Masas Boulder
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Welcome to our Oaxacan cuisine restaurant, where traditional flavors meet a contemporary twist. Indulge in a culinary journey through the vibrant region of Oaxaca, known for its rich cultural heritage and mouthwatering dishes. Our menu showcases authentic Oaxacan specialties, such as mole negro, tlayudas, and seviche , prepared with locally-sourced ingredients and time-honored techniques. Pair your meal with our extensive selection of artisanal mezcal, handcrafted by skilled mezcaleros, offering a unique tasting experience. Immerse yourself in the warm and inviting ambiance as you savor the essence of Oaxaca, where culinary traditions and mezcal craftsmanship blend harmoniously.
909 Walnut Street, Suite 100, Boulder, CO 80302