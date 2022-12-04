Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Mascots Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

4881 Mexico Road

St. Peters, MO 63376

Order Again

Popular Items

SINGLE CHZBURGER
CHICKEN WINGS
SMASHED BURGER

Appetizers

SAMPLER

$16.95

CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.75

BONELESS WINGS

$9.65

CHICKEN WINGS

$11.50

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.25

PEPPERJACK BALLS

$9.75

TOASTED RAVS

$8.75

JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.75

PRETZEL BITES

$9.00

MOZZ STICKS

$9.75

ONION RINGS

$9.25

PICKLE FRIES

$9.75

CORN FRITTERS

$9.25

MINI TACOS

$9.25

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$9.25

GRAVY FRIES

$7.00

Lobster Rangoon

$9.75

MAC & CHZ BITES

$9.75

Wing Special

$6.99

Burgers

SINGLE CHZBURGER

$10.50

DOUBLE CHZBURGER

$12.50

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$11.50

CHILICHZ BURGER

$11.50

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$11.50

SMASHED BURGER

$10.00

ROYALE BURGER

$13.50

WESTERN BURGER

$12.50

BLACK & BLUE BURGER

$12.00

INFERNO BURGER

$12.00

HAWAIIAN BURGER

$13.00

STROGANOFF BURGER

$12.50

GOOBER BURGER

$13.50

PB & J Burger

$13.00

VEGGIE BURGER

$9.50

Sandwiches/Wraps

TERIYAKI STEAK SAND

$12.75

MASCOTS PHILLY

$13.00

FRD CHKN PHILLY

$12.50

TERIYAKI CHKN SAND

$11.00

GRILLED CHKEN PHILLY

$12.00

BUFFALO CHKN WRAP

$12.00

CRISPY CHKN WRAP

$12.00

GRILLED CHKN WRAP

$12.00

STEAK SAND

$12.50

GRILLED CHKN SAND

$11.00

French Dip

$9.99

Hot Dogs

NAKED DOG

$9.00

CHILICHZ DOG

$9.95

CHICAGO DOG

$10.95

BACON DOG

$9.95

FOOTLONG CORNDOG

$9.00

Tacos/Nachos

TACOS (3)

$9.00

TACO TUESDAY

STEAK TACOS (3)

$11.00

CHICKEN NACHOS

$11.00

BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS

$11.00

CHILICHZ NACHOS

$10.00

DELUXE NACHOS

$11.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.50

DELUXE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.50

STEAK QUESADILLA

$12.50

DELUXE STEAK QUESDAILLA

$13.50

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.50

CHKN, BAC, RANCH QUESADILLA

$11.50

Kids

KIDS BURGER

$5.15

KIDS CHKN STRIPS

$5.15

KIDS MOZZ STICKS

$5.15

Combos

3 Philly Tacos & Fries

$13.00

3 Chicken, Bacon Ranch Tacos & Fries

$13.00

Ballpark 1

$15.00

Ballpark 2

$15.00

Ballpark 3

$15.00

Value Menu

BACON/EGG/CHEESE

$3.50

WALKING TACO

$4.50

FRIES

$4.00

TOTS

$4.50

CHIPS

$4.75

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$9.00

SNICKERS ICE CREAM BAR

$3.50

Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.15

ORANGE JUICE

$3.15

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.15

RED BULL

$4.15

SF RED BULL

$4.15

Salads

CRISPY CHKN SALAD

$11.00

GRILLED CHKN SALAD

$11.50

GRILLED STEAK SALAD

$11.50

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.50

Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

HOT

$0.50

MILD

$0.50

HONEY HOT

$0.50

TERIYAKI

$0.50

GARLIC PARM

$0.50

DRY RUB

$0.50

INFERNO

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

SALSA

$0.50

CHIPOLTE RANCH

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

LARGE QUESO

$2.00

LARGE NACHO CHZ

$1.50

NACHO CHZ

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

MAYO

$0.50

TIGER SAUCE

$0.50

SWEET CHILI

$0.50

GRAVY

$0.75

Food Truck

Buffalo chicken in waffle bowl

$9.00

Breakfast cone

$6.00

Turtle ice cream bar

$3.00

Ice cream cone

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for supporting local!

Location

4881 Mexico Road, St. Peters, MO 63376

Directions

Gallery
Mascots Bar and Grill image
Mascots Bar and Grill image
Mascots Bar and Grill image

