- Home
- /
- Killeen
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- MasFajitas-Killeen
MasFajitas-Killeen
1,791 Reviews
$$
1908 E Central Texas Expy b
Killeen, TX 76541
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Family Packs
Fajitas for 6
Choose our house marinated chicken fajita, beef skirt or carnitas. Choice of beans and rice as well as flour or corn tortillas. Our fajitas include guacamole, cheese, and sour cream. Comes with queso, chips, salsa and a gallon tea or lemonade.
Enchiladas for 6
Please choose up to 2 proteins and 2 sauces. Comes with choice of rice and beans. Comes with queso, chips, salsa and a gallon tea or lemonade.
Taco Bar for 8
Tacos for 8-we pack items to be built when ready! Options for this pack include our ground beef, shredded chicken, crispy or soft tortillas. All tacos come with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice and beans.
Fajitas for 12
Choose our house marinated chicken fajita, beef skirt or carnitas. Choice of beans and rice as well as flour or corn tortillas. Our fajitas include guacamole, cheese, and sour cream. Comes with queso, chips, salsa and 2 gallons of tea or lemonade.
Sorto's Platters
A generous portion of our favorite meats ~ Served with chicken, beef, shrimp skewer, carnitas, and spicy jalapeño cheese sausage. All platters come with guacamole, cheese and sour cream. Choice of rice and beans as well as tortillas.
***New Items***
Appetizers
Queso Dip
*Gluten Free*
Queso Blanco
*Gluten Free*
Queso Compuesto
*Gluten Free* Queso with seasoned ground beef or chicken, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Pupusas (2)
Tender pork and cheese stuffed tortilla, a Salvadorian favorite dish served with pickled cabbage and our special pupusa salsa.
Guacamole
Hot Wings (10)
Hot Wings (6)
Chips & Salsa
Order Attention Required
Salads & Soup
Tortilla Soup
Dinner Salad
Tossed salad with iceberg lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes.
Taco Salad
Tossed salad, your choice of beef or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole.
MasFajitas Salad
Tossed salad, chicken fajita, cheese, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers and a boiled egg.
Tex Mex Salad
Tossed salad, fajita chicken, avocado, red onions, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, Parmesan cheese.
Protein Bowl
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas 1
Beef Fajitas 1
Combo Fajitas 1
Caldwell Special 1
Absolute guest favorite! Beef, chicken, and shrimp fajita grilled with our special seasoning and fresh tomatoes, poblano peppers and onions.
Spicy Cowboy 1
A new combination of chicken, beef, spicy jalapeño and cheese sausage, fresh vegetables and our special seasoning.
Shrimp Fajita 1
Sorto's Family Platter 4-6
A generous portion of our favorite meats ~ enough for a family of four to six. Served with chicken, beef, shrimp skewer, carnitas, and spicy jalapeño cheese sausage.
Sorto's Family Platter 8-10
A generous portion of our favorite meats ~ enough for a family of eight to ten. Served with chicken, beef, shrimp skewer, carnitas, and spicy jalapeño cheese sausage.
Veggie Fajita 1
Steak Tampiquena
Beef fajita steak, topped with a mix of onions, mushrooms, red & green peppers, melted Monterey jack cheese & verde sauce. Served with rice, guacamole, cheese, & sour cream.
Chicken Fajitas 2
Beef Fajitas 2
Caldwell Special 2
Enough for 2, our beef, chicken, and shrimp fajita grilled with our special seasoning and fresh tomatoes, poblano peppers and onions.
Spicy Cowboy 2
A new combination of chicken, beef, spicy jalapeño and cheese sausage, fresh vegetables and our special seasoning.
Shrimp Fajita 2
Veggie Fajita 2
Sortos For 2
A generous portion of our favorite meats ~ enough for 2 people. Served with chicken, beef, shrimp skewer, carnitas, and spicy jalapeño cheese sausage.
Platters
Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla deep fried, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
Carne Asada
Tender fajita beef on a bed of grilled onions & peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeño toreado, grilled tomato and tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
Carne Guisada Dinner
Tender beef tips and veggies in our special gravy, served with refried beans, rice and tortillas.
Albert's Special
Chicken fajita served over rice, topped with queso sauce and fresh sliced avocado, served with tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with chicken, beef or cheese, smothered with our authentic ranchero sauce, topped with melted Monterrey cheese served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Beef Fajita Fried Steak
Our beef fajita, hand breaded and fried, topped with queso blanco, served with rice, charro beans and tortillas.
Chicken Fried Chicken Fajita
Our chicken fajita, hand breaded and fried, topped with queso blanco, served with rice, charro beans and tortillas.
Roadkill
Grilled chicken breast topped with queso sauce, served with a cheese & onion enchilada, grilled zucchini, and pico de gallo.
Steak Ranchero
Diced fajita beef sautéed with onions, tomato, and jalapeños, served with rice, refried beans and tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
Fried Stuffed Avocado
Hand battered fresh avocado, stuffed with your choice of meat and cheese. Served with a cheese enchilada, rice, and black beans.
Carnitas Platter
Our tender pulled pork served with fresh cilantro, onions, charro beans, jalapeño toreado and tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
Dennis Burrito Grande
For the hungriest! 10-inch flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, lettuce, rice, refried beans, cheese, and tomato. Topped with sauce of your choice.
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with our spicy diablo sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
Monterrey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with a mix of onions, mushrooms and green peppers, topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese, served with rice, refried beans, and pico de gallo.
Flauta Dinner
Two hand rolled chicken and cheese crispy flautas, served with a side of queso sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
Pollo Loco & Shrimp
Grilled chicken breast and sautéed shrimp with pico de gallo, topped with our fresh green tomatillo sauce and Monterrey cheese, served with rice, black beans and tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito
Fajita chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado slices, & our new creamy jalapeno ranch dressing, served with rice & black beans.
Cheesy Beef Burrito
Buffalo Chicken Burrito
Seafood
Baja Tacos
Beer-battered fish or shrimp on corn tortillas, topped with pickled cabbage, cilantro, onions, and tomato. Served with jalapeño ranch and black beans. (Grilled fish or shrimp available as gluten free options)
Skewered Shrimp
Large shrimp, skewered and grilled. Served over rice with grilled zucchini and homemade garlic butter.
Shrimp Diablo
Plump shrimp sautéed in our spicy diablo sauce, served with rice, beans, and steamed veggies.
Cancun Tilapia & Shrimp
Grilled tilapia topped with grilled shrimp, onions, tomato, jalapenos, and our special seasonings. Includes grilled veggies.
Ceviche Bowl
Lime marinated shrimp, fresh tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, fresh avocado slices & crispy tostadas.
Fried Catfish
Fried Combo
Fried Shrimp
Quesadillas
Mas Enchiladas
Enchilada Dinner
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
Cheese Enchiladas
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Sautéed shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and melted Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Enchiladas Verdes
Chicken enchiladas topped with our delicious verde sauce made with fresh tomatillos, jalapeño and poblano peppers, topped with sour cream, served with pico de gallo.
Carnitas Enchiladas
Our tender pulled pork hand rolled enchiladas, topped with verde sauce.
Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, onions, spices, and Parmesan cheese in flour tortillas, topped with sour cream cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo.
Chicken Avocado Enchiladas
Tender chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream cheese sauce and fresh avocado slices. Served with black beans.
Mario's Enchi-Guisada
Two cheese enchiladas, topped with our carne guisada. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Tacos
Taco Dinner
Soft or crispy shell with lettuce, tomato, and cheese and your choice or ground beef or shredded chicken. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
Carnitas Tacos
Served on corn tortillas with pico de gallo and charro beans.
Chicken Taco Al Carbon
Two tacos rolled with our chargrilled fajita meat. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
Beef Taco Al Carbon
Two tacos rolled with our chargrilled fajita meat. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
Baja Tacos
Beer-battered fish or shrimp on corn tortillas, topped with pickled cabbage, cilantro, onions, and tomato. Served with jalapeño ranch and black beans. (Grilled fish or shrimp available as gluten free options)
Birria Tacos
Botana Tacos
Burgers & Sandwiches
Angus Burger
8 oz. Angus patty cooked over an open flame. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
Hangover Burger
8 oz. Angus patty cooked over an open flame with a fried egg, bacon and cheese.
Carnitas Bacon Melt
Tender pulled pork, bacon, pickles and pickled cabbage, topped with queso blanco, served on toasted sourdough bread.
Lunch Specials Mon-Fri 'til 4pm
Kids To Go
Beverages for All Ages
Mas Adult Beverages (Must be 21 years or older to purchase)
20oz Margarita
32oz Margarita
Gallon Margarita
Beer Rita
Mexican Pain Killer
Long Island Iced Tea
Mexican Martini
Premium Top Shelf Margarita
Jumbo Premium Top Shelf
Cabernet
Chardonnay
Moscato
Pinot Grigio
White Zinfendel
Sangria
Corona 12oz
Corona Premier
Dos XX
Tecate
Negra Modelo
Import Michelada
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Domestic Michelada
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Fireball
Makers Mark
J&B Scotch
Glenlivet
Jameson's
Wild Turkey
Grey Goose
Absolut
Titos
House Gin
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Bacardi Silver
1800 Silver
Patron
Don Julio
Cazadores
Herradura
Hornitos
Bailey's
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Tuaca
Mas Desserts
A la Carte
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
1908 E Central Texas Expy b, Killeen, TX 76541