A map showing the location of Masala Pizza - Schaumburg 1070 E Schaumburg RoadView gallery

Masala Pizza - Schaumburg 1070 E Schaumburg Road

review star

No reviews yet

1070 E Schaumburg Road

Streamwood, IL 60107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Chicken Masala Elote Pizza
Loaded Fries

Masala Pizza

Masala Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Paneer Tikka Pizza

Paneer Tikka Pizza

thin crunchy crust with paneer, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Chicken Tikka Pizza

Chicken Tikka Pizza

thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Samosa Smash Pizza

Samosa Smash Pizza

smashed samosa, onions, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, sev, garlic seasoning

Virs Veggi Pizza

Virs Veggi Pizza

paneer, black olives, mushrooms, cheese, moti sauce

Jalapeno Balepeno Pizza

Jalapeno Balepeno Pizza

tons of Jalapenos topped with our signature Moti Sauce

Chicken Masala Elote Pizza

Chicken Masala Elote Pizza

roasted masala corn, crumbled chicken, moti sauce served with a side of raita.

Panner Masala Elote Pizza

Panner Masala Elote Pizza

roasted masala corn, crumbled paneer, moti sauce

Tikka Cheese Pizza

Tikka Cheese Pizza

thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Masala Momos

Plain Fried momos

Plain Fried momos

$10.99
Sweet Chili Fried Momo's

Sweet Chili Fried Momo's

$10.99

steamed dumplings tossed in our sweet chili sauce, green peppers and onions

Lava Fried Momos

Lava Fried Momos

$12.99
Tikka masala Fried momos

Tikka masala Fried momos

$12.99
Dank Fried momos

Dank Fried momos

$12.99

Masala Sides

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

baked french fries topped with onions, green peppers, and corn with a drizzle of our signature moti sauce and your choice of protien

Moti Fries

Moti Fries

$5.00

french fries served with our signature moti sauce

Spicy Garlic Sticks

Spicy Garlic Sticks

$6.99

Extra Sauce

Drinks

Thums Up

Thums Up

$3.99
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.89
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.89
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.89

Spirte can

$1.89
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1070 E Schaumburg Road, Streamwood, IL 60107

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

TIGER CHICKEN - HANOVER PARK, IL
orange starNo Reviews
7452 BARRINGTON RD HANOVER PARK, IL 60133
View restaurantnext
Poplar Creek Bowl / Bar Down Sports Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2354 West Higgins Road Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
View restaurantnext
Ukrainian Dishes - 2314 Hassell Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2314 Hassell Rd Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
View restaurantnext
Pizza Now
orange star4.4 • 238
6602 Barrington road Hanover Park, IL 60133
View restaurantnext
The Lucky Monk
orange starNo Reviews
105 Hollywood Blvd. South Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Los Juanes
orange star4.3 • 674
914 Bode Rd Schaumburg, IL 60194
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Streamwood
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (11 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)
Roselle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston