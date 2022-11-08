Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

MasFajitas-Taylor

No reviews yet

1905 N Main Street

Taylor, TX 76574

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Queso Dip
Enchilada Dinner
20oz Margarita

Family Packs

Fajitas for 6

$94.99

Choose our house marinated chicken fajita, beef skirt or carnitas. Choice of beans and rice as well as flour or corn tortillas. Our fajitas include guacamole, cheese, and sour cream. Comes with queso, chips, salsa and a gallon tea or lemonade.

Enchiladas for 6

$69.99

Please choose up to 2 proteins and 2 sauces. Comes with choice of rice and beans. Comes with queso, chips, salsa and a gallon tea or lemonade.

Taco Bar for 8

$79.99

Tacos for 8-we pack items to be built when ready! Options for this pack include our ground beef, shredded chicken, crispy or soft tortillas. All tacos come with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice and beans.

Fajitas for 12

$189.99

Choose our house marinated chicken fajita, beef skirt or carnitas. Choice of beans and rice as well as flour or corn tortillas. Our fajitas include guacamole, cheese, and sour cream. Comes with queso, chips, salsa and 2 gallons of tea or lemonade.

Sorto's Platters

$39.99+

A generous portion of our favorite meats ~ Served with chicken, beef, shrimp skewer, carnitas, and spicy jalapeño cheese sausage. All platters come with guacamole, cheese and sour cream. Choice of rice and beans as well as tortillas.

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$5.99+

*Gluten Free*

Queso Blanco

$5.99+

*Gluten Free*

Queso Compuesto

$9.99

*Gluten Free* Queso with seasoned ground beef or chicken, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Pupusas (2)

$7.99Out of stock

Tender pork and cheese stuffed tortilla, a Salvadorian favorite dish served with pickled cabbage and our special pupusa salsa.

Guacamole

$5.99+

Hot Wings (10)

$13.99

Hot Wings (6)

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99+

Salads & Soup

Gluten Free

Tortilla Soup

$4.99+

Dinner Salad

$3.50

Tossed salad with iceberg lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes.

Taco Salad

$9.99

Tossed salad, your choice of beef or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole.

MasFajitas Salad

$10.99

Tossed salad, chicken fajita, cheese, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers and a boiled egg.

Tex Mex Salad

$10.99

Tossed salad, fajita chicken, avocado, red onions, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, Parmesan cheese.

Nachos

Nachos

$8.99

Bean Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas 1

$14.99

Beef Fajitas 1

$15.99

Combo Fajitas 1

$15.99

Caldwell Special 1

$19.99

Absolute guest favorite! Beef, chicken, and shrimp fajita grilled with our special seasoning and fresh tomatoes, poblano peppers and onions.

Spicy Cowboy 1

$19.99

A new combination of chicken, beef, spicy jalapeño and cheese sausage, fresh vegetables and our special seasoning.

Shrimp Fajita 1

$15.99

Sorto's Family Platter 4-6

$59.99

A generous portion of our favorite meats ~ enough for a family of four to six. Served with chicken, beef, shrimp skewer, carnitas, and spicy jalapeño cheese sausage.

Sorto's Family Platter 8-10

$119.99

A generous portion of our favorite meats ~ enough for a family of eight to ten. Served with chicken, beef, shrimp skewer, carnitas, and spicy jalapeño cheese sausage.

Veggie Fajita 1

$12.99

Steak Tampiquena

$15.99

Beef fajita steak, topped with a mix of onions, mushrooms, red & green peppers, melted Monterey jack cheese & verde sauce. Served with rice, guacamole, cheese, & sour cream.

Chicken Fajitas 2

$27.99

Beef Fajitas 2

$29.99

Caldwell Special 2

$37.99

Enough for 2, our beef, chicken, and shrimp fajita grilled with our special seasoning and fresh tomatoes, poblano peppers and onions.

Spicy Cowboy 2

$37.99

A new combination of chicken, beef, spicy jalapeño and cheese sausage, fresh vegetables and our special seasoning.

Shrimp Fajita 2

$29.99

Veggie Fajita 2

$24.99

Sortos For 2

$39.99

A generous portion of our favorite meats ~ enough for 2 people. Served with chicken, beef, shrimp skewer, carnitas, and spicy jalapeño cheese sausage.

Platters

Chimichanga

$11.99

Large flour tortilla deep fried, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.

Carne Asada

$14.99

Tender fajita beef on a bed of grilled onions & peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeño toreado, grilled tomato and tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*

Carne Guisada Dinner

$12.99

Tender beef tips and veggies in our special gravy, served with refried beans, rice and tortillas.

Albert's Special

$11.99

Chicken fajita served over rice, topped with queso sauce and fresh sliced avocado, served with tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*

Chile Relleno

$13.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with chicken, beef or cheese, smothered with our authentic ranchero sauce, topped with melted Monterrey cheese served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Beef Fajita Fried Steak

$14.99

Our beef fajita, hand breaded and fried, topped with queso blanco, served with rice, charro beans and tortillas.

Chicken Fried Chicken Fajita

$12.99

Our chicken fajita, hand breaded and fried, topped with queso blanco, served with rice, charro beans and tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$13.99

Diced fajita beef sautéed with onions, tomato, and jalapeños, served with rice, refried beans and tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*

Fried Stuffed Avocado

$12.99

Hand battered fresh avocado, stuffed with your choice of meat and cheese. Served with a cheese enchilada, rice, and black beans.

Carnitas Platter

$12.99

Our tender pulled pork served with fresh cilantro, onions, charro beans, jalapeño toreado and tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*

Dennis Burrito Grande

$12.99

For the hungriest! 10-inch flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, lettuce, rice, refried beans, cheese, and tomato. Topped with sauce of your choice.

Chipotle Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with our spicy diablo sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*

Monterrey Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with a mix of onions, mushrooms and green peppers, topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese, served with rice, refried beans, and pico de gallo.

Flauta Dinner

$10.99

Two hand rolled chicken and cheese crispy flautas, served with a side of queso sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.

Pollo Loco & Shrimp

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast and sautéed shrimp with pico de gallo, topped with our fresh green tomatillo sauce and Monterrey cheese, served with rice, black beans and tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*

Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito

$12.99

Fajita chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado slices, & our new creamy jalapeno ranch dressing, served with rice & black beans.

Seafood

Baja Tacos

$12.99

Beer-battered fish or shrimp on corn tortillas, topped with pickled cabbage, cilantro, onions, and tomato. Served with jalapeño ranch and black beans. (Grilled fish or shrimp available as gluten free options)

Skewered Shrimp

$13.49

Large shrimp, skewered and grilled. Served over rice with grilled zucchini and homemade garlic butter.

Shrimp Diablo

$14.99

Plump shrimp sautéed in our spicy diablo sauce, served with rice, beans, and steamed veggies.

Cancun Tilapia & Shrimp

$18.99

Grilled tilapia topped with grilled shrimp, onions, tomato, jalapenos, and our special seasonings. Includes grilled veggies.

Ceviche Bowl

$10.99

Lime marinated shrimp, fresh tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, fresh avocado slices & crispy tostadas.

Fried Catfish

$14.99

Fried Combo

$14.99

Fried Shimp

$14.99

Quesadillas

Beef Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Combo Fajita Quesadilla

$12.49

Dilla Bites

$13.99

One beef & one chicken quesadilla filled with cheese, spinach, & mushroom mix with pico de gallo, cut into sharable bites.

Mas Enchiladas

Enchilada Dinner

$11.49

Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.49

*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.49

Sautéed shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and melted Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Chicken enchiladas topped with our delicious verde sauce made with fresh tomatillos, jalapeño and poblano peppers, topped with sour cream, served with pico de gallo.

Carnitas Enchiladas

$12.99

Our tender pulled pork hand rolled enchiladas, topped with verde sauce.

Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas

$11.99

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, onions, spices, and Parmesan cheese in flour tortillas, topped with sour cream cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo.

Chicken Avocado Enchiladas

$12.99

Tender chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream cheese sauce and fresh avocado slices. Served with black beans.

Mario’s Enchi-Guisada

$12.99

Two cheese enchiladas, topped with our carne guisada, served with rice and choice of beans.

Tacos

Taco Dinner

$9.99

Soft or crispy shell with lettuce, tomato, and cheese and your choice or ground beef or shredded chicken. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*

Carnitas Tacos

$10.99

Served on corn tortillas with pico de gallo and charro beans.

Chicken Taco Al Carbon

$10.99

Two tacos rolled with our chargrilled fajita meat. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*

Beef Taco Al Carbon

$11.99

Two tacos rolled with our chargrilled fajita meat. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*

Baja Tacos

$12.99

Beer-battered fish or shrimp on corn tortillas, topped with pickled cabbage, cilantro, onions, and tomato. Served with jalapeño ranch and black beans. (Grilled fish or shrimp available as gluten free options)

Burgers & Sandwiches

Angus Burger

$9.99

8 oz. Angus patty cooked over an open flame. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

Hangover Burger

$11.99

8 oz. Angus patty cooked over an open flame with a fried egg, bacon and cheese.

Carnitas Bacon Melt

$11.99

Tender pulled pork, bacon, pickles and pickled cabbage, topped with queso blanco, served on toasted sourdough bread.

Lunch Specials Mon-Fri 'til 4pm

Available Monday-Friday 11a-4p

Fajita Lunch

$12.99

Lunch Quesadilla

$10.99

Monterrey Chicken Lunch

$11.99

Carne Guisada Lunch

$11.99

Cheese Enchiladas Lunch

$10.49

Lunch Carnitas

$11.99

Laredo

$10.99

Saltillo

$10.99Out of stock

Quesadilla & Soup

$9.99

Quesadilla & Salad

$10.99

Soup & Salad

$8.99

Quesadilla with Steamed Veggies

$9.99

Kids To Go

Kids Taco

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Drink

Kids Horchata

$1.49

Beverages for All Ages

Water

Soda

$2.99

Tea

$2.99
Big Red

$3.99

Horchata

$2.99
Pineapple Jarrito

$2.99
Grapefruit Jarrito

$2.99

Tamarind Jarrito

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Gallon of Tea

$5.99

Millk

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$2.79

Pineapple Juice

$2.79
Red Bull

$3.99

Mas Adult Beverages (Must be 21 years or older to purchase)

MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO PURCHASE AND CONSUME ANY BEVERAGES FROM THIS CATEGORY. PLEASE SHOW ID UPON PICKUP. PURCHASE OF FOOD IS REQUIRED BY LAW.
20oz Margarita

$8.99
32oz Margarita

$13.99

Gallon Margarita

$59.99

Beer Rita

$7.49
Mexican Pain Killer

$5.99
Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00
Mexican Martini

$9.99

Premium Top Shelf Margarita

$9.99

Jumbo Premium Top Shelf

$12.99

Cabernet

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

White Zinfendel

$5.00

Sangria

$5.00

Corona 12oz

$4.50
Dos XX

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50
Import Michelada

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Domestic Michelada

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.50

J&B Scotch

$7.50

Glenlivet

$7.50

Jameson's

$7.50

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Absolut

$7.50

Titos

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

Don Julio

$8.00

1824 Reposado

$7.50

1824 Silver

$7.50

Cazadores

$7.50

Herradura

$7.50

Hornitos

$7.50

Bailey's

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Mas Desserts

Flan

$5.29

Sopapillas

$3.99+
Tres Leche Cake

$6.99

Apple Pie

$5.49

Churros (6)

$6.99

Churros(4)

$4.99

A la Carte

Shrimp Skewer A/C

$8.99

Carnitas (5oz)

$6.99

Chicken Breast

$6.99

Enchilada

$2.99

Fajita Meat (lb)

$18.99

Choose from our tender beef or chicken. Includes peppers and onions.

Fajita Shrimp 4oz

$6.99

Fried Stuffed Avocado

$7.99

Taco

$2.99

Rice

$2.00

Refried Bean

$2.00

Black Bean

$2.00

Charro Bean

$2.00

French Fries

$2.99

Valentines Menu

Valentines Special Choose from our Most Popular Fajitas the Caldwell and Cowboy for 2. Choose from Queso or Sopapillas Choose from 2 Strawberry Margaritas or Soft Drinks

V- Caldwell for 2

$39.99

V- Cowboys Fajitas for 2

$39.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy !!!!

Location

1905 N Main Street, Taylor, TX 76574

Directions

