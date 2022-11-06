- Home
MasFajitas - Round Rock
743 Reviews
$$
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Order Again
Popular Items
Family Packs
Fajitas for 6
Choose our house marinated chicken fajita, beef skirt or carnitas. Choice of beans and rice as well as flour or corn tortillas. Our fajitas include guacamole, cheese, and sour cream. Comes with queso, chips, salsa and a gallon tea or lemonade.
Enchiladas for 6
Please choose up to 2 proteins and 2 sauces. Comes with choice of rice and beans. Comes with queso, chips, salsa and a gallon tea or lemonade.
Taco Bar for 8
Tacos for 8-we pack items to be built when ready! Options for this pack include our ground beef, shredded chicken, crispy or soft tortillas. All tacos come with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice and beans.
Fajitas for 12
Choose our house marinated chicken fajita, beef skirt or carnitas. Choice of beans and rice as well as flour or corn tortillas. Our fajitas include guacamole, cheese, and sour cream. Comes with queso, chips, salsa and 2 gallons of tea or lemonade.
Sorto's Platters
A generous portion of our favorite meats ~ Served with chicken, beef, shrimp skewer, carnitas, and spicy jalapeño cheese sausage. All platters come with guacamole, cheese and sour cream. Choice of rice and beans as well as tortillas.