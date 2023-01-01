Restaurant header imageView gallery

MASANI'S BREAKFAST BAR

review star

No reviews yet

777 Oak St Sw

Atlanta, GA 30310

Brunch Time!

New York Blueberry Waffle Special

New York Blueberry Waffle Special

$14.00

Sweet Juicy Blueberries, inside a buttery waffle, topped w/Confectioners’ Sugar Maple Bourbon* Served w/Buttery Grits, and Your Choice of Meat: Turkey or Pork Bacon, Pork Sausages, Eggs your way! Enjoy! Maple Bourbon Syrup Contains alcohol

Red Velvet Waffle Special

$14.00

Are you ready for some southern delicious, Red Velvet Waffle, w/Cream Cheese Sauce, Crispy Bacon garnished w/Strawberries & Blueberries hit w/Confectioner Sugar, Grits of your choice, Your choice of Turkey Bacon, Pork Bacon, or Pork Sausage, Eggs your way? Enjoy!

Ella’s Chicken & Waffle

Ella’s Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

Mama's family secret recipe, Deep Fried Cajun Whole Chicken Wings with Buttery Maple Flavor Waffle & your choice of Grits, your choice eggs, Maple Bourbon Syrup Contains Bourbon Alcohol, which May Substitute for Maple Syrup. Enjoy!

Cognac Sweet Potatoe Waffle Special

$14.00

Sweet Potatoes, Nutmeg, Vanilla Beans, Buttery Waffle with Buttery Grits, top w/Confectioners’ Sugar Maple Bourbon*Sauce, Your Choice of Meat: Turkey Bacon, Pork Bacon, or Pork Sausages, Eggs your way! Let's Enjoy!

Chi-Town Butter Pecan Pancakes

$14.00

Southern Love, Butter Pecan, Caramel Waffle, topped w/Confectioners’ Sugar Maple Bourbon*Sauce, served with Your Choice of Grits, Your choice Choice of Meat: Turkey or Pork Bacon, Pork Sausages, Enjoy!

Maple Pancakes

$14.00

Southern Dream, Maple Buttery Vanilla Pancakes, with Buttery Grits, Your Choice of Protein: Turkey Bacon, Pork Bacon, or Pork Sausages, Your choice of grits, your choice of eggs!

Tink's Oxtails & Grits

Tink's Oxtails & Grits

$24.00Out of stock

Old School Loving Charm, Slow-cooked Meaty Oxtails, Scotch Bonnet Peppers, Island Seasoning, Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Dice Tomatoes, and Homemade Gravy in a bed of Buttery Grits Your choice of Biscuit or Toast! Enjoy!

Ms. Jones Fish & Grits!

Ms. Jones Fish & Grits!

$14.00Out of stock

Cajun Seasoned Golden Deep Fried Catfish & Buttery Grits, Served with Biscuit or Toast! Enjoy!

Gabby’s Blacken Shrimp & Coconut Curry Grits,

Gabby’s Blacken Shrimp & Coconut Curry Grits,

$16.00

Blacken Cajun Seasoned Large Shrimp, and Buttery Grits served with Your Choice of Toast or Biscuit

Menage a’ Trois Omelet

$12.00

American Classic, choose 3 Toppings, Bacon, Sauté Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Red Bell Pepper, Onions, Spinach, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, American Cheese, comes w/buttery grits or hashbrowns, 1 Biscuit or Toast

Chicago

Chicago

$16.00

Two Cajun Salmon Croquettes served w/Savory Buttery Grits, and Two Scrambled Eggs, Biscuits, or Toast

Bo's Steak & Eggs Breakfast

Bo's Steak & Eggs Breakfast

$16.00Out of stock

Seasoned Steak, w/Garlic Butter Sauce, Two Eggs your way, Grits, or Hash Browns, Toast or Biscuit

West End

$14.00

Two large Eggs (Your Choice of scrambled or Sunnyside up, Two Sausage Patties Pork or Turkey Bacon, Your Choice of Grits, Coconut-Curry-Grits, 1 Biscuit or Toast

Honey Butter Corn Bread

Honey Butter Corn Bread

$3.00

Oh Yeah, babe! It's an old-school southern classic made of yellow cornmeal, real butter, milk & honey!

Nola's Red Beans & Rice!

Nola's Red Beans & Rice!

$6.00+

New Orleans-inspired, slow-cooked Red Beans, Cajun Seasonings, Holy Trinty & more for that good old Red Beans & Rice! Served with Honey Buttery Corn Bread! Enjoy!

JB'S Mac & Cheese!

JB'S Mac & Cheese!

$6.00+

6 Layered of Cheesy Buttery Homemade Mac-n-cheese, no stove top here!

Chicago Chicken Wing Dinner!

Chicago Chicken Wing Dinner!

$12.99

4 Cajun Deep-Fried Whole Chicken Wings, JB'S Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Honey Buttery Cornbread,

Cajun Catfish (Fried!) Salad!

$12.99Out of stock

Try some delicious and quick, Deep Fried Catfish (2), Creole Seasoned, with a mix of greens, croutons, Onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes served with Italian Dressings or Creole Ranch Dressings of your choice. Enjoy!

Cajun Chicken Salad!

$9.99Out of stock

Chopped Deep-Fried Chicken Breast, with Mix Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Croutons, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Tomatoes!

EJ'S Pork Chop Dinner

EJ'S Pork Chop Dinner

$14.99

2 Creole Seasoned Pork Chops, JB'S Mac-n-Cheese, Green Beans & Buttery Biscuit, Coke!

Cold Drinks!

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.00

Coke (Can)

$1.50

Sprite (Can)

$1.50

Sweet Thing!

Tink's Banana Pudding

Tink's Banana Pudding

$5.00+

Sweet Tooth? Oh, Yea! Fresh Bananas, Banana Pudding, Vanilla Beans, Heavy Whipping Cream, Condensed Milk, Nilla Wafers, Topped with Caramel Drizzled Everywhere, Crush Nilla Wafers, Butter Cookies, Enjoy!

Kyla's Dark Chocolate Cake By-The-Slice!

Kyla's Dark Chocolate Cake By-The-Slice!

$5.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Layered Cake, with Rich Dark Icing, Come and see what others are talking about.

Janya's Poundcake By-The-Slice!

$5.00Out of stock

Homemade Buttery Old School Poundcake, with Vanilla Icing! baked in-house!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
The Best Chicken Wings & Waffles in Atlanta!

