Restaurant info

Welcome to our Oaxacan cuisine restaurant, where traditional flavors meet a contemporary twist. Indulge in a culinary journey through the vibrant region of Oaxaca, known for its rich cultural heritage and mouthwatering dishes. Our menu showcases authentic Oaxacan specialties, such as mole negro, tlayudas, and seviche , prepared with locally-sourced ingredients and time-honored techniques. Pair your meal with our extensive selection of artisanal mezcal, handcrafted by skilled mezcaleros, offering a unique tasting experience. Immerse yourself in the warm and inviting ambiance as you savor the essence of Oaxaca, where culinary traditions and mezcal craftsmanship blend harmoniously.