked with homemade cheese or tofu with spices in a tomato sauce.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$16.99

Freshly made deep fried vegetables balls served in a creamy tomato sauce.

Mushroom Matar

$15.99

Peas and mushrooms cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.

Vegetable Korma W/Paneer

$16.99

(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Sautéed vegetables cooked in a creamy sauce with cashews.

Mixed Vegetables

$16.99

Fresh seasonal vegetables cooked in Indian spices.

Saag

Saag

$16.99

(Your choice Paneer or Tofu) Finely chopped fresh spinach with homemade cheese or Tofu in a mildly spiced gravy.

Vegetable Korma W/Tofu

$16.99

(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Sautéed vegetables cooked in a creamy sauce with cashews.

Non-Dairy Specialties

Saag Aloo

$16.99

Finely chopped Spinach with potatoes in a mildly spiced gravy.

Aloo Matar

$16.99

Peas and chunks of potatoes cooked delicately in a ginger garlic tomato & onion sauce and Indian spices.

Bengan Aloo

$16.99

Fresh eggplant cooked with potatoes, garlic, ginger and Indian spices.

Eggplant Bhartha

$16.99

A whole eggplant baked, mashed and seasoned with spices, then sautéed with tomatoes and onions.

Okra Masala

$16.99

Fresh okra cooked with sautéed onions, tomatoes, special herbs and spices.

Channa Masala

Channa Masala

$16.99

Garbanzo beans delicately cooked with onions and spices.

Dal Maharani

$15.99

Pureed black lentils cooked over low heat and mildly spiced. Served with white basmati rice.

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$16.99

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes sautéed with garlic, onions, tomatoes and spices.

Daal Tardka

$15.99

Yellow lentils seasoned with fresh garlic, tomatoes, cumin, and onion seeds.

Vegetable Jalfrazie

Vegetable Jalfrazie

$16.99

A thick brown curry with stir fried bell peppers, garlic, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions

Rice Specialties

Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$22.99

Aromatic Basmati rice slow cooked with shrimp, onions and tomatoes in a special masala sauce.

Salmon Biryani

Salmon Biryani

$25.99

Aromatic Basmati rice slow cooked with salmon, onions and tomatoes in a special masala sauce.

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$21.99

Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of chicken and a special blend of herbs and spices.

Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$23.99

Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of lamb and a special blend of herbs and spices, topped with nuts.

Vegetable Biryani

$16.99

Basmati rice cooked with a selection of seasonal vegetables.

Pea Pulao

Pea Pulao

$9.99

Basmati rice cooked with fresh peas.

Kashmiri Pulao

$9.99

Basmati rice cooked with fruit, nuts and fresh Kashmiri pineapple.

Mushroom Rice

$9.99

Basmati rice cooked with mushrooms.

Fish Biryani

Fish Biryani

$22.99

Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of cod fish in a special blend of herbs and spices and topped with nuts and garnished with fresh cilantro.

Plain Biryani Rice

$7.99

Aromatic Basmati rice cooked with specially prepared masala sauce.

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$4.99

Steamed Indian white rice.

Goat Biryani

$24.99

Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of goat and a special blend of herbs and spices.

Specialty Breads

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$3.99

Indian style leavened white bread, garnished with fresh cilantro.

Mint Naan

$4.99

Naan garnished with fresh mint and olive oil.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.99

Naan garnished with fresh garlic and olive oil

Garlic Basil Naan

Garlic Basil Naan

$4.99

Naan garnished with garlic and basil.

Paneer Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with minced homemade cheese and nuts.

Paneer Garlic Naan

$7.99

Naan stuffed with homemade cheese and garlic.

Spinach Naan

Spinach Naan

$6.99

Naan stuffed with seasoned fresh spinach.

Spinach Garlic Naan

Spinach Garlic Naan

$7.99

Naan stuffed with seasoned spinach and garlic.

Aloo Naan

Aloo Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned potatoes.

Chicken Naan

$7.99

Naan stuffed with seasoned chicken.

Lamb Naan

$9.99

Naan stuffed with seasoned lamb.

Onion Kulcha

$6.99

Leavened wheat bread stuffed with onions, seasoned with fresh cilantro.

Pesto Naan

$5.99

Naan stuffed with pesto.

Kashmiri Naan

Kashmiri Naan

$7.99

Naan stuffed with coconut, raisin, cherry and almonds.

Roti

$3.99

Basic Indian style (non-dairy) whole wheat bread.

Parantha

Parantha

$5.99

Whole wheat layered bread cooked with olive oil in a Tandoori clay oven.

Peshawari Naan

Peshawari Naan

$10.99

Masala's signature naan with pistachio, almonds, dates, raisins, honey

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$6.99

Homemade rice pudding cooked with sweet milk and garnished with pistachios.

Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$6.99

Our homemade soft cheese patties drenched in thick sweet milk and laced with grated pistachios-served chilled.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$6.99

Freshly made cheese balls deep fried in butter to a golden brown, then gently cooked in a lightly flavored syrup garnished with pistachios.

Mango Ice Cream

$6.99

Indian style ice cream made with fresh Mangoes and nuts.

Baklava

$6.99

A middle eastern pastry made of nuts, baked between thin dough and steeped in syrup, flavored with exotic juices.

Gajar Hawla

Gajar Hawla

$8.99

Carrot-based sweet dessert.

Mango pistachio cheesecake(1 slice)

Mango pistachio cheesecake(1 slice)

$8.99

Vanilla flavored cheesecake topped with mango and Pistachio.

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Bottled water

$3.99

Sparkling water

$4.99

Lassi Sweet

$4.99

Lassi Salty

$4.99

Apple Cider

$3.99
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Mango juice

$4.99

Mango Lemonade

$4.99

Mango shake

$6.99

Orange juice

$4.99

Apple Juice

$4.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Herbal Tea

$3.25

Indian Chai

$3.25

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Chiku shake

$6.99

Papaya Shake

$6.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Seattle's best Indian cuisine, made to order.

Website

Location

507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle, WA 98125

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

32 Bar and Grill (Seattle Kraken Official Restaurant)
orange starNo Reviews
10601 5th Ave. NE Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.6 • 3,234
319 NE Thornton Pl Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurantnext
Pinehurst Pub
orange starNo Reviews
11753 15th Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurantnext
The Maple
orange star4.0 • 271
8929 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Cloud City Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
8801 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Burgermaster - Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
9820 Aurora Avenue N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston