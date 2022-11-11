  • Home
Masala Spice Indian Cuisine 5796 Calle Real

No reviews yet

5796 Calle Real

Goleta, CA 93117

Order Again

Popular Items

Steamed Basmati Rice
Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala

Appetizers

Mango Olive Salad

$12.00

Green smith apple, cucumber with mango dressing

MS Salad

$12.00

spinach, goat cheese, cranberries, candied walnuts, balsamic

Tomato and Fennel Soup

$8.00

Fresh tomato reduction flavored with fresh fennel

Mulligatawny Soup

$8.00

Slow-cooked spiced lentils garnished with rice and cilantro

Vegetable Pakora

$9.00

Mixed veggies and chickpea flour fritters

Aloo Tikki

$9.00

Indian Street food made with potatoes, aromatic herbs, and spices

Samosa

$10.00

Crisp turnovers, spiced potato & pea

Avocado Bhel

$12.00

Layers of spiced, avocado, and chutney laced puffed rice

Papdi Chaat

$8.00

Wheat parcels, mint, tamarind chutney

Cauliflower Bezule

$12.00

Crisp cauliflower, coconut milk sauce

Gobi Manchurian

$12.00

Crisp cauliflower, tomatoes garlic sauce

Tandoori Artichoke Hearts

$12.00

Tender artichoke with masala spice yogurt marinade

Assorted Vegetable Platter

$14.00

Samosa | Veg Pakora | Aloo Tikki | Pappadum

Fish Pakora

$14.00

Chickpea flour battered fish, mint, tamarind chutney

Chicken 65

$14.00

Spicy South Indian deep-fried chicken

Karavali Shrimp

$18.00

Stir-fried shrimp flavored with gunpowder spices

Calamari Masala Fry

$18.00Out of stock

Squids marinate coastal regions masala with spicy mayo sauce

From the Clay Oven

Soufiya Paneer Tikka

$17.00

bell pepper, roasted carom seeds, turmeric, tandoor finished

Tandoori Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

Bell Pepper, Cauliflower, Onion, and Broccoli kebab

Malai Chicken Tikka

$16.00

White meat chicken with cardamom yogurt marinade

Tandoori Chicken

Chicken-on-bone in a classic tandoori marinade

Pesto Salmon Tikka

$18.00

Pesto marinated salmon; tandoor finished

Lamb Seekh Kebab

$18.00

Lightly spiced ground lamb cooked in clay on skewer

Mixed Grilled

$27.00

Lamb Seekh, chicken, prawns, salmon tikka

Garlic Black Tiger

$18.00

Tiger Prawns marinated in lime juice and yogurt masala

Vegan | Vegetarian

Yellow Dal Tadka

$16.00

Cumin with curry leaf tempered yellow lentils

Aloo Gobi

$17.00

Potatoes, cauliflower, and cumin

Vegetable Moilee

$17.00

Fresh vegetable cooked in mild coconut milk curry

Aloo Saag

$17.00

Fresh spinach cooked with masala potatoes

Bhindi Masala

$18.00

Fresh okra, onion, tomatoes, and dry mango masala powder

Chana Masala

$16.00

Garbanzo bean curry is a tangy and tasty masala

Jeera Aloo

$16.00

Stir fry potatoes flavored with masala cumin

Chana Saag

$17.00

Fresh spinach cooked with chickpeas

Green Beans Stir Fry

$17.00

Sesame, Peanut, flavored spicy masala, rock salt, curry leaves

Sri Lankan Cashew Curry

$18.00

Cashew nuts, green peas cooked in a mild rich coconut curry

Sri Lankan Brinjal Moju

$18.00

Eggplant, pineapple, green chili, onion, and coconut milk

Sri Lankan Jackfruit Masala Curry

$17.00

Young jackfruit in coconut gravy, curry leaves, and black pepper

Madras Kathirikai Gotsu

$18.00

Eggplant and shallots in tomato-based curry

Sri Lankan Ala Kiri Hodi

$16.00

Potato curry in a creamy coconut milk gravy

Dal Makhni

$17.00

black lentils with tomato, butter masala tempered

Paneer Tikka Masala

$18.00

Cottage cheese with masala butter sauce

Malai Kofta

$18.00

Cashew, vegetable dumplings served in aromatic gravy

Fig Walnut Kofta

$18.00

Dumplings served in aromatic sauce

Paneer Kaju Makhana

$19.00

Cottage cheese with popped Lotus seeds, cashew & butter sauce

Kadhai Paneer

$19.00

Cottage cheese with onion, tomato masala sauce, and bell pepper

Mirchi Baingan Ka Salan

$18.00

Brinjal simmered in rich peanut, and sesame seed gravy

Saag Paneer

$19.00

Spinach, cottage cheese, cream, and masala spice

Mattar Paneer

$18.00

Cottage cheese, green peas cooked in a flavorsome curry

Veg Korma

$18.00

Mixed vegetable, cashew, fenugreek, and cream

Baingan Bharta

$18.00

Baked eggplant cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices

Shahi Paneer Korma

$19.00

Indian cottage cheese cooked in cashew with tomato gravy sauce

Mushroom Kadhai

$18.00

Bell pepper, onion, creamy tomato masala sauce

Chicken | Seafood

Butter Chicken

$18.00

Masala Spice signature Sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Chicken breast in rich onion, and tomato sauce

Classic Chicken Curry

$17.00

Boneless chicken thigh with homestyle masala sauce

Chicken Spicy Vindaloo

$18.00

Chicken thigh cooked in spicy masala sauce with potatoes

Chicken Chettinad

$18.00

Boneless chicken thigh with black pepper, and coconut milk

Chicken Saag

$18.00

Boneless chicken thigh with masala and simmered in spinach

Chicken Korma

$18.00

Chicken thigh with almonds and cashew creamy masala sauce

Chicken Kadhai

$18.00

Boneless chicken thigh with masala sauce and bell pepper

Sri Lankan Chicken Curry

$18.00

Chicken thigh cooked in Sri Lankan spicy gravy

Chicken Kerala

$18.00

Boneless chicken thigh with Coconut masala sauce

Chicken Shahi Korma

$18.00

Chicken thigh, coconut milk, raisins, cashew nut, garam masala

Chicken Manchurian

$18.00

Crisp boneless chicken, and bell pepper, tomatoes garlic sauce

Seafood Coconut Stew

$24.00

Prawns, sea scallops, halibut fish, coconut extract

Madras Shrimp Curry

$18.00

Shrimp cooked in spicy masala sauce with potatoes

Spicy Shrimp Vindaloo

$18.00

Shrimp cooked in spicy masala sauce with potatoes

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$18.00

Prawns in rich onion and tomato sauce

Fish Moilee

$20.00

Halibut Fish cooked in mild coconut milk curry

Sri Lankan Style Spicy Fish Curry

$20.00

Halibut fish with tamarind, pepper, coconut, and Sri Lankan masala

Malabar Prawn Curry

$18.00

Prawns cooked in rich coconut masala onion sauce

Prawn Shahi Korma

$18.00

Coconut milk, raisins, cashew nut, garam masala

Shrimp Chettinad

$18.00

Shrimp with Spicy Chettinad masala curry

Shrimp Kadhai

$18.00

Shrimp with masala sauce and bell pepper

Fish Chettinad

$20.00

Halibut fish with black pepper, and coconut milk

Lamb | Goat

Lamb Tikka Masala

$20.00

Boneless lamb in rich onion and tomato sauce

Lamb Korma

$20.00

Boneless lamb with almonds and cashew creamy masala sauce

Lamb Rogan Josh

$20.00

Succulent lamb pieces in onion and fennel sauce

Lamb Spicy Vindaloo

$20.00

Boneless lamb cooked in spicy masala sauce with potatoes

Lamb Chettinad

$20.00

Black pepper, spice coconut masala gravy

Lamb Methi Palak

$20.00

Curried fenugreek and spinach

Lamb Coastal

$20.00

Green pepper corns with masala coconut curry

Lamb Kadhai

$20.00

Kadhai masala sauce with bell pepper

Sri lankan Lamb Curry

$20.00

Sri Lankan spicy gravy

Nalli Nihari

$27.00

lamb shank, hand pound whole spice with aromatic gravy

Goat Curry

$23.00

Bone-In Goat Meat cooked in homestyle masala gravy

Goat Spicy Vindaloo

$23.00

Bone-In Goat Meat cooked in spicy masala sauce with potatoes

Goat Chettinad

$23.00

Bone-In Goat Meat, black pepper, spice coconut masala gravy

Dosa Corner

Idli

$16.00

Steamed rice and lentil patties, coconut chutney, sambar dal

Plain Dosa

$16.00

Thin crepe, coconut chutney, sambar dal

Podi Dosa

$16.00

Coarse mixture ground spices, coconut chutney, sambar dal

Gun Powder Dosa

$16.00

Coarse spicy ground spices, coconut chutney, sambar dal

Onion Masala Dosa

$17.00

Thin crepe with coconut chutney, sambar dal, and flavored potatoes

Masala Dosa

$17.00

Thin crepe with coconut chutney, sambar dal, and flavored potatoes

Spicy Mysore Masala Dosa

$17.00

Garlic spices, coconut chutney, sambar dal, and flavored potatoes

Ghee Roast Dosa

$17.00

Clarified butter, coconut chutney, sambar dal

Paneer Cheese Dosa

$18.00

Thin crepe with cottage, cheese coconut chutney, sambar dal

Cheese Dosa

$17.00

Cheddar, Monterey jack cheese, coconut chutney, sambar dal

Egg Dosa

$17.00

Coconut chutney, sambar dal

plain Uthappam

$16.00

Pancake made with rice, lentil, coconut chutney, sambar dal

Podi Uthappam

$17.00

Coarse mixture ground spices coconut chutney, sambar dal

Gun Powder Uthappam

$17.00

Coarse spicy ground spices, lentil, coconut chutney, sambar dal

Vegetable Uthappam

$17.00

Pancake made with rice, lentil, tomato, green peas, carrot, and onion

Onion & Chili Uthappam

$17.00

Pancake made with rice, onion

Cheese Uthappam

$17.00

Cheddar, Monterey jack cheese, lentil, coconut chutney, sambar dal

Biryani Specials

Vegetable Biryani

$20.00

Chicken Biryani

$21.00

Lamb Biryani

$22.00

Prawn Biryani

$22.00

Goat Biryani

$24.00

Naan | Rice

Steamed Basmati Rice

$4.00

Tandori Roti

$4.00

Aloo Paratha

$5.50

Pudina Paratha

$5.50

Ajwaini Paratha

$5.50

Plain Naan

$4.00

Butter Naan

$4.50

Garlic Naan

$4.50

Basil Naan

$4.50

Lemon Pepper Naan

$4.50

Goat Cheese Naan

$5.50

Mushroom Naan

$5.50

Onion Naan

$5.50

Potato Naan

$5.50

Paneer Naan

$5.50

Spinach Goat Cheese Naan

$5.50

Kashmiri Naan

$5.50

Lamb Keema Naan

$8.00

Sides

Fried Pappadums

$4.00

Roast Pappad

$4.00

Spice Masala Pappad

$6.00

Spicy Chili Sauce

$1.00

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Steamed Vegetable

$8.00

Mixed Pickle

$1.00

Condiment Plate

$3.00

green chili, lemon, onion

Mint Chutney

$1.00

Tamarind Chutney

$1.00

Red Coconut Chutney

$1.50

Green Coconut Chutney

$1.50

Potato Masala

$4.00

Sambar Dal

$4.00

Raita

$6.00

Dessert

Gajar Ka Halwa

$7.00

Fresh Carrot, milk, sugar, Ghee, raisins, cashews and freshly ground green cardamom powder

Saffron Rice Kheer

$6.00

Rice pudding with saffron, cashew, Raisin, Almond, and Pistachio

Rasmalai

$7.00

Soft Poached Cheese Dumplings Saffron Flavored Milk Syrup with pistachio

Indian Ice-Creams

$7.00

Indian ice cream with pistachio

Gulab Jamun

$7.00

Warm Milk Dumplings Saffron Infused Sugar Syrup

Chocolate Molten Cake

$9.00

Served with Ice Cream

Beverage

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Rose Milk

$5.00

Almond & Pistachio Milk

$5.00

Sweet Lassi

$4.00

Salted Lassi

$4.00

Masala Chai

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fountain Soft Drink

$3.00

Coke | Diet Coke | Sprite | Lemonade

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Jarritos Soft Drink

$4.00

Guava | Mandarin

Organic Kombucha

$4.00

Island Mango | Ginger Turmeric | Wild berry Ginger

S. Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00

Water Bottle

$4.00

Beer

Taj Small

$6.00

Kingfisher Small

$6.00

Taj Big

$9.00

Flying Horse Big

$9.00

Old Monk 10,000 Big

$9.00

Old Rasputin

$6.00

Dragon’s Milk Aged Stout

$6.00

Allagash Wheat Beer

$5.00

Hop Nosh IPA

$5.00

805

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Corkage Fee - Beer

$3.00

BYOB CORKAGE FEE

Wine Corkage Fee

$10.00

White

BTL Fess Parker Riesling 2017

$24.00

BTL J. Lohr Chardonnay 2017

$24.00

BTL Trefethen Chardonnay 2020

$33.00

BTL Brick Barn Chardonnay 2016

$33.00Out of stock

BTL Fess Parker Chardonnay 2020

$39.00

BTL Curran Grenache Gris Rose 2020

$33.00

BTL Brander Sauvignon Blanc 2018

$36.00

BTL Brander Mesa Verde 2021 Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL Brander Cuvee Natalie 2018

$45.00

Red

BTL Dry Creek Cabernet 2016

$39.00

BTL Ground Effect Pinot Noir 2016

$36.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot Noir 2019

$36.00

BTL Storypoint Cabernet 2016

$33.00

BTL Brander F/Red 2018

$33.00

BTL Tree Fort Pinot Noir 2020

$33.00

BTL Brander Merlot 2017

$33.00

BTL Louis & Martini Cabernet 2018

$80.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Masala spice Indian Cuisine is a restaurant owned & managed by our Executive Chef Rajesh Selvarathnam (Chef Raj), who makes sure to give an eye for detail and promises to serve only the best of the best of the best ingredients, as he’s been a proud chef for the past 23yrs and still strives to learn and better himself and his creations to deliver nothing but smiles to our valued guests. Chef Raj having worked around the globe with Restaurants that have surely made a mark in the culinary world, to name a few would be Amber Indian Restaurant (San Francisco), Bon Appetit (San Francisco), and Hilton group of Hotels (Abu Dhabi, UAE). Now Chef takes on for his personal Endeavor to deliver his own Skill & Art to the People of the Good Land, Goleta, Santa Barbara.

5796 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93117

