Masalawala & Sons

365 5th Avenue Masalawala

Brooklyn, NY 11215

CHOCOLATES

Madhu - Coconut Milk Cashew

$10.00

Madhu- Saffron Milk

$10.00

Madhu- Masala Dark Chai

$10.00

Element- Chocolate Coco Snack Bar

$3.00

Element - Rose Snack Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Element - Lemon Coco w/Tulsi

$6.00

Element- Black Pepper Ginger

$7.50

Element - Orange Quinoa w/Tumeric

$7.50

Element- Raspberry w/ Beetroot

$7.50

Element - Rose w/Cardamom

$7.50

SPICES

Diaspora- Turmeric

$12.00

Diaspora - Saffron

$18.00

B&B- Black Mineral Salt

$10.00

B&B - Kashmiri Chili

$10.00

SW - Masala Gift Set

$20.00

SW - Golden Milk

$12.00

SW - Tasting Collection

$18.00

SNACKS

Ashapops - Chili

$3.50

Ashapops- Turmeric

$3.50
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Masalawala & Sons is more than just a merchant of spice…it’s an embodiment of the inventive soul Unapologetic Foods by restaurateur Roni Mazumdar & Chintan Pandya is bringing you to the yesteryears of India from a Kolkata born 75 year old immigrant grandfather’s life journey.

