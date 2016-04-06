Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Masala Zone

1,598 Reviews

$$

316 Horsham Rd

Horsham, PA 19044

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chk Tikka Masala
Vegetable Samosa

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Sweet Lassi

$5.00

Salted Lassi

$5.00

Rose Lassi

$5.00

Indian Tea

$3.00

Lemon Mint

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pellergrino

$2.99

Unsweetened Ice

$1.99

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$5.00

Deep fried pastry, stuffed with potatoes, herbs and spices

Vegetable Pakora

$5.00

Assorted vegetables dipped in a spicy chickpea flour batter then deep fried

Paneer Pakora

$8.00

Marinated paneer dipped in a spicy chickpea flour batter then deep fried

Papri Chaat

Papri Chaat

$7.00

Seasoned potatoes & vegetables tossed in yogurt, topped with crisp wafers and tamarind sauce

Samosa Chaat

$8.00

Vegetable samosa topped with curied garbanzo beans, herbs and spices and home made sauces

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$8.00

Potatoe Patties topped with curied garbanzo beans, herbs and spices and home made sauces

Chicken Seekh Kabob

$9.00

Lamb Seekh Kabob

$12.00
Tandoori Chicken Wings

Tandoori Chicken Wings

$11.00

Vegetarian Platter (v)

$11.00

Mix Grill Platter

$12.00

Salads & Soups

House Salad

$5.00

Tomato Soup

$5.00

Mulligatawny Soup

$5.00

Sweet Corn Soup

$5.00

Chicken Corn Soup

$6.00

Vegetarian

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.00

Malai Kofta

$15.00

Paneer Karahi

$15.00

Shahi Paneer

$15.00

Paneer Makhani

$15.00

Matar Paneer

$15.00

Paneer Bhurjee

$16.00

Kaju Curry

$16.00

Saag Paneer

$14.00

Navrathan Korma

$14.00

Tadka Daal

$13.00

Daal Makhani

$13.00

Aloo Chana Saag

$13.00

Aloo Gobhi

$13.00

Chana Masala

$13.00

Bhindi Masala

$13.00

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$13.00

Vegetable Vindaloo

$14.00

Bengan Bharta

$14.00

Egg Curry

$13.00

Chicken

Chk Curry

Chk Curry

$14.00
ChK Karahi

ChK Karahi

$16.00
Chk Saag

Chk Saag

$15.00
ChK Vindaloo

ChK Vindaloo

$15.00

Butter ChK

$16.00
Chk Tikka Masala

Chk Tikka Masala

$16.00
ChK Korma

ChK Korma

$16.00

Kashmiri ChK

$16.00
Madras ChK

Madras ChK

$16.00
Desi Chicken

Desi Chicken

$16.00
ChK Cholay

ChK Cholay

$14.00

Lamb / Goat

Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$18.00
Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$18.00
Lamb Saag

Lamb Saag

$18.00
Goat Saag

Goat Saag

$18.00
Lamb Tikka Masala

Lamb Tikka Masala

$19.00
Lamb Korma

Lamb Korma

$19.00
Lamb Roganjosh

Lamb Roganjosh

$19.00
Goat Roganjosh

Goat Roganjosh

$19.00
Lamb Karahi

Lamb Karahi

$19.00
Goat Karahi

Goat Karahi

$19.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$19.00
Goat Vindaloo

Goat Vindaloo

$19.00

Sea Food

Goan Fish Curry

$20.00

Goan Shrimp Curry

$20.00

Fish Curry

$19.00

Shrimp Curry

$19.00

Fish Tikka Masala

$20.00

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$20.00

Fish Vindaloo

$19.00

Shrimp Vindoloo

$19.00

Fish Karahi

$20.00

Shrimp Karahi

$20.00

Shrimp Saag

$19.00

Rice

Vegetable Biryani

$14.00

ChK Biryani Boneless

$15.00

Chk Biryani Bonein

$15.00

Lamb Biryani

$18.00

Goat Biryani

$18.00

Shrimp Biryani

$19.00

Zeera Rice small

$2.00

Zeera Rice Large

$4.00

Tandoori Peshkash

Paneer Tandoori

$15.00

Chk Tandoori Half

$14.00

Chk Tandoori Full

$19.00

ChK Tikka

$15.00

ChK Malai Kabob

$15.00

ChK Seekh Kabob

$14.00

Lamb Seekh Kabob

$17.00

Fish Tikka

$20.00

Shrimp Tandoori

$22.00

Lamb Chops

$27.00

Tandoori Mixed Grill

$25.00

Traditional Bread

Butter Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Cheese Naan

$5.00

Aloo Naan

$5.00

Keema Naan

$5.00

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Chilli Cheese Naan

$6.00

Garlic Cheese Naan

$6.00

Kashmiri Naan

$6.00

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Lacha Paratha

$5.00

Chili Naan

$5.00

Bread Basket

$9.99

Dessert

Kheer

$5.00

Ras Malai

$5.00

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Dessert Platter

$12.00

Accompmaints

Onion Salad

$2.00

Mango Chutney

$2.00

Raita

$2.00

Achar

$2.00

Papadum

$2.00

Plain Yogurt

$2.00

Tamarind Sauce

$2.00

green Chutney

$2.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

316 Horsham Rd, Horsham, PA 19044

Directions

Gallery
Masala Zone image
Banner pic
Masala Zone image

