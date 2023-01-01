MASANI'S BREAKFAST BAR

Red Velvet Waffle Special

$14.00

Are you ready for some southern delicious, Red Velvet Waffle, w/Cream Cheese Sauce, Crispy Bacon garnished w/Strawberries & Blueberries hit w/Confectioner Sugar, Grits of your choice, Your choice of Turkey Bacon, Pork Bacon, or Pork Sausage, Eggs your way? Enjoy!