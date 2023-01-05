Moti Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info
Masala Pizza - Indian Inspired Pizza
Location
1220 W Ogden Ave, Naperville, IL 60563
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
FIRE IT UP - Naperville
No Reviews
1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107 Naperville, IL 60563
View restaurant
Bombay Chopsticks by India House
No Reviews
1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148 NAPERVILLE, IL 60540
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Naperville
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Naperville
4.4 • 2,763
123 WATER STREET Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurant
Fontinas Italian Kitchen - 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131
4.7 • 1,770
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurant