Masala Spice Indian Cuisine 5796 Calle Real

Restaurant info

Masala spice Indian Cuisine is a restaurant owned & managed by our Executive Chef Rajesh Selvarathnam (Chef Raj), who makes sure to give an eye for detail and promises to serve only the best of the best of the best ingredients, as he’s been a proud chef for the past 23yrs and still strives to learn and better himself and his creations to deliver nothing but smiles to our valued guests. Chef Raj having worked around the globe with Restaurants that have surely made a mark in the culinary world, to name a few would be Amber Indian Restaurant (San Francisco), Bon Appetit (San Francisco), and Hilton group of Hotels (Abu Dhabi, UAE). Now Chef takes on for his personal Endeavor to deliver his own Skill & Art to the People of the Good Land, Goleta, Santa Barbara.