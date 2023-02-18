  • Home
  • /
  • Elgin
  • /
  • Masala Pizza - Elgin - 853 S Randall Rd
A map showing the location of Masala Pizza - Elgin 853 S Randall RdView gallery

Masala Pizza - Elgin 853 S Randall Rd

review star

No reviews yet

853 S Randall Rd

Elgin, IL 60123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Paneer Tikka Pizza
Panner Masala Elote Pizza
Moti Fries


Masala Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Paneer Tikka Pizza

Paneer Tikka Pizza

thin crunchy crust with paneer, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Chicken Tikka Pizza

Chicken Tikka Pizza

thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Samosa Smash Pizza

Samosa Smash Pizza

smashed samosa, onions, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, sev, garlic seasoning

Virs Veggi Pizza

Virs Veggi Pizza

paneer, black olives, mushrooms, cheese, moti sauce

Jalapeno Balepeno Pizza

Jalapeno Balepeno Pizza

tons of Jalapenos topped with our signature Moti Sauce

Chicken Masala Elote Pizza

Chicken Masala Elote Pizza

roasted masala corn, crumbled chicken, moti sauce served with a side of raita.

Panner Masala Elote Pizza

Panner Masala Elote Pizza

roasted masala corn, crumbled paneer, moti sauce

Tikka Cheese Pizza

Tikka Cheese Pizza

thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Masala Momos

Plain momos

Plain momos

$10.99
Sweet Chili Momo's

Sweet Chili Momo's

$10.99

steamed dumplings tossed in our sweet chili sauce, green peppers and onions

Lava Momos

Lava Momos

$12.99
Tikka masala momos

Tikka masala momos

$12.99
Dank momos

Dank momos

$12.99

Masala Sides

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

baked french fries topped with onions, green peppers, and corn with a drizzle of our signature moti sauce and your choice of protien

Moti Fries

Moti Fries

$5.00

french fries served with our signature moti sauce

Spicy Garlic Sticks

Spicy Garlic Sticks

$6.99

Extra Sauce

Drinks

Thums Up

Thums Up

$3.99
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.89
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.89
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.89

Spirte can

$1.89
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

853 S Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mariscos El Charco
orange star4.3 • 575
302 South McLean Boulevard, Unit G Elgin, IL 60123
View restaurantnext
Coronado Mexican Kitchen - 455 Redington Dr
orange star4.2 • 528
455 Redington Dr South Elgin, IL 60177
View restaurantnext
Inches Tacos 1 - 228 Beck Avenue South Elgin Illinois
orange star4.6 • 117
228 Beck Avenue South Elgin, IL 60177
View restaurantnext
Sammy's Mobile Taqueria & Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
3091 US Route 20 Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
Beef Shack
orange star4.7 • 145
3145 Hwy 20 #201 Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
Sammy's Mexican Grill "Elgin"
orange starNo Reviews
3091 US Hwy 20 #111 Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elgin

Zza Factory - Elgin
orange star4.5 • 1,414
751 N State St Elgin, IL 60123
View restaurantnext
Al's Café & Creamery
orange star4.6 • 842
43 DuPage Ct Elgin, IL 60120
View restaurantnext
Elgin Public House
orange star4.1 • 588
219 E Chicago St Elgin, IL 60120
View restaurantnext
Mariscos El Charco
orange star4.3 • 575
302 South McLean Boulevard, Unit G Elgin, IL 60123
View restaurantnext
GABUTTO BURGER
orange star4.7 • 432
2502 Randall Rd Elgin, IL 60123
View restaurantnext
Plank Road Tap Room
orange star4.8 • 353
39W149 Plank Road Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elgin
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (11 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston