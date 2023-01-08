Masa Y Mas 1817 S Lamar

Mezcal Verde Picoso Pack 200mL

$40.00

Included in this kit are all the ingredients you will need to make 6 of our signature drink: El Picoso Includes: One 200mL collectible bottle of Mezcal Verde One 2oz Container of Chopped Cilantro One 4oz Container of Sliced Serrano One 8oz Container of Sweet and Sour One 8oz Container of Pineapple for Garnish. Instructions: In a shaker tin, add 1oz Mezcal Verde, 1oz Sweet and Sour, a pinch of cilantro, and 3 slices of Serrano. (For extra Spicy, muddle the Serrano before shaking and include as many seeds as possible.) Shake the Tin for 20 seconds. Pour all contents into desired vessel and garnish with a pineapple wedge.