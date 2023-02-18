Masala Pizza - Elgin 853 S Randall Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
853 S Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Coronado Mexican Kitchen - 455 Redington Dr
4.2 • 528
455 Redington Dr South Elgin, IL 60177
View restaurant
Inches Tacos 1 - 228 Beck Avenue South Elgin Illinois
4.6 • 117
228 Beck Avenue South Elgin, IL 60177
View restaurant