Moti Cafe

1220 W Ogden Ave

Naperville, IL 60563

Popular Items

Paneer Tikka Pizza
Chicken Tikka Pizza
Samosa Smash Pizza

Masala Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Paneer Tikka Pizza

Paneer Tikka Pizza

thin crunchy crust with paneer, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Chicken Tikka Pizza

Chicken Tikka Pizza

thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Samosa Smash Pizza

Samosa Smash Pizza

smashed samosa, onions, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, sev, garlic seasoning

Virs Veggi Pizza

Virs Veggi Pizza

paneer, black olives, mushrooms, cheese, moti sauce

Jalapeno Balepeno Pizza

Jalapeno Balepeno Pizza

tons of Jalapenos topped with our signature Moti Sauce

Chicken Masala Elote Pizza

Chicken Masala Elote Pizza

roasted masala corn, crumbled chicken, moti sauce served with a side of raita.

Panner Masala Elote Pizza

Panner Masala Elote Pizza

roasted masala corn, crumbled paneer, moti sauce

Tikka Cheese Pizza

Tikka Cheese Pizza

thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Masala Momos

Plain momos

Plain momos

$10.99
Sweet Chili Momo's

Sweet Chili Momo's

$10.99

steamed dumplings tossed in our sweet chili sauce, green peppers and onions

Lava Momos

Lava Momos

$12.99
Tikka masala momos

Tikka masala momos

$12.99
Dank momos

Dank momos

$12.99

Masala Sides

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

baked french fries topped with onions, green peppers, and corn with a drizzle of our signature moti sauce and your choice of protien

Moti Fries

Moti Fries

$5.00

french fries served with our signature moti sauce

Spicy Garlic Sticks

Spicy Garlic Sticks

$6.99

Extra Sauce

Drinks

Thums Up

Thums Up

$3.99
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.89
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.89
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.89

Spirte can

$1.89

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Masala Pizza - Indian Inspired Pizza

Website

Location

1220 W Ogden Ave, Naperville, IL 60563

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

