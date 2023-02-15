Masala Pizza - Schaumburg 1070 E Schaumburg Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1070 E Schaumburg Road, Streamwood, IL 60107
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Poplar Creek Bowl / Bar Down Sports Grill
No Reviews
2354 West Higgins Road Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
View restaurant
Ukrainian Dishes - 2314 Hassell Rd
No Reviews
2314 Hassell Rd Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
View restaurant