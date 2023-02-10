Restaurant header imageView gallery

Masala Pizza - Buffalo Grove 217 W. Dundee Road

review star

No reviews yet

217 W. Dundee Road

Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Masala Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Paneer Tikka Pizza

Paneer Tikka Pizza

thin crunchy crust with paneer, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Chicken Tikka Pizza

Chicken Tikka Pizza

thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Samosa Smash Pizza

Samosa Smash Pizza

smashed samosa, onions, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, sev, garlic seasoning

Virs Veggi Pizza

Virs Veggi Pizza

paneer, black olives, mushrooms, cheese, moti sauce

Jalapeno Balepeno Pizza

Jalapeno Balepeno Pizza

tons of Jalapenos topped with our signature Moti Sauce

Chicken Masala Elote Pizza

Chicken Masala Elote Pizza

roasted masala corn, crumbled chicken, moti sauce served with a side of raita.

Panner Masala Elote Pizza

Panner Masala Elote Pizza

roasted masala corn, crumbled paneer, moti sauce

Tikka Cheese Pizza

Tikka Cheese Pizza

thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Masala Momos

Plain momos

Plain momos

$10.99
Sweet Chili Momo's

Sweet Chili Momo's

$10.99

steamed dumplings tossed in our sweet chili sauce, green peppers and onions

Lava Momos

Lava Momos

$12.99
Tikka masala momos

Tikka masala momos

$12.99
Dank momos

Dank momos

$12.99

Masala Sides

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

baked french fries topped with onions, green peppers, and corn with a drizzle of our signature moti sauce and your choice of protien

Moti Fries

Moti Fries

$5.00

french fries served with our signature moti sauce

Spicy Garlic Sticks

Spicy Garlic Sticks

$6.99

Extra Sauce

Drinks

Thums Up

Thums Up

$3.99
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.89
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.89
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.89

Spirte can

$1.89
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

217 W. Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling
orange starNo Reviews
419 W Dundee Road Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Creek Brewing
orange star5.0 • 181
360 Historical Ln Long Grove, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Arctic Spoon
orange star4.7 • 125
371 W Dundee Road Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurantnext
Salsa Street - Palatine
orange star4.5 • 1,012
1540 N Rand Rd Palatine, IL 60074
View restaurantnext
Naomi Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
1309 E Rand Road Arlington Height, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Pita Pita Commissary - 1278 East Dundee Road
orange starNo Reviews
1278 East Dundee Road Palatine, IL 60074
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Buffalo Grove
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Deerfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Lake Zurich
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
Mundelein
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston