Apps

Trio Salsa and Chips

$12.00

Oaxacan cheese, crema, salsa verde

Guacamole

$13.00

Hass Avocado, red onion, jalepeno, cilantro, cotija cheese, chips

Aguachile

$17.00

Tlayuda

$10.00

Roasted baby corn, chicatana ant mayonesa, cotija cheese

Elote

$10.00

Croquetas A La Pibil

$5.00

Cocktail

$17.00

Tacos

Arrachera Tacos

$23.00

Fish Tacos

$25.00

Cauliflower Tacos

$18.00

Buffalo Tacos

$21.00

Tofu Tacos

$18.00

Entree

Scallops Al Ajillo

$26.00

Enmoladas

$24.00

Roasted duck, mole negro, cotija cheese, black beans

Buffalo Short Rib

$30.00

Carnitas

$24.00

Slow cooked pork, Salsa martajada, curtido, red guaillo tortillas

Quesabirria

$28.00

Braised short rib, tortillas, Oaxaca cheese, rice, connsome

Kampachi

$28.00

Seabass, chipotle adobo, poblano rice, pacific salad

Oaxaca Bowl

$14.00

Rib Eye

$30.00

Boulder Emoladas

$20.00

Pollo Rostisado

$26.00

Flautas

$14.00

Alaskan Halibut

$45.00

Postre

Churros

$18.00

Cinnamon sugar, cajeta, chocolate

Flan

$9.00

Drinks

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Perrier

$6.00

Soda

$4.00

Limonade

$5.00

Sides

Salsas

AGAVE COCKTAILS

Masas

$13.00

Sierra Oaxaca

$15.00

Clase Ancestral

$24.00

Cucumber Jalapeno

$15.00

Amerifrench

$55.00

Cantarito

$19.00

Smoky Paloma

$15.00

Mezcal Sour

$13.00

FERMENTATIONS

Kombucha

$11.00

Chicha Morada

$11.00

Tepache

$11.00

Tejuino

$11.00

COCKTAILS OF ORIGEN

Santera

$16.00

Norteno

$18.00

Diablo

$16.00

Quetzal

$11.00

DOUBLE POUR STRIGHT AGAVE

Suerte blanco 2oz

$12.00

Fortaleza reposado 2oz

$17.00

Santanera batch titan 2oz

$40.00

Bozal ensamble 2oz

$15.00

Tequila Ocho plata 2oz

$14.00

Rey Campero tobala 2oz

$20.00

TEQUILA

Patron

Siete Leguas

Tequila Ocho

Don Fulano

Santanera

Cascahuin

Cazcanes

Artenom

Codigo

Suerte

Clase Azul

Don Julio

J.C Reserva de familia

Herradura

El Tesoro

Fuenteseca

Tanteo

Paladar

Tears of Llorona

Santaleza

123 Tequila

Gran Dovejo

Dulce Vida

Tapatio

Casa Noble

Azuñia

Purasangre

Cierto

Volcan De Mi Tierra

Pasote

Lalo

Fortaleza

Mijenta

G4

Siembra Valles

Tequileño

MEZCAL

Rey Campero

Del Maguey

Bozal

Madre

Paquera

Pierde Almas

Siete misterios

Fidencio

Don Amado

Los Nahuales

400 Conejos

Mezcalero

Animas

Codigo

Mal Bien

Banhez

Alipus

Dos Hombres

Macurichos

Vago

Cuentacuentos

Respiral

La Luna

Real Minero

Koch

Bruxo

Xicaru

Gracias A Dios

La Medida

Cruz De Fuego

por lo bueno

RAICILLA

La Venenosa

Estancia

lobos de la sierra

BACANORA

Rancho Tepua

Kilinga

SOTOL

Origen Raiz

Flor Del Desierto

La higuera

Quechol

desert door

VINOS

Arboleda Cab Savignon 2020 Glass

$15.00

Arboleda Chardonnay 2020

$14.00

Arboleda Cab Savignon 2020 Bottle

$60.00

Arboleda Chardonnay 2020 Bottle

$56.00

BEER

Wibby Loco Lager

$7.00

Telluride hazy pale ale

$7.00

4 noses brewing company

$8.00