Masa Y Mas 1817 S Lamar

review star

No reviews yet

1817 S Lamar

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Primeros

Guacamole

$6.00

Salsa, Queso, Y Guacamole

$11.00

Queso

$6.00

Queso Con Carne

$10.50

Chips & Salsa Borracho

$4.00

Postres

FroChata Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

FroChata Mango Chamoy

$6.00Out of stock

FroChata AvoMatcha

$6.00Out of stock

FroChata Caramelo

$6.00

Tacos

#1 Al Pastor

$3.75

Pork Al Pastor, Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa

#2 Brisket Suadero

$4.50

Brisket Suadero, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa

#3 Carnitas

$3.75

Pork Carnitas, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa

#4 Barbacoa

$4.50

Beef Cheek Barbacoa, Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Roja

#5 Beef Birria

$3.75

Beef Birria, Caramelized Onion, Cilantro, Queso Chihuahua, Consommé

#6 Pollo Adobado

$3.75

Smoked Chicken Adobado, Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Radish, Cilantro, Queso Fresco

#7 Drum Mojo de Ajo

$4.50Out of stock

Drum finished with Salsa Macha

#8 Camarones Fritas

$4.50

Battered Shrimp served on Blue corn

#9 Coliflor Fritas (VT)

$3.75Out of stock

Battered cauliflower served on Blue corn

#10 Hongos Y Papas (VT)

$3.75

Portobello, Potato, Brussels Sprouts, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde on Blue corn

Kids Frijoles Y Queso

$3.75

Kids Quesadilla

$3.50

Tortas

Tejano

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Beef Cutlet, Green Chili Mayo, Refrito, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Queso Chihuahua

Torta De Carnitas

$10.00Out of stock

Carnitas, Ham, Refrito, Lettuce, Tomato, Queso Chihuahua, Pickled Jalapeno, Pickled Red Onion

Torta De Pollo

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Pibil, Bacon, Green Chili Mayo, Refrito, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Queso Quesadilla

Pollo Milanesa

$10.00Out of stock

Manzano Hot Honey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Refrito, Pickled Jalapeno, Mayo

Medianoche

$10.00Out of stock

Pork Al Pastor, Ham, Hot Dog, Fried Egg, Queso Chihuahua , Refrito, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Jalapeno, Mayo

El Campo

$10.00Out of stock

Portobello, Zucchini, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Queso Chihuahua, Refrito, Huitlacoche Mayo

Bols y Papas

Bol de Pollo Adobado

$12.50Out of stock

Corn, Jicama, Tomato, Greens, Black Beans, Garbanzo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Lime Vinaigrette

Quinoa Bol

$12.50Out of stock

Beets, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Greens, Pepitas, Queso Fresco

Bol del Jardin

$12.50

Spinach, Brussel Sprouts, Carrot, Beets, Pepitas, Corn, Tomato, Queso Fresco, Epazote Vinaigrette

Garnacha Bol

$13.50

Papa Birria

$13.50

Stuffed Baked Potato Loaded with Beef Birria

Papa Al Pastor

$13.50

Stuffed Baked Potato Loaded with Pork Al Pastor

Papa Carnitas

$13.50

Stuffed Baked Potato Loaded with Pork Carnitas

Papa Barbacoa

$13.50

Stuffed Baked Potato Loaded with Beef Barbacoa

Papa Suadero

$13.50

Stuffed Baked Potato Loaded with Beef Suadero

Papa Pollo Adobado

$13.50

Stuffed Baked Potato Loaded with Chicken Adobado

Papa El Campo

$12.50

Stuffed Baked Potato Loaded with El Campo (veg)

Papa Vegano

$12.50

Y Mas

Elote Callejero

$4.00

Arroz Mexicano

$3.00

Frijoles Charros

$3.00

Frijoles Negros

$3.00

Betabel Rostizado

$5.00

Bruselas

$6.00

1 Tortilla

$0.75

3 Tortillas

$1.75

6 Tortillas

$3.00

12 Tortillas

$5.00

Extra Chips

$1.50

Side Of Avocado

$1.25

NA Bottles

Jarritos

$3.75

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Squirt

$3.75

Agua Mineral

$3.75

Agua Fresca

Watermelon

$4.00Out of stock

Tamarindo

$4.00

Cantaloupe

$4.00Out of stock

Honeydew

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cafe

Cafe De Olla

$4.00

Cafe De Horchata

$4.00

Cafe De Horchata

$4.00

Masa Merch

Masa Blue (SM)

$20.00

Masa Blue (MD)

$20.00

Masa Blue (LG)

$20.00

Masa Blue (XL)

$20.00

Serpa (SM)

$20.00

Serpa (MD)

$20.00

Serpa (LG)

$20.00

Serpa (XL)

$20.00

Pedro (SM)

$20.00

Pedro (MD)

$20.00

Pedro (LG)

$20.00

Pedro (XL)

$20.00

Bulk Guacamole

4oz Guacamole

$4.00

8oz Guacamole

$8.00

32oz Guacamole

$28.00

Bulk Queso

4oz Queso

$4.00

8oz Queso

$8.00

32oz Queso

$28.00

Bulk Salsa

4oz Salsa

$2.00

8oz Salsa

$4.00

32oz Salsa

$12.00

Bulk Agua Fresca

Cafe de Holla (32oz)

$12.00

Cafe Horchata (32oz)

$12.00

Watermelon (32oz)

$12.00

Tamarindo (32oz)

$12.00

Cantaloupe (32oz)

$12.00

Cucumber Mint (32oz)

$12.00

Jamica (32oz)

$12.00

Horchata (32oz)

$12.00

Cervezas

Tecate

$5.00

Sol

$4.00

Corona

$5.50

Coronita

$4.00

Dos Equis

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Modelo Negro

$5.50

Victoria

$4.00

Pacifico

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Budwiser

$5.00

Mira

$5.50

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Sauza Seltzer

$5.50

Coctales

All togo Alcoholic beverages must be accompanied by at least one food item.

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Rocks Margarita

$8.00

Grande Frozen

$15.00

Grande Rocks

$15.00

Frozen CaraFrio

$10.00

Grande Frozen CaraFrio

$19.00

Traditional Carajilo

$8.00

Mezcal Carajillo

$10.00

Mezcal Mule

$10.00

El Picoso

$10.00

Mexican Mojito

$12.00

Jarritos Paloma with Arette

$10.00

Tequila Mojito

$12.00

Togo Alcohol Party Pack

Mezcal Verde Mule Party Pack 200mL

$40.00

This pack includes all the ingredients you need to make 6 Mezcal Mules. Included: One 200mL collectable bottle of Mezcal Verde One 1L Container Goslings Ginger Beer One 8oz Container Sweet and Sour One 2oz Container Passionfruit Puree Instructions: In a Shaker tin, pour: .25oz Passionfruit 1oz Sweet and Sour 1oz Mezcal Verde and Ice. Shake for 20 seconds Dump contents of shaker into desired vessel, top off with Ginger beer to taste (recommended 1oz)

Mezcal Verde Picoso Pack 200mL

$40.00

Included in this kit are all the ingredients you will need to make 6 of our signature drink: El Picoso Includes: One 200mL collectible bottle of Mezcal Verde One 2oz Container of Chopped Cilantro One 4oz Container of Sliced Serrano One 8oz Container of Sweet and Sour One 8oz Container of Pineapple for Garnish. Instructions: In a shaker tin, add 1oz Mezcal Verde, 1oz Sweet and Sour, a pinch of cilantro, and 3 slices of Serrano. (For extra Spicy, muddle the Serrano before shaking and include as many seeds as possible.) Shake the Tin for 20 seconds. Pour all contents into desired vessel and garnish with a pineapple wedge.

32oz Frozen Margarita

$22.00

32oz Frozen Carajillo

$26.00

32oz Rocks Marg

$24.00

Fully built and Ready to Drink Rocks Margarita

Bulk Cervezas

4 pack Tecate

$12.00

4 pack Sol

$12.00

4 pack Corona

$18.00

4 pack Coronita

$12.00

4 pack Dos Equis

$18.00

4 pack Modelo Especial

$18.00

4 pack Modelo Negro

$18.00

4 pack Victoria

$12.00

4 pack Pacifico

$18.00

4 pack Bud Light

$12.00

4 pack Budwiser

$12.00

4 pack Mira

$18.00

4 pack Twisted Tea

$15.00

4 pack Sauza Seltzer

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Authentic Mexican Street Food

Location

1817 S Lamar, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

