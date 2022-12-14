Restaurant header imageView gallery

Masala Pizza - New Brunswick 60 Sicard St

60 Sicard St

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Indian Inspired Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Paneer Tikka Pizza

Paneer Tikka Pizza

thin crunchy crust with paneer, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Chicken Tikka Pizza

Chicken Tikka Pizza

thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Samosa Smash Pizza

Samosa Smash Pizza

smashed samosa, onions, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, sev, garlic seasoning

Virs Veggi Pizza

Virs Veggi Pizza

paneer, black olives, mushrooms, cheese, moti sauce

Jalapeno Balepeno Pizza

Jalapeno Balepeno Pizza

tons of Jalapenos topped with our signature Moti Sauce

Chicken Masala Elote Pizza

Chicken Masala Elote Pizza

roasted masala corn, crumbled chicken, moti sauce served with a side of raita.

Panner Masala Elote Pizza

Panner Masala Elote Pizza

roasted masala corn, crumbled paneer, moti sauce

Tikka Cheese Pizza

Tikka Cheese Pizza

thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Masala Sides

Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$5.00

french fries served with our signature moti sauce

Spicy Garlic Knots

Spicy Garlic Knots

$5.00

(3) Spicy garlic knots served with a side of our tikka masala sauce.

Loaded Masala Fries

Loaded Masala Fries

$10.00

baked french fries topped with onions, green peppers, with a drizzle of our signature moti sauce and cilantro lime

Extra Sauce

Drinks

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.89
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.89
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.89

Spirte can

$2.17

Ginger Ale

$1.89
Indian Inspired Pizza

60 Sicard St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

